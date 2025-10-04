2025-10-04 Saturday

S&P 500 up as shutdown delays jobs data

S&P 500 up as shutdown delays jobs data

The post S&P 500 up as shutdown delays jobs data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. stock market extended its rally on Friday as Wall Street continued to downplay the government shutdown and as a wave of AI deals added further momentum. Summary Stock market news today is dominated by headlines on rallying Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq. All major indexes hit record highs even as the government shutdown sees a highly anticipated jobs report delayed. Greed dominates sentiment as AI deals lead to increased investor bets on fresh gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 180 points, and the benchmark S&P 500 hovered near its latest all-time high with a 0.28% uptick. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.25%, and the small-cap index, the Russell 2000, added 0.22%. Gains across equities aside, the crypto market has also recorded a significant surge, led by Bitcoin (BTC). Spot gold also remained near record highs. US stock market news: jobs report delayed Friday, Oct. 3, was a highly anticipated date until the U.S. government entered a shutdown and put the expected release of the September jobs report in jeopardy. As such, the market has largely not cracked after the Bureau of Labor Statistics failed to release the key monthly employment report. While the jobs data represent a metric that policymakers, including the Federal Reserve, closely watch, its delay has put more weight on the recently released ADP private payrolls report. The private jobs data further signaled a slowdown in the U.S. labor market. In September, the private sector saw a 32,000-job decline in hiring. Analysts say stock market in “manic” zone The S&P 500 led the intraday gains after yet another march to a new high. The index has hit a new record 27 times since June. With the stock market showing no signs of an immediate slowdown, market experts say investor greed…
Putin May Soon Struggle To Pay His Soldiers

Putin May Soon Struggle To Pay His Soldiers

The post Putin May Soon Struggle To Pay His Soldiers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ANCHORAGE, ALASKA – AUGUST 15:U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) hold a meeting at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on August 15, 2025 in Anchorage, Alaska. The two leaders are meeting for peace talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) Getty Images Russia’s war in Ukraine has become a grinding test of endurance, and Vladimir Putin is struggling to sustain his wartime finances. What many expected to be a quick victory has instead devolved into a costly war of attrition, with Moscow unable to break through Ukraine’s growing “drone wall.” Ukraine is waging a precise campaign to cripple Russia’s oil refineries, while also accelerating production of drones and domestic missiles, and expanding the role of autonomous weapons — innovations that only deepen the Kremlin’s mounting problems. Lyuba Shipovich, CEO of Dignitas Ukraine, which helps the army adopt advanced technologies, told me that AI-targeting systems are especially effective when used far from the front lines: “Closer to the battlefield there is a higher risk of confusing friendly and enemy targets, but deeper behind the front, you don’t have that problem.” Anatolii Tkachenko, commander of a mortar battery unit from Ukraine’s 92nd Separate Assault Brigade, told me: “In four years the USSR defeated Germany. In four years the Russians have only managed to take half of Donetsk Oblast.” Russia’s answer to all this is money, oil revenues turned into wages that keep feeding soldiers into its meatgrinder strategy. Oil Money Buys Soldiers To sustain the fight, the Kremlin has relied on oil and gas revenues to bankroll soldier salaries and payouts to families of the dead and wounded. A large share of that spending goes to salaries and compensation for families of the dead and wounded. The Washington Post reports that in Moscow,…
AI Hasn’t Taken a Lot of Jobs Yet, Despite Apocalyptic Predictions: Yale Study

