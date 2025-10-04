2025-10-04 Saturday

BlockDAG’s Presale Rockets to $420M With 20K Miners Shipped as ADA Adds $50M to DeFi, LINK Dip Attracts Buyers

BlockDAG's Presale Rockets to $420M With 20K Miners Shipped as ADA Adds $50M to DeFi, LINK Dip Attracts Buyers

The post BlockDAG’s Presale Rockets to $420M With 20K Miners Shipped as ADA Adds $50M to DeFi, LINK Dip Attracts Buyers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. Crypto markets continue to split between technical signals and fundamental adoption stories. Traders examining Cardano (ADA) and Chainlink (LINK) observe two projects testing key levels, both technically and sentimentally. Cardano’s DeFi expansion has injected $50 million into its ecosystem, but traders remain focused on whether ADA can sustain momentum near $0.79. At the same time, Chainlink is hovering at its support level, where dip buying is emerging despite broader profit-taking. Against these moves, BlockDAG is proving its place among the top trending crypto projects by combining adoption metrics with capital inflows. With nearly $420 million raised during presale and tens of billions of tokens already sold, it offers scale and utility that distinguish it from purely price-driven assets. Cardano’s $50M DeFi Injection Fails to Lift Price Cardano (ADA) price analysis shows how its $50 million DeFi injection is shaping the conversation. The move highlights a growing push for broader use cases, but price action still struggles to fully reflect this momentum. ADA is holding above $0.79, a level watched closely as it aligns with strong support. Analysts argue that breaking above $1 would validate the DeFi-led expansion narrative. Advertisement &nbsp The challenge lies in sustained demand. Whale selling pressure has historically capped rallies, and some traders remain cautious about chasing prices without confirmation of higher volume. Nonetheless, ADA’s network activity has grown, with more developers deploying DeFi protocols on its infrastructure. For those seeking the top trending crypto, ADA combines technical resilience with ecosystem growth. Its DeFi expansion represents long-term fundamentals, though…
Cardano
DeFi
Chainlink
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/04 01:32
Central Banks Will Never Hold Bitcoin, Says Hedge Fund Billionaire

Central Banks Will Never Hold Bitcoin, Says Hedge Fund Billionaire

While crypto investors see the milestone as proof of resilience, veteran hedge fund manager Ray Dalio remains cautious, arguing that […] The post Central Banks Will Never Hold Bitcoin, Says Hedge Fund Billionaire appeared first on Coindoo.
FUND
Raydium
Coindoo 2025/10/04 01:05
MARA, the company with the second largest Bitcoin treasury, announced the addition of BTC to its portfolio! Here are the details.

MARA, the company with the second largest Bitcoin treasury, announced the addition of BTC to its portfolio! Here are the details.

US-based crypto mining company Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) added 373 BTC to its portfolio in September, bringing its total holdings to 52,850 BTC. The company's current reserves are worth approximately $6.4 billion. MARA's Bitcoin Assets Reach $6.4 Billion According to MARA’s monthly production report, 736 BTC ($88.6 million) were produced in September, a 4.4% increase […] Continue Reading: MARA, the company with the second largest Bitcoin treasury, announced the addition of BTC to its portfolio! Here are the details.
MetaDOS
Bitcoin
SphereX
Coinstats 2025/10/04 01:01
Fear & Greed Index Neutral at 50 — Investors Shift Attention Toward ETH, XRP and a 100x Presale

Fear & Greed Index Neutral at 50 — Investors Shift Attention Toward ETH, XRP and a 100x Presale

The Fear and Greed Index 50 shows the crypto market sitting at a neutral stage—not in fear, not in greed. Traders see this as a wait-and-see zone where sharp moves can form. Big players are turning eyes toward ETH, XRP, and a fresh presale named MAGACOIN FINANCE, which has already raised $15.2M and is climbing […] Continue Reading: Fear & Greed Index Neutral at 50 — Investors Shift Attention Toward ETH, XRP and a 100x Presale
Index Cooperative
Ethereum
XRP
Coinstats 2025/10/04 01:00
Altcoin Season Rotation Lifts PancakeSwap, BNB, Story – But Can Momentum Hold?

Altcoin Season Rotation Lifts PancakeSwap, BNB, Story – But Can Momentum Hold?

