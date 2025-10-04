Borza MEXC
Dogecoin Is Primed For A Higher Move To $0.4 Soon, It Just Needs To Hold This Level
The post Dogecoin Is Primed For A Higher Move To $0.4 Soon, It Just Needs To Hold This Level appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Dogecoin price is showing strength after it held support levels. Analyst Daan Crypto Trades shared a chart on X, stating that the coin appears ready for a higher move. The price has been moving up slowly and in a choppy way since the April lows. If Dogecoin maintains this trend, it could surge toward $0.4 soon. Many traders are watching the chart and waiting to see if the coin can keep this setup for longer. Dogecoin Price Holds Key Support With Higher Lows Daan Crypto Trades points out on the chart that Dogecoin held where it needed to. The price stayed above the critical moving averages on the daily chart, including the 200-day EMA and the 200-day MA. The coin made a higher low, which is a basic sign that buyers are active. According to the analyst, the price movement in Dogecoin resembles that of other major coins. Many large coins have been moving similarly since the lows in April. This slow and choppy rise shows Dogecoin is following the same path as larger coins in the market. The steady steps up can seem slow, but they often lead to a more decisive move. The higher low matters because it indicates that sellers are weaker than they were before. Each drop stops at a higher level than the last. Buyers step in at these higher spots and push the price up again. The steady action could help Dogecoin build a base for a bigger move and Daan Crypto Trades believes this base is forming now as illustrated on the chart above. Traders will watch to see if the price holds above the key moving averages and the new higher low. If the coin stays above these marks, the path to the next target looks clear. Analyst Sees Path Toward…
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 03:44
Delite
Tariff Worries Spark Advertisers To Pull Back On 2025 Ad Spending
The post Tariff Worries Spark Advertisers To Pull Back On 2025 Ad Spending appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisers have become wary over fears of tariffs, pulling back on planned spending as they wait to see how the economy will react to President Trump’s plans. AFP via Getty Images The Trump administration’s on-again, off-again tarrif wars have prompted more than just consumer concerns about inflation and tk. They have also stoked tariff worries among advertisers, which is creating a volatile media economy. This in itself is not unexpected—after all, any economic doubt tends to make advertisers jumpy. They are generally risk-averse, from where they advertise to the ads themselves, and tend to retreat at the hint of controversy or uncertainty. These concerns are reshaping the outlook for the second half of the year. New projections from the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) indicate that U.S. digital ad spending will continue to grow but at a slower rate than it had originally projected, 5.7% versus an earlier projection of 7.3%. The IAB 2025 Outlook Study September Update, based on a survey of over 200 buyers at brands and agencies, found that a staggering 91% of buyers have concerns about the effect of tariffs on media spending. The IAB says the auto, retail and consumer electronics ad segments are seeing those worries move to action. Changes may include moving money from traditional media, much of which is bought on a longer timeline and can be harder to adjust on the fly, to digital. Of course, this historical cycle that has played out during past times of economic worry could be a boon to the IAB. The IAB projects linear TV will decline 14.4%, sharper than its original prediction of 12.7%. Other traditional media will decline by an average 3.4%, more than twice as much as the IAB projected in January. “In periods of economic uncertainty, flexibility is no longer a luxury,…
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 03:34
Delite
San Diego Wave Lawsuit Versus Ellis Exposes Gap In NWSL Commissioner Authority