AI Hasn’t Taken a Lot of Jobs Yet, Despite Apocalyptic Predictions: Yale Study

The post AI Hasn’t Taken a Lot of Jobs Yet, Despite Apocalyptic Predictions: Yale Study appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Yale and Brookings researchers found no evidence of mass AI-driven unemployment 33 months after ChatGPT’s release. Occupational shifts rose about one percentage point above early 2000s levels, but matched typical tech transitions. High AI-exposure jobs—law, finance, customer service—showed no displacement in federal data. Three years after ChatGPT burst onto the scene, American workers are still showing up to their jobs. A new study from Yale University’s Budget Lab and the Brookings Institution examined federal employment data through July, and found that AI has yet to trigger the mass unemployment that technology executives have been predicting. The researchers tracked how quickly the mix of occupations has changed since November 2022, when OpenAI released ChatGPT to the public. While jobs are shifting slightly faster than in recent years—about one percentage point higher than during the early 2000s internet boom—the changes appear to be pretty typical for technological transitions rather than the economic upheaval many feared. Winter may still be coming—just not right now. “We are not in an economy-wide jobs apocalypse right now; it’s mostly stable,” Molly Kinder, a senior fellow at Brookings and co-author of the paper, told The Financial Times. “That should be a reassuring message to an anxious public.” The gap between Silicon Valley rhetoric and workplace reality has grown stark. As reported by Decrypt, Anthropic CEO Dario Amode said that up to 50% of entry-level white-collar roles could disappear within five years, while Geoffrey Hinton—known as the “Godfather of AI”—estimated that AI could dramatically worsen the financial gap if things keep going the way they are. “What’s actually going to happen is rich people are going to use AI to replace workers,” he told the Financial Times. “It’s going to create massive unemployment and a huge rise in profits. It will make a few people much…
7 Best Prediction Markets in 2025: Bet on Sports, Politics, World Events & More

7 Best Prediction Markets in 2025: Bet on Sports, Politics, World Events & More

The post 7 Best Prediction Markets in 2025: Bet on Sports, Politics, World Events & More appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Prediction markets are quickly becoming one of the most exciting ways to trade in 2025. Instead of just betting on sports or investing in stocks, these platforms let you put money behind your forecasts on politics, economics, and world events. They’re popular because they combine two things:  The chance to profit from correct calls The ability to see what the “wisdom of the crowd” expects to happen next For example, election prediction markets often beat polls in accuracy because people risk real money on the outcome. In this guide, I’ll look at the best prediction markets available right now. From U.S.-regulated platforms like Kalshi to global crypto apps like Polymarket, you’ll see the top prediction markets in 2025 and know exactly where to bet on politics, sports, and more. Let’s get started! List of the top 7 prediction markets in 2025: Kalshi – The first federally approved prediction market, covering politics, economics, weather, and more. Crypto.com Sports – A CFTC-regulated partnership with Underdog, offering real-time sports event trading. Robinhood Sports – Integrates sports event contracts directly into the Robinhood app, with zero commissions. PredictIt – Academic nonprofit platform focusing on elections and policy outcomes in the United States. Polymarket – The largest decentralized market, covering politics, crypto, sports, and cultural events. Augur – An Ethereum-based platform where users can create and trade markets on almost anything. Interactive Brokers/ForecastTrader – Offers event contracts alongside stocks, options, and futures for professional traders. The best prediction markets in 2025 Now that we’ve set the stage, let’s go through the platforms that make the cut this year.  Each has its own strengths, whether you’re looking for election prediction markets, sports contracts, or global crypto-based betting. 1. Kalshi: Best for regulated U.S. event trading Kalshi is the first federally regulated event trading exchange in the U.S., approved by…
MARA Stock Charts Cup-And-Handle Breakout As Marathon Digital Mines 736 Bitcoin In September

MARA Stock Charts Cup-And-Handle Breakout As Marathon Digital Mines 736 Bitcoin In September

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.read more
Kim Woo-Bin And Bae Suzy Conjure Up Romance In ‘Genie, Make A Wish’

Kim Woo-Bin And Bae Suzy Conjure Up Romance In ‘Genie, Make A Wish’

The post Kim Woo-Bin And Bae Suzy Conjure Up Romance In ‘Genie, Make A Wish’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bae Suzy and Kim Woo-bin reunite in ‘Genie, Make A Wish.’ Netflix Ki Ka-young did not wish for a genie, but now that she’s met one and he offers her some wishes, she must be very careful what she wishes for. The genie (Kim Woo-bin) in the k-drama Genie, Make A Wish doesn’t have the best intentions. He wants to prove that humans are the worst divine creation and they were never worthy of his respect. Saying so is how he got kicked out of heaven and became a genie. Millennia later he still needs to have the last word. Past incarnations of Ka-young (Bae Suzy) were hard to corrupt so Genie keeps waiting for a new incarnation, one that is more selfish than selfless. Magically having your wishes come true brings out the worst in some people. Humans are never satisfied, always wanting more. Although Ka-young is surprised by the genie’s unexpected appearance, Genie is more surprised by her reaction to him. She’s not impressed by his supernatural demonstrations or his personal charms. She also doesn’t wish for anything. She has everything she needs. “Because Genie has been seeing human beings for thousands and thousands of years, he believes that they are a failure by the creator and that human beings always end up corrupt,” said Kim (Our Blues, The Heirs, Uncontrollably Fond). “However, I think throughout the process of meeting a lot of different characters, especially Ka-young, I’m sure that there’s a part of him that can feel empathy towards these human beings.” That empathy may take a few episodes to develop. Genie is first attracted to Ka-young because she’s pretty,” said Kim, making Suzy smile and jokingly frame her face with her hands. Then Genie is intrigued. “I think the genie feeling attraction toward the character and…
XRP Gains Institutional Adoption While Lyno AI Presale Still Leads ROI Forecasts

