Kim Woo-Bin And Bae Suzy Conjure Up Romance In ‘Genie, Make A Wish’

Bae Suzy and Kim Woo-bin reunite in 'Genie, Make A Wish.' Netflix Ki Ka-young did not wish for a genie, but now that she's met one and he offers her some wishes, she must be very careful what she wishes for. The genie (Kim Woo-bin) in the k-drama Genie, Make A Wish doesn't have the best intentions. He wants to prove that humans are the worst divine creation and they were never worthy of his respect. Saying so is how he got kicked out of heaven and became a genie. Millennia later he still needs to have the last word. Past incarnations of Ka-young (Bae Suzy) were hard to corrupt so Genie keeps waiting for a new incarnation, one that is more selfish than selfless. Magically having your wishes come true brings out the worst in some people. Humans are never satisfied, always wanting more. Although Ka-young is surprised by the genie's unexpected appearance, Genie is more surprised by her reaction to him. She's not impressed by his supernatural demonstrations or his personal charms. She also doesn't wish for anything. She has everything she needs. "Because Genie has been seeing human beings for thousands and thousands of years, he believes that they are a failure by the creator and that human beings always end up corrupt," said Kim (Our Blues, The Heirs, Uncontrollably Fond). "However, I think throughout the process of meeting a lot of different characters, especially Ka-young, I'm sure that there's a part of him that can feel empathy towards these human beings." That empathy may take a few episodes to develop. Genie is first attracted to Ka-young because she's pretty," said Kim, making Suzy smile and jokingly frame her face with her hands. Then Genie is intrigued. "I think the genie feeling attraction toward the character and…