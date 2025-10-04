MARA Reports Growth of 4% Bitcoin Production for September 2025 Despite High Difficulty
The post MARA Reports Growth of 4% Bitcoin Production for September 2025 Despite High Difficulty appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes The mining firm achieved 736 BTC production with 60.4 EH/s energized hashrate, demonstrating operational resilience amid heightened competition. Texas wind farm and Ohio facility reached full deployment status, positioning the company for expanded Q4 operations. Stock price gained 2.90% following the announcement, reflecting investor confidence in the firm’s $7.072 billion market capitalization position. MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) reported a 5% increase in Bitcoin BTC $122 556 24h volatility: 2.5% Market cap: $2.45 T Vol. 24h: $82.21 B blocks won during September, with its mining operations generating 736 BTC, a 4% month-over-month increase. The company’s management attributed its improved performance to operational consistency despite a 9% rise in global hashrate and mining difficulty in its maximums. MARA’s energized hashrate climbed 1% to reach 60.4 EH/s, marking incremental progress in its capacity expansion efforts. “This growth in production underscores our ability to execute consistently, even as mining becomes more difficult,” said Fred Thiel, MARA’s chairman and CEO. Texas and Ohio Facilities Reach Full Deployment Milestones According to the press release, MARA confirmed that all containers and miners at its Texas wind farm are now deployed and fully connected, maintaining its trajectory for full operations in the fourth quarter of the year. At its Hannibal, Ohio, site, the facility is running at 100% capacity, with 86 MW currently online and plans for an additional 14 MW by year-end. As of the end of September, MARA’s total BTC holdings stood at 52,850, including assets loaned or pledged as collateral. With this amount, MARA is the second-largest Bitcoin treasury among public companies, behind Strategy, which holds 640,031 BTC. MARA’s September 2025 Bitcoin Production Highlights are here. – 218 Blocks Won in September, 5% Increase M/M– 736 BTC Produced in September, 4% increase M/M– Increased BTC Holdings* to 52,850 BTC Details in the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 01:39