XRP Gains Institutional Adoption While Lyno AI Presale Still Leads ROI Forecasts

The post XRP Gains Institutional Adoption While Lyno AI Presale Still Leads ROI Forecasts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Institutions have poured trust into XRP, with a treasury worth $1.72 billion and a price of $2.78 in Q3 2025. The stability and scale of this adoption are undeniable. Yet, the question for investors is clear: is steady growth enough in a market that rewards exponential returns? Lyno AI Presale: The $0.05 Entry That Could Redefine ROI While XRP proves institutional dominance, Lyno AI enters with a presale priced at only $0.05 per token. Already, 806,644 tokens are sold, raising $40,332. The price will not stay here for long—next stop is $0.055, with a final target of $0.10. This progression alone challenges investors: why wait for slow moves when a high-momentum project is unfolding? Why Lyno AI Could Outrun Institutional Giants XRP has treasury confidence, but Lyno AI brings something even stronger—AI-powered arbitrage that scans 15+ blockchains in milliseconds. It bridges Ethereum, XRP, and beyond, giving retail investors the same opportunities once reserved only for institutions. With Cyberscope auditing every contract and a multi-layered security framework, Lyno AI doesn’t just follow the market—it creates it. The $100 Challenge: Win Big or Watch From the Sidelines Investors who spend more than $100 in the Lyno AI presale get the chance to join an exclusive $100,000 giveaway—10 winners will each receive 10,000 $LYNO tokens. This raises the stakes: sidelining yourself could mean watching others claim rewards you could have secured with a minimal entry. Solana’s 11,000% ROI Was Yesterday—Lyno AI’s 8,400% ROI Is Tomorrow Those who missed Solana’s 11,000% surge now face a new test. Analysts forecast Lyno AI to deliver up to 8,400% ROI by 2026. The comparison is unavoidable—history doesn’t wait, and neither should investors. The chance to join before the presale closes is the defining difference between regretting and celebrating in 2026. Final Call: Will You Chase Safety or…
Aster Leads Perpetual DEX Market with $76B in Monthly Trading Volume

Aster Leads Perpetual DEX Market with $76B in Monthly Trading Volume

Aster has established a significant lead in the DEX market. By September of 2025, the amount of perpetual trading in total is increasing at a substantial rate. According to the latest report from Phoenix Group, Aster has achieved a maximum monthly trade volume of 76 billion dollars, placing it significantly ahead of its competitors. TOP PERPETUAL DEXES BY MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME#Aster #Hyperliquid #Lighter #edgeX #Jupiter #Orderly #ApeX #Pacifica #Drfit #Reya #Avantis #MYXFinance #Extended #dYdX #GMX pic.twitter.com/RbS1VknqVS— PHOENIX – Crypto News & Analytics (@pnxgrp) October 3, 2025 This report demonstrates how Aster had been gaining control in the perpetual market. It has big liquidity and is trader-friendly, making it a favorable choice. In the past 30 days, Aster has made $162.4million in fees, which is big revenue in DeFi. Hyperliquid and Lighter Secure Top Positions After Aster The second is Hyperliquid, with a trading volume of 27.9 billion. That proves that it has one of the highest numbers of users. It has earned nearly $88 million in fees, which is impressive. In third position is Lighter with 16.7 billion fees. This platform is emerging as a significant rival to perpetual DEXs. Its emergence brings additional competition to mid-level platforms that wish to compete with market leaders. Besides the three leading exchanges, numerous other exchanges are also expanding. EdgeX ($9.4B), Jupiter ($2.7B), and Orderly ($1.7B) are growing, with their fee packages and simple applications assisting individuals to utilize them. Other large players include ApeX ($15.9B), Pacifica ($11.4B), DriFt. and Avantis (both have $9.1B). They create various objects of the DeFi world. Although smaller in size, they assist more people in using decentralized derivatives. DeFi Perpetuals Start Their Growth Phase One of the highly competitive elements of decentralized finance is the perpetual futures market. Over the last few years, leading platforms have demonstrated that they can compete against traditional finance by trading hundreds of billions of dollars last month alone. It is quite likely that perpetual exchanges will remain the market leaders in DeFi. The recent surge in the accumulated popularity of Aster indicates that this may be a notorious age of on-chain derivatives.
Are Taylor Swift’s ‘Actually Romantic’ Lyrics About Charli XCX? Let’s Break It Down

