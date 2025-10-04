Borza MEXC
Bitcoin STH Exchange Inflows Hit $5.7B: Profit-Taking Already Underway?
The post Bitcoin STH Exchange Inflows Hit $5.7B: Profit-Taking Already Underway? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On-chain data shows the Bitcoin short-term holders have just made large deposits to exchanges, a potential sign profit-taking is underway. Bitcoin Short-Term Holder Exchange Inflows Have Shot Up In a new post on X, CryptoQuant community analyst Maartunn has talked about the latest trend in the deposits being made by Bitcoin short-term holders to centralized exchanges. The “short-term holders” (STHs) refer to the BTC investors who purchased their coins within the past 155 days. The STHs make up for one of the two main divisions of the network done on the basis of holding time, with the other side being known as the “long-term holders” (LTHs). Historically, the former cohort has proven to include the weak hands of the market who panic sell whenever volatility emerges in the asset, while the latter is made up of the blockchain’s diamond hands. Bitcoin has witnessed a sharp rally over the past week that has taken it past the $122,000 level. Considering the nature of the STHs, it would be expected that they would be looking to take some profits. For LTHs, tracking selling can be simple because as soon as a member of the cohort breaks their dormancy, their coins exit the cohort and enter the STHs, as their age counter resets back to zero. It’s not quite as easy in the case of the STHs, however, as the group’s coins are constantly in motion within its members. One way to gauge STH selling is through their transactions to exchanges. Generally, one of the main reasons why investors use these centralized platforms is for trading-related purposes, so deposits to them can be an indication that there is demand for selling the cryptocurrency. Below is the chart shared by Maartunn that shows the trend in the exchange inflows coming from the Bitcoin STHs.…
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 14:44
Delite
SEC Silence Stalls Litecoin ETF Decision as LTC Price Holds Near Monthly Highs
The post SEC Silence Stalls Litecoin ETF Decision as LTC Price Holds Near Monthly Highs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SEC Silence Stalls Litecoin ETF Decision as LTC Price Holds Near Monthly Highs | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/sec-silence-litecoin-etf-decision-ltc-price-holds/
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 14:14
Delite
Thai Authorities Arrest Portuguese National Linked to $580M Cryptocurrency Fraud
The post Thai Authorities Arrest Portuguese National Linked to $580M Cryptocurrency Fraud appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Thailand authorities arrested a Portuguese national on Oct. 2, 2025, who is accused of masterminding a cryptocurrency and credit card fraud scheme that stole more than $586 million. Arrest Follows Journalist’s Tip A Portuguese national accused of masterminding a cryptocurrency and credit card fraud operation that fleeced more than €500 million ($586 million) from victims […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/thai-authorities-arrest-portuguese-national-linked-to-580-million-cryptocurrency-fraud/
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 14:02
Delite
Invest $2,500: 4 Ethereum Coins That Could Make You a Millionaire by 2026
The post Invest $2,500: 4 Ethereum Coins That Could Make You a Millionaire by 2026 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ethereum-based projects (or closely tied to it) have been some of the biggest wealth-makers in the space. If you had $2,500 to throw into the market right now, which Ethereum coins could realistically flip that into life-changing money by 2026? Let’s break down four that are making serious noise, starting with the frog that just …
Delite
CoinPedia
2025/10/04 13:51
Delite
TRX Price Jumps, Tron Dominates With Crypto Transaction Count Milestone
The post TRX Price Jumps, Tron Dominates With Crypto Transaction Count Milestone appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tron crypto handled 279 million transactions in September 2025, the highest among major blockchains. This gave it 40% of total activity, helping TRX price climb. This also raised discussion around whether it could once again overtake Dogecoin in market value. Tron Crypto Handles the Largest Share of Transactions Tron is now at the front of blockchain activity. In September 2025, it recorded 279 million transactions. That number represents 40% of all activity tracked across leading blockchains. In total, more than 642 million transactions were completed across Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polygon, Arbitrum, TON, and others. The figures show that Tron is not a minor player but a major hub for transfers. Its main strength lies in stablecoin use. The USDT stablecoin alone moved more than $687 billion on the Tron network during the month. This shows the practical role that the chain plays in daily transactions. Other blockchains also remain active, but they hold smaller shares. Polygon recorded 112 million transactions, while Arbitrum had 87 million. Tron and Blockchain Transactions | Source: CryptoQuant Tron crypto rose to 12% of total activity earlier this year, making it one of the fastest movers. Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to run large networks, but do not match Tron’s transaction numbers. This pattern has been steady through 2025. Tron has kept close to 40% of transactions every month, while Polygon has held around 16%. The data points to continued use rather than one-off spikes. For many users, Tron is a cheaper and faster option for moving funds, which explains the large volumes. TRX Price Moves Higher as Market Volumes Shift Alongside this activity, the TRX has seen price growth. At the time of writing, TRX trades at $0.3431. This is up by 0.41% in the last 24 hours. Its market capitalization stands at $32.48 billion, which places…
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 13:40
Delite
The Teucrium XRP ETF went live because the SEC let its deadline expire during the shutdown
The Teucrium XRP ETF became active not because the Securities and Exchange Commission approved it, but because the agency let the clock run out during a shutdown. This happened as the SEC announced that:- “Effective October 1 and until further notice, the agency will have a very limited number of staff members available. The SEC […]
Delite
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/04 13:30
Delite
Samsung & Coinbase: Explosive Crypto Adoption in 2025
Samsung just made a big move into cryptocurrency by adding Coinbase right into its wallet app for users in the United States. This lets the 75 million people with Galaxy devices buy crypto easily through Samsung Pay. The whole partnership focuses on making investments simpler and safer, all in one spot. Samsung Simplifying Crypto Investment […]
Delite
Tronweekly
2025/10/04 13:30
Delite
Vietnam's central bank expects credit growth to drive liquidity into cryptocurrency markets
PANews reported on October 4th that Cointelegraph, citing Reuters, reported that the State Bank of Vietnam (Bank of Vietnam) expects credit growth to reach around 20% in 2025. With the increasing adoption of cryptocurrencies in the region, this move could lead to liquidity flowing into the global cryptocurrency market. Pham Thanh Ha, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Vietnam, said on Friday that further interest rate cuts are needed to promote economic growth and ease the uncertainty brought about by the US tariff increase. Vietnam’s government legalized cryptocurrencies in June as part of a broader tech regulatory initiative that categorized cryptocurrencies into virtual assets representing tokenized real-world products and crypto assets like Bitcoin and Ether. However, under the new cryptocurrency regulations and its five-year sandbox pilot program, which launched in September, the government prohibits the issuance of on-chain fiat-backed assets, including stablecoins and securities.
Delite
PANews
2025/10/04 13:17
Delite
Here’s the XRP Price Potential if Daily Volume Hits $100 Billion
We recently explored how high XRP price could go if its 24-hour trading volume surged by more than 15x to hit the $100 billion mark. Currently, XRP boasts a 24-hour volume of about $6.65 billion, placing it seventh among the largest assets by trading volume.Visit Website
Delite
Coinstats
2025/10/04 13:04
Delite
Why is Solana’s ecosystem heating up now?
On-chain activity could be the key to Solana's success.
Delite
Coinstats
2025/10/04 13:00
Delite
