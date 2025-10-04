7 Best Prediction Markets in 2025: Bet on Sports, Politics, World Events & More
The post 7 Best Prediction Markets in 2025: Bet on Sports, Politics, World Events & More appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Prediction markets are quickly becoming one of the most exciting ways to trade in 2025. Instead of just betting on sports or investing in stocks, these platforms let you put money behind your forecasts on politics, economics, and world events. They’re popular because they combine two things: The chance to profit from correct calls The ability to see what the “wisdom of the crowd” expects to happen next For example, election prediction markets often beat polls in accuracy because people risk real money on the outcome. In this guide, I’ll look at the best prediction markets available right now. From U.S.-regulated platforms like Kalshi to global crypto apps like Polymarket, you’ll see the top prediction markets in 2025 and know exactly where to bet on politics, sports, and more. Let’s get started! List of the top 7 prediction markets in 2025: Kalshi – The first federally approved prediction market, covering politics, economics, weather, and more. Crypto.com Sports – A CFTC-regulated partnership with Underdog, offering real-time sports event trading. Robinhood Sports – Integrates sports event contracts directly into the Robinhood app, with zero commissions. PredictIt – Academic nonprofit platform focusing on elections and policy outcomes in the United States. Polymarket – The largest decentralized market, covering politics, crypto, sports, and cultural events. Augur – An Ethereum-based platform where users can create and trade markets on almost anything. Interactive Brokers/ForecastTrader – Offers event contracts alongside stocks, options, and futures for professional traders. The best prediction markets in 2025 Now that we’ve set the stage, let’s go through the platforms that make the cut this year. Each has its own strengths, whether you’re looking for election prediction markets, sports contracts, or global crypto-based betting. 1. Kalshi: Best for regulated U.S. event trading Kalshi is the first federally regulated event trading exchange in the U.S., approved by…
