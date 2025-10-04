2025-10-04 Saturday

Ethereum Foundation to convert 1000 ETH to stablecoins via CoWSwap

The post Ethereum Foundation to convert 1000 ETH to stablecoins via CoWSwap appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Ethereum Foundation will use CoWSwap’s TWAP feature to convert 1,000 ETH into stablecoins. The conversion will utilize CoWSwap’s Time-Weighted Average Price (TWAP) feature to minimize market impact from large trades. The Ethereum Foundation plans to convert 1,000 ETH to stablecoins using CoWSwap, a decentralized exchange protocol that facilitates crypto asset swaps. At current prices, the transaction is worth more than $4.5 million. The foundation will utilize CoWSwap’s Time-Weighted Average Price (TWAP) feature to execute the conversion, which enables time-averaged price executions to minimize market impact during large swaps. The move is part of its ongoing work to fund R&D, grants, and donations, while also showcasing the power of DeFi. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ethereum-foundation-converts-eth-to-stablecoins-cowswap-twap/
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 03:33
Delite
Walmart's OnePay will introduce cryptocurrency trading and custody for Bitcoin and Ether

OnePay, a fintech firm majority-owned by Walmart, will soon start offering cryptocurrency trading and custody on its mobile app, according to reports. The development comes as crypto continues to gain mainstream adoption, with banks now openly developing crypto offerings and engaging in talks about issuing stablecoins.  The OnePay app aims to be an “everything app” […]
Delite
Cryptopolitan2025/10/04 03:30
Delite
OnePay bets on crypto to expand digital wallet appeal

The post OnePay bets on crypto to expand digital wallet appeal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Walmart’s fintech arm, OnePay, is reportedly planning to add Bitcoin and Ether trading to its app later this year, sharpening its bid to win ground in the crowded digital wallet and consumer banking space. Summary Walmart’s fintech arm OnePay will integrate Bitcoin and Ether trading this year. The move strengthens its “super app” strategy and challenges PayPal, Venmo, and Cash App. Users can hold and convert crypto to cash for purchases at Walmart and card repayments. On Oct. 3, CNBC reported that OnePay, the financial technology firm majority-owned by Walmart, will integrate cryptocurrency trading and custody services into its mobile application before the end of this year. According to sources familiar with the matter, the rollout will provide users with access to Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) through an infrastructure partnership with crypto settlement startup Zerohash, positioning digital assets as a core component of its expanding “everything app” strategy. OnePay’s push toward a U.S. “super app” Per the report, OnePay’s foray into digital assets is not an isolated experiment but the latest calculated step in the platform’s methodical plan to become an American equivalent of dominant overseas “super apps” like China’s WeChat. The app has been aggressively expanding its suite of financial products, layering in yield savings accounts, credit and debit cards, buy now, pay later loans, and even wireless plans onto its core payment platform. The reported integration of Bitcoin and Ether is a definitive signal that OnePay is treating crypto as essential infrastructure in this build-out, a core utility rather than a peripheral feature. According to the report, OnePay customers will be able to hold crypto balances directly in the app, with the option to convert BTC and ETH into cash that can be used for purchases at Walmart stores or to pay down card balances. That functionality…
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 03:12
Delite
Here’s Why Challengers Are the Backbone of the Upcoming Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Crypto Presale

In a crypto ecosystem flooded with speculation and inflated narratives, Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) introduces a refreshing shift: an architecture that pays users for getting the truth right. But behind the protocol’s trustless infrastructure lies a critical mechanism that ensures its integrity, the Challengers. These participants aren’t just passive observers; they are proactive validators tasked […] The post Here’s Why Challengers Are the Backbone of the Upcoming Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Crypto Presale appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Delite
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/04 03:00
Delite
Is Aave Ready for a Breakthrough? Exploring the Latest DeFi Surge

Aave’s native cryptocurrency, AAVE, has shown a significant price increase, rebounding from recent lows to register a steady uptrend. The token escalated by 2% over the last 24 hours, amounting to a 6% rise over the week.Continue Reading:Is Aave Ready for a Breakthrough? Exploring the Latest DeFi Surge
Delite
Coinstats2025/10/04 03:00
Delite
Ripple Donates $1.3M in RLUSD to Launch Digital Assets Center at UC Berkeley

