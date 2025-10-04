Novak Djokovic Exposes Generational Divide Over Player Pay And Power
The post Novak Djokovic Exposes Generational Divide Over Player Pay And Power appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SHANGHAI, CHINA – OCTOBER 02: Novak Djokovic of Serbia attends a press conference on day 4 of the 2025 Shanghai Rolex Masters at Qi Zhong Tennis Center on October 02, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Hu Chengwei/Getty Images) Getty Images Novak Djokovic empathizes with the concerns Carlos Alcaraz, Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Jannik Sinner and other tennis superstars have with how the Grand Slam tournaments compensate players. However, Djokovic refuses to cosign their methods. Djokovic defeated Marin Cilic 7-6 (2), 6-4 in his opening match at the Rolex Masters in Shanghai. Before the tournament, the 24-time Grand Slam champion exposed a generational divide over how tennis players address pay and power. Djokovic implied the young superstars make demands without putting in the work to achieve change. “In the end, as a player and someone that has been playing on the highest level for more than 20 years, I can say that the players are not united enough,” said Djokovic. “Players are not participating enough when they should be. So they make the comments and they complain, and then they go away.” In March, Djokovic, Alcaraz, Swiatek, Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka, Sinner and most of the Top 10 players on the WTA and ATP Tours sent a letter to the four Grand Slam tournaments, demanding changes to the schedule and compensation. They sent a second later in July, despite the U.S. Open increasing prize money to a record $90 million purse. Djokovic’s signature was not on that letter. The Athletic obtained and reviewed the letter which focused on three areas of reform from the Major tournaments: Contribution and improvements to a benefits fund that covers pension, healthcare, and maternity leave. An increased share of revenue from the Slams. Tennis players currently receive 16 percent of the revenue, compared to…
