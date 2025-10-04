Jeff Bezos Warns of an AI Investment Bubble Ahead

Amazon co-founder Jeff Bezos has warned that the current surge in artificial intelligence (AI) spending resembles an "industrial bubble," where promising and unproven ideas are tightly intertwined. Investors face risks of losing capital, yet the long-term potential of AI remains substantial, Bloomberg reports, citing the billionaire. Jeff Bezos Warns of an AI Investment Bubble Bezos notes that every AI company today receives funding, regardless of the strength of its idea or whether a finished product exists. The billions invested in early-stage projects make it nearly impossible for investors to distinguish between sustainable business models and high-risk ventures. Nevertheless, the tech mogul is confident that AI will transform every industry and enhance global productivity. He likens the current situation to the biotech boom of the 1990s, when many companies failed but some effective drugs eventually reached the market. Similarly, the dot-com bubble paved the way for today's internet giants. Investment and Market Excitement Around AI AI funding is flowing not only to developers but also to infrastructure, including data centers, chip manufacturing, and application development. Investment is already targeting so-called "neo-cloud" providers before they have even built their full-scale computing systems, Bezos emphasized. Bloomberg also reported that BlackRock is in talks to acquire Aligned Data Centers for $40 billion. Meanwhile, OpenAI, the developer behind ChatGPT, recently achieved a valuation of $500 billion in a secondary share sale, making it the world's most valuable private company. Despite the market excitement, some investors warn of overheating, particularly in early-stage venture capital. Yet Bezos encourages a broader perspective, noting that after market corrections, companies delivering tangible results will thrive. Bezos stresses that AI's colossal benefits for humanity will materialize over time, even if some investments fail. "When passions subside and it becomes clear who will win, society will benefit from these inventions," he said.