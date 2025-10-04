2025-10-04 Saturday

Detroit auto stocks jump on report of tariff relief for U.S. vehicles

The post Detroit auto stocks jump on report of tariff relief for U.S. vehicles appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Production is now set to begin at the former Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant, less than two years after GM announced the massive $2.2 billion investment to fully renovate the facility to build a variety of all-electric trucks and SUVs. Photo by Jeffrey Sauger for General Motors DETROIT – Shares of the Detroit automakers closed higher Friday following an afternoon report that President Donald Trump is considering “significant tariff relief” for the production of vehicles in the U.S. Stocks for General Motors, Ford Motor and Chrysler parent Stellantis shifted from trading level or down to closing up between 1% to 4% on the report from Reuters. The news organization, citing Republican Senator Bernie Moreno of Ohio as well as auto officials, said the potential change could “effectively eliminate much of the costs major car companies are paying.” “The signal to the car companies around the world is, look, you have final assembly in the U.S.: we’re going to reward you,” Moreno told Reuters during an interview. “For Ford, for Toyota, for Honda, for Tesla, for GM, those are the almost in order the top five domestic content vehicle producers — they’ll be immune to tariffs.” Stock Chart IconStock chart icon GM, Ford, Stellantis and Tesla stocks Reuters reported that the changes could include extending a tariff offset of 3.75% for five years as well as adding U.S. engine production to the relief. Shares of Ford, which assembles the most vehicles in the U.S., closed Friday at a new 52-week high of $12.67, up 3.7%. U.S.-listed shares of Stellantis closed up 3.2% to $10.73 per share, while GM closed at $60.13, up 1.3% Tesla stock was little changed on the news, closing down 1.4% to $429.83 per share, while U.S.-listed shares for other automakers with notable operations in the U.S., such as Honda…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 04:43
Can a Unity Android bug drain your wallet? Here’s how to check

The post Can a Unity Android bug drain your wallet? Here’s how to check appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto and gaming apps built with Unity are facing a security issue, as a vulnerability allows a malicious app already on devices to coerce a vulnerable Unity app into loading hostile code. Unity revealed the vulnerability CVE-2025-59489 on Oct. 2, noting that code runs with the game’s own permissions on Android, enabling local code execution. On desktop platforms, the risk centers on elevation of privilege. Unity says there’s no evidence of exploitation in the wild, but urges swift updates. The bug forces Unity’s runtime to accept specific pre-initialization arguments that influence where it searches for native libraries. If an attacker can control that search path, the Unity app may load and execute the attacker’s library. Security firm GMO Flatt explained that the product trusts resources found on an external or attacker-influenced path. How to check the threat to crypto-related apps Many Unity-built apps integrate wallet SDKs, custodial logins, or WalletConnect-style sessions. Code injected into that specific Unity app can read its private files, hijack its WebView, call the same signing APIs, or exfiltrate session tokens. Although the code does not jump sandboxes to drain unrelated wallet apps, the vulnerable Unity app holds keys or can request signatures via Android Keystore. As a result, an attacker can piggyback permitted actions. Unity’s own advisory stressed that impact is confined to the app’s privileges, exactly the permissions a game-embedded wallet would rely on. To check if a device is affected, the first step is to check the apps’ store pages’ date. On Android, if a game or wallet-enabled app shows an update on or after Oct. 2, it is likely that the developer has rebuilt with a fixed Unity editor or applied Unity’s patch. On the other hand, earlier builds should be treated as potentially vulnerable until they are updated. Unity emphasized there is…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 04:42
Novak Djokovic Exposes Generational Divide Over Player Pay And Power

The post Novak Djokovic Exposes Generational Divide Over Player Pay And Power appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SHANGHAI, CHINA – OCTOBER 02: Novak Djokovic of Serbia attends a press conference on day 4 of the 2025 Shanghai Rolex Masters at Qi Zhong Tennis Center on October 02, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Hu Chengwei/Getty Images) Getty Images Novak Djokovic empathizes with the concerns Carlos Alcaraz, Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Jannik Sinner and other tennis superstars have with how the Grand Slam tournaments compensate players. However, Djokovic refuses to cosign their methods. Djokovic defeated Marin Cilic 7-6 (2), 6-4 in his opening match at the Rolex Masters in Shanghai. Before the tournament, the 24-time Grand Slam champion exposed a generational divide over how tennis players address pay and power. Djokovic implied the young superstars make demands without putting in the work to achieve change. “In the end, as a player and someone that has been playing on the highest level for more than 20 years, I can say that the players are not united enough,” said Djokovic. “Players are not participating enough when they should be. So they make the comments and they complain, and then they go away.” In March, Djokovic, Alcaraz, Swiatek, Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka, Sinner and most of the Top 10 players on the WTA and ATP Tours sent a letter to the four Grand Slam tournaments, demanding changes to the schedule and compensation. They sent a second later in July, despite the U.S. Open increasing prize money to a record $90 million purse. Djokovic’s signature was not on that letter. The Athletic obtained and reviewed the letter which focused on three areas of reform from the Major tournaments: Contribution and improvements to a benefits fund that covers pension, healthcare, and maternity leave. An increased share of revenue from the Slams. Tennis players currently receive 16 percent of the revenue, compared to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 04:40
Puerto Rico, Once A Pharmaceutical Powerhouse, Can Become One Again

