Broken Promises: MultiversX Proposes Removing EGLD Supply Cap
The post Broken Promises: MultiversX Proposes Removing EGLD Supply Cap appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes The MultiversX Foundation proposed to remove EGLD’s supply cap by adding a 9.47% annual tail inflation rate. “There can only ever be 30 million EGLD,” reads the project’s official website, promoting EGLD as an alternative to “currencies that can be printed endlessly”. EGLD is down 41% year-over-year, up 1.68% in the last 24 hours of October 3, 2025, at the time of writing, and ranked in the 147th position by market cap. Robert Sasu, a core developer in the MultiversX Foundation, has posted a governance proposal presented at an official MultiversX Foundation event on October 3, “The Foundry,” related to the project’s economic model. Amid a series of topics discussed in the proposal, the removal of EGLD’s supply cap jumps to the eyes as it breaks multi-year promises made by the Foundation itself. MultiversX, formerly known as Elrond, announced its rebrand in November 2022 at the xDay event in Paris, according to Coinspeaker. In September 2025, another MultiversX Foundation-owned project, xMoney, faced similar controversy by announcing a token migration from UTK to XMN that will effectively dilute the deprecated token holders by 30 or 10 times, depending on how they opt for the transition. In particular, the “Inflation Rate and Burn Mechanism” section of the “A Competitive Economic Framework for MultiversX: Toward Revenue and Reflexive Value Accrual” just published governance proposal for EGLD includes adding a 9.47% annual tail inflation rate while burning 10% of the fees paid to validators. Governance proposal on MultiversX (EGLD) economics | Source: MultiversX Agora Justin Bons—founder and CIO of CyberCapital, Europe’s oldest crypto fund—explained in a MultiversX Foundation-hosted Spaces on X that this is an economic model out of the industry’s standards, with too high an inflation rate and too low a burning rate, arguing against the proposal. Bons promised to write…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 03:45
FLOKI ETP Debuts in Europe, Boosting Meme Coin Legitimacy
TLDR The first FLOKI ETP has launched in Europe, marking a major milestone for the meme coin sector. The FLOKI ETP is now available on Sweden’s Spotlight Stock Market, making it accessible to European investors. FLOKI becomes the second BNB Chain project, after BNB, to list an ETP on a European regulated exchange. Valour expanded [...] The post FLOKI ETP Debuts in Europe, Boosting Meme Coin Legitimacy appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/10/04 03:41
Walmart majority-owned OnePay’s mobile app to launch crypto trading service
The post Walmart majority-owned OnePay’s mobile app to launch crypto trading service appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. OnePay, a fintech firm majority-owned by Walmart, will soon start offering cryptocurrency trading and custody on its mobile app, according to reports. The development comes as crypto continues to gain mainstream adoption, with banks now openly developing crypto offerings and engaging in talks about issuing stablecoins. The OnePay app aims to be an “everything app” for digital finance, already offering services like high-yield savings accounts, credit and debit cards, and buy now, pay later loans. Customers will be able to trade BTC and Ether first According to CNBC, which cited sources with knowledge on the matter, OnePay has partnered with Zerohash to offer customers access to Bitcoin and Ether later this year. If OnePay eventually allows users to hold Bitcoin and Ether in their mobile app, customers may be able to convert their crypto into cash and use the funds to make store purchases or pay off card balances. OnePay will use its links to Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, which has integrated its app into the in-person and online checkout process at its U.S. locations, giving it access to the 150 million Americans who visit there weekly. This will help it reach a larger audience. However, since it was created as an entity separate from the retailer, its services wouldn’t be limited to only Walmart customers, and would instead look to appeal to the broader population of Americans tuning in to crypto. The crypto rollout is still in the pipeline, but there are already signs that the mobile app is gaining traction. The fintech firm has moved up to No. 5 on Apple’s App Store ranking for free finance apps. OnePay on track to become America’s version of WeChat super app The news of OnePay’s plans to offer cryptocurrency confirms that the company has accepted crypto as a core…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 03:37
Citi Report Predicts $1.9 Trillion Stablecoin Market: Here’s Why Traders Bet Everything on $BEST
That’s a conservative estimate as well. In the best-case scenario, Citi’s report suggests that stablecoins could grow to $4T by […] The post Citi Report Predicts $1.9 Trillion Stablecoin Market: Here’s Why Traders Bet Everything on $BEST appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/10/04 03:30
Coinbase Stock Gains 2% After Rothschild Upgrade and Samsung Deal
