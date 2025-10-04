2025-10-04 Saturday

New Tax Bill Introduced in the US Concerning Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies! Here's What You Need to Know…

New Tax Bill Introduced in the US Concerning Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies! Here’s What You Need to Know…

The post New Tax Bill Introduced in the US Concerning Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies! Here’s What You Need to Know… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While the government shutdown and its possible effects were the main agenda item in the US, a surprising bill came from the state of New York. Accordingly, a bill introduced in New York state proposes a graduated electricity tax on cryptocurrency miners. At this point, New York State Senator Liz Krueger and Assembly Member Anna Kelles introduced Bill S8518, which would impose an electricity consumption tax on Bitcoin (BTC) mining companies that use significant amounts of energy. According to the bill, miners using up to 2.25 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) annually will not be taxed. BTC mining companies with consumption above this threshold are proposed to be taxed with a two-cent per kWh levy for usage between 2.26 million and 5 million kWh, three cents for usage between 5 million and 10 million kWh, four cents for usage up to 20 million kWh, and five cents for usage exceeding 20 million kWh. The tax revenue will go toward the state’s energy assistance program to support low-income and middle-class households. In contrast, miners using renewable energy sources will not be taxed. The organization noted that the crypto mining industry is facing declining profitability and suggested that the passage of such a bill could push miners to leave New York. Senator Liz Krueger said in a statement: “This bill will ensure that miners who increase New Yorkers’ electricity bills pay their fair share, while also providing direct assistance to households struggling with high electricity bills. The arrival of mining facilities creates an additional annual electricity cost of approximately $79 million for residents and $165 million for small businesses. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/new-tax-bill-introduced-in-the-us-concerning-bitcoin-and-cryptocurrencies-heres-what-you-need-to-know/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 02:44
The shutdown meant no jobs report. Here's what it would have said about the economy

The shutdown meant no jobs report. Here’s what it would have said about the economy

The post The shutdown meant no jobs report. Here’s what it would have said about the economy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Recruiters speak to job seekers at the Appalachian State University internship and job fair in Boone, North Carolina, US, on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. Allison Joyce | Bloomberg | Getty Images If it just seems like the first Friday of the month wasn’t the same without being able to pore through the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ hotly watched monthly jobs report, don’t worry. You probably didn’t miss much. While the BLS has gone dark with the shutdown in Washington, other reports outside the government data suggest the labor market just plodded along in September. The Dow Jones consensus forecast was for growth of 51,000 in nonfarm payrolls with the unemployment rate holding steady at 4.3%. High-frequency data that includes job postings, private payrolls and state-by-state figures for initial jobless claims indicate that while employment growth continues to be anemic, the labor market overall isn’t capsizing, at least not anytime soon. “We fight with the army we have at moments like this, where it’s critically important that we’re figuring out whether the economy is in a moment of transition,” Chicago Federal Reserve President Austan Goolsbee said in a CNBC interview Friday. “This is what we have, and thus far it still continues to point to a pretty stable labor market.” The Chicago Fed is one of those organizations looking to provide alternates to BLS data that had come under harsh White House criticism prior to this week’s shutdown. Though the timing was coincidental, the central bank district in September unveiled its own dashboard of data measuring key labor market metrics including unemployment, the hiring rate and the layoff rate. Bottom line: The unemployment rate held flat at 4.3%, though another hundredth of a point or two would have pushed it to 4.4% — the highest since October 2021 but still low…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 02:22
Deutsche Bank Pioneers Euro-Denominated Cross-Border Payment On Partior Blockchain

Deutsche Bank Pioneers Euro-Denominated Cross-Border Payment On Partior Blockchain