Altcoin season has redirected capital to PancakeSwap, BNB, and Story. Supply burns and feature rollouts have supported CAKE, fee reductions and ecosystem use have supported BNB, and decentralized IP infrastructure has supported Story as volumes and key levels have been tested.
Altcoin
Binance Coin
PancakeSwap
Coinstats 2025/10/04 00:58
Bitcoin Rockets To $123,000 As Standard Chartered Forecasts $135,000 Target

Bitcoin Rockets To $123,000 As Standard Chartered Forecasts $135,000 Target

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has surged 3% to over $123,000 on Friday after Standard Chartered projected a near-term target of $135,000, citing heavy ETF inflows and a shift from its post-halving pattern.read more
Bitcoin
NEAR
Moonveil
Coinstats 2025/10/04 00:51
Jeff Bezos Warns of an AI Investment Bubble Ahead

Jeff Bezos Warns of an AI Investment Bubble Ahead

The post Jeff Bezos Warns of an AI Investment Bubble Ahead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Amazon co-founder Jeff Bezos has warned that the current surge in artificial intelligence (AI) spending resembles an “industrial bubble,” where promising and unproven ideas are tightly intertwined. Investors face risks of losing capital, yet the long-term potential of AI remains substantial, Bloomberg reports, citing the billionaire. Jeff Bezos Warns of an AI Investment Bubble Bezos notes that every AI company today receives funding, regardless of the strength of its idea or whether a finished product exists. The billions invested in early-stage projects make it nearly impossible for investors to distinguish between sustainable business models and high-risk ventures. Nevertheless, the tech mogul is confident that AI will transform every industry and enhance global productivity. He likens the current situation to the biotech boom of the 1990s, when many companies failed but some effective drugs eventually reached the market. Similarly, the dot-com bubble paved the way for today’s internet giants. Investment and Market Excitement Around AI AI funding is flowing not only to developers but also to infrastructure, including data centers, chip manufacturing, and application development. Investment is already targeting so-called “neo-cloud” providers before they have even built their full-scale computing systems, Bezos emphasized. Bloomberg also reported that BlackRock is in talks to acquire Aligned Data Centers for $40 billion. Meanwhile, OpenAI, the developer behind ChatGPT, recently achieved a valuation of $500 billion in a secondary share sale, making it the world’s most valuable private company. Despite the market excitement, some investors warn of overheating, particularly in early-stage venture capital. Yet Bezos encourages a broader perspective, noting that after market corrections, companies delivering tangible results will thrive. Bezos stresses that AI’s colossal benefits for humanity will materialize over time, even if some investments fail. “When passions subside and it becomes clear who will win, society will benefit from these inventions,” he said.…
Sleepless AI
Imaginary Ones
BRC20.COM
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/04 00:48
Quid Miner upgrades cloud mining contracts, enabling passive income for ETH and SOL holders

Quid Miner upgrades cloud mining contracts, enabling passive income for ETH and SOL holders

The post Quid Miner upgrades cloud mining contracts, enabling passive income for ETH and SOL holders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. In the volatile cryptocurrency market, the fluctuations of Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to raise concerns. While short-term trading can indeed generate returns, the risks are also high, making many uneasy. Several recent industry reports have shown that global cryptocurrency traders are gradually turning their attention to tools that can provide sustainable cash flow. In this context, cloud mining is increasingly viewed by more people as a new and promising configuration method, due to its clear profit structure and transparent settlement mechanism. The core of cloud mining is leasing computing power. Users don’t need to build their own mining machines or bear high electricity and maintenance costs. Instead, they access remote computing power through contracts, which are centrally operated and maintained by the platform. All mining output is settled 24 hours a day, and the proceeds are deposited directly into the user’s account. This model is similar to traditional fixed income products, emphasizing standardization, openness, transparency, and robust allocation, rather than relying on short-term price fluctuations. For portfolio management, it provides a predictable cash flow channel amid market uncertainty. Core Advantages of the QuidMiner Platform 1. Affiliate Referral Program: Users can earn additional commissions of up to 4.5% by inviting friends to join, further increasing their returns beyond mining. Advertisement &nbsp 2. Multi-Currency Configuration: Supports mainstream assets such as BTC, ETH, SOL, DOGE, LTC, BCH, USDT, and USDC, allowing users to diversify their risks. 3. Green Energy Driven: Large-scale introduction of wind and solar power reduces carbon emissions, in line with global ESG…
Cloud
Ethereum
Solana
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/04 00:47
SWIFT kiest Ethereum’s Linea voor blockchainbetalingen, Ripple buiten spel?

SWIFT kiest Ethereum's Linea voor blockchainbetalingen, Ripple buiten spel?

