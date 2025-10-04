2025-10-04 Saturday

EigenAI Empowers Collective Memory’s Onchain Verification of 1.6M Photos

The post EigenAI Empowers Collective Memory’s Onchain Verification of 1.6M Photos appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Zach Anderson Oct 02, 2025 01:40 Collective Memory leverages EigenAI to ensure verifiable and decentralized AI inference for 1.6 million images, enhancing transparency and trust in its decentralized social network. In a significant stride towards decentralization and verifiability, Collective Memory has partnered with EigenAI to process and verify 1.6 million images and videos uploaded to its platform. The move aims to challenge centralized control over narratives by ensuring that AI inference remains transparent and neutral. Understanding Collective Memory Collective Memory is a decentralized social network and knowledge base that allows users to share unfiltered experiences, ranging from daily life to significant events such as protests and wars. The platform transforms these uploads, known as “Memories,” into investable assets through ATTN tokens. This creates an economy where creators earn instantly, fans participate in the upside, and advertisers engage with genuine contexts. The Challenge of Trustworthy AI Before adopting EigenAI, Collective Memory faced substantial challenges in maintaining trust in AI inference. The platform needed a reliable method to extract metadata such as time and context from uploaded Memories without relying on opaque AI services that could introduce bias or manipulation. Traditional AI models, whether cloud-based or local, posed risks of tampering and lacked the transparency required for a community-driven platform. Why EigenAI? Collective Memory selected EigenAI for its ability to support multiple inference models while ensuring the integrity of results. This choice aligns with the platform’s commitment to decentralization and transparency. EigenAI’s infrastructure allows for scalable and neutral interpretation of Memories, from ordinary photos to conflict zone footage, without relying on a single model or operator. Implementing EigenAI’s Solution By integrating EigenAI, Collective Memory enables bot-driven inference that extracts content and context from Memories in a decentralized manner. This approach eliminates dependency on any…
Taylor Swift ‘Ruin The Friendship’ Lyrics—The Heartbreaking Story That May Have Inspired The Song

The post Taylor Swift ‘Ruin The Friendship’ Lyrics—The Heartbreaking Story That May Have Inspired The Song appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PARIS, FRANCE – MAY 12: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO STANDALONE PUBLICATION USE (NO SPECIAL INTEREST OR SINGLE ARTIST PUBLICATION USE; NO BOOK USE)) Taylor Swift performs onstage during night four of “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at La Defense on May 12, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management ) Getty Images for TAS Rights Management Taylor Swift is no stranger to writing emotional ballads about the people in her life. While many fans first speculated that “Ruin The Friendship” — the sixth track on her new album, The Life of a Showgirl — was about a rumored rift with Blake Lively amid Lively’s legal drama with Justin Baldoni, the song actually tells a very different, heartbreaking story. What Do The ‘Ruin The Friendship’ Lyrics Say? “Ruin The Friendship” is believed to be inspired by Swift’s high school crush, who tragically passed away in 2010. At the beginning of the song, the singer references specific places in Hendersonville, a suburb of Nashville, Tennessee, where Swift attended high school. “You drive eighty-five / Gallatin Road and the Lakeside Beach,” she sings. Gallatin Road runs through Hendersonville, where Swift spent her teenage years after relocating to the Nashville area to pursue a career in country music. ForbesAre Taylor Swift’s ‘Actually Romantic’ Lyrics About Charli XCX? Let’s Break It DownBy Monica Mercuri In the song, she talks about regretting not kissing the boy, even though he had a girlfriend at the time. In the second verse, she references prom and how they made eyes at each other. She also mentions not wanting to make things awkward in second period: “Staying friends is safe, doesn’t mean you should.” LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 08: Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift (R) and Abigail Anderson during The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards…
Senate Doesn’t End Shutdown—Again, As It Stretches Into Monday