Ripple is providing $1.3 million worth of its Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin to support the launch of a new research initiative at UC Berkeley, aimed at advancing blockchain and digital twin technologies. Ripple Strengthens Partnership With UC Berkeley The new Berkeley Center of Digital Assets (CDA) will be located in UC Berkeley College of Engineering as a center of innovative research, education, and entrepreneurship in the digital asset ecosystem.  The contribution of Ripple is its University Blockchain Research Initiative (UBRI), which has been working with the Berkeley campus since 2018, but is providing funding to an on-campus research center for the first time. To demonstrate the potential of digital twins, Ripple uses the example of the 1,000-acre Kansas farm that can yield approximately 40,000 bushels of wheat. The company is proposing in the near term that such a farm might develop a digital twin of its wheat crop and use it to borrow or get credit at a financial institution, a research that may be extended at the Berkeley campus. UC Berkeley Engineering Launches CDA Initiative The new Berkeley Center of Digital Assets will support research in blockchain and digital twins, among others, according to a statement released by the College of Engineering at UC Berkeley on Wednesday. Tarek Zohdi, Associate Dean of Research at UC Berkeley Engineering and faculty director of the CDA, said that the center has an overarching mission to develop groundbreaking research, education, innovation and entrepreneurship within the wider digital asset technology context. Digital Twins Transform Agriculture Into Tokenized Assets The digital twins are more or less a virtual representation of the real-world assets. They are classified in the broader category of real-world asset (RWA) tokenization in the blockchain space. Studies in the CDA will examine the possibilities of representing, testing, valuing and eventually trading physical assets in the digital realm at the Berkeley campus. As the cryptocurrency and NFT industries already represent elements of the digital asset adoption, the CDA will make its activities focused on the tokenization of actual, physical goods. It encompasses not only agricultural goods such as wheat, but also semiconductors, vehicles, sophisticated machinery, planes, factories, farms and even forests -places where the Berkeley campus researchers intend to use blockchain. Also read: Ripple’s Tokenization Boom: $18.9 Trillion Opportunity for Blockchain Innovators UC Berkeley Expands Ripple Blockchain Collaboration Ripple Senior Director of University Partnerships Lauren Weymouth underscored a long history of collaboration between Ripple and UC Berkeley.  Being one of the pioneering institutions in the Ripple University Blockchain Research Initiative, the Berkeley campus has been one of the key contributors to the advancement of digital assets. The introduction of the Center of Digital Assets is an extension of that legacy, she said. As the CDA is created, Ripple and the Berkeley campus are establishing themselves as leaders in the field of using blockchain in applications well beyond the cryptocurrency sector, and expanding the digital economy to include real-life sectors. Also read: Beta Testing Ripple’s RLUSD Stablecoin Successfully Begins on Leading Blockchains Conclusion Based on the latest research Ripple is not only funding innovation but also shaping the future of real-world asset tokenization. Its donation of 1.3 million dollars to the Center of Digital Assets at UC Berkeley highlights a common interest in the development of blockchain, digital twins, and applications that go well beyond cryptocurrency. For more expert reviews and crypto insights, visit our dedicated platform for the latest news and predictions. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, and join our Telegram channel to be instantly informed about breaking news! Summary Ripple has contributed 1.3 million in Ripple USD (RLUSD) to the College of Engineering at UC Berkeley to start the Berkeley Center of Digital Assets. The new hub is going to study blockchain and digital twin technologies, including real-world asset tokenization of wheat, semiconductors, and machinery. This project is a continuation of the partnership between Ripple and UC Berkeley, which began in 2018, and seeks to innovate, educate, and start entrepreneurship within the digital asset ecosystem. Glossary of Key Terms Ripple (XRP Labs):  Blockchain company for payments and crypto solutions. RLUSD:  Ripple’s USD-backed stablecoin. UC Berkeley:  Top California university, partner in blockchain research. CDA:  Berkeley Center for Digital Assets, a new blockchain hub. UBRI:  Ripple’s global blockchain research program for universities. Digital Twins:  Virtual models of real-world assets. RWA Tokenization:  Turning physical assets into digital tokens. Stablecoin:  Crypto tied to a stable asset like the USD. NFTs:  Unique digital tokens proving asset ownership. Frequently Asked Questions about Ripple & UC Berkeley CDA 1. What is Ripple funding at UC Berkeley? Ripple is donating $1.3M in RLUSD to launch the Center for Digital Assets (CDA). 2. What will the CDA focus on? The CDA will research blockchain, digital twins, and tokenization of real-world assets. 3. What are digital twins in this context? They are digital versions of physical assets, like farms, machines, or factories. 4. How long have Ripple and UC Berkeley collaborated? Their partnership dates back to 2018 under Ripple’s University Blockchain Research Initiative (UBRI). Read More: Ripple Donates $1.3M in RLUSD to Launch Digital Assets Center at UC Berkeley">Ripple Donates $1.3M in RLUSD to Launch Digital Assets Center at UC Berkeley
Delite
Coinstats2025/10/04 03:00
Delite
Starknet’s Big BTCFi Bet: Bitcoin Staking Goes Live

