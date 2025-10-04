2025-10-04 Saturday

Kripto novice

Privoščite si najbolj vroče novice o kriptovalutah in posodobitve trga
Maxi Doge as the Next 1000x Crypto Now?

Maxi Doge as the Next 1000x Crypto Now?

The post Maxi Doge as the Next 1000x Crypto Now? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin Price Prediction by Grok: Maxi Doge as the Next 1000x Crypto Now? Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Ben is a freelance writer specializing in crypto developments (mainly altcoins) and the intricate ways global economics shape the digital asset space. His B.Ed. in Education provides a unique foundation for his writing, enabling him to distill complex crypto concepts and market shifts into clear, digestible insights. This skill is key to helping readers adapt and apply their understanding to the ever-evolving world of crypto investment. Passionate about making crypto accessible, Ben crafts content designed to educate a broad audience, from current market events to the essential foundational knowledge that underpins them. His goal is to empower readers through understanding. When he’s not immersed in crypto analysis and breaking down complex topics, Ben is an avid Pokémon fan and enjoys all things Disney. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/grok-dogecoin-price-prediction-maxi-doge-next-1000x-crypto/
DOGE
DOGE$0.25392-0.59%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00494-3.13%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014929+7.64%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 02:32
Delite
SBA Update Lets Owners Expand Across Regions With Less Cash Down

SBA Update Lets Owners Expand Across Regions With Less Cash Down

The post SBA Update Lets Owners Expand Across Regions With Less Cash Down appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Small business owners will find it easier to grow across markets under new SBA rules. getty Lost in the shuffle of the government shutdown, the Small Business Administration (SBA) issued a new procedural notice on Sept. 30. Procedural notices are the SBA’s way of clarifying or changing how its loan programs operate. This one affects the 7(a) and 504 programs, the two main channels for government-backed small business financing. Together, they help entrepreneurs buy companies, real estate, and equipment by reducing risk to lenders by backing the loans with a government guarantee. The most notable change centers on how the agency defines a “new business.” Until now, if an existing company wanted to acquire another in the same industry, the SBA required that purchase to be in the same geographic market. Otherwise, the deal was treated as a “new business,” which carries stricter rules. The new guidance drops the geography test. From now on, if a company buys or starts another using the same six-digit NAICS code—the federal industry classification system—and the ownership is identical, the SBA can call it an expansion regardless of where the acquisition is located, not a new business. For example, a life insurance carrier (NAICS code 524113) could use the new rule to borrow federally-backed money to add to its book of business by purchasing a similar brokerage operation located hundreds of miles away or in the next state. However, if the life insurer wanted to diversify its business into health insurance, which carries a different code (NAICS code 524114), it would face stricter lending requirements. The distinction is important because expansions often qualify for more favorable terms. A purchase that falls under “new business” generally requires at least a 10% equity injection. By contrast, expansions may not require any cash contribution, provided the existing…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014929+7.64%
RealLink
REAL$0.08427+4.77%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00173813+0.23%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 02:19
Delite
SolMining Promotes Educational Philanthropy, Providing Cryptocurrency Education To Students

SolMining Promotes Educational Philanthropy, Providing Cryptocurrency Education To Students

The post SolMining Promotes Educational Philanthropy, Providing Cryptocurrency Education To Students appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SolMining Promotes Educational Philanthropy, Providing Cryptocurrency Education To Students – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Press Release SolMining promotes educational philanthropy, providing cryptocurrency education to students Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/solmining-promotes-educational-philanthropy-providing-cryptocurrency-education-to-students/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014929+7.64%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 02:18
Delite
U.S. equity funds attract sharp inflows as markets bet on Fed policy easing