The post Senate Doesn’t End Shutdown—Again, As It Stretches Into Monday appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The Senate on Friday failed for a fourth time to advance legislation to end the government shutdown, stretching it to at least Monday as Republican leadership reiterated it won’t negotiate with Democrats. President Donald Trump speaks to the press before boarding Marine One as he departs from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 26, 2025, en route to attend the Ryder Cup. (Photo by ALLISON ROBBERT/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Timeline Friday, Oct. 3The Senate rejected a GOP-backed bill to avert a shutdown until at least Nov. 21 in a 54-44 vote—failing to reach the 60 votes required to advance—and also voted down the Democratic proposal. Sens. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., and Chris Coons, D-Conn., did not vote for the GOP bill, while Sens. John Fetterman, D-Pa., Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev. and Angus King, I-Maine, voted with Republicans in favor of the legislation, and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. voted alongside Democrats against it. Earlier Friday, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., and House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., told reporters they wouldn’t negotiate with Democrats on their demands to extend tax credits in the Affordable Care Act in exchange for their votes to break the 60-vote filibuster threshold. Friday, Oct. 3The September labor market report was put on hold as the BLS is closed due to the shutdown. Friday, Oct. 3White House budget chief Russ Vought announced $2.1 billion in federal funding for two major Chicago infrastructure projects—extension of the Red line and modernization of the Red and Purple lines—was “put on hold to ensure funding is not flowing via race-based contracting.” It’s the latest move by the White House targeting federal funding in a Democratic-led state as it seeks to pressure Senate Democrats to vote alongside Republicans for a new federal…
Plasma picks Chainlink as official oracle partner

The post Plasma picks Chainlink as official oracle partner appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Plasma, a high-performance layer-1 blockchain for stablecoins, has integrated with Chainlink as it looks to tap into the oracle platform’s solutions to scale applications on its network. Summary Layer 1 stablecoin plaform Plasma has integrated with Chainlink. The collaboration sees Plasma join the Chainlink Scale program, with Chainlink its official oracle provider. Integration will help boost stablecoin development and adoption on the L1. Plasma has picked Chainlink as its official oracle provider, the platform announced on Oct. 3, as the stablecoin network joins Chainlink Scale. According to a press release, the team plans to leverage the oracle solutions and infrastructure accessible via this collaboration to spark further growth.  Selecting Chainlink (LINK) as its oracle provider means developers will have access to solutions such as Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol, Data Streams, and Data Feeds, with these live and accessible to developers from day one. Aave integration Adoption of Chainlink services is key to bringing more integrations to Plasma’s network, which already supports Ethereum’s leading decentralized finance protocol Aave. The Aave platform has attracted more than $6.2 billion in deposits since going live, with CCIP and Data Feeds helping to power this traction. “By adopting the Chainlink standard and joining the Chainlink Scale program, Plasma is demonstrating how new layer 1 networks can launch with enterprise-grade stablecoin infrastructure from day one,” said Johann Eid, chief business officer at Chainlink Labs. CCIP, Data Streams, and Data Feeds, as well as the Aave integration, add to Plasma’s ecosystem, with deep stablecoin liquidity key. The move will boost the platform’s quest to become a leading network for stablecoins and on-chain payments, Eid added. With more than $5.5 billion in stablecoin supply, Plasma is rapidly expanding, and hits the key milestone just days after its mainnet launch. Plasma joins growing list Chainlink partners Chainlink’s growing adoption across…
Robinhood to Release Q3 2025 Financial Results on November 5

The post Robinhood to Release Q3 2025 Financial Results on November 5 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Caroline Bishop Oct 02, 2025 01:07 Robinhood Markets, Inc. will announce its third-quarter 2025 financial results on November 5, 2025. The company will host a video call to discuss results, available via its official channels. Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) has announced its plans to release the financial results for the third quarter of 2025 on November 5, 2025, after the market closes. The announcement was made on October 1, 2025, as reported by GlobeNewswire. Video Call for Earnings Discussion Robinhood will host a video call to discuss the results at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET on the same day. The call will be accessible via Robinhood’s official channels, including a live stream on YouTube and X.com. Supporting materials and the video call will also be available on the company’s investor relations website, investors.robinhood.com. A replay and transcript of the call will be provided following the event. Engagement with Shareholders Robinhood is offering its shareholders the opportunity to engage with the company by submitting and upvoting questions for management through the Q&A platform developed by Say Technologies. This platform will be open for submissions from October 29 until November 4, 2025. The most upvoted questions will be addressed during the earnings call. About Robinhood Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, Robinhood Markets, Inc. has revolutionized the financial services industry by introducing commission-free stock trading and democratizing market access. Through its subsidiaries, Robinhood offers trading in stocks, options, futures, and cryptocurrencies, alongside retirement investment options and expert-managed portfolios. The company continues to focus on providing value and innovative products to a new generation of investors. Investor Relations and Additional Information Investors are encouraged to regularly visit Robinhood’s Investor Relations website and Newsroom for updates and material information, as the company uses these…
Walmart’s OnePay App to Include Bitcoin, Ethereum Trading: CNBC

