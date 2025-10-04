Borza MEXC
LILPEPE crypto price prediction for 2025–2026 bull run
Little Pepe gains momentum as 2025–2026 crypto bull run approaches, attracting widespread attention. Many experts think the crypto market is gearing up for the biggest bull run in history. Bitcoin halving cycles, institutional inflows, and more explicit rules allow the…
BULL
$0.002015
-1.12%
PEPE
$0.00001011
+2.01%
GAINS
$0.0235
-2.20%
Crypto.news
2025/10/04 02:42
Walmart-Backed Fintech Onepay to Launch Crypto Trading and Custody Services
The post Walmart-Backed Fintech Onepay to Launch Crypto Trading and Custody Services appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Onepay, majority-owned by Walmart, plans to launch cryptocurrency trading and custody within its app later this year. Integrating Crypto Into the Retail Ecosystem The fintech firm Onepay, which is majority-owned by Walmart, is reportedly set to expand its services by introducing cryptocurrency trading and custody on its mobile application. The move, expected to roll out […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/walmart-backed-fintech-onepay-to-launch-crypto-trading-and-custody-services/
COM
$0.014929
+7.64%
APP
$0.001995
-2.01%
MOBILE
$0.0003485
-0.96%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 02:20
Coinbase stock surges on Rothschild upgrade and Samsung integration
Coinbase is riding a wave of positive momentum, with a Rothschild upgrade validating its financial evolution as a massive Samsung deal simultaneously places its services directly in the hands of tens of millions of new users. On Oct. 3, Coinbase…
OCT
$0.08237
-5.48%
Crypto.news
2025/10/04 02:18
U.S. Services PMI Sinks Near Pandemic Lows, Increasing Fed Rate Cuts Odds – Catalyst for $150K Bitcoin?
U.S. PMI has fallen to 50 and markets have increased probabilities of a Fed Rate cut as labor has softened and core PCE has held at 2.9%. Bitcoin has reached a 50-day high with strong ETF demand, record open interest, and technical strength toward a potential $150K path.
U
$0.010385
+2.82%
NEAR
$2.981
+2.36%
CORE
$0.3973
--%
Coinstats
2025/10/04 02:12
Shiba Inu Up 6% In 1 Week—But It's Just The 'Accumulation Phase'
Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is up 6% on the week, with a potential bigger breakout in the making.read more
SHIBA
$0.00000000059
+1.20%
1
$0.007296
+27.21%
SHIB
$0.00001263
+1.77%
Coinstats
2025/10/04 02:08
SEC Clears Path for Coinbase and Ripple to Serve as Qualified Crypto Custodians Under New Guidance
State-chartered trust companies can provide crypto custodial services after due diligence from investment advisors.
TRUST
$0.000425
-1.52%
Coinstats
2025/10/04 02:08
Bored Ape NFTs Are Not Securities, Court Rules in Landmark Decision
A federal judge in California has ruled the once-ubiquitous NFT collection does not violate securities laws, capping years of legal uncertainty.
APE
$0.5693
+2.52%
NOT
$0.001625
+0.99%
NFT
$0.0000004333
+0.04%
Coinstats
2025/10/04 02:06
SBSB’s guide to choosing an ideal jurisdiction for crypto startup
With MiCA set to transform Europe’s crypto market in 2026, SBSB FinTech Lawyers help startups navigate licensing, AML/CTF rules, and jurisdiction strategy. As 2026 approaches, cryptocurrency startups in Europe face a pivotal moment. The full implementation of the MiCA Regulation…
STARTUP
$0.005544
-12.09%
CTF
$0.2103
+5.15%
Crypto.news
2025/10/04 02:02
Whale Watch: $8B in Bitcoin Accumulated While Smart Money Shifts Into MAGACOIN FINANCE Presale
The crypto market is showing a familiar pattern of whale activity and investor rotation. On one side, Bitcoin whales are quietly building positions again, pulling billions of dollars’ worth of BTC off exchanges. On the other, smart money is shifting into the MAGACOIN FINANCE presale, signaling that investors are not only accumulating Bitcoin but also […] Continue Reading: Whale Watch: $8B in Bitcoin Accumulated While Smart Money Shifts Into MAGACOIN FINANCE Presale
SMART
$0.004583
+2.98%
FINANCE
$0.001626
-8.60%
BTC
$122,274.27
+2.17%
Coinstats
2025/10/04 02:00
Google Cloud Partnership Boosts Cardano’s Midnight Privacy Chain as ADA Price Eyes Mega Move
Cardano-backed privacy blockchain Midnight has announced a partnership with Google Cloud to advance zero-knowledge technology and power the “next generation of digital systems.”
CLOUD
$0.12701
-6.91%
ADA
$0.8525
-0.50%
MOVE
$0.1144
+1.23%
Coinstats
2025/10/04 01:59