The post Deutsche Bank Pioneers Euro-Denominated Cross-Border Payment On Partior Blockchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The move marks a key operational milestone for Deutsche Bank’s institutional cash management and cross-border payment solutions. Deutsche Bank announced the successful completion of its first euro-denominated cross-border payment on the Partior blockchain platform on October 3, 2025. This live transaction was executed in collaboration with DBS, Southeast Asia’s largest bank, with Deutsche Bank acting as the settlement bank and DBS as the beneficiary bank. The Partior platform, which is backed by a consortium of global banking giants including DBS, J.P. Morgan, and Standard Chartered, is designed to enable real-time, secure, and scalable settlement of payments. The interoperability between the blockchain network and traditional payment  A critical success factor of the operation was demonstrating the interoperability between the blockchain network and traditional payment rails. This proof of concept is vital for the institutional adoption of blockchain, as it allows banks to transition seamlessly while maintaining connections with legacy systems. The platform’s ability to facilitate real-time settlement provides advantages, including reduced payment failure risks and real-time confirmation of transactions, which are crucial for optimizing liquidity management across the global banking industry. Deutsche Bank’s Head of Product Management for Institutional Cash Management, Ciaran Byrne, emphasized the bank’s “multi-rail strategy,” which envisions a future where intelligent and negotiated routing utilizes various channels—be it SWIFT, stablecoins, or blockchain-based solutions—to maximize value for clients. He added: “We are constantly exploring ways of improving and future-proofing our operating model to ensure maximum benefit for our clients.” This strategic adoption by a major European financial institution confirms that blockchain is rapidly evolving from a niche technology to an integral component of the global financial infrastructure, poised to redefine how value moves across international borders by enabling 24/7, always-on, and real-time treasury management for their customers. Source: https://coinidol.com/deutsche-bank-pioneers-blockchain/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 02:14
Bitcoin doesn't need the McRib to rally

Bitcoin doesn’t need the McRib to rally

The post Bitcoin doesn’t need the McRib to rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto bros tracking bitcoin’s (BTC) price against re-releases of the McDonald’s McRib got a little too excited this week when an online news outlet mistakenly reported the sandwich’s return. Analyst Jack McCordic, known as “internbrah” on X, claims the McRib has “historically” heralded an up-to-2X increase in BTC’s price.  McCordic’s graph shows that when the McCrib returned to the US in 2020 and 2023, and the UK in 2024, the price of BTC increased by 237%, 71% and 58% respectively in the months that followed. He does, however, fail to note that when the McCrib was released in November 2021 in the US, the price of BTC actually fell by 74%.  The bitcoin chart with McRib re-releases fails to mention at least three other McRib returns in the US. Read more: Bitcoin scammer posed as McDonald’s owner to steal $1.5M McCordic’s graph also fails to mention the McRib’s US release in October 2022 as part of its “Farewell Tour,” and another release in December 2024. On these two occasions respectively, BTC’s price fell by 23% in a week and 20% in five months.   Despite this less-than-tasty price action, McCordic posted his McRib chart on Thursday after a report from Dextero claimed the sandwich was coming back to the UK on October 16.  He told his followers, “Don’t fade the McRib” and added the new apparent McRib release to his graph.  However, Dexerto’s report was later deleted, and McDonald’s UK confirmed to Protos that the McRib will not be coming back this month. Sorry guys.  A screenshot of Dexerto’s report meta on Google that now takes you to a deleted page. Read more: Donald Trump serves fries at McDonald’s five days after flop crypto launch It seems that Dexerto may have mistakenly caught a report from last year, which similarly stated that the McRib…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 02:06
Is Bitcoin on the Brink of Another Historic Leap?

Is Bitcoin on the Brink of Another Historic Leap?

The post Is Bitcoin on the Brink of Another Historic Leap? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin (BTC) has neared its previous peak, soaring to $123,864 and tantalizingly close to breaking historical records. As the cryptocurrency market anticipates the next moves, the potential for BTC to surpass its all-time high marks remains a focal point for investors and analysts alike. Continue Reading:Is Bitcoin on the Brink of Another Historic Leap? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/is-bitcoin-on-the-brink-of-another-historic-leap
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 01:56
Plasma taps into Chainlink as official oracle provider

Plasma taps into Chainlink as official oracle provider

Plasma, a high-performance layer-1 blockchain for stablecoins, has integrated with Chainlink as it looks to tap into the oracle platform’s solutions to scale applications on its network. Plasma has picked Chainlink as its official oracle provider, the platform announced on…
Crypto.news2025/10/04 01:30
YouTube deletes hundreds of AI Bollywood clips after Bachchans' lawsuit

YouTube deletes hundreds of AI Bollywood clips after Bachchans’ lawsuit

Bollywood stars Abhishek Bachchan and his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, have sued YouTube regarding its AI training policy. The couple asked the judge to remove and prohibit the creation of AI videos infringing their intellectual property rights. The couple want Google to have safeguards to ensure that such YouTube videos uploaded anyway don’t train other […]
Cryptopolitan2025/10/04 01:26
BlockDAG & BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Confirm Multi-Year Global Agreement

