MARA Reports Growth of 4% Bitcoin Production for September 2025 Despite High Difficulty

The post MARA Reports Growth of 4% Bitcoin Production for September 2025 Despite High Difficulty appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes The mining firm achieved 736 BTC production with 60.4 EH/s energized hashrate, demonstrating operational resilience amid heightened competition. Texas wind farm and Ohio facility reached full deployment status, positioning the company for expanded Q4 operations. Stock price gained 2.90% following the announcement, reflecting investor confidence in the firm’s $7.072 billion market capitalization position. MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) reported a 5% increase in Bitcoin BTC $122 556 24h volatility: 2.5% Market cap: $2.45 T Vol. 24h: $82.21 B blocks won during September, with its mining operations generating 736 BTC, a 4% month-over-month increase. The company’s management attributed its improved performance to operational consistency despite a 9% rise in global hashrate and mining difficulty in its maximums. MARA’s energized hashrate climbed 1% to reach 60.4 EH/s, marking incremental progress in its capacity expansion efforts. “This growth in production underscores our ability to execute consistently, even as mining becomes more difficult,” said Fred Thiel, MARA’s chairman and CEO. Texas and Ohio Facilities Reach Full Deployment Milestones According to the press release, MARA confirmed that all containers and miners at its Texas wind farm are now deployed and fully connected, maintaining its trajectory for full operations in the fourth quarter of the year. At its Hannibal, Ohio, site, the facility is running at 100% capacity, with 86 MW currently online and plans for an additional 14 MW by year-end. As of the end of September, MARA’s total BTC holdings stood at 52,850, including assets loaned or pledged as collateral. With this amount, MARA is the second-largest Bitcoin treasury among public companies, behind Strategy, which holds 640,031 BTC. MARA’s September 2025 Bitcoin Production Highlights are here. – 218 Blocks Won in September, 5% Increase M/M– 736 BTC Produced in September, 4% increase M/M– Increased BTC Holdings* to 52,850 BTC Details in the…
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. ($GS) Stock: Philanthropy Chief Warns of Strain on Charities Amid Political Shifts

TLDR Goldman Sachs stock opened at $782.81, up 0.44% as philanthropic concerns made headlines. Foundation president Asahi Pompey warned of strain on DEI funding under Trump-era policies. Key programs include 10,000 Small Businesses, 10,000 Women, and One Million Black Women. GS boasts a 64.22% one-year return and a market cap of $235.93 billion. Investors await [...] The post Goldman Sachs Group Inc. ($GS) Stock: Philanthropy Chief Warns of Strain on Charities Amid Political Shifts appeared first on CoinCentral.
16 Breweries To Visit During Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

The post 16 Breweries To Visit During Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hot air balloons of various designs at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. Victor Banta, courtesy of Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta holds the Guinness World Record for the greatest hot air balloon ascent. During the 2019 edition of the annual event, 524 hot-air balloons were launched during a morning mass ascension. The mass ascension is just one of the events attended by hot-air balloon enthusiasts from around the world at the Balloon Fiesta, held over the first week of October each year, this year running from October 4 to 12, 2025. The Balloon Fiesta started in 1972 with just 13 hot-air balloons. In the five decades since, the Balloon Fiesta has grown to have its own 365-acre park—appropriately named Balloon Fiesta Park—featuring a 78-acre launch field, roughly the size of 54 football fields. Mass ascensions from this launch field now regularly feature over 500 hot-air balloons, though there are other launch events, including special shapes, and evening static events where balloons are lit up, but do not ascend. The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta claims to be: the largest ballooning event on Earth the most photographed event on Earth, and the largest annual international event in the United States For beer lovers, New Mexico boasts just under 100 breweries serving a population of just 2.1 million people, according to Ebbie Edmonston, executive director of the New Mexico Brewers Guild. The highest concentration of those breweries is in Albuquerque, though the oldest brewery in the State is Sante Fe Brewing, named after its hometown. In the 37 years since Sante Fe Brewing mashed into the New Mexico beer scene, the popularity of craft breweries has exploded in the Land of Enchantment. Sante Fe Brewing itself now has six locations, two of which are in the Albuquerque area. Edmonston…
Bitcoin Price Continues to Surge as Top Crypto Asset Hits $122,000