U.S. equity funds attract sharp inflows as markets bet on Fed policy easing

The post U.S. equity funds attract sharp inflows as markets bet on Fed policy easing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. equity funds recorded increased inflows at the beginning of October as the likelihood of another rate cut by the Fed looms this month. LSEG Lipper data revealed that U.S. equity funds received $36.41 in net inflows during the week, their largest weekly net purchase since November 13, 2024. The large-cap equity funds recorded net weekly inflows of $40.75 billion, the largest amount since around 2022. Small-cap and mid-cap funds experienced outflows of $2.59 billion and $2.28 billion, respectively. Bond funds record outflows for the week A rotation into global equities: Since 2010, global equity ETFs have seen a massive +$6.1 trillion in cumulative net inflows. During the same period, long-only equity funds have recorded -$3.1 trillion in net outflows. This trend accelerated in 2020 and global equity ETF… pic.twitter.com/JxhTjkw3cP — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) September 29, 2025 LSEG data also showed investors offloaded a net $5.8 billion worth of bond funds, ending their 23-week-long trend of net purchases. They invest more in short-to-intermediate government and treasury funds to a total of $9.37 billion in their largest weekly sales since at least January 2022. U.S. short-to-intermediate investment-grade funds saw $1.95 billion in inflows, while general domestic taxable fixed-income funds recorded net inflows of $1.55 billion. Money market funds also recorded an increase in net investments, surging to a four-week high of $47.08 billion during the week. LSEG Lipper data revealed that global equity funds saw a net $49.19 billion worth of inflows, the most since November 13, 2024. European equity funds recorded weekly inflows to the tune of $7.36 billion, while Asian funds saw $3.94 billion in weekly inflows. Equity sectoral funds saw $11.56 inflows last week, the largest since January 2022. Tech led the net purchases with $4.15 billion, followed by financials with $3.43 billion.  Global bond funds recorded…
Union
U$0.010385+2.82%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014929+7.64%
LayerNet
NET$0.00007939--%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 02:01
Delite
PrimeXBT: Which Memecoins Will Survive the Next Cycle?

PrimeXBT: Which Memecoins Will Survive the Next Cycle?

Meme coins are some of the most fascinating yet controversial assets in the crypto market. Their explosive rallies and cultural reach often grab headlines, but the real question is whether they represent genuine long-term opportunities or if they are simply speculative bubbles that eventually collapse.Visit Website
Memecoin
MEME$0.002526+1.16%
RealLink
REAL$0.08427+4.77%
Delite
Coinstats2025/10/04 02:00
Delite
Stablecoins Hit Record $300 Billion as Visa and PayPal Join the Race

Stablecoins Hit Record $300 Billion as Visa and PayPal Join the Race

The milestone was recorded on October 3, according to DeFiLlama data, after nearly $40 billion in inflows during the third […] The post Stablecoins Hit Record $300 Billion as Visa and PayPal Join the Race appeared first on Coindoo.
Delite
Coindoo2025/10/04 02:00
Delite
Best Strategies for Keeping a Profitable Portfolio in the Long-Term

Best Strategies for Keeping a Profitable Portfolio in the Long-Term

Over the long haul, a winning crypto portfolio is not an accident or good timing. It is based on a thoughtful framework and risk that is checked by discipline with a story in place and a punch as per the availability of the opportunity which has an upside.  Veteran retail traders focus on frameworks that […]
Notcoin
NOT$0.001625+0.99%
Delite
Cryptopolitan2025/10/04 02:00
Delite
Best Cryptos To Buy Now: Chainlink, Algorand, XLM, Polkadot and A Surprise 100x Contender

Best Cryptos To Buy Now: Chainlink, Algorand, XLM, Polkadot and A Surprise 100x Contender

The crypto market is buzzing once again as traders search for the best cryptos to buy ahead of what many believe could be the most explosive bull run since 2021. Established projects like Chainlink (LINK), Algorand (ALGO), Stellar (XLM), and Polkadot (DOT) remain on investors’ watchlists. But beneath the surface, one surprise contender is turning […] The post Best Cryptos To Buy Now: Chainlink, Algorand, XLM, Polkadot and A Surprise 100x Contender appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00494-3.13%
Stellar
XLM$0.4008+0.07%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002015-1.12%
Delite
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/04 02:00
Delite
PancakeSwap (CAKE) Could Pump Soon – Analyst Explains Why

PancakeSwap (CAKE) Could Pump Soon – Analyst Explains Why

CAKE price is sitting around $3.42, and traders are keeping a close eye on what might come next. A fresh liquidity map shared by analyst King Fisher on X(Formerly Twitter) shows a setup that could send the token higher if the right levels get taken out.  The data points to stacked short liquidations above the
PancakeSwap
CAKE$3.523+7.60%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.006863+0.01%
SOON
SOON$0.4784-8.66%
Delite
Coinstats2025/10/04 02:00
Delite
Samsung and Coinbase Unlock Crypto Trading for 75M Galaxy Users – Global Rollout Next?