The post Walmart’s OnePay App to Include Bitcoin, Ethereum Trading: CNBC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief OnePay, a fintech firm owned by Walmart, is reportedly adding crypto trading and custody to its mobile app. The platform was developed in 2021 via a collaboration between Walmart and investment firm Ribbit Capital. The OnePay app has jumped inside the top 5 among free finance apps in both the Apple and Google Play app stores. OnePay, a financial technology firm owned by retail giant Walmart, is reportedly adding Bitcoin and Ethereum trading to its mobile app, sources familiar with the matter told CNBC.  The firm is said to be working with stablecoin and crypto infrastructure startup Zerohash to implement custodying and trading solutions into its mobile banking application later this year.  “The move means that crypto is increasingly seen as a core offering that exists alongside traditional banking services like savings accounts, credit cards, and wealth management,” said CNBC reporter Hugh Son on the network’s Squawk on the Street show.  OnePay was developed in 2021 via a strategic partnership between Walmart and investment firm Ribbit Capital with the goal of delivering “modern, innovative and affordable financial solutions,” to its users.  ﻿ Its mobile banking app currently offers features like a digital wallet with Walmart rewards, a high-yield savings account, and a debit card. Specific details about what crypto features it may offer, beyond trading and holding select assets, are not available.  A representative for Zerohash declined to comment. The infrastructure firm rumored to be powering OnePay’s crypto initiatives recently announced a $104 million raise led by brokerage firm Interactive Brokers. The raise pushed the firm’s valuation to $1 billion.  Initially released to app stores as early as 2020, OnePay’s mobile banking application has shot up the app popularity charts in both Apple and Google Play stores, jumping at least 50 spots in each store over the last…
BlockDAG vs BlockchainFX & Ozak AI

The post BlockDAG vs BlockchainFX & Ozak AI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Compare BlockchainFX’s $8M raise and Ozak AI’s $3.4M buzz with BlockDAG’s 1,400 TPS testnet, EVM tools, and dApps, proving why it is the top presale crypto 2025. In 2025, the crypto presale space is more competitive than ever, with projects battling for attention and capital. BlockchainFX and Ozak AI are making waves with millions raised and strong narratives, but one project is separating itself from the noise. BlockDAG is not only raising funds but also shipping real tools. While many presales focus on whitepapers and promises, BlockDAG (BDAG) has gone further by delivering live testnet infrastructure. Its Awakening Testnet enables developers to deploy smart contracts, mint NFTs, and launch decentralised applications through a user-friendly IDE. With almost $420M raised and 26.5B coins sold, BlockDAG is redefining what a presale can achieve. This combination of credibility and delivery is why analysts are calling it the top presale crypto 2025. BlockchainFX Crosses $8M With Market Excitement BlockchainFX has caught the eye of the market by raising more than $8 million in presale funds. Analysts, including those at BlockchainReporter, have highlighted it as a project to watch in the months ahead. Its pitch is built around value growth, roadmap execution, and the promise of future exchange listings. The energy surrounding BlockchainFX is real, but it is based on projected outcomes rather than working infrastructure. With presale participants buying into the earliest stage of development, the play remains speculative. Traders are betting on long-term rewards in exchange for near-term risk. While BlockchainFX has momentum, it still needs to prove itself through product delivery to be considered alongside the top presale crypto 2025 leaders. Ozak AI Secures $3.4M,  But Tools Still Missing Ozak AI has tapped into the powerful AI narrative within blockchain. With a presale price of just $0.012 and $3.4 million…
New Development in the US Government Shutdown Crisis – Next Critical Date Set

The tense voting process continues in Congress following the government shutdown in the US on October 1st. Here are the details. Continue Reading: New Development in the US Government Shutdown Crisis – Next Critical Date Set
Bitcoin Enthusiast Pompliano Shocked By Stimulus Check Investment Stat: Here's What You Could Have Made

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has surged in value in recent days, topping the $122,000 level and narrowing in on all-time highs set in August.read more
Stockholm has become Europe’s top IPO hub in 2025 after raising $6.8B

Stockholm has become an IPO hub in Europe after raising $6.8B in first-time offerings this year. The Swedish capital has now surpassed dominant markets like London, Frankfurt and Zurich and positioned itself as a major destination for IPOs. Globally, Stockholm now ranks fifth behind only the United States, China, Hong Kong, and India. While Stockholm […]