The post Puerto Rico, Once A Pharmaceutical Powerhouse, Can Become One Again appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The flag and governor’s mansion in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Ricardo ARDUENGO / AFP) (Photo by RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images For decades Puerto Rico was one of the world’s premier pharmaceutical manufacturing hubs. A combination of skilled labor, U.S. legal protections and, most particularly, a special provision of the U.S. tax code (section 936) allowed American corporations operating there to avoid federal taxes on profits earned on the island. This attracted major companies, which fueled jobs, innovation and prosperity. At its peak, Puerto Rico produced a significant share of America’s most essential medicines. Then Washington, in a fit of short-sightedness, phased out section 936. The result? Factories closed, jobs vanished and Puerto Rico’s economy suffered. The U.S., meanwhile, became dangerously dependent on overseas supply chains, many centered in China. It’s time to reverse that mistake. Congress should restore the kind of incentives that once made Puerto Rico a pharmaceutical powerhouse. By doing so, we can simultaneously boost U.S. economic security, create high-paying jobs and give Puerto Rico the tools to rebuild its economy from the inside out. This is not about subsidies or government micromanagement. It’s about using smart, pro-growth tax policy to unleash private investment. Carrots, not sticks. For too long, U.S. policy has leaned on tariffs, mandates and heavy-handed regulation to push American companies back home. That approach rarely works. Companies flee high costs and uncertainty. But when you lower barriers and let entrepreneurs do what they do best—invest, hire and innovate—the results speak for themselves. Puerto Rico’s advantages are clear. The island offers a bilingual and educated workforce, proximity to mainland markets and the stability of operating under U.S. law. Restoring tax incentives would motivate pharmaceutical companies to build and expand plants on the island. Every new factory would…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 04:10
Crypto Markets Soar as Pandemic-like Monetary Policies Return

October kicks off with cryptocurrency gains fueled by positive news. Trump's proposed stimulus checks revive pandemic-like economic conditions. Continue Reading:Crypto Markets Soar as Pandemic-like Monetary Policies Return The post Crypto Markets Soar as Pandemic-like Monetary Policies Return appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/10/04 04:09
SEC Clears Path for Coinbase and Ripple to Serve as Qualified Crypto Custodians Under New Guidance ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post SEC Clears Path for Coinbase and Ripple to Serve as Qualified Crypto Custodians Under New Guidance ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued a no-action letter effectively allowing investment advisers to use state-chartered trust companies as qualified custodians for cryptocurrencies. According to the wording of the staff letter, state-chartered trust companies can provide crypto custodial services after due diligence from investment advisors. The SEC’s no-action letter is in response to an earlier inquiry by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP seeking assurances that the SEC will not recommend enforcement action for treating state trust companies as banks. Under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, financial advisors are required to keep client assets with a qualified custodian, typically a bank or trust company. However, state-chartered trust companies are generally not considered as eligible custodians for crypto assets, with industry players keen on seeking clarity from the SEC. Pundits have predicted that the no-action letter will have far-reaching effects for the cryptocurrency industry, potentially opening the floodgates for new players in the custody space. By virtue of the latest SEC’s stance, Coinbase Custody and Ripple, via its subsidiary Standard Custody & Trust, will be recognized as qualified custodians. Already, Coinbase is charting its path with crypto custody after being tapped by the DOJ’s US Marshals Service to hold crypto assets. Ripple’s attempt to launch crypto custody services for banks has gained significant momentum as the local ecosystem heats up. Advertisement &nbsp Furthermore, BitGo and WisdomTree are expected to account for a significant portion of the market share in the cryptocurrency custody market. Apart from the prospect of earning custody fees, Web 3 firms are entering the custody market to meet institutional demand while capitalizing on the benefits of increased control over infrastructure. Although still a staff letter, experts have disclosed that the SEC will update its rulebook in the near future to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 04:05
Robinhood lists Strategy’s Bitcoin-backed digital credit instruments