The post San Diego Wave Lawsuit Versus Ellis Exposes Gap In NWSL Commissioner Authority appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Photo by Howard Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images Getty Images On September 29, 2025, Laure Leichtman and Arthur Levine, the owners of the San Diego Wave, sued the club’s former President, Jill Ellis, alleging that she fraudulently told the owners that she would remain with the club after they acquired it in October 2024. Ellis’ attorney countered that the lawsuit came only after Ellis requested $1.2 million owed to her in deferred compensation. The litigation reveals that NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman does not seem to have the same (but dwindling) authority typical of commissioners in sports. Commissioner Authority Historically The first commissioner in professional sports was baseball’s Kennesaw Mountain Landis. He was appointed in 1920 to respond to the Black Sox scandal in which players on the Chicago White Sox were found to have thrown the 1919 World Series in exchange for payments from mobsters. From that hiring on, the role of the commissioner in sports has been understood as one having broad authority to govern the sport according to what the commissioner believes to be in the sport’s best interests. Indeed, courts have regularly rejected challenges to decisions made by the MLB Commissioner. In 1931, the Northern District of Illinois dismissed a suit from the then-minor league Milwaukee Brewers challenging Landis’ rejection of an optional player contract between the St. Louis Browns and the Brewers, holding that “the commissioner acted clearly within his authority.” In 1977, the Northern District of Georgia held that Commissioner Bowie Kuhn had the authority to discipline the Atlanta Braves for violations of a recently-imposed no-tampering policy under the Commissioner’s broad authority to act “in the best interests of baseball.” The next year, the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision upholding Kuhn’s authority on the same ground to disallow the Oakland Athletics’ sale of left…
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 03:25
Delite
GalaSwap Launches WTRX/GALA Trading Competition with Exclusive NFT Rewards
The post GalaSwap Launches WTRX/GALA Trading Competition with Exclusive NFT Rewards appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jessie A Ellis Oct 02, 2025 00:22 GalaSwap introduces a trading competition featuring the WTRX/GALA pair, offering exclusive NFTs to top traders and boosting liquidity within the GalaChain ecosystem. GalaSwap has announced an exciting new trading competition focused on the WTRX/GALA trading pair, marking a significant move to enhance trader engagement and liquidity within the GalaChain ecosystem. According to Gala News, this competition, which began on October 1st and will run until October 8th, 2025, invites traders to compete by executing swaps on the platform. Competition Details The competition ranks traders based on their total trading volume in the WTRX/GALA pair on swap.gala.com. Participants have the opportunity to win exclusive NFTs, specifically crafted for this event. The top traders will receive ‘Vampire Boxing Facility Worker’ NFTs in various rarities, including Legendary, Epic, and Rare. Exclusive NFT Prizes The prize structure is designed to reward the top ten traders with unique NFTs, each offering different levels of in-game utility within the Town Star game. For example, the Legendary Vampire Boxing Facility Worker boosts all Boxing Facility Crafts’ speed by 30%, while the Epic version offers a 20% increase. Additionally, from the 11th place onward, all participants who execute at least one trade will receive an Uncommon Vampire Boxing Facility Worker NFT. Why Participate? This event is more than just a competition; it provides an opportunity for traders to demonstrate their skills and contribute to the liquidity and growth of the GalaChain decentralized ecosystem. The competition also highlights GalaSwap’s commitment to transparency and engagement among its user base. Getting Started To participate, traders need to connect their wallets on GalaSwap and begin trading the WTRX/GALA pair. It’s important for participants to review the competition’s terms and conditions, available here, to ensure compliance and eligibility…
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 03:23
Delite
Detroit Tigers Could Be Overwhelmed By Balanced Mariners Roster
The post Detroit Tigers Could Be Overwhelmed By Balanced Mariners Roster appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SEATTLE, WA – SEPTEMBER 28: Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners looks on from the dugout prior to the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Sunday, September 28, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Joe Nicholson/MLB Photos via Getty Images) MLB Photos via Getty Images The Seattle Mariners will face the Detroit Tigers in one of two American League Division playoff series. The Mariners won the American League West with a record of 90-72. They gained home field advantage for the Division Series. The Mariners will face the Detroit Tigers, who defeated the Cleveland Guardians in their three-game American League Wild Card series. The series between the Mariners and Tigers could be interesting, but only for one reason. Only one team has fabulous left-handed starter Tarik