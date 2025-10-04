2025-10-04 Saturday

Nomura-Owned Laser Digital Plans Crypto License Application in Japan: Bloomberg

The post Nomura-Owned Laser Digital Plans Crypto License Application in Japan: Bloomberg appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Laser Digital, a subsidiary of the Nomura Group, is planning to expand its crypto offering in Japan, Bloomberg reported on Friday. The Switzerland-based unit is in pre-consultation talks with Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) as it prepares to apply for a crypto trading license to offer services to institutional clients, according to the report citing CEO Jez Mohideen. “Our entry into Japan reflects our optimism in the Japanese digital-asset ecosystem,” Mohideen said. The news comes in the same week that Tokyo-based Nomura’s rival Daiwa Securities has begun allowing clients to offer bitcoin BTC$122,955.99 and ether ETH$4,536.05 as collateral to borrow yen, demonstrating the convergence of digital and traditional finance (TradFi) in Japan. Laser did provide any further comment when contacted by CoinDesk. UPDATE (Oct. 3, 12:00 UTC): Adds that Laser did not provide further comment. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/10/03/nomura-owned-laser-digital-plans-crypto-license-application-in-japan-bloomberg
2025/10/04 03:38
Moonbirds to Launch BIRB Token on Solana Amid NFT Resurgence

The post Moonbirds to Launch BIRB Token on Solana Amid NFT Resurgence appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Following its acquisition by Orange Cap Games, Moonbirds is about to launch its BIRB token, with the collection’s total trading volume climbing over 1,000% in 90 days. Moonbirds, the NFT project known for its pixelated owl collectibles, plans to launch its ecosystem token, BIRB, on the Solana network, just over three months after the project was acquired by Orange Cap Games from Yuga Labs. While specific details about the token’s utility remain unclear, the team clarified in an X announcement on Thursday that there is no active contract address or claim process, and that ample notice with detailed information will be provided ahead of the token’s official release. Moonbirds Floor Price Following the announcement, the Moonbirds NFT collection experienced a surge in activity, with the floor price rising 19.4% to 4 ETH and trading volume increasing 63% to 1,683.8 ETH across OpenSea and Magic Eden. NFTPriceFloor data shows that since Moonbirds’ change of ownership, the collection’s total trading volume has surged past 26,000 ETH, a jump of over 1,192% in 90 days. The token launch aligns with a broader trend in the NFT space, where projects are introducing native tokens to unlock new utilities. For instance, Doodles, an Ethereum-based NFT collection known for its pastel characters, also rolled out its own DOOD token on Solana earlier in May to seed DreamNet, a storytelling protocol that rewards creators, while also distributing a sizable airdrop to holders and “New Blood,” a program designed to attract new users to the ecosystem. Similarly, the well-known Bored Ape Yacht Club introduced ApeCoin (APE) in March 2022, a utility and governance token that enables holders to participate in ecosystem decisions and access exclusive events and services. More recently, Pudgy Penguins launched its PENGU token in December 2024. The Moonbirds token launch also comes amid a broader rebound…
2025/10/04 03:21
Taylor Swift ‘Ruin The Friendship’ Lyrics—The Heartbreaking True Story Behind The Song