The post Robinhood lists Strategy’s Bitcoin-backed digital credit instruments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Robinhood has listed four digital tokens from Strategy, expanding access to Bitcoin-backed financial products for retail investors. The listed tokens are STRC, STRD, STRF, and STRK, each offering different features such as stable yield, flexible or cumulative dividends, and optional equity conversion. Robinhood, a retail-focused brokerage platform, has listed four digital tokens from Strategy, a Bitcoin treasury firm building structured yield products around its holdings. The new listings include STRC, a Bitcoin-backed perpetual preferred instrument that delivers stable yields with monthly payouts, and STRD, a non-cumulative preferred equity with flexible dividend declarations linked to cash flow. Robinhood also added STRF, a high-yield cumulative preferred with compounding deferred dividends, and STRK, a convertible preferred offering cumulative dividends and optional equity conversion. The availability of STRC and other Strategy instruments on Robinhood highlights the integration of Bitcoin-backed yield products into mainstream brokerage platforms, opening access to structured digital credit strategies for retail investors. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/strategy-partners-with-robinhood-to-list-digital-tokens/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 04:03
Walmart App to Support Bitcoin and Ethereum, Thanks to New Deal

The retail giant’s mobile app will soon allow users to buy, store, and spend digital assets, with Bitcoin and Ethereum […] The post Walmart App to Support Bitcoin and Ethereum, Thanks to New Deal appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/04 04:00
How Truth Is Rewarded on Blockchain

The post How Truth Is Rewarded on Blockchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Discover how Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) uses token-based staking to reward truth, penalize misinformation, and power a decentralized knowledge economy. Learn why the upcoming crypto presale is gaining attention.  In an age where information spreads faster than facts can be verified, Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) introduces a bold protocol to re-anchor credibility on the blockchain. At the heart of this upcoming project lies a token-based staking mechanism that economically incentivizes truth, and disincentivizes misinformation.  By assigning value to proof, validation, and challenge, Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) doesn’t just store data; it creates a live, on-chain economy of trust. With the whitelist for early participants approaching, now is the moment for users to learn how this unique system works, and how early adopters will benefit from shaping its incentive-driven ecosystem.  The Economic Engine of Accuracy Unlike traditional blockchain models that focus purely on transaction history, Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) is designed around the proof of knowledge. Users interact with the protocol in three primary ways: by submitting a knowledge claim, validating a claim submitted by someone else, or challenging it. What differentiates this system is that each of these roles requires staking ZKP crypto tokens, and each interaction triggers a possible reward or penalty. When a user submits a claim to the Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) blockchain, they’re required to stake tokens alongside their submission. If the claim is validated by the majority of verifiers, the user receives a reward. But if the claim is successfully challenged and disproven, that staked amount is lost. This risk-reward structure pushes users toward accuracy and away from speculation or dishonesty. Validators, on the other hand, are motivated to assess claims impartially. They too must stake tokens before verifying or rejecting a claim. If they align with the majority verdict, they earn a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 03:55
Coinbase, Samsung Partnership Push Retail Flows, 75 Million Potential Users

The post Coinbase, Samsung Partnership Push Retail Flows, 75 Million Potential Users appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase and Samsung are linking one of crypto’s most regulated on-ramps to one of the world’s most widely used mobile wallets. According to an October 3 announcement, US-based Galaxy users gained exclusive access to Coinbase One within Samsung Wallet, along with live Samsung Pay integration for in-app crypto purchases. Additionally, the companies plan to expand globally in the coming months. The pitch is convenience plus perceived safety, with zero-fee trading, boosted staking rewards, priority support, and account protection for unauthorized third-party access. New Retail Wave Incoming? The distribution math is the headline risk-on signal. Samsung Pay, within Samsung Wallet, has surpassed 150 million global active users by mid-2025, a base that dwarfs most crypto apps and rivals fintechs. Even if only a slice of those users is addressable in the near term due to geography and compliance, the funnel from “curious” to “first purchase” just got shorter on hundreds of millions of devices. If crypto’s next leg higher hinges on bringing new money from everyday consumers, getting the buy button into the default wallet matters. Samsung Pay already stores cards and passes KYC verification to Coinbase, allowing users to fund purchases using methods they use daily. Coinbase’s membership framework and loss-recovery assurances address mainstream concerns about hacks and support, issues typically highlighted by first-time users. Besides, by living inside the same wallet used at checkout, crypto accrues “top-of-mind” status every time a user pays for coffee. Together, these details can turn sporadic speculation into repeat behavior, the lifeblood of retail inflows. Potential for South Korean Retail Adoption The global angle is where this becomes a strategic beachhead rather than a US-only promo. South Korea is home turf for Samsung and one of the most active crypto trading cultures, with a 80% adoption rate of Samsung Pay.= Samsung Pay penetration in…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 03:52
