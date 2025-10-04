2025-10-04 Saturday

EU Risk Watchdog Sounds Alarm on Stablecoin Safeguards

EU Risk Watchdog Sounds Alarm on Stablecoin Safeguards

The post EU Risk Watchdog Sounds Alarm on Stablecoin Safeguards appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief EU regulators have warned that cross-border schemes could create redemption pressures in the bloc, forcing ECB intervention. The EU has one of the world’s strictest crypto regimes and requires stablecoins to be fully backed by reserves. The stablecoin market is currently valued at over $300 billion, dominated by U.S. dollar-based tokens. The European Union’s top financial risk watchdog has called for urgent policy action to address vulnerabilities in stablecoins that straddle the bloc and other jurisdictions, warning of potential systemic shocks if safeguards are not strengthened. In a statement, the European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB), chaired by European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde, warned that “third country multi-issuer schemes – with fungible stablecoins issued both in the EU and outside – have built-in vulnerabilities which require an urgent policy response.” Stablecoins, designed to maintain a steady value by pegging to assets like currencies or baskets of reserves, have grown into a market worth over $300 billion, according to DefiLlama data. The vast majority are dollar-based, led by Tether’s USDT, which alone commands over 58.53% dominance in the sector. On prediction market Myriad, launched by Decrypt‘s parent company DASTAN, users anticipate further rapid growth in the sector, placing a 72% chance on the stablecoin market cap topping $360 billion before February. ﻿ The EU and stablecoins The EU has already enacted a tough crypto regulatory regime, requiring stablecoins issued within its borders to be fully backed by reserves, and some countries would like to tighten further. But the ESRB and ECB warn that multi-issuer schemes involving non-EU players tilt the playing field. Investors facing turbulence may prefer to redeem in the EU, where protections are stricter, but reserves inside the bloc might not be sufficient, potentially forcing the ECB to intervene. The warning reflects wider global unease over the sector…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 04:36
MARA Pushes Bitcoin Holdings Past 52,000 BTC as September Mining Hits 736 Coins: Report

MARA Pushes Bitcoin Holdings Past 52,000 BTC as September Mining Hits 736 Coins: Report

TLDR: MARA mined 736 BTC in September, a 4% increase from August, while global hashrate rose 9% month over month. Total Bitcoin holdings for MARA reached 52,850 BTC, reflecting the company’s managed and collateralized digital assets. Mining fleet delivered 218 blocks in September, a 5% increase compared with August, despite rising network difficulty. MARA reported [...] The post MARA Pushes Bitcoin Holdings Past 52,000 BTC as September Mining Hits 736 Coins: Report appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/10/04 04:26
Bitcoin Nears All-Time High On Third Day of Government Shutdown

Bitcoin Nears All-Time High On Third Day of Government Shutdown

The cryptocurrency has rallied ever since the U.S. Federal government shut down at midnight on Wednesday due to partisan fiscal squabbling. Federal Impasse Pushes Bitcoin Toward Record High It’s day three of the federal government shutdown, but one couldn’t tell by looking at the markets. Stocks are mostly up, except for a few tech companies […]
Coinstats2025/10/04 04:13
Ethereum Foundation to sell 1k ETH to fund R&D, grants

Ethereum Foundation to sell 1k ETH to fund R&D, grants

The Ethereum Foundation will sell 1,000 ETH and use the funds to support initiatives such as research, grants, and donations. The Ethereum Foundation revealed this via a post on X, noting that it will convert the 1,000 Ether into stablecoins. …
Crypto.news2025/10/04 04:10
Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is the Market Ready for Its Next 100x Crypto After DOGE?

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is the Market Ready for Its Next 100x Crypto After DOGE?