Are Taylor Swift’s ‘Actually Romantic’ Lyrics About Charli XCX? Let’s Break It Down

The post Are Taylor Swift’s ‘Actually Romantic’ Lyrics About Charli XCX? Let’s Break It Down appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – JULY 22: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO STANDALONE PUBLICATION USE (NO SPECIAL INTEREST OR SINGLE ARTIST PUBLICATION USE; NO BOOK USE)) (L-R) Charli XCX, Taylor Swift, and Camila Cabello perform onstage during the Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour at MetLife Stadium on July 22, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/TAS18/Getty Images for TAS) Getty Images Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl has arrived, and fans are already dissecting every lyric for hidden meanings. The sparkly orange-hued album touches on themes of love and finding “the one” after past heartbreaks, but it also doesn’t shy away from addressing enemies. Swift has a long history of weaving past foes into her music — whether allegedly aimed at Kim Kardashian (“thanK you aIMee”) or Scooter Braun (“Vigilante S–t”) — and Showgirl continues that tradition. Fans, in particular, have a few questions about the album’s seventh track, titled “Actually Romantic,” which many believe is about Charli XCX. So, what do the lyrics of “Actually Romantic” reveal, and why are fans convinced it’s about the Brat artist? Here’s a breakdown of the lyrics, the history of Swift’s relationship with Charli XCX, and what the billionaire superstar herself has said about the song. ForbesTaylor Swift ‘Opalite’ Lyrics Explained—Why It’s Travis Kelce’s Favorite TrackBy Monica Mercuri What Are The ‘Actually Romantic’ Lyrics? In “Actually Romantic,” Swift opens by calling out someone who allegedly dubbed her “Boring Barbie” and gossiped about her with an ex. “I heard you call me ‘Boring Barbie’ when the coke’s got you brave,” Swift sings. “High-fived my ex and then said you’re glad he ghosted me.” Charli is married to George Daniel, the drummer of The 1975, while Swift briefly dated the band’s lead singer, Matty Healy, in 2023. This overlap has led some people…
Key PGA Tour Stops To Watch Before 2026 Season

Key PGA Tour Stops To Watch Before 2026 Season

The post Key PGA Tour Stops To Watch Before 2026 Season appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NASSAU, BAHAMAS – DECEMBER 03: Scottie Scheffler of the United States and tournament host Tiger Woods pose with the trophy after winning the final round of the Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Course on December 03, 2023 in Nassau, . (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images,) Getty Images, The PGA Tour is in its fall season, where field strength typically drops, but hopefuls compete to secure their cards for the 2026 season. Here are a few tournaments worth keeping an eye on: Baycurrent Classic — October 9–12 Boasting the largest purse of the fall schedule, the Baycurrent Classic offers $2 million more than most other fall events. Yokohama Country Club in Yokohama, Japan, will host, with Nico Echavarría defending his 2024 title. Formerly the Zozo Championship, the event has crowned major winners such as Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley, Hideki Matsuyama, and Tiger Woods. The West Course at Yokohama was renovated by Coore & Crenshaw in 2014, with raised tee and green sites to improve fan viewing. Billy Horschel returns from injury and is expected to compete. ST GEORGE, UTAH – OCTOBER 13: Matt McCarty of the United States walks the 13th hole during the final round of the Black Desert Championship 2024 at Black Desert Resort on October 13, 2024 in St George, Utah. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Getty Images Bank of Utah Championship — October 23–26 A new title sponsor comes to the Black Desert Championship, now known as the Bank of Utah Championship, with Matt McCarty defending. The real star of the event is the course: Black Desert features some of the most scenic views on the PGA Tour. The host city, St. George, Utah, also offers a premier golf-trip experience, with numerous public courses just a short drive from the tournament site. The RSM Classic —…