Starknet’s BTCFi rollout combines staking, incentives, and institutional support. It's an execution-first strategy toward Bitcoin–Ethereum dual settlement.
Delite
Coinstats2025/10/04 02:51
Delite
Bitcoin Rises Against the Odds: Fed Insights and Analyst Forecasts

The geopolitical tensions between the U.S., China, and Russia have eased temporarily. Short-term closures above $121,500 continue, maintaining key zones is crucial post $124k test. Continue Reading:Bitcoin Rises Against the Odds: Fed Insights and Analyst Forecasts The post Bitcoin Rises Against the Odds: Fed Insights and Analyst Forecasts appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Delite
Coinstats2025/10/04 02:39
Delite
Charles Hoskinson Predicts Bitcoin Will Hit $250,000 by Mid-2026

Hoskinson predicts Bitcoin will reach $250,000 by mid-2026. Regulatory clarity and institutional involvement will drive Bitcoin’s massive growth. Bitcoin’s surge could coincide with major tech companies adopting crypto. Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has shared his bold Bitcoin prediction, forecasting the cryptocurrency will surge to $250,000 by mid-2026. Speaking at TOKEN2049 in Singapore, one of Asia’s leading digital asset conferences, Hoskinson outlined the factors that could propel Bitcoin to such a significant milestone. According to a tweet by Cardanians, a Cardano-focused community X account, Hoskinson attributed the anticipated rise to several key elements, including clear regulations, institutional involvement, and the integration of cryptocurrency into the platforms of major tech companies, referred to as the “Magnificent Seven.” Reacting to the September market downturn, Hoskinson viewed the price dip as a natural and healthy correction. He described it as “a quick pit stop at the gas station before the long road trip.” Despite this setback, Hoskinson remains confident in the continued demand for cryptocurrencies. He highlighted the likely passage of the Clarity Act, a regulatory development that he believes will drive a wave of institutional participation. Also Read: XRPL’s New MPT Standard Could Revolutionize Finance and Skyrocket XRP Value Institutional Growth and Regulatory Clarity Charles Hoskinson is optimistic about the future of Bitcoin, with strong institutional interest and user growth driving the market. As the Clarity Act edges closer to becoming law, he expects that it will bring additional institutional players into the space. Additionally, Hoskinson pointed out that the Magnificent Seven—seven tech giants—are starting to embrace crypto, signaling a massive shift toward mainstream adoption. Hoskinson believes this will pave the way for half a billion to a billion new users to enter the crypto ecosystem. “We’re already starting to see banks come in because of the Genius Act,” he noted, referring to legislation that enables further financial institutions to integrate digital assets. With institutional players coming onboard, he emphasized that this type of capital will disrupt the market differently compared to traditional retail cycles. Confidence in Bitcoin’s Price Outlook Despite recent market fluctuations, Hoskinson firmly stands by his prediction for Bitcoin’s price. He projects that Bitcoin could peak at $250,000 by mid-2026, marking a 107% increase from its current price of around $120,000. Hoskinson’s remarks paint an optimistic picture for the future of Bitcoin, fueled by regulatory clarity and increasing institutional support. As the crypto market continues to mature, experts like Hoskinson believe that Bitcoin will be at the forefront of the next wave of digital asset adoption. Also Read: Shiba Inu’s Price Struggles Amid Rising Sell Pressure The post Charles Hoskinson Predicts Bitcoin Will Hit $250,000 by Mid-2026 appeared first on 36Crypto.
Delite
Coinstats2025/10/04 02:38
Delite
$4 miljard aan Bitcoin- en Ethereum-opties expireert bij BTC op $120K