The post Bitcoin Price Continues to Surge as Top Crypto Asset Hits $122,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Bitcoin has staged a sharp rally, climbing to $122,000 after falling to around $109,000 less than a week ago. The rebound highlights renewed momentum in the crypto market as investors weigh the impact of the ongoing U.S. government shutdown on financial markets. The shutdown has disrupted the release of key economic data, leaving investors with limited visibility into the health of the economy. In previous shutdowns, uncertainty has often driven money into alternative assets such as gold and, increasingly, Bitcoin. This time, the pattern appears to be repeating, with crypto benefiting from the lack of clarity in traditional markets. Technically, Bitcoin’s rally puts it near overbought territory, with the RSI sitting just below 70. A break above this level could signal a push toward $125,000 and beyond, though traders warn of potential pullbacks given the speed of the move. The recent surge has also reignited speculation about Bitcoin’s ability to reach fresh all-time highs before year-end. Market watchers suggest that if institutional flows remain strong and macro uncertainty continues, Bitcoin could test the $130,000 resistance in the coming weeks. On the other hand, a cooling of momentum or any resolution to the shutdown could prompt a retest of lower support levels near $115,000. For now, Bitcoin’s strong bounce from $109,000 underscores its resilience, and with growing anticipation of further Federal Reserve rate cuts later this year, bulls are holding firm to their long-term outlook of six-figure gains extending deeper into 2026. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency…
Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) Stock: Soars on $81M Initial Funding, PIPE Could Reach $175M

TLDR Ovid secures $81M PIPE deal, total proceeds could hit $175M with warrants. Ovid pops 3.7% on $81M funding; $94M more possible via warrant conversion. Ovid lands $81M from top funds; shares surge, long-term runway secured. Ovid’s new $175M PIPE deal fuels clinical plans through 2028. Strong rally for Ovid as $81M PIPE sets stage [...] The post Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) Stock: Soars on $81M Initial Funding, PIPE Could Reach $175M appeared first on CoinCentral.
Bitcoin rallies to within 1% of all-time high, gaining safe haven status during shutdown

The post Bitcoin rallies to within 1% of all-time high, gaining safe haven status during shutdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CHONGQING, CHINA – JULY 17: In this photo illustration, a person holds a physical representation of a Bitcoin (BTC) coin in front of a screen displaying a candlestick chart of Bitcoin’s latest price movements on July 17, 2025 in Chongqing, China. (Photo illustration by Cheng Xin/Getty Images) Cheng Xin | Getty Images News | Getty Images Bitcoin rallied on Friday to within striking distance of its record high as the U.S. government’s shutdown entered its third day. The world’s oldest cryptocurrency is trading up roughly 2% on the day at $123,874. That’s about 1% below its all-time high price of just north of $124,000 that it reached in mid-August. Investors are flocking to the decentralized asset after U.S. lawmakers failed to strike a deal on federal funding, forcing the U.S. government to shutdown on Wednesday. Bitcoin is up 12% this week alone. “The shutdown matters this time around,” wrote Standard Chartered’s Geoff Kendrick. “During the previous Trump shutdown (22 Dec 2018 to 25 Jan 2019) Bitcoin was in a different place than now, so it did little.” “However, this year bitcoin has traded with ‘US government risks’ as best shown by its relationship to US treasury term premium,” added Kendrick. Standard Chartered expects a new high soon and ultimately the crypto hitting $135,000 after that. Stock Chart IconStock chart icon Bitcoin, YTD Traders are turning to crypto and other assets to hedge against mounting political and economic tensions. Spot gold rose 0.5% to $3,876.55 per ounce on early Friday, with prices gaining more than 2% this week. Traders also poured some money into stocks on Friday, despite the increasing geopolitical uncertainties. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also rose .5% and .27% on the day, respectively. Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/10/03/bitcoin-rallies-to-within-1percent-of-all-time-high-gaining-safe-haven-status-during-shutdown-.html
Why Ozak AI Under $0.02 Is the Best Entry for 100x Potential

The post Why Ozak AI Under $0.02 Is the Best Entry for 100x Potential appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Finding the right entry point for a promising project can make all the difference between small gains and extraordinary returns. An example of this opportunity is Ozak AI, a new blockchain initiative that integrates the strength of artificial intelligence (AI) with the versatility of decentralized finance (DeFi). Still in presale, the $OZ token of Ozak AI offers an attractive entry point of only $0.012, and analysts are indicating that the opportunity may be the most appropriate to make 100x gains as the project grows. Why Ozak AI Stands Out Ozak AI is rapidly turning out to be one of the most creative initiatives in the blockchain space, mainly due to the fact that it integrates AI and blockchain in a distinct and influential manner. Ozak AI will offer predictive AI technology using real-time market data to offer actionable insights to crypto investors to enable them to maximize their trading choices. This will put Ozak AI at the nexus of two high-growth markets—AI and blockchain—which provide a competitive advantage over conventional cryptocurrencies. The token of the $OZ is intended to be at the core of the platform and drive staking rewards, governance, and ecosystem development. By 2026, when the target price of Ozak AI will be $1.00, early investors will be able to achieve a profit of up to 8233%, equivalent to an 83x increase of the current presale price of $0.012. This kind of development is not common, and Ozak AI is a very appealing prospect to both experienced and novice investors. A Limited-Time Opportunity at $0.012 Ozak AI is in Phase 6 of the presale with the price at $0.012 per token. Although this is already an impressive increase over its initial price of $0.001 in Phase 1, Ozak AI has great potential as well. The following step will…
Bitcoin touches previous all-time high amid US government shutdown, macro uncertainties

