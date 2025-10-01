2025-10-04 Saturday

Kripto novice

Privoščite si najbolj vroče novice o kriptovalutah in posodobitve trga
Bitcoin holders show interest in BTCFi but awareness still remains low

Bitcoin holders show interest in BTCFi but awareness still remains low

The post Bitcoin holders show interest in BTCFi but awareness still remains low appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Despite big investments and clear demand for yield, most Bitcoin holders have never tried BTCFi because the platforms feel complex and unfamiliar. Without simpler products and better communication, BTCFi could stay a niche space for insiders rather than reach mainstream adoption. Summary Most Bitcoin holders still haven’t touched BTCFi, even though investors are pouring money into the space and there’s clear demand for yield and liquidity. The problem is that current platforms are built for crypto insiders, leaving everyday BTC users confused, cautious, or unaware these products even exist. Unless BTCFi becomes simpler and better communicated, it risks staying niche instead of reaching the broader Bitcoin audience, GoMining warns. While venture funding and media hype might suggest that Bitcoin DeFi — or simply known as BTCFi — is on the rise, Bitcoin users tell a different story. A new survey by GoMining shared with crypto.news found that nearly 80% of BTC holders have never used BTCFi, highlighting a gap between the industry’s ambitions and its actual adoption. GoMining’s results of survey on BTCFi | Source: GoMining Similar to decentralized finance (DeFi) on Ethereum, BTCFi was meant to offer a set of tools and platforms that let people use BTC in financial ways beyond just buying and holding. For example, people could use BTC for lending, getting access to synthetic Bitcoin assets, or bridging them via cross-chain bridges to get access to different networks. Institutional pouring also seems to be growing. Data from Maestro, an enterprise-grade Bitcoin-focused infrastructure provider, shows that BTCFi venture funding surged to $175 million across 32 rounds in the first half of 2025, with 20 out of 32 deals focused on DeFi, custody, or consumer apps in the BTCFi space. For crypto natives only Yet, according to GoMining’s survey, which questioned more than 700 people across North…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014937+7.62%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.02276+1.51%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.202-3.57%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 22:33
Delite
Bitcoin Hyper Finally Makes Bitcoin Productive as Starknet Adds BTC Staking

Bitcoin Hyper Finally Makes Bitcoin Productive as Starknet Adds BTC Staking

The post Bitcoin Hyper Finally Makes Bitcoin Productive as Starknet Adds BTC Staking appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Starknet has rolled out the first ‘trustless Bitcoin staking’ system, letting holders earn rewards without leaving $BTC’s base chain behind. The feature, announced Sept. 30, uses wrapped assets like $wBTC and $tBTC to plug Bitcoin into Starknet’s Ethereum Layer 2 network. That matters because Bitcoin is a $2.3T asset where almost all of it sits idle. Roughly 98.5% of supply does nothing on-chain, while Ethereum has already built a $140B+ staking economy – with a third of its circulating $ETH now locked up. By comparison, Bitcoin staking stands at just 58.5K coins. The big question is whether wrapped $BTC staking is enough to make Bitcoin truly productive, or if it’s just a stopgap. And that’s where the broader narrative kicks in: while Starknet experiments with yield, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is scaling $BTC into a fully usable ecosystem where payments, DeFi, and even meme coins can finally run natively on Bitcoin. But first, let’s discuss Starknet and why its efforts could make Bitcoin Hyper an even more appealing solution for Bitcoin’s pains. Starknet’s Play: Bitcoin Staking Through Wrapped Assets On Sept. 30, Starknet confirmed that Bitcoin holders can now stake wrapped versions of their coins directly on its Ethereum-based Layer 2. Assets like $WBTC, $tBTC, Liquid BTC, and $SolvBTC plug into Starknet’s consensus, giving $BTC a way to earn rewards while supporting network security. Source: @ready_co on X. The staking process relies on zk-STARKs, a cryptographic system designed for speed, scalability, and even post-quantum resistance. Starknet’s developers highlighted that their attempt at becoming a Bitcoin execution layer is in testing; they managed to verify Bitcoin’s full header chain in just 25 milliseconds on a Raspberry Pi. The vision is straightforward: channel some of Bitcoin’s $2.3T dormant supply into productive use while also deepening Starknet’s liquidity base. If successful, the…
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.27978-1.16%
Bitcoin
BTC$122,437.26+2.28%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014937+7.62%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 22:31
Delite
Bitcoin rises as investors seek a global safe haven amid shutdown

