2025-10-04 Saturday
Tether seeks $200M for tokenized gold treasury vehicle
Tether seeks $200M for tokenized gold treasury vehicle

Tether and Antalpha are seeking $200M for a digital-asset treasury focused on tokenized gold. The vehicle would stockpile XAUt, Tether's gold-backed token, highlighting expansion into tokenized commodities. Tether is working with Antalpha Platform Holding, a financial services firm linked to Bitmain Technologies, on plans to launch a public vehicle focused on tokenized gold, according to a Bloomberg report. The partners are seeking to raise at least $200 million to capitalize the entity, people familiar with the talks said. The proposed vehicle would function as a digital-asset treasury company, with the mandate of accumulating reserves of XAUt, Tether's gold-backed token.
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 04:39
Non-dollar stablecoins said to reach 20% market share in two years
The post Non-dollar stablecoins said to reach 20% market share in two years appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stablecoins based on national currencies other than the U.S. dollar are expected to occupy a fifth of the global market within the next couple of years. The prediction comes from an executive member of the team behind one of the main contenders in this category, which has been growing fast, not without controversy. Market share of non-USD stablecoins to grow, A7A5 exec says Cryptocurrencies backed by fiat money not printed by the United States will have around 20% of the whole stablecoin market by 2028. That’s according to Oleg Ogienko, Director for International Development of the A7A5 project. The latter is a new Russian ruble-pegged coin that has been met with sanctions by the U.S. and its allies, alleging it’s being used by Moscow to finance its war in Ukraine. The stablecoin is issued by a Kyrgyzstan-registered entity, but is linked to Russian actors. Speaking at the TOKEN2049 international conference in Singapore, Ogienko insisted that stablecoins like his are actively strengthening their positions. Quoted by the Russian business news outlet RBC on Thursday, he also stated: “One of the stable trends in the crypto industry is the active development of non-dollar stablecoins. Their growth reflects the growing demand for digital assets backed by national currencies, which contributes to market diversification.” The stablecoin space is now heavily dominated by dollar-denominated currencies like Tether (USDT) and Circle’s USDC, which account for over 98% of the market. Ogienko believes this weakens other economies and creates risks for users in different jurisdictions. Employing smart contracts, the issuers of such cryptocurrencies can freeze wallets based on the holder’s nationality, for example. A7A5 seems to have been created precisely with that in mind – to facilitate international settlements for Russian firms facing financial restrictions which it helps bypass. This week, Russia recognized it as a “digital…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 04:34
Tesla, GM lead record U.S. EV sales as federal incentives end
The post Tesla, GM lead record U.S. EV sales as federal incentives end appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DETROIT – Tesla and General Motors are leading the U.S. automotive industry this year in record domestic sales of all-electric vehicles, as consumers hurried to buy EVs before up to $7,500 in federal incentives for each purchase ended in September. New data provided to CNBC from Motor Intelligence shows U.S. sales of EVs, excluding hybrids, topped 1 million units through the first nine months of the year and set a new quarterly record of more than 438,000 units sold during the third quarter — achieving market share of 10.5% for the period. That record market share is up from 7.4% during the second quarter and 7.6% during the first three months of the year, according to Motor Intelligence. Sales of all-electric models were estimated to be 1.3 million in 2024, with a roughly 8% market share. U.S. EV industry leader Tesla, which does not report sales by region, is estimated to have retained its leadership position with a 43.1% market share through September, according to the data. That’s down from 49% to end last year, as competitors continue to release new EVs. GM, which offers the most EV models in the U.S., has made significant gains this year. Motor Intelligence reported that the Detroit automaker went from an 8.7% market share to begin this year to 13.8% through the third quarter – topping Hyundai Motor, including Kia, at 8.6% through September. The sales data comes two days after GM estimated it leads the U.S. industry in EV market share growth so far in 2025, with the lowest incentives of any major automaker. It sold 144,668 EVs through September, which still only represented 6.8% of its total U.S. sales. “No one is in a stronger position for a changing U.S. market than GM,” Duncan Aldred, GM president of North America,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 04:31
OnePay App Taps Zerohash to Launch Crypto Trading for Walmart Customers
TLDR: OnePay, majority-owned by Walmart, is preparing to roll out crypto trading and custody on its finance app this year. The app will integrate bitcoin and ether, supported by Zerohash, giving users more payment and cash-out options. OnePay is already a top-ranked finance app, surpassing JPMorgan, Robinhood, and Chime on Apple’s app store list. Customers [...] The post OnePay App Taps Zerohash to Launch Crypto Trading for Walmart Customers appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/10/04 04:10
Bitcoin Miners Diverge: CleanSpark Amasses $1.6B in BTC as Rival Riot Sells – Why?
CleanSpark has built one of the largest self-mined reserves and secured new credit lines, while Riot has monetized production and reported efficiency gains as Bitcoin conditions have evolved; September data cover hashrate, power costs, revenues, and treasury strategies.
Coinstats
2025/10/04 04:06
MARA’s Bitcoin Holdings Grow, Monthly Mining Hits 736 BTC
Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) boosts Bitcoin holdings to 52,850 BTC worth $6.4B, mining 736 BTC in September amid rising difficulty. Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) has strengthened its position as the world’s largest publicly listed Bitcoin miner. The company revealed that its Bitcoin holdings have risen to 52,850 BTC – which were valued at $6.4 billion […] The post MARA’s Bitcoin Holdings Grow, Monthly Mining Hits 736 BTC appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/04 04:00
$200M Liquidity Sits Above $200 Opportunity or Risk for SOL?
Detail: https://coincu.com/uncategorized/200m-liquidity-sits-above-200-opportunity/
Coinstats
2025/10/04 04:00
BlockDAG’s Live Testnet Surpasses 1,400 TPS While Ethereum Struggles With Delays & XRP Awaits Breakout
Follow Ethereum (ETH) technical analysis with resistance & delays, XRP price pattern aiming $4.20, & BlockDAG leading top crypto assets with 1,400 TPS Testnet & EVM compatibility.
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/04 04:00
Vietnam Central Bank Supports 20% Credit Growth Amid Crypto Boom
TLDR Vietnam’s central bank projects a 20% credit growth in 2025 to support economic growth and crypto adoption. The government legalized cryptocurrencies in June, classifying them as virtual and crypto assets. Vietnam’s government has placed restrictions on issuing fiat-backed stablecoins and securities under its new crypto regulations. The country launched NDAChain, a national blockchain database, [...] The post Vietnam Central Bank Supports 20% Credit Growth Amid Crypto Boom appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/10/04 03:59
How are ETH bulls positioned after Ether’s 17% weekly gain?
Ether’s chances of breaking above $5,000 depend on institutional accumulation, but rising competition and muted derivatives metrics keep investor sentiment restrained. Key takeaways:Ethereum’s $100 billion TVL leadership contrasts with falling activity, as competitors gain traction through lower fees.Institutional accumulation via spot ETFs and corporate reserves may trigger an Ether supply shock above $5,000.Read more
Coinstats
2025/10/04 03:57
