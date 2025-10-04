2025-10-04 Saturday

Kripto novice

Privoščite si najbolj vroče novice o kriptovalutah in posodobitve trga
Tornado Cash Developer Moves to Overturn Conviction

The post Tornado Cash Developer Moves to Overturn Conviction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Darius Baruo Oct 01, 2025 17:47 Roman Storm’s legal team argues prosecutors failed to prove intent in landmark crypto mixer case that could reshape developer liability across the industry. Roman Storm’s fight for freedom has taken a dramatic new turn as the Tornado Cash co-founder launched a last-ditch legal assault to overturn his federal conviction, challenging the very foundation of how cryptocurrency developers can be held criminally liable for user misconduct. In a motion filed September 30 with the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, Storm’s defense team mounted an aggressive campaign to vacate his August conviction for conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business—a charge that carries up to five years in federal prison and has sent shockwaves through the crypto development community. Defense Strikes at Heart of Prosecution Case The 32-year-old developer’s legal strategy centers on a fundamental argument: the government failed to prove Storm intended to help criminals launder money through his privacy-focused cryptocurrency mixer. His attorneys contend prosecutors relied on a flawed “negligence theory” that falls short of the legal willfulness standard required for criminal conviction. “Storm and bad actors was a claim that he knew they were using Tornado Cash and failed to take sufficient measures to stop them. This is a negligence theory,” the motion states, arguing that lacking evidence of intent to assist criminals, the government’s case crumbles under legal scrutiny. The motion for acquittal represents Storm’s most significant legal gambit since his mixed jury verdict in August, when jurors convicted him on the money transmission charge but deadlocked on two more serious counts: conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to commit sanctions violations. First Amendment Battle Lines Drawn Storm’s defense has pivoted to constitutional grounds, arguing the charges…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 01:44
Google’s YouTube sued for damages, an AI deepfake channel with 16 million views disappears

The post Google’s YouTube sued for damages, an AI deepfake channel with 16 million views disappears appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bollywood stars Abhishek Bachchan and his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, have sued YouTube regarding its AI training policy. The couple asked the judge to remove and prohibit the creation of AI videos infringing their intellectual property rights. The couple want Google to have safeguards to ensure that such YouTube videos uploaded anyway don’t train other AI platforms.  The couple argues in their filings that if AI platforms are trained on biased content that negatively portrays them and infringes their intellectual property rights, then AI models are likely to learn and disseminate such untrue information. Hundreds of AI-generated Bollywood videos have been taken down In response to the lawsuit, the judge ordered the takedown of a handful of YouTube links last month, which the actors sought.  Now hundreds of AI-generated Bollywood videos with 16 million views have been deleted from Google’s YouTube because they were similar to those at the centre of a legal challenge filed by the celebrity couple to protect their rights. The most popular video on the now-deleted channel was a video with 4.1 million views showing an AI animation of Salman Khan and Aishwarya in a swimming pool. Khan was in a relationship with Aishwarya long before she got married.  Among them were a clip showing Abhishek posing but then suddenly kissing a film actress using AI manipulation, and an AI depiction of Aishwarya and Khan enjoying a meal together, while Abhishek Bachchan fumes. The lawsuits contain hundreds of links and posts specifically listed by the actors to be taken down, stating that they caused harm to the couple and damaged their dignity and goodwill.  The couple is seeking $450,000 in damages against Google and other little-known websites offering unauthorised merchandise with images of them. Still, some other videos similar to the examples mentioned in Abhishek’s lawsuit…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 01:40
Strategy’s Bitcoin Holdings Hit $77.4B as Firm Dominates Corporate Crypto Domain

