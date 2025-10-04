RIIZE Ready To Show ‘Austin City Limits’ What K-Pop Is All About
The post RIIZE Ready To Show ‘Austin City Limits’ What K-Pop Is All About appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. K-pop group RIIZE made history when they were announced in the artist lineup on the Austin City Limits Music Festival lineup this year. The sextet – consisting of Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Sohee, and Anton – is the first Korean pop group to perform at the historic festival, which celebrates its 50th year, in Austin, Texas. Weeks before the festival, RIIZE signed onto Zoom from Bangkok, Thailand, where they will perform two sold-out concerts at the Impact Arena. The members are all smiles, shouting, “hello,” when the screen pops on. They have been busy preparing for the concerts, which they express enthusiasm for. Sohee raises his arms, shouting, “We are very excited!” After their Bangkok schedule, they fly to Lisbon, Portugal, for Music Bank before heading to Austin, Texas, for the festival. Austin City Limits is also RIIZE’s first American music festival – and, hopefully, not their last. “Since we are the first K-pop group to perform at ACL, many of the audience may not know K-pop well or may not know us,” Sungchan shares. “We hope we can move and inspire people who might not know much about the genre, and spark their interest in us as well.” The group doesn’t feel nervous or any pressure from the festival, as they’ve been preparing for the showcase. Determined to make a strong impression on the audience, they have been practicing very hard to show everything they have. It’s not the first time the group has been the “first” within the K-pop industry. Just earlier this year, they were the first Korean artists to perform at Mexico’s biggest pop festival, Tecate Emblema. They’re also regulars in the festival circuit, having performed at Busan International Rock Festival, Summer Sonic, and Thailand’s Rolling Loud. “We want to always show different sides of ourselves…