The post Taylor Swift ‘Ruin The Friendship’ Lyrics—The Heartbreaking True Story Behind The Song appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PARIS, FRANCE – MAY 12: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO STANDALONE PUBLICATION USE (NO SPECIAL INTEREST OR SINGLE ARTIST PUBLICATION USE; NO BOOK USE)) Taylor Swift performs onstage during night four of “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at La Defense on May 12, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management ) Getty Images for TAS Rights Management Taylor Swift is no stranger to writing emotional ballads about the people in her life. While many fans first speculated that “Ruin The Friendship” — the sixth track on her new album, The Life of a Showgirl — was about a rumored rift with Blake Lively amid Lively’s legal drama with Justin Baldoni, the song actually tells a very different, heartbreaking story. What Do The ‘Ruin The Friendship’ Lyrics Say? “Ruin The Friendship” is believed to be inspired by Swift’s high school crush, who tragically passed away in 2010. At the beginning of the song, the singer references specific places in Hendersonville, a suburb of Nashville, Tennessee, where Swift attended high school. “You drive eighty-five / Gallatin Road and the Lakeside Beach,” she sings. Gallatin Road runs through Hendersonville, where Swift spent her teenage years after relocating to the Nashville area to pursue a career in country music. ForbesAre Taylor Swift’s ‘Actually Romantic’ Lyrics About Charli XCX? Let’s Break It DownBy Monica Mercuri In the song, she talks about regretting not kissing the boy, even though he had a girlfriend at the time. In the second verse, she references prom and how they made eyes at each other. She also mentions not wanting to make things awkward in second period: “Staying friends is safe, doesn’t mean you should.” LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 08: Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift (R) and Abigail Anderson during The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards…
2025/10/04 03:01
Cardano Reserves On Coinbase Explode 462% Amid Reports Of XRP Reserve Depletion

The Cardano reserves on Coinbase have surged 462% since the exchange launched wrapped ADA on base. This follows earlier reports that the XRP supply on the crypto exchange has fallen drastically, indicating significant investor demand.  Cardano Reserves on Coinbase Rise 462% Since Launch Coinbase’s proof of reserves shows that there is a total supply of […]
2025/10/04 03:00
How to Earn in the Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Network – Whitelist Going Live Soon

In an age where information spreads faster than facts can be verified, Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) introduces a bold protocol […] The post How to Earn in the Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Network – Whitelist Going Live Soon  appeared first on Coindoo.
2025/10/04 03:00
CleanSpark Increases Bitcoin Holdings to 13,011 BTC in September

TLDR CleanSpark increased its bitcoin holdings to 13,011 BTC, valued at $1.6 billion in September. The firm mined a total of 629 BTC in September, despite a 4.3% drop from August’s production. CleanSpark’s bitcoin stack grew by 184 BTC, worth $22 million, during the month of September. CleanSpark remains among the top 10 public bitcoin [...] The post CleanSpark Increases Bitcoin Holdings to 13,011 BTC in September appeared first on Blockonomi.
2025/10/04 02:54
Aave’s Price Rises with DeFi Market, Faces Key Resistance

Aave's price climbs, supported by DeFi's market recovery. Partnership with Plasma aids new inflows, increasing deposits. Continue Reading:Aave’s Price Rises with DeFi Market, Faces Key Resistance The post Aave’s Price Rises with DeFi Market, Faces Key Resistance appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
2025/10/04 02:47
Companies weigh in as UK prepares to reverse crypto ETN ban

The UK will lift a ban on specific crypto exchange-traded products starting next week, but the regulator said its “framework would need to be updated” before considering ETFs. The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is set to soon reverse a ban on crypto exchange-traded notes (ETNs) for retail investors enacted in 2019.According to an Aug. 1 notice, the UK watchdog will lift a ban on retail access to crypto ETNs starting on Wednesday, provided they are traded on an “FCA-approved, UK-based investment exchange.” Unlike exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which are still banned in the UK for retail investors, ETNs represented debt securities tied to crypto and not backed by any underlying assets.With the lifting of the ban looming, companies with operations in the UK have been weighing in on what the regulatory change could mean for retail investors. BlackRock, the world’s largest asset management company, is reportedly looking into ways to offer its iShares Bitcoin exchange-traded product to prepare for retail trading on or after Oct. 8.Read more
2025/10/04 02:45
How Coinbase Profits on Bitcoin-Backed Loans as a ‘Technology Provider’

Coinbase's on-chain lending product has originated over $1 billion in loans since its debut this year.
2025/10/04 02:38
Why Haven’t the Expected XRP, SOL, and DOGE Spot ETFs Been Approved Yet? Here’s the Expectation and Reason

Spot ETFs, which were expected to be approved by the SEC this week, have still not been approved as the week draws to a close. Here are the details. Continue Reading: Why Haven’t the Expected XRP, SOL, and DOGE Spot ETFs Been Approved Yet? Here’s the Expectation and Reason
2025/10/04 02:30
