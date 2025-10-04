2025-10-04 Saturday

Samsung Expands Coinbase Integration with Direct Crypto Purchases in Galaxy Wallet

Samsung Electronics and Coinbase launched a major expansion of their partnership on October 3, 2025, bringing direct cryptocurrency access to 75 million Galaxy device owners in the United States.
Brave Newcoin2025/10/04 04:38
Thailand Makes Bold Move to Expand Crypto ETFs Beyond Bitcoin

Thailand has officially shared that it is making preparations to expand its cryptocurrency exchange-traded fund (ETF) options. The country has always been at the forefront of cryptocurrency and regulation, recognizing cryptocurrency as a form of investment whilst also trying to protect citizens. In 2024, the country created a proper structure for citizens to make use […]
Tronweekly2025/10/04 04:30
Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Voted Best Crypto to Invest in 2025, Surpassing Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) 300% Forecast.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) presale raises $26M and wins community vote as best crypto to invest in 2025, with analysts eyeing 20x–45x upside over Shiba Inu.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/04 04:07
Is The Approval Of Crypto ETFs At Risk? SEC Operations Frozen By Gov. Shutdown

The US government shutdown has significantly slowed operations across various federal agencies, including the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which was expected to begin the approval process for long-awaited spot crypto ETFs. For the fourth consecutive time, spending proposals intended to reopen the government have been rejected by lawmakers from both parties, pushing the shutdown […]
Bitcoinist2025/10/04 04:01
BlockchainFX Raises Millions, Ozak AI Gains Attention, But BlockDAG’s Awakening Testnet Proves Real Utility Today

In 2025, the crypto presale space is more competitive than ever, with projects battling for attention and capital. BlockchainFX and […] The post BlockchainFX Raises Millions, Ozak AI Gains Attention, But BlockDAG’s Awakening Testnet Proves Real Utility Today appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/04 04:00
MAGACOIN FINANCE Presale Review: Why Smart Money Is Targeting This Early-Stage Altcoin

Why This Presale Is Different Every year, hundreds of presales launch — but only a select few attract attention from smart money investors. These are the traders, analysts, and whales who have seen countless projects rise and fall, and who only back opportunities they believe carry genuine upside. The MAGACOIN FINANCE presale has already raised […] Continue Reading: MAGACOIN FINANCE Presale Review: Why Smart Money Is Targeting This Early-Stage Altcoin
Coinstats2025/10/04 04:00
REX-Osprey Files ADA, HYPE, XLM, SUI Crypto ETFs

The post REX-Osprey Files ADA, HYPE, XLM, SUI Crypto ETFs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. REX Shares and Osprey Funds have filed for 21 single-asset crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The applications include products tied to Cardano (ADA), Stellar (XLM), Sui (SUI), and Hype (HYPE). The filings represent one of the largest coordinated pushes for crypto ETFs in the market’s history. REX-Osprey Crypto ETF Filings Include Staking, Cayman Structures, And Global ETPs Based on the SEC document, the proposed ETFs are not limited to simple price tracking. Most of them are established as staked products. Thus, investors are able to earn rewards both from locking up their assets and the market performance of the tokens. Tokens that have been proposed for staking rewards include ADA, AVAX, DOT, NEAR, SEI, SUI, TAO and HYPE. Relatedly, REX-Osprey’s Solana staking ETF recently hit a new high. The performance of this ETF would have given the firms another boost to file for these multi-coin ETFs. To comply with U.S. tax and regulatory requirements, the funds will use Cayman Islands subsidiaries. These entities mirror the strategies of the U.S.-listed ETFs and allow the managers to keep exposure while maintaining regulated investment company status. Recently, the firms teased a Dogecoin ETF, causing a jump in DOGE price. The filing also states that at least 40% of assets could be invested in non-U.S. exchange-traded products, such as ETPs listed in Europe or Canada. Issuers like 21Shares, CoinShares, and Valour are named among the reference products. Source: https://coingape.com/rex-osprey-files-ada-hype-xlm-sui-crypto-etfs/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 03:59
One Dogecoin Challenger Could Hit It By Year‑End

The post One Dogecoin Challenger Could Hit It By Year‑End appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* The hunt for the next meme coin explosion is heating up, with Telegram groups, X spaces, and trading forums buzzing about which names might deliver life‑changing returns. Three projects are getting most of the chatter. Pepeto (PEPETO) is emerging as a potential Dogecoin challenger thanks to presale momentum and a utility focus. PENGU and PUMP are also gaining traction but look more like longer‑term plays that could see their biggest moves by 2027. Pepeto: The Next Dogecoin Challenger Set To Break Out In 2025 Pepeto is not just another meme token riding culture. With more than $6.8 million raised in presale and a token price of $0.000000155, it offers the low entry point investors crave. Beyond buzz, Pepeto has launched a PepetoSwap demo,  a zero‑fee exchange that plans to list a new generation of meme coins in 2026. Progress like that before mainnet launch sets it apart. Holders can stake tokens at an attractive 225% APY, growing positions well before exchange listings. Sharing the same 420 trillion max supply as Pepe, Pepeto builds on meme heritage but adds a clearer story, Pepe took P‑E‑P‑E, Pepeto kept the T for Technology and O for Opportunity, the attributes investors now say matter most. Some analysts argue that if Pepeto reaches Pepe’s present price of $0.00001094, early presale participants could see massive multiples on their initial entry. Layer in staking yields, and Pepeto’s upside becomes even more compelling. PENGU: From NFT Roots To A Market Contender PENGU began as an NFT collection and has evolved into a meme coin with a market cap near $2.3 billion and a token price around $0.036. With almost 63 billion tokens circulating and steady community growth, it posted a 20% rise in the past week. Still, for PENGU to hit a 15,000% gain it would…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 03:57
Weekly Crypto Regs Roundup: SEC–CFTC Harmonization Talks, Gensler Text Probe, and Push for Tokenized Stocks

The past week has been a defining one for U.S. crypto regulation, marked by high-level roundtables, new probes, and bold policy proposals.
Coinstats2025/10/04 03:51
Plasma Adopts Chainlink Services to Enhance Blockchain Stability

Plasma has joined Chainlink Scale, integrating Chainlink's services for its blockchain. Swiss bank UBS uses Chainlink for tokenized fund operations via a pilot project. Continue Reading:Plasma Adopts Chainlink Services to Enhance Blockchain Stability The post Plasma Adopts Chainlink Services to Enhance Blockchain Stability appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/10/04 03:47
Novice o trendih

Coinbase Integrates Crypto Trading with Samsung Pay for 75M Users

3 Tips to Stay Profitable Even in Crypto Bear Markets

Federal Reserve Announces Rate Cut Amid Shifting Economic Risks

Ethereum Foundation Allocates 1,000 ETH to Stablecoins for R&D and Grants

What Does Coinbase’s New Move Mean for Crypto and Finance?