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De cryptomarkt staat vandaag voor een spannende test. Meer dan $4 miljard aan Bitcoin en Ethereum opties verlopen, terwijl Bitcoin (Ticker: BTC) zich rond de psychologische grens van $120.000 handhaaft. Deze liquidaties kunnen de komende dagen zorgen voor verhoogde volatiliteit en mogelijk een liquiditeits schok die een nieuwe rally kan veroorzaken. Grote opties liquidaties zetten druk op de markt Volgens gegevens van Deribit verloopt er vandaag $3,35 miljard aan Bitcoin opties. Het max pain niveau, waarbij de meeste opties aflopen en optie verkopers het minst verlies lijden, ligt rond $115.000. Dat niveau vormt daarmee een belangrijk niveau voor de koers omdat optie holders proberen hun posities richting die prijs te krijgen. Voor Ethereum (Ticker: ETH) verloopt er bijna $1 miljard aan opties, met een max pain-niveau van $4.200. Opvallend genoeg ligt de put-to-call ratio bij Bitcoin rond de 1,14. Voor Ethereum is de ratio neutraler op 0,93, wat laat zien dat beleggers minder uitgesproken zijn over de korte termijn. Bitcoin houdt zich sterk boven $120.000 Ondanks de liquidaties blijft Bitcoin boven de $120.000. Dit is belangrijk omdat de grens zowel psychologisch als technisch een support vormt. Als BTC dit niveau weet te holden, kan de druk vanuit optie verkopers afnemen en ontstaat er ruimte voor een nieuwe stijgende beweging. Analisten wijzen erop dat de volatiliteit van de afgelopen weken veel traders in de problemen heeft gebracht. Korte termijn opties leverden enorme verliezen op doordat koersbewegingen van 3% in enkele uren tijd de markt heen en weer ging. Dit zorgde ervoor dat veel actieve traders met verlies hun posities moesten sluiten. Bron: Deribit Ethereum verliest momentum Waar Bitcoin weer duidelijk in de spotlight staat, lijkt Ethereum juist wat kracht te verliezen. De volatiliteit van ETH is de afgelopen weken sterk afgenomen, waardoor traders hun focus steeds meer naar Bitcoin verleggen. Dit blijkt onder meer uit het feit dat traders put opties verkopen en BTC inkopen. Bron: Deribit Hiermee speculeren ze op een relatief stabiele ETH koers en tegelijkertijd op een mogelijk vervolg van de BTC rally. Voor ETH betekent dit dat er voorlopig weinig factoren zijn voor een nieuwe uitbraak. Zonder frisse impulsen dreigt de munt in de schaduw van Bitcoin te blijven, zeker nu de dominantie van BTC in de derivatenmarkt groeit. Zorgt dit voor een nieuwe rally? Is de liquidatiegolf van $4 miljard aan opties een nieuwe impuls? Een zogenaamde liquiditeit schok, waarbij plotseling veel posities tegelijk worden gesloten of heropend, kan de volatiliteit opnieuw starten. Als Bitcoin boven $120.000 blijft en zich verder verwijdert van het max pain-niveau rond $115.000, kan dit juist een factor worden voor een nieuwe rally richting hogere niveaus. Daarentegen kan een terugval richting $115.000 het optimisme beperken en een correctie in gang zetten. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht $4 miljard aan Bitcoin- en Ethereum-opties expireert bij BTC op $120K is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Delite
Coinstats2025/10/04 02:31
Delite