The post Bitcoin touches previous all-time high amid US government shutdown, macro uncertainties appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin (BTC) set a new record on Oct. 3, clearing its Aug. 14 peak of $123,731.21 and resetting the ceiling for this cycle.  The move follows a steady October grind that accelerated as macro and flow tailwinds aligned. The spot market tone heading into October has been constructive. Bitcoin reclaimed the $120,000 threshold on Oct. 2 as risk appetite improves amid a US government shutdown backdrop.  The shutdown itself is proving to be additive for Bitcoin as it has interrupted key federal economic data, most notably the monthly jobs report, muddying visibility for policymakers and markets. With official readings dark, investors are relying on weaker private-sector signals, which increases the odds of additional Fed easing on Oct. 29. This kind of backdrop typically supports risk assets and hard-asset hedges like BTC. Additionally, demand for spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has reaccelerated, with funds recording $1.3 billion in net flows between Oct. 1 and 2. The ETF demand helped absorb supply and reinforced dip-buying behavior observed in recent weeks.  Macro is pulling in the same direction. The Federal Reserve cut rates by 25 basis points on Sept. 17, and markets now ascribe high odds to another cut this month, easing financial conditions that typically favor risk assets and crypto.  Options positioning may also be aiding momentum. A record quarterly expiry last week reset risk and opened room for upside as open interest rebuilds into the fourth quarter, with heavy call interest clustered between $115,000 and $125,000 strikes. Bitcoin Market Data At the time of press 5:50 pm UTC on Oct. 3, 2025, Bitcoin is ranked #1 by market cap and the price is up 3.09% over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion with a 24-hour trading volume of $78.85 billion. Learn more about Bitcoin ›…
Huawei Technologies now relies on foreign components to build chips

The post Huawei Technologies now relies on foreign components to build chips appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Huawei Technologies Co.’s Ascend 910C processors, considered China’s most competitive alternative to Nvidia’s AI hardware, contain advanced components from major Asian chipmakers. Research firms, including TechInsights and SemiAnalysis, conducted teardowns that revealed the Shenzhen-based company relied on advanced parts from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), Samsung Electronics Co., and SK Hynix Inc. to build its third-generation Ascend accelerators. Huawei relies on stockpiled memory chips for its Ascend 910C Huawei began shipping the Ascend 910C earlier this year, giving the market a competitive alternative to Nvidia Corp’s advanced AI processors. While the chips are fully designed in China, investigations conducted by Techinsight revealed that the dies powering the Ascend 910C originated from TSMC’s 7-nanometer process technology, contradicting the assumption that domestic foundry Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. had been responsible for fabricating the latest generation. The South China Morning Post confirmed that separate chip samples contained TSMC-made dies and high-bandwidth memory (HBM2E) obtained from Samsung and SK Hynix. The report confirmed that Huawei gained access to millions of TSMC wafers through an intermediary company called Sophgo.  TSMC has since cut ties with Sophgo, disclosed the transactions to U.S. authorities, and reiterated that it has not supplied Huawei directly since September 2020, according to a Reuters report. However, the existing stockpile of dies is expected to support Huawei’s shipments of the Ascend 910C this year. Both Samsung and SK Hynix said they ceased doing business with Huawei after export restrictions were imposed. South Korean companies emphasized compliance with U.S. export regulations and confirmed that they no longer supply Huawei with restricted components. Dylan Patel, a SemiAnalysis analyst, revealed that Huawei purchased approximately $500 million worth of wafers via Sophgo, which later resold around 2.9 million dies to the company. Patel’s analysis suggests that China may face a supply shortage for high-bandwidth memory by…
Whales Buy $1 Million in 5 Days for Bitcoin Hyper as the Next Crypto to Explode

The post Whales Buy $1 Million in 5 Days for Bitcoin Hyper as the Next Crypto to Explode appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Whales Buy $1 Million in 5 Days for Bitcoin Hyper as the Next Crypto to Explode Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Ben is a freelance writer specializing in crypto developments (mainly altcoins) and the intricate ways global economics shape the digital asset space. His B.Ed. in Education provides a unique foundation for his writing, enabling him to distill complex crypto concepts and market shifts into clear, digestible insights. This skill is key to helping readers adapt and apply their understanding to the ever-evolving world of crypto investment. Passionate about making crypto accessible, Ben crafts content designed to educate a broad audience, from current market events to the essential foundational knowledge that underpins them. His goal is to empower readers through understanding. When he’s not immersed in crypto analysis and breaking down complex topics, Ben is an avid Pokémon fan and enjoys all things Disney. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/whales-buy-1m-in-5-days-hyper-next-crypto-to-explode/