The post Strategy’s Bitcoin Holdings Hit $77.4B as Firm Dominates Corporate Crypto Domain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strategy Inc. now holds $77.4 billion in Bitcoin, owning 3.2% of the total circulating supply. Their BTC portfolio surpasses multinational banks and rivals the GDP of countries like Uruguay. The Strategy Inc. of Michael Saylor has reached a milestone that highlights the increasing impact of corporate adoption of Bitcoin in the global finance markets today. The digital asset treasury company currently holds the value of Bitcoin at $77.4 billion, a remarkable ride since its original investment of $250 million that momentarily traded below water. The Bitcoin portfolio of Strategy has almost doubled since 2024 due to steady accumulation even during market volatility and price swings across the year. Recently, the company purchased 11,085 BTC in seven weeks, which now amounts to 640,031 BTC or 3.2% of the circulating supply of Bitcoin. This huge treasury is currently larger than the market capitalization of large financial institutions such as Deutsche Bank, Barclays, and other multinational banking corporations. The value of Bitcoin in strategy is equal to the yearly GDP of countries such as Uruguay and Slovenia, which points to the fact that corporate crypto holdings compete with national economies. It is the largest corporate Bitcoin player, with 48% of all cryptocurrency owned by about 266 publicly and privately traded companies globally. The recent rise of Bitcoin to above $120,000 has increased the value of Strategy, but the prices are still 3% lower than the all-time high in mid-August. Corporate Holdings Dwarf Nation-State Treasuries The amount of corporate Bitcoin in all companies amounts to 1.32 million BTC, or 6.6% of the overall supply, which is valued at around $159 billion at the moment. The nearest rival of Strategy, MARA Holdings, owns only 52,477 BTC with a value of $6.3 billion, showing that Strategy is far ahead of its competitor in this new asset…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 01:30
Jobs Report On Hold, Trump Pauses $2.1 Billion For Chicago

The post Jobs Report On Hold, Trump Pauses $2.1 Billion For Chicago appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The Bureau of Labor Statistics delayed release of its monthly jobs report Friday as the government shutdown entered its third day and is likely to stretch through the weekend. President Donald Trump speaks to the press before boarding Marine One as he departs from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 26, 2025, en route to attend the Ryder Cup. (Photo by ALLISON ROBBERT/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Timeline Friday, Oct. 3The September labor market report was put on hold as the BLS is closed due to the shutdown. Friday, Oct. 3White House budget chief Russ Vought announced $2.1 billion in federal funding for two major Chicago infrastructure projects—extension of the Red line and modernization of the Red and Purple lines—was “put on hold to ensure funding is not flowing via race-based contracting.” It’s the latest move by the White House targeting federal funding in a Democratic-led state as it seeks to pressure Senate Democrats to vote alongside Republicans for a new federal funding plan that would lift the shutdown. Thursday, Oct. 2Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., told reporters senators would not vote over the weekend on a funding plan to avert a shutdown, meaning it would likely last until at least Monday. Thursday, Oct. 2Trump doubled down on threats to punish Democrats for withholding their votes on legislation to avert a shutdown, announcing he would meet with Vought “to determine which of the many Democrat Agencies, most of which are a political SCAM, he recommends to be cut, and whether or not those cuts will be temporary or permanent,” he wrote on Truth Social. Wednesday, Oct. 1Vought said the Office of Management and Budget was canceling $8 billion in Biden-era energy projects “to fuel the Left’s climate agenda” in…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 01:22
US Government Shutdown Suspends Data Closely Watched by the Fed and Bitcoin Investors! “No Important Data Will Be Released Today!”

The post US Government Shutdown Suspends Data Closely Watched by the Fed and Bitcoin Investors! “No Important Data Will Be Released Today!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As a result of the budget crisis not being overcome, the US government closed after a 7-year hiatus. This will be the first U.S. government shutdown in nearly seven years, since the five-week shutdown on December 22, 2018. This will be the 22nd government shutdown in U.S. history. Due to the impact of the lockdown, the government will suspend all operations except essential services, and many employees will be placed on unpaid leave. This will negatively impact the functioning of government institutions, as many will continue to operate with limited staff. The government shutdown in the US, the duration of which is unclear, will also disrupt the release of official economic data, which markets are closely following. Unemployment claims, nonfarm payrolls, and CPI-PPI data released by the Labor Dept. and the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will also be disrupted. At this point, nonfarm payroll data, scheduled for release today, likely won’t be released. Furthermore, weekly unemployment claims data, released every Thursday, couldn’t be released yesterday and was postponed. At this point, inflation data for September will be released on October 14th and 15th. If the lockdown doesn’t last long and is limited to a few days, both the PPI and CPI data could be released on October 14th and 15th, respectively. This situation could also affect the FED, which acts based on economic data. This means that the FED may not have enough data to assess the economic situation and the continuation of interest rate cuts may become uncertain. “A short shutdown that delays data might not have a big impact, but a prolonged shutdown that also threatens the release of mid-month inflation data could keep the Fed on hold and may not be willing to cut interest rates at its late-October meeting without the data,” said Joe Mazzola,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 01:05
RIIZE Ready To Show ‘Austin City Limits’ What K-Pop Is All About