Dogecoin (DOGE) made headlines in 2021 with a staggering 10,000% return on investment due to meme-mania, celebrity endorsements, and an ardent fan base. While it remains a well-liked memecoin with an avid following, the market today wants the next 100x gem, a project that has hype but also underlying use. Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a utility-focused DeFi token at $0.035 and 55% already sold out in Phase 6 of its presale takes the spotlight. Unlike DOGE, MUTM has a dual lending economy, real-yield tokenomics, and non-custodial smart contracts and vows both innovation and tangible value. With over 16,710 holders and $16.7 million raised, early investors are making MUTM the cryptocurrency that can give 100x returns in the next bull cycle, maybe doing for DOGE what it did when it went viral but this time with real DeFi usability. Dogecoin Price Prediction: The Fate of the Next Move Rests With Key Trendline Dogecoin (DOGE) is now resting on a critical trendline, and this presents a make-or-break scenario for traders and investors. If the trendline continues, DOGE could bounce back towards $0.26–$0.27, with short-term potential upside. However, a decline below $0.22 could indicate a more pronounced drop, with $0.20 being the next support level within short time frames.  While market participants continue to monitor DOGE’s price action closely, the search for better-appearing opportunities with greater upside potential has many looking to increasing DeFi projects where new-stage tokens are seeing strong traction and momentum. MUTM Presale Momentum Picks Up Pace MUTM tokens now cost $0.035 in Presale Round 6, a 16.17% increase from the previous round. Investor demand remains very high with over 16,710 investors already sending over $16.7 million to date. In an effort to enhance platform security, Mutuum Finance recently launched a $50,000 USDT Bug Bounty Program, and white-hat hackers and developers can report bugs. Four levels of bug severity, i.e., critical, major, minor, and low, have been adopted so that problems could be detected and resolved at an early stage. The protocol is based on solid collateral management in order to secure the network and the participants. Unlimited collateral ratios, lending limits, and deposit limits are some of the security features that make it secure. Closing real-time undercollateral positions and remediation penalties and fees stabilize the platform and reduce systemic risk. Efficiency is central to Mutuum Finance’s design. By optimizing Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratios and taking overcollateralized positions, the protocol participates with as much capital as possible with strong guards. Reserve requirements provide to function as a shock absorber to market swings with overlying reserves which can be used in riskier assets to hedge volatility. Mutuum Finance is revolutionizing decentralized finance on three central axes: long-term viability, trust, and usability. Its secure, scalable borrowing and lending platform is extending DeFi to retail investors and institutions. As a gesture of gratitude to its growing community, Mutuum Finance is hosting a $100,000 giveaway in which 10 winners will get $10,000 worth of MUTM tokens each. The move is indicative of the willingness of the platform to reward early adopters, as well as make the project’s vision more prominent. MUTM, The Next 100x DeFi Opportunity Dogecoin (DOGE) captured the world’s attention in 2021 with over 10,000% ROI, but now people are seeking the next high-upside play with real utility. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is stepping into that role, with over $16.7 million raised from more than 16,710 holders in Phase 6 presale, now 55% sold. At a price of $0.035, early investors can get in before the next phase raises the price.  With two-sided lending economy, real-yield tokenomics, dynamic collateral management, and a $50,000 bug bounty to improve platform security, MUTM mingles innovation with security. To accompany this, a $100,000 giveaway rewards early adopters. For investors who want to ride potential 100× returns in the coming bull cycle, an option to join MUTM’s presale offers a seldom-seen chance to become part of a fast-growing and utility-driven DeFi ecosystem. For more information regarding Mutuum Finance (MUTM) please use the following links: Website: https://mutuum.com/ Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance
Coinstats2025/10/04 04:00
PayPal’s PYUSD stablecoin supply doubles to $2.5b in a month

PayPal’s PYUSD stablecoin supply doubles to $2.5b in a month

PayPal’s PYUSD supply has surged 113% month-over-month, hitting an all-time high of $2.54 billion. PayPal’s stablecoin PYUSD has broken out of its quiet launch phase. On Friday, Oct. 3, the stablecoin reached an all-time high in circulating supply at $2.54…
Earning from GPUs with USDai

Earning from GPUs with USDai

USDai's AI infrastructure financing provides competitive yield opportunities along with an airdrop hunt
Robo.ai turns smart cars into economic actors with built-in digital wallet

Robo.ai turns smart cars into economic actors with built-in digital wallet

Robo.ai has unveiled a prototype where a vehicle’s unique VIN forms the core of its compliant digital wallet, merging the car’s legal identity with its new capacity for economic activity. In a press release dated Oct. 3, Robo.ai Inc. and…
Gumi Loads Up on Bitcoin and XRP as It Expands Digital Asset Reserves

Gumi Loads Up on Bitcoin and XRP as It Expands Digital Asset Reserves

TLDR: Gumi expands its digital asset treasury by allocating capital to Bitcoin and XRP, according to a new filing. The company disclosed crypto reserves growth in an official TDnet filing to investors. Gumi plans a phased approach for XRP acquisitions, spreading purchases across multiple months. The filing shows Gumi’s shift from gaming focus toward active [...] The post Gumi Loads Up on Bitcoin and XRP as It Expands Digital Asset Reserves appeared first on Blockonomi.
Ripple’s Top Lawyer Praises CFTC Chair Frontrunner

Ripple’s Top Lawyer Praises CFTC Chair Frontrunner

Mike Selig has emerged as the new frontrunner to lead the CFTC