BlockDAG & BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Confirm Multi-Year Global Agreement

The XRP (XRP) price forecast has regained importance as traders assess whether improved sentiment can carry the asset forward. Alongside it, the Solana (SOL) price forecast reflects market optimism around scalability and developer traction. Both tokens are central to ongoing debates about the leading long-term crypto investments, yet each faces hurdles that temper confidence. BlockDAG, however, is reshaping the narrative with its presale success and global visibility. The project has raised $420 million and is currently priced at $0.0015, selling over 26.5 billion coins. With 20,000 miners shipped, 312,000 holders onboarded, and 3 million active users on the X1 mining app, adoption continues to build momentum.  Security audits by CertiK and Halborn, and 20 confirmed exchange listings, add further credibility. The centrepiece of its strategy is the newly announced multi-year partnership with the BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team, positioning BlockDAG among the leading long term crypto investments. XRP Price Analysis Shows Dependence on Regulatory Clarity The XRP (XRP) price forecast remains tied to regulatory clarity and adoption within financial services. Recent improvements in market stability suggest room for growth, but analysts warn that the XRP (XRP) price forecast is still heavily influenced by external outcomes. This reliance has historically limited momentum, even when broader market sentiment has been favourable. While XRP retains significance in cross-border payments, its inability to generate independent catalysts makes it less appealing for those evaluating the long-term crypto investments. Until the asset proves consistent growth independent of regulatory events, its trajectory will remain uncertain. For investors, the XRP (XRP) price forecast offers exposure to adoption in payments but underscores the risk of dependency on external developments. Solana Price Forecast Highlights Speed but Faces Reliability Tests The Solana (SOL) price forecast has been supported by strong developer activity and ecosystem growth. Analysts highlight the network’s ability to scale and process transactions at high speed as the key reason for optimism. These technical strengths have positioned Solana as a serious competitor in blockchain infrastructure. Despite the positive narrative, the Solana (SOL) price outlook also carries risks. Outages in the past have raised questions about reliability, and long-term adoption will depend on proving stability while expanding use cases. Without this, Solana’s progress toward becoming one of the leading long term crypto investments may stall. Overall, the Solana (SOL) price outlook suggests promise, but sustainability is the critical factor that investors will continue to monitor. BlockDAG Secures $420M Presale Backed by BWT Alpine F1® Partnership BlockDAG’s presale achievements have already positioned it as one of the year’s standout projects, raising $420 million, currently priced at $0.0015 per BDAG with more than 26.5 billion coins sold. With over 20,000 miners delivered, 312,000 holders secured, and 3 million users engaged via the X1 mobile mining app, adoption is unfolding at scale. These fundamentals establish it as a serious candidate for the leading long term crypto investments. The official announcement of BlockDAG’s partnership with the BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team brought the project into the global spotlight. Revealed during CRYPTO FAST LANE at Singapore’s Raffles Hotel, the event featured the Alpine race car and team drivers. A major BlockDAG stand and conference solidified its entrance into the motorsport and blockchain crossover space. This partnership goes beyond sponsorship. Initiatives such as blockchain-powered fan activations, Grand Prix simulators, hackathons, and developer showcases ensure meaningful integration between sports and Web3 technology. These engagements expand BlockDAG’s presence across mainstream audiences while reinforcing adoption among the tech community. As the Exclusive Layer One Blockchain Partner of Alpine, BlockDAG now stands at the intersection of performance, innovation, and culture. Backed by CertiK and Halborn audits and with 20 exchanges confirmed for listing, it demonstrates why it belongs among the leading long-term crypto investments heading into 2025. Strategic View The XRP (XRP) price outlook shows relevance but remains bound to external catalysts, limiting its independence as an asset. The Solana (SOL) price forecast highlights technical advantages but must prove long-term resilience and reliability. Both carry potential but stop short of delivering full investor certainty. BlockDAG, on the other hand, combines measurable adoption with a powerful global partnership. With $420 million raised, a $0.0015 presale price, 26.5 billion coins sold, 20,000 miners shipped, 312,000 holders, 3 million app users, 20 exchange listings, and third-party audits, it provides unmatched clarity. Its multi-year alliance with BWT Alpine Formula 1® validates its trajectory as one of the leading long term crypto investments in the market today. Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network Website: https://blockdag.network Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu   The post BlockDAG & BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Confirm Multi-Year Global Agreement appeared first on NFT Plazas.
Coinstats2025/10/04 00:59
Plasma Partners with Chainlink to Boost Ecosystem Adoption

