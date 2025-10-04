Non-dollar stablecoins said to reach 20% market share in two years

The post Non-dollar stablecoins said to reach 20% market share in two years appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stablecoins based on national currencies other than the U.S. dollar are expected to occupy a fifth of the global market within the next couple of years. The prediction comes from an executive member of the team behind one of the main contenders in this category, which has been growing fast, not without controversy. Market share of non-USD stablecoins to grow, A7A5 exec says Cryptocurrencies backed by fiat money not printed by the United States will have around 20% of the whole stablecoin market by 2028. That’s according to Oleg Ogienko, Director for International Development of the A7A5 project. The latter is a new Russian ruble-pegged coin that has been met with sanctions by the U.S. and its allies, alleging it’s being used by Moscow to finance its war in Ukraine. The stablecoin is issued by a Kyrgyzstan-registered entity, but is linked to Russian actors. Speaking at the TOKEN2049 international conference in Singapore, Ogienko insisted that stablecoins like his are actively strengthening their positions. Quoted by the Russian business news outlet RBC on Thursday, he also stated: “One of the stable trends in the crypto industry is the active development of non-dollar stablecoins. Their growth reflects the growing demand for digital assets backed by national currencies, which contributes to market diversification.” The stablecoin space is now heavily dominated by dollar-denominated currencies like Tether (USDT) and Circle’s USDC, which account for over 98% of the market. Ogienko believes this weakens other economies and creates risks for users in different jurisdictions. Employing smart contracts, the issuers of such cryptocurrencies can freeze wallets based on the holder’s nationality, for example. A7A5 seems to have been created precisely with that in mind – to facilitate international settlements for Russian firms facing financial restrictions which it helps bypass. This week, Russia recognized it as a “digital…