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De internationale betaalreus SWIFT zet een stap richting blockchain. Het netwerk, dat jaarlijks meer dan $150 biljoen aan transacties verwerkt, gaat samen met Consensys experimenteren met Ethereum-layer 2 Linea. Consensys-topman Joe Lubin bevestigde dit tijdens Token2049 in Singapore. Lubin bevestigt Linea samenwerking met SWIFT Eerder deze week maakte SWIFT bekend samen te werken met Consensys en ruim dertig grote banken aan een nieuw blockchain-betalingsraamwerk. Welke keten werd gebruikt, bleef toen onduidelijk. Lubin bevestigde donderdag dat Linea de basis vormt. Volgens hem reageerden banken positief: “Het werd tijd om DeFi en TradFi samen te brengen.” Linea is Where Ethereum Wins Swift Picks Linea@LineaBuild @ethereum @swiftcommunity https://t.co/jAwtUtwP3w pic.twitter.com/hKrTvFUf5e — Angelica Saldaña S.T.B.❤️‍ (@AngelofYHVH) October 3, 2025 Waarom Linea? Linea is ontwikkeld door Consensys en gebruikt zk-EVM rollup-technologie. Het netwerk verwerkt transacties veel goedkoper dan Ethereum zelf en heeft inmiddels meer dan $2,2 miljard aan waarde vastgezet. Daarmee behoort het tot de vier grootste Ethereum L2s, naast Arbitrum, Base en OP Mainnet. Voor SWIFT is de aantrekkingskracht duidelijk: 24/7-afwikkeling, lagere foutenmarges en directe settlement zonder afhankelijkheid van traditionele clearing. Zelfs als slechts een fractie van de $150 biljoen aan jaarlijkse SWIFT-betalingen via Linea loopt, zou dat een van de grootste blockchain-integraties ooit zijn. Beste AltcoinsBekijk onze lijst met de beste altcoins van dit moment en profiteer mee! Wat zijn de beste altcoins in 2025? Het zijn goede tijden voor crypto. Bitcoin start sterk aan Q4, en dat zou zomaar eens kunnen betekenen dat altcoins snel gaan volgen. Maar wat zijn nu de beste altcoins met potentie in 2025? In dit artikel nemen we je mee langs de projecten die eruit springen en mogelijk… Continue reading SWIFT kiest Ethereum’s Linea voor blockchainbetalingen, Ripple buiten spel? document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Banken doen mee Tot de eerste testpartners behoren zwaargewichten als Bank of America, Citi, JPMorgan Chase en Toronto-Dominion Bank. Zij nemen deel aan de pilot die de komende maanden draait. SWIFT kiest met Linea voor een route die Ripple al langer bewandelt met de XRP Ledger. Het verschil is dat nu de grootste banken ter wereld meedoen. Daarmee krijgt Ethereum een kans om zich te bewijzen in een domein dat tot dusver vooral door Ripple werd opgeëist. Breder dan betalingen Lubin benadrukte dat Linea niet alleen voor betalingen wordt ontwikkeld. Hij ziet het als infrastructuur voor bredere toepassingen, van decentrale communities tot governance-modellen. In zijn woorden: “We zullen user-generated civilisations bouwen op Linea.” Hoewel dat voorlopig toekomstmuziek is, maakt het duidelijk dat Consensys de ambitie heeft om Linea verder te positioneren dan alleen financiële rails. Joseph Lubin Joseph Lubin is medeoprichter van Ethereum en oprichter van ConsenSys, een bedrijf dat zich richt op de ontwikkeling van infrastructuur en applicaties voor het Ethereum-ecosysteem. Met zijn werk speelt hij een sleutelrol in de adoptie van smart contracts en Web3-toepassingen. Lubin wordt vaak genoemd in de context van Ethereum-upgrades en de bredere toekomst van gedecentraliseerde netwerken. Wat nu? SWIFT heeft nog geen datum voor een commerciële uitrol genoemd. Eerst volgt een testperiode met de aangesloten banken. Of en wanneer dit uitgroeit tot grootschalige toepassing, hangt af van toezichthouders en de snelheid waarmee banken durven mee te schakelen. Wat nu al vaststaat: met Linea schuift Ethereum een stuk dichter richting de dagelijkse infrastructuur waar biljoenen aan betalingen doorheen lopen. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht SWIFT kiest Ethereum’s Linea voor blockchainbetalingen, Ripple buiten spel? is geschreven door Raul Gavira en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
LINEA
MetYa
Wink
Coinstats 2025/10/04 00:46
Komt er een staked Ethereum ETF? VanEck zet eerste stap

Komt er een staked Ethereum ETF? VanEck zet eerste stap

VanEck zet opnieuw een stap richting innovatieve crypto producten. Uit officiële registratiedocumenten blijkt dat het bedrijf een nieuwe ETF heeft geregistreerd, dit keer gericht op gestakete Ethereum via Lido. De registratie vond plaats op 2 oktober in de staat Delaware, waar het fonds werd aangemeld als een Statutory Trust. Ethereum... Het bericht Komt er een staked Ethereum ETF? VanEck zet eerste stap verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
OP
Octavia
Trust The Process
Coinstats 2025/10/04 00:45