TLDR Coinbase stock gained more than 2% following a strategic upgrade by Rothschild & Co. Rothschild set a $417 price target for Coinbase stock, emphasizing its business diversification. Coinbase’s reliance on retail transaction fees is expected to drop to nearly 50% next year. The partnership with Samsung integrates Coinbase services into 75 million U.S. Galaxy [...] The post Coinbase Stock Gains 2% After Rothschild Upgrade and Samsung Deal appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/10/04 03:25
UK to Reverse Crypto ETN Ban, Firms Prepare for Retail Access
TLDR The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority is set to lift the 2019 ban on crypto ETNs for retail investors. Companies like BlackRock and Bitwise are preparing to offer crypto ETNs to retail investors starting in October. The FCA will require crypto ETNs to be listed on a Recognised Investment Exchange for retail investors to have [...] The post UK to Reverse Crypto ETN Ban, Firms Prepare for Retail Access appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/10/04 03:10
Marathon Digital Secures $6.4B Bitcoin Stash as Miners Race for Dominance
While IREN recently overtook Marathon Digital (MARA) as the largest miner by market cap, Marathon still holds the crown when […] The post Marathon Digital Secures $6.4B Bitcoin Stash as Miners Race for Dominance appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/10/04 03:00
Unity Flaw Threatens Android Games, Crypto Wallets At Risk
The post Unity Flaw Threatens Android Games, Crypto Wallets At Risk appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Unity gaming platform is quietly rolling out a fix for a vulnerability that allows third-party code to run in Android-based mobile games, which can potentially target mobile crypto wallets, according to two sources who asked to remain anonymous. The vulnerability affects projects dating back to 2017, according to the sources, who added that the vulnerability primarily affects Android, but Windows, macOS and Linux systems are also affected to varying degrees. Unity has begun distributing fixes and a standalone patching tool privately to selected partners, according to the sources, but public guidance isn’t expected until Monday or Tuesday of next week. Cointelegraph contacted Unity for further information, but did not receive an immediate response. A Google spokesperson told Cointelegraph they are aware of the vulnerability. “Unity is making a patch available to app developers to fix this issue, and developers should update their apps immediately,” the spokesperson said. “Google Play will support helping developers release patched versions of their apps as quickly as possible. Based on our current detections, malicious apps exploiting this vulnerability are not found on Play,” they added. Unity is one of the world’s most popular game engines San Francisco-based Unity Technologies is behind Unity, a leading platform of tools for creators to build and grow real-time games, apps, and experiences across multiple platforms. Unity powers over 70% of the top thousand mobile games, and more than 50% of new mobile games are created in Unity, according to the company. Harold Halibut: one of the latest games made with the Unity engine. Source: Unity Potential threat to crypto wallets The sources described the threat as an “in-process code injection,” but did not confirm whether devices could be taken over. However, the sources said the path could escalate to device-level compromise on Android under certain conditions. Related: Hackers…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 02:56
‘Things are getting wild:’ Funds file dozens of proposals for cryptocurrency ETFs to the SEC
REX Shares and Osprey Funds filed prospectuses for 21 ETFs, from ones tracking HBAR to BCH and others with staking components.
Coinstats
2025/10/04 02:50
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for October 3
The post Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for October 3 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The rates of most of the coins remain in the green zone, according to CoinStats. ETH chart by CoinStats ETH/USD The price of Ethereum (ETH) has gone up by 2.13% since yesterday. Image by TradingView On the hourly chart, the rate of ETH is in the middle of the channel, between the support of $4,428 and the resistance of $4,560. You Might Also Like As most of the daily ATR has passed, there are low chances of seeing increased volatility by tomorrow. Image by TradingView On the longer time frame, the price of the main altcoin is near the resistance of $4,616. If it breaks out, there is a high chance of seeing an ongoing upward move to the $4,800 range. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week. Image by TradingView From the midterm point of view, the rate of ETH is rising after a false breakout of the support of $4,060. However, buyers might need more time to accumulate energy for a further move. All in all, sideways trading in the range of $4,300-$4,700 is the most likely scenario. Ethereum is trading at $4,480 at press time. Source: https://u.today/ethereum-eth-price-prediction-for-october-3
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 02:50
