Blazpay ($BLAZ) Positioned as a Top 1000x Coin

Blazpay ($BLAZ) Positioned as a Top 1000x Coin

The post Blazpay ($BLAZ) Positioned as a Top 1000x Coin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The presale crypto market in 2025 is already shaping up to be competitive, but not every project offers long-term value. Many new launches rely on speculation without showing real adoption. Blazpay ($BLAZ) is different. Blazpay is currently in Phase 1 of its presale, with tokens priced at just $0.006 each. This early stage gives purchasers the lowest possible entry point before prices rise in later phases. With a limited supply available, early buyers can secure a position before the presale moves forward. For purchasers looking for the top 1000x crypto coins in 2025, Blazpay is being highlighted as a project that combines practical use with growth potential. What Makes Blazpay Stand Out? Why Blazpay Stands Out in the Presale Crypto 2025 Market Unlike many presale tokens that launch with nothing more than hype, Blazpay is already positioning itself as a complete DeFi ecosystem. Instead of forcing users to jump between multiple apps for trading, staking, and asset management, it delivers everything inside a unified, seamless hub. Here’s what makes it different: Multi-Chain Support: Trade, bridge, and manage assets across 20+ blockchains without leaving the Blazpay ecosystem. AI-Powered Assistant (BlazAI): Automate complex actions like staking, swapping, or bridging with a single click, making DeFi accessible for both beginners and pros. All-in-One Platform: Whether it’s trading, transfers, staking, or NFT management, Blazpay unifies the most in-demand DeFi features under one roof. Enterprise-Grade Integrations: With its API and SDK, other platforms can directly plug into Blazpay’s infrastructure, giving $BLAZ real B2B utility from day one. This focus on usability and integration makes Blazpay more than just another presale token. It’s solving one of DeFi’s biggest pain points, fragmentation, while giving early investors a chance to back a project with tangible, real-world use cases. With utility this strong and adoption already underway, Blazpay isn’t…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 13:32
Blazpay ($BLAZ) Emerges in 2025 Token Presales with Avalanche, Ethereum & Sui in Focus

Blazpay ($BLAZ) Emerges in 2025 Token Presales with Avalanche, Ethereum & Sui in Focus

The focus in crypto for 2025 is expanding beyond Bitcoin ETFs and market rallies, with presale tokens attracting growing interest from early participants seeking exposure before exchange listings. This year, several projects are drawing attention as notable opportunities for long-term gains, including Blazpay ($BLAZ), Avalanche (AVAX), Ethereum (ETH), and Sui (SUI). Blazpay’s token presale features […] The post Blazpay ($BLAZ) Emerges in 2025 Token Presales with Avalanche, Ethereum & Sui in Focus appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/04 13:30
Goedemorgen Bitcoin: Koers stijgt richting all-time high

Goedemorgen Bitcoin: Koers stijgt richting all-time high

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Goedemorgen! Hier is het meest opvallende cryptonieuws van vandaag, met extra context en analyse. Begin de dag met een bitcoinontbijt. Bitcoin prijs stijgt weer na recente dip De Bitcoin-prijs heeft opnieuw de weg omhoog gevonden na een korte correctie. Handelaren wijzen erop dat sterke steunpunten standhielden en dat ETF-instroom blijft bijdragen aan koopdruk. Hoewel volatiliteit blijft, benadrukken analisten dat dit soort oplevingen passen binnen een bredere bullmarkt. Voor veel beleggers is het een teken dat de fundamentals intact zijn, ondanks de turbulentie in de macro-economische omgeving. Belgische crypto-scam sluist miljoenen naar Zwitserland Een omvangrijke Belgische crypto-fraudezaak is aan het licht gekomen, waarbij miljoenen euro’s via nepbeleggingen naar Zwitserse rekeningen zijn gesluisd. Slachtoffers werden misleid met beloften van hoge rendementen, terwijl het geld in werkelijkheid werd weggesluisd. De zaak benadrukt opnieuw de risico’s van ongereguleerde aanbieders en de noodzaak van waakzaamheid. Toezichthouders waarschuwen beleggers voor het vertrouwen van onbekende platforms zonder vergunning. BTC bull: koers kan in weken naar $150.000 Een bekende Bitcoin-voorstander voorspelt dat BTC binnen enkele weken kan stijgen naar $150.000. Hij baseert dit op sterke technische signalen, toegenomen ETF-instroom en de groeiende rol van Bitcoin als digitaal alternatief voor goud. Critici wijzen erop dat zulke voorspellingen vaak te optimistisch zijn, maar het optimisme voedt het sentiment onder traders die speculeren op een snelle uitbraak boven weerstandsniveaus. Strategy’s Bitcoin treasury stijgt naar $7,74 miljard Strategy, geleid door Michael Saylor, bezit inmiddels Bitcoin ter waarde van $7,74 miljard – een record voor het bedrijf. Daarmee bevestigt het zijn status als de grootste publieke BTC-holder wereldwijd. Het bedrijf blijft agressief inkopen, ongeacht volatiliteit, en ziet Bitcoin als de ultieme hedge tegen inflatie. Deze strategie verdeelt analisten: sommigen prijzen de visie, anderen waarschuwen dat MicroStrategy te afhankelijk wordt van één asset. ETF instroom groeit, Vanguard herziet beleid De instroom in Bitcoin-ETF’s blijft toenemen, wat de markt ondersteunt. Tegelijkertijd herziet Vanguard, een van ’s werelds grootste vermogensbeheerders, zijn beleid rond crypto-exposure. Hoewel het bedrijf voorzichtiger blijft dan concurrenten, opent deze verschuiving de deur naar bredere acceptatie binnen institutionele kringen. Voor beleggers is dit een signaal dat Bitcoin steeds moeilijker te negeren valt in traditionele portefeuilles. BitcoinMagazine lanceert Discord channel! Wil je meepraten over deze ontwikkelingen? Join dan ons nieuwe Discord channel en discussieer met onze experts en andere lezers over acties en insiderinformatie! Nu naar Discord Het bericht Goedemorgen Bitcoin: Koers stijgt richting all-time high is geschreven door Robin Heester en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/10/04 13:01
Crypto News: Atkins Launches ‘Project Crypto’ as SEC Freezes 92 ETF Applications

