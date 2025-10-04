45 Elon Musk DOGE staff still on White House payroll and exempt from shutdown

Forty-five employees of Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) remain on the White House payroll despite the Tesla CEO's exit in May, and they are not being furloughed under the current government shutdown. This fact appears in a memo released on Thursday by the White House Office of Administration, which lays out who stays and who goes while Congress stalls on funding. It shows a clear picture: DOGE staff keep working while many other government workers sit at home without pay. The memo does not say why these 45 DOGE workers are untouched, but their status stands out as other White House offices shrink. The memo also shows how President Donald Trump is handling this shutdown differently from 2018. Trump has furloughed 514 fewer staffers this time than in the last shutdown under his watch. In that earlier plan, which former President Joe Biden had also approved but never had to use, about 61% of the Executive Office of the President was temporarily laid off. This current plan hits only 32% of the staff. The result is that far more staffers remain on the job, but Trump is openly saying he wants to lay off federal workers outright instead of just sending them home temporarily. According to the White House, these cuts could reach the "thousands." Trump keeps DOGE running during shutdown Among the offices still running at full capacity is DOGE, which Elon once led as a cost-cutting operation before falling out with Trump over the president's deficit-expanding tax cut bill. Elon's departure in May came with a White House statement saying DOGE had been "decentralized," meaning its teams across the government would report to their agency heads instead of a single leader. But the shutdown plan proves otherwise. It shows that 45 DOGE staffers still work in…