Skubal. That’s the Tigers. The Tigers will try to ride the left arm of Skubal all the way to the American League Championship Series. The Tigers have a distinct advantage of having Skubal, and his devastating 100 miles per hour fastball-changeup combination to keep the Mariners hitters off balance. But will Skubal be enough to defeat the Mariners? This old scout feels the Mariners could have a relatively easy time with Detroit, once they get past Skubal. Against solid Cleveland pitching, the Tigers offense really didn’t come alive until Game 3, when one big 7th inning rally spelled the difference in the decisive game three. The Mariners are a complete baseball team. The Mariners can pitch, they can hit, they can hit with power, and they can play acceptable defense. The Mariners feature potential American League Most Valuable Player, Cal Raleigh behind the plate. Raleigh, a switch-hitter, hit 60 home runs in the regular season. As a catcher. The Mariners also feature Julio Rodrigues (32…
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 03:13
Delite
Samsung Coinbase partnership expands Galaxy Wallet
The post Samsung Coinbase partnership expands Galaxy Wallet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Samsung coinbase partnership links Samsung Wallet and Coinbase One for U.S. Galaxy users, giving Galaxy owners direct access to Coinbase tools inside their phone wallets and payment flow. How the Samsung Coinbase partnership affects Galaxy Wallet users The deal between Samsung Electronics Co. and Coinbase Global, Inc. brings crypto functionality directly into the Wallet app used by millions. According to the companies’ announcement, the integration will give approximately 75 million Galaxy device owners in the U.S. access to Coinbase One. In the firms’ words, it is “the largest single consumer distribution Coinbase has executed.” Which Galaxy devices and OS versions are supported by the integration? (galaxy device crypto access) Samsung has not published a full compatibility list yet. Users should expect support for recent Galaxy smartphones and current OS releases. For exact models and firmware requirements, consult the Samsung coverage on our site: Samsung Wallet and Coinbase on Cryptonomist. What is the rollout timeline for Galaxy Wallet and Coinbase features? The rollout begins in the U.S., with plans to expand internationally over coming months. Features are expected to land in stages as regional regulations and app updates are finalised. For the most recent schedule and implementation details, check Coinbase’s official announcement: Coinbase official site. What benefits does Coinbase One bring to Samsung Wallet users on Galaxy devices? Samsung Wallet users will be able to access Coinbase One benefits directly within their Wallet app. Those benefits may include zero trading fees on eligible trades and enhanced staking rewards for supported assets. The integration also removes the need for a separate app or for users to move funds between platforms, improving convenience and the onboarding experience. Are Coinbase One benefits available through Samsung Wallet for galaxy owners crypto access? Yes. The integration gives Galaxy owners a way to explore crypto features without…
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 03:03
Delite
MAGACOIN FINANCE Crypto Outlook: Why This Ethereum-Based Token Is Gaining Analyst Attention
MAGACOIN FINANCE gains analyst attention as price climbs hourly, no dips, 18k+ investors in, whales move ahead of listings. Bonus code PATRIOT50X active.
Delite
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/04 03:01
Delite
Whitelist Opening Soon: How Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Rewards What You Know on Blockchain
Discover how Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) pays you for proving facts. Learn how to earn in its whitelist phase through its truth-based auction system.
Delite
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/04 03:00
Delite
Crypto News Today: Several XRP and Solana ETFs Set For SEC Decision In October, Layer Brett Leads Uptober
With October shaping up as a decisive month for the market, crypto news today is buzzing about potential approvals of ETF funds tied to both XRP and SOL. The SEC is expected to deliver rulings this month that could redefine momentum for these assets. While the outcome remains uncertain, optimism around institutional-grade products has fueled […] The post Crypto News Today: Several XRP and Solana ETFs Set For SEC Decision In October, Layer Brett Leads Uptober appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Delite
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/04 03:00
Delite
San Diego Wave Lawsuit Vs. Ellis Exposes Gap In NWSL Commissioner Authority
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 02:52
Delite
