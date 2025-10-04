Walmart majority-owned OnePay’s mobile app to launch crypto trading service

The post Walmart majority-owned OnePay’s mobile app to launch crypto trading service appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. OnePay, a fintech firm majority-owned by Walmart, will soon start offering cryptocurrency trading and custody on its mobile app, according to reports. The development comes as crypto continues to gain mainstream adoption, with banks now openly developing crypto offerings and engaging in talks about issuing stablecoins. The OnePay app aims to be an “everything app” for digital finance, already offering services like high-yield savings accounts, credit and debit cards, and buy now, pay later loans. Customers will be able to trade BTC and Ether first According to CNBC, which cited sources with knowledge on the matter, OnePay has partnered with Zerohash to offer customers access to Bitcoin and Ether later this year. If OnePay eventually allows users to hold Bitcoin and Ether in their mobile app, customers may be able to convert their crypto into cash and use the funds to make store purchases or pay off card balances. OnePay will use its links to Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, which has integrated its app into the in-person and online checkout process at its U.S. locations, giving it access to the 150 million Americans who visit there weekly. This will help it reach a larger audience. However, since it was created as an entity separate from the retailer, its services wouldn’t be limited to only Walmart customers, and would instead look to appeal to the broader population of Americans tuning in to crypto. The crypto rollout is still in the pipeline, but there are already signs that the mobile app is gaining traction. The fintech firm has moved up to No. 5 on Apple’s App Store ranking for free finance apps. OnePay on track to become America’s version of WeChat super app The news of OnePay’s plans to offer cryptocurrency confirms that the company has accepted crypto as a core…