Crypto News: Atkins Launches ‘Project Crypto’ as SEC Freezes 92 ETF Applications

U.S. shutdown halts 92 crypto ETF filings, and Project Crypto by SEC Chair Atkins ushers in a new era of U.S. digital asset regulation. The U.S Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is at a crossroads in its regulation by the introduction of a project dubbed Project Crypto by Chair Paul Atkins, which aims at updating […] The post Crypto News: Atkins Launches ‘Project Crypto’ as SEC Freezes 92 ETF Applications appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/04 13:00
HBAR, XLM & CRO Attempt to Expand But BlockDAG Laps Them All With a $420M Raise & its BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Deal

HBAR, XLM & CRO Attempt to Expand But BlockDAG Laps Them All With a $420M Raise & its BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Deal

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/420m-raise-alpine-f1-deal-put-blockdag-ahead-of-xlm-hbar-cro/
Coinstats2025/10/04 13:00
Ripple Powers UC Berkeley’s Bold Leap Into the Future of Digital Assets With $1.3M Funding

Ripple Powers UC Berkeley’s Bold Leap Into the Future of Digital Assets With $1.3M Funding

Ripple has deepened its ties with academia by announcing a new partnership with the University of California, Berkeley. The company is providing $1.3 million in its dollar-backed stablecoin, RLUSD, to fund the launch of the Center for Digital Assets (CDA) at Berkeley’s College of Engineering. The initiative builds on Ripple’s long-running University Blockchain Research Initiative, […]
Tronweekly2025/10/04 13:00
Top Crypto Presales This Month: AlphaPepe Leads the Pack With Explosive 100× Potential

Top Crypto Presales This Month: AlphaPepe Leads the Pack With Explosive 100× Potential

October 2025 has been a pivotal month for crypto investors, with altcoins gaining momentum and presale projects drawing fresh capital. Presales have always been a high-risk, high-reward part of the market — but they can also deliver life-changing gains when the right project captures retail enthusiasm. At the top of this month’s list is AlphaPepe […] The post Top Crypto Presales This Month: AlphaPepe Leads the Pack With Explosive 100× Potential appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/04 13:00
Walmart-Owned Bank App OnePay to Add Crypto Support: Report

Walmart-Owned Bank App OnePay to Add Crypto Support: Report

The post Walmart-Owned Bank App OnePay to Add Crypto Support: Report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. OnePay, a banking app majority-owned by Walmart, will soon roll out crypto support, according to CNBC. According to a Friday CNBC report citing anonymous sources, OnePay will soon offer cryptocurrency trading and custody to its users. The app is expected to support Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) later this year. OnePay has positioned itself as a US version of a “superapp,” modeled after China’s WeChat. The platform already offers banking services including high-yield savings accounts, credit and debit cards, loans and wireless plans. WeChat is China’s all-in-one “superapp,” combining messaging, social media, payments, shopping, and countless mini apps into a single platform. This app, which many Western companies are trying to emulate, allows users to chat, pay bills, order food, book travel and more. OnePay had not answered Cointelegraph’s request for comment by publication. Related: Crypto super app brings account abstraction to the Solana blockchain The quest for a Western superapp While multiple companies have expressed interest in building a superapp like WeChat, so far, no one has successfully created one. The timing may favor OnePay. Earlier this month, US Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Paul Atkins expressed support for platforms offering multiple financial services under one regulatory framework. The regulator’s updated strategy includes allowing platforms to operate as “super-apps” that can facilitate trading, lending and staking of digital assets under one regulatory umbrella. “I believe regulators should provide the minimum effective dose of regulation needed to protect investors, and no more,” Atkins said at the time. Related: The role of the Telegram ecosystem in the future of Web3 — Interview with Catizen The race for the superapp heats up Atkins’ comments have not fallen on deaf ears. In late September, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong outlined plans to build a crypto superapp, offering credit cards, payments and Bitcoin rewards to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 12:47
Zo vind je vroege crypto gems voordat de massa dat doet