The post RIIZE Ready To Show ‘Austin City Limits’ What K-Pop Is All About appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. K-pop group RIIZE made history when they were announced in the artist lineup on the Austin City Limits Music Festival lineup this year. The sextet – consisting of Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Sohee, and Anton – is the first Korean pop group to perform at the historic festival, which celebrates its 50th year, in Austin, Texas. Weeks before the festival, RIIZE signed onto Zoom from Bangkok, Thailand, where they will perform two sold-out concerts at the Impact Arena. The members are all smiles, shouting, “hello,” when the screen pops on. They have been busy preparing for the concerts, which they express enthusiasm for. Sohee raises his arms, shouting, “We are very excited!” After their Bangkok schedule, they fly to Lisbon, Portugal, for Music Bank before heading to Austin, Texas, for the festival. Austin City Limits is also RIIZE’s first American music festival – and, hopefully, not their last. “Since we are the first K-pop group to perform at ACL, many of the audience may not know K-pop well or may not know us,” Sungchan shares. “We hope we can move and inspire people who might not know much about the genre, and spark their interest in us as well.” The group doesn’t feel nervous or any pressure from the festival, as they’ve been preparing for the showcase. Determined to make a strong impression on the audience, they have been practicing very hard to show everything they have. It’s not the first time the group has been the “first” within the K-pop industry. Just earlier this year, they were the first Korean artists to perform at Mexico’s biggest pop festival, Tecate Emblema. They’re also regulars in the festival circuit, having performed at Busan International Rock Festival, Summer Sonic, and Thailand’s Rolling Loud. “We want to always show different sides of ourselves…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 01:01
Layer Brett Sparks Return Of Meme Coin Season as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Holders Target 1,000% Rallies

Meme coin season is heating back up, and meme traders are eyeing fresh opportunities. While legacy names like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu remain at the heart of the conversation, a new presale contender, Layer Brett (LBRETT), is drawing increasing attention from retail and whales alike. The comparison between these tokens reveals a shifting dynamic in […] The post Layer Brett Sparks Return Of Meme Coin Season as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Holders Target 1,000% Rallies appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/04 01:00
Tether Co-Founder Sees Stablecoins Replacing All Currency

The post Tether Co-Founder Sees Stablecoins Replacing All Currency appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech The co-founder of Tether sees the world heading toward a future where money itself lives entirely on blockchains. Reeve Collins, speaking during the Token2049 conference in Singapore, predicted that within the next decade, the currencies people use every day – dollars, euros, yen – will no longer rely on legacy banking rails but exist as blockchain-based stablecoins. Rather than framing stablecoins as a separate innovation, Collins described them as the natural evolution of fiat. “A dollar on a blockchain is still a dollar,” he argued, suggesting that by 2030, calling something a “stablecoin” may even be unnecessary because it will simply be the standard format of money. He expects that shift to happen much sooner than most expect, with stablecoins becoming the primary way to move value globally within the next five years. Collins credited a major change in U.S. policy as the catalyst. Regulators, who for years scared off Wall Street giants from entering the crypto space, have now softened their stance. That change, he said, has flipped the switch: banks and financial firms that once hesitated are now racing to develop stablecoin strategies of their own. The idea that traditional finance and decentralized finance will remain separate, he added, is quickly becoming outdated. Tokenization, in Collins’ view, is the key driver of this transformation. By putting assets on-chain, settlement becomes faster, cross-border movement simpler, and transparency far greater than anything the current system can provide. That utility, he argued, makes tokenized assets more attractive than their off-chain equivalents. Yet the transition won’t be without hazards. Collins pointed to vulnerabilities in smart contracts, bridges, and wallets as lingering risks. Users will still face a choice between handling their own assets or trusting custodians, just as they do today with banks. But, he said, the security landscape is improving,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 00:58
BlackRock's IBIT Overtakes Deribit to Dominant BTC Options Markets

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) is now the world’s largest venue for bitcoin options.
Coinstats2025/10/04 00:53
Bitcoin Price Is About to Break Its All-Time High Record – Here’s Why It’s Rising and What You Need to Know

The Bitcoin price is about to break its all-time high price record again after a two-month hiatus. Continue Reading: Bitcoin Price Is About to Break Its All-Time High Record – Here’s Why It’s Rising and What You Need to Know
Coinstats2025/10/04 00:47
Novice o trendih

Več

Coinbase Integrates Crypto Trading with Samsung Pay for 75M Users

3 Tips to Stay Profitable Even in Crypto Bear Markets

Federal Reserve Announces Rate Cut Amid Shifting Economic Risks

Ethereum Foundation Allocates 1,000 ETH to Stablecoins for R&D and Grants

What Does Coinbase’s New Move Mean for Crypto and Finance?