Plasma Partners with Chainlink to Boost Ecosystem Adoption

Highlights: Plasma partners with Chainlink to boost its stablecoin infrastructure options. Plasma also named Chainlink as its official oracle provider. The integration allows Plasma developers to access Chainlink’s features, including its Data Feeds and CCIP. Plasma, a new layer-1 blockchain designed specifically for stablecoins, has officially joined the Chainlink Scale program. Chainlink announced the integration in a press release on October 3, adding that Plasma also named Chainlink its official oracle provider. The move brings Chainlink’s data and interoperability standards into Plasma’s ecosystem, expanding its stablecoin payments network. Chainlink will also make its Data Streams, Data Feeds, and the Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) accessible to Plasma developers. Aave, one of the world’s leading liquidity protocols, is already deployed on Plasma, underscoring the blockchain’s growing prominence. Meanwhile, the integration comes a few days after the launch of Plasma’s mainnet beta and native token, XPL, on September 25. Crypto2Community reported that XPL will launch as one of the largest blockchains by stablecoin liquidity. Plasma Unique Features Since its launch, Plasma has emerged as a leading stablecoin platform, with over $2 billion in stablecoin liquidity. It also possesses native EVM compatibility, making it easy for developers to build applications for remittances, cross-border transfers, micropayments, and other related transactions. Unlike most blockchains designed for general use, the Plasma development model focuses mainly on stablecoin activity, offering zero-fee transfers and customizable gas tokens. Users can also benefit from confidential payments and high throughput for global-scale transactions. Paul Faecks, Plasma’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), emphasized the important roles of stablecoins in the crypto industry, adding that Plasma aims to build a robust system that supports these tokens, enabling users to transact digitally without needing a bank. On Plasma’s collaboration with Chainlink, Paul stated: “With Chainlink, Plasma can scale our on-chain ecosystem, strengthen our stablecoin rails, and bring mainstream adoption closer to reality.” Chainlink and Aave will Expand Plasma’s Stablecoin Infrastructure By incorporating Chainlink Data Feeds, Plasma will gain easy access to tamper-resistant price data, which supports stablecoin trading, lending, borrowing, liquidity pools, and derivatives. Similarly, CCIP introduces features that permit secure stablecoin transfers and messaging across blockchains on the Plasma platform. CCIP also offers compliance features, including token attestation, policy enforcement, and multi-oracle validation for institutional-grade security. On its part, Aave has already secured over 70% of all stablecoin liquidity across lending markets. Hence, it introduces scale and liquidity, making it ideal for expanding Plasma’s stablecoin infrastructure. Top Executives React as Plasma Partners with Chainlink Johann Eid, Chainlink Labs’ Chief Business Officer, praised Plasma for launching with fully equipped, high-level, and business-ready stablecoin infrastructures. He also highlighted the significance of Chainlink and Aave in helping Plasma attain its current height. “Plasma is positioned to lead in building the next generation of stablecoin and on-chain payment applications,” Eid added. Stani Kulechov, Aave Labs’ founder and CEO, also reacted to the partnership. He stated that Chainlink’s integration will transform Plasma into a high-throughput network that can attract developers to start building stablecoin apps. Kulechov added: “Together we unlock instant, low-cost stablecoin movement and secure cross-chain connectivity for real-time payments and next-generation on-chain finance,” eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Coinstats2025/10/04 00:43
'Trillions by 2030': Stellar, Centrifuge and Moody's Outline What's Next for Real-World Assets

‘Trillions by 2030’: Stellar, Centrifuge and Moody’s Outline What’s Next for Real-World Assets

Panelists in Rio have outlined how real-world assets have progressed from trials to production, with treasuries and high-quality funds leading, institutions piloting digital twins, and deeper liquidity and interoperability set to expand the market toward trillions by 2030.ons by 2030, panelists said during a session moderated by CryptoNews in Rio, Brazil.
Coinstats2025/10/04 00:41