Zo vind je vroege crypto gems voordat de massa dat doet

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Het is het doel van iedere crypto investeerder om de volgende Ethereum of Solana te ontdekken, nog voordat de rest van de markt dat doet. Maar in de praktijk is dat makkelijker gezegd dan gedaan. Voor elke munt die daadwerkelijk doorbreekt, zijn er misschien wel honderden die naar 0 gaan. Toch zijn er duidelijke signalen waar je als belegger op kunt letten. Kijk naar de developers De eerste en misschien wel belangrijkste graadmeter is het team achter een project. Een serieuze “gem” herken je niet aan mooie marketing, maar aan wat er daadwerkelijk wordt gebouwd. Teams die regelmatig updates publiceren, bugs oplossen en documentatie bijhouden, laten zien dat ze voor de lange termijn werken. Zulke progressie is eenvoudig te controleren via een openbaar GitHub profiel of door te kijken naar prijs bij hackathons of andere developer events. Een project dat steun krijgt van bijvoorbeeld Optimism of Arbitrum, heeft vaak een sterk fundament. Echte gebruikers, echte inkomsten Daarna is de vraag of het product ook echt gebruikt wordt. Het is verleidelijk om naar indrukwekkende TVL cijfers te kijken, maar die zeggen weinig als ze puur worden gedreven door beloningsprogramma’s. Belangrijker is of mensen bereid zijn te betalen voor de dienst. Protocols die structureel transactiekosten genereren en een deel van die inkomsten ook zelf vasthouden, zijn een stuk sterker. Stijgende fees per gebruiker en een stabiel aantal actieve wallets zijn betere indicatoren dan tijdelijke pieken die na een airdrop weer verdwijnen. Liquiditeit Zelfs als een project populair lijkt, is de handel vaak een struikelblok. Een token kan op papier veel volume draaien, maar zonder echte depth in de order books is instappen of uitstappen moeilijk. Bij serieuze projecten zie je dat liquiditeit verspreid is over meerdere exchanges en dat prijzen stabiel blijven, ook in tijden van volatiliteit. Zodra vrijwel alle liquiditeit bij één exchange of pool ligt, weet je dat de kans op problemen groot is. Tokenomics Veelbelovende projecten gaan alsnog onderuit door een slecht economisch model achter het project. Vooral een lage circulating supply in combinatie met een extreem hoge fully diluted valuation is gevaarlijk: zodra grote hoeveelheden tokens vrijkomen, zakt de prijs vaak in. Het is daarom cruciaal om te kijken naar de unlock schema’s. Projecten die hun tokens geleidelijk en transparant vrijgeven, hebben een betere kans om de markt niet te ovelroaden en vertrouwen op te bouwen bij investeerders. Nieuwe cryptomuntenKom als eerste te weten wat de nieuwste cryptomunten van dit moment zijn! Elke crypto investeerder is er naar op zoek: een nieuwe crypto met groot groeipotentieel. Bitcoin is heel sterk aan Q4 van 2025 begonnen, en dit zou zomaar eens een nieuwe crypto bull run af kunnen trappen. Experts zien kansen in altcoins als Polygon en Best Wallet Token. In dit artikel zetten we de beste munten… Continue reading Zo vind je vroege crypto gems voordat de massa dat doet document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Veiligheid en vertrouwen Tot slot ook de veiligheid van een protocol. Een audit stempel zegt weinig als je niet weet wie het onderzoek heeft uitgevoerd en of de gevonden fouten ook zijn opgelost. Daarnaast speelt governance een rol. Kan één persoon via een admin key zomaar de regels veranderen, of zijn er multisigs en timelocks ingebouwd? Projecten die meerdere recente audits hebben laten doen en transparant zijn over hun bug fixes, onderscheiden zich van de rest. CertiK is bijvoorbeeld een goede partij voor audits. Discipline boven hype Het ontdekken van vroege crypto gems vraagt meer dan geluk. Het is een proces van kritisch kijken naar wie er bouwt, of er echte gebruikers zijn, hoe gezond het project is, of de tokenomics houdbaar zijn en of de beveiliging op orde is. Wanneer al die puzzelstukken in elkaar vallen, heb je misschien een kandidaat te pakken die de volgende grote doorbraak kan worden. Toch blijft de belangrijkste les hetzelfde: discipline wint het altijd van FOMO. Hype kan je snel geld opleveren, maar alleen een consequente aanpak helpt je de echte parels te vinden voordat de massa het doorheeft. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Zo vind je vroege crypto gems voordat de massa dat doet is geschreven door Gijs Smit en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/10/04 12:31
Ursula von der Leyen advocates for an “AI first” strategy in Europe

Ursula von der Leyen advocates for an “AI first” strategy in Europe

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, delivered a speech today at the Italian Tech Week in Turin, Italy, during which she called for a major European push to develop and deploy self-driving cars, citing how important it is to catch up with the United States and China in this technology. Chinese EV […]
Cryptopolitan2025/10/04 10:40