Samsung and Coinbase Unlock Crypto Trading for 75M Galaxy Users – Global Rollout Next?

Samsung has partnered with Coinbase to give more than 75 million Galaxy smartphone users in the United States streamlined access to crypto, with a global rollout planned in the coming months. Starting this week, Galaxy users can access Coinbase services directly through the Samsung Wallet app. The collaboration introduces exclusive benefits, including a free three-month subscription to Coinbase One, the exchange’s premium membership program that offers zero trading fees on select assets, boosted staking rewards, priority support, and account protection. Users will also receive a $25 credit after making their first trade on Coinbase. Galaxy Users Can Now Store IDs, Cards, Keys—and Crypto—in Samsung Wallet The partnership expands on earlier work between the two companies. In July, Coinbase integrated with Samsung Pay, allowing U.S. users to purchase crypto in-app. With the new update, Galaxy owners can now consolidate digital essentials such as IDs, payment cards, keys, and crypto holdings within Samsung Wallet, making the platform a central hub for financial and digital identity management. “Together with Samsung, we’re pairing their global scale with Coinbase’s trusted platform to deliver the best value for people to access crypto—starting with more than 75 million Galaxy users across the U.S. and soon around the world,” said Shan Aggarwal, Coinbase’s chief business officer. Samsung executives framed the partnership as part of a broader effort to make the Wallet app an all-in-one tool for everyday use. “Millions of Galaxy users rely on their smartphone to complete daily tasks. With our Coinbase partnership, they now have a simple and streamlined way to access crypto from a leader in the industry,” said Drew Blackard, senior vice president of mobile product management at Samsung Electronics America. Coinbase has been pursuing expansion as it faces growing competition in both traditional finance and the crypto sector. The company, which entered the S&amp;P 500 this year and holds an $83 billion market capitalization, has been diversifying its services beyond trading. Additionally, Coinbase acquired crypto derivatives platform Deribit for $2.9 billion, indicating its intention to dominate that space. It is now active in custody, payments, asset management, and derivatives, while also serving as custodian for eight of the 11 U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs. With Bitcoin trading near record highs and institutional adoption accelerating, the Samsung partnership positions Coinbase to tap into one of the largest consumer bases in the world. The companies said they intend to expand access globally, bringing crypto services to hundreds of millions of Galaxy users worldwide. Institutional Crypto Trading Evolves With CME 24/7 Rollout, Nansen AI Insights Institutional adoption of digital assets is accelerating as traditional market structures adapt to crypto’s always-on nature. CME Group’s recent announcement is a milestone in that evolution. CME Group, the world’s largest derivatives marketplace, announced it will move its cryptocurrency futures and options to a continuous 24/7 trading schedule starting in early 2026, pending regulatory approval. The shift marks a major step toward aligning regulated financial products with the nonstop nature of the crypto market. The move comes as trading technology across the sector advances. In September, blockchain analytics firm Nansen launched Nansen AI, a mobile agent designed to deliver personalized trading insights through conversational interaction. Built on Nansen’s proprietary dataset of labeled addresses, the system provides real-time analysis of wallet flows, whale activity, and portfolio performance. Other firms are also widening access. U.S.-based Webull rolled out crypto trading in Australia in August, offering 240 assets via Coinbase Prime with one of the country’s lowest trading spreads. Earlier, Deutsche Börse’s FX arm, 360T, launched 3DX, a BaFin-regulated crypto spot platform integrated into its broader foreign exchange infrastructure. Together, these developments show how crypto trading is moving deeper into institutional frameworks while maintaining the 24/7 accessibility that has defined the sector from its inception
Delite
CryptoNews2025/10/04 01:57
Delite

Novice o trendih

Več

Coinbase Integrates Crypto Trading with Samsung Pay for 75M Users

3 Tips to Stay Profitable Even in Crypto Bear Markets

Federal Reserve Announces Rate Cut Amid Shifting Economic Risks

Ethereum Foundation Allocates 1,000 ETH to Stablecoins for R&D and Grants

What Does Coinbase’s New Move Mean for Crypto and Finance?