Bitcoin rises as investors seek a global safe haven amid shutdown

The post Bitcoin rises as investors seek a global safe haven amid shutdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin ticked higher on Wednesday while most other risk assets fell after U.S. lawmakers failed to reach a government funding agreement, leading to a shutdown. The move showed the evolving view of the cryptocurrency to a store of value during dysfunctional geopolitical times, not unlike gold, which rose to a record on Wednesday. The flagship cryptocurrency traded around 2% higher on the day at $116,598. The U.S. government shut down at midnight after a Senate bill to keep the government funded did not garner enough votes to pass. This comes as Democrats led by Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries push for such a measure also extend enhanced Obamacare tax credits. Stock Chart IconStock chart icon Bitcoin 5-day chart President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has threatened government benefit cuts for “large numbers of people” if an agreement isn’t reached soon. Stocks fell in early trading on Wednesday as traders assessed the ramifications of a government shutdown, with Wall Street perhaps looking to other assets for safety — including bitcoin. Gold also caught a bid, hitting a fresh all-time high. Bitcoin is up about 25% this year, rising as more Wall Street institutions embrace the cryptocurrency and global investors begin to view it as a reputable portfolio allocation and not just a quick trading vehicle. Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/10/01/bitcoin-rises-as-investors-seek-a-global-safe-haven-amid-shutdown.html
Safe Token
SAFE$0.3767+0.23%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014937+7.62%
Union
U$0.01033+2.35%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 21:52
Delite
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Can’t Keep Up With Viral Ethereum L2 Token Aiming for a 13018% Climb in 2025

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Can’t Keep Up With Viral Ethereum L2 Token Aiming for a 13018% Climb in 2025

The post Shiba Inu (SHIB) Can’t Keep Up With Viral Ethereum L2 Token Aiming for a 13018% Climb in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Little Pepe is rapidly making a name for itself in the meme coin market, aiming for an extraordinary 13,018% growth in 2025. As an Ethereum Layer-2 token, Little Pepe is positioning itself as a serious competitor to the dominant Shiba Inu (SHIB), which has long been a top contender in the meme coin space. Little Pepe is rapidly attracting investors with its viral nature, innovative functionalities, and solid community support that is enticing potential investors to find the next big thing. Presale Stage 13: $0.0022 Token Price, $26 Million Raised In the ongoing LILPEPE presale Stage 13, it has already collected a substantial amount of funds, over $26 million, out of the total target of $28.77 million. The presale has been successful, with 15.99 billion tokens sold, which consists of 92.70% of the total number of tokens, which is 17.25 billion available tokens till this stage. The presale is soon coming to the final stages, and the price of the tokens will rise to $0.0023 in the next stage. The hype around Little Pepe does not slow down as the presale is approaching its final days, and it is going to be a bright future for this meme coin. Mega Giveaway: 15 ETH & $777,000 in LILPEPE Tokens To further encourage participation during the presale, Little Pepe is running an exciting Mega Giveaway. Over 15 ETH is being distributed as rewards to top purchasers and random participants. The largest buyer will receive 5 ETH, the second biggest buyer will win 3 ETH, and the third will take home 2 ETH. In addition, 15 random buyers will each win 0.5 ETH. https://x.com/littlepepetoken/status/1963648061063999860 There’s also a separate giveaway featuring $777,000 worth of LILPEPE tokens. Ten winners will each receive $77,000 in tokens, provided they meet the minimum purchase and social…
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.00000000059+10.69%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001264+1.85%
Threshold
T$0.01575+0.83%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 21:43
Delite
Circle's tokenized money market fund, USYC, has launched on the Solana network, targeting only non-US institutional investors.

Circle's tokenized money market fund, USYC, has launched on the Solana network, targeting only non-US institutional investors.

PANews reported on October 1st that Circle announced, according to its official blog, that its tokenized money market fund, USYC, is now available on the Solana blockchain. USYC is a tokenized fund share launched by Circle, representing ownership of a short-term U.S. government money market fund and earning returns from the underlying assets. Officials emphasized that USYC is only applicable to qualified non-US institutional investors who have completed KYC/AML and passed wallet whitelist verification, and is a licensed token. On Solana, USYC can be used as an interest-bearing asset in lending protocols, as margin collateral in perpetual DEXs, or deployed in automated yield vaults. In addition to Solana, USYC already supports networks such as Base, Ethereum, and NEAR.
FUND
FUND$0.01311-20.06%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00492-3.52%
Union
U$0.01033+2.35%
Delite
PANews2025/10/01 21:32
Delite
Ripple Veteran Hands Off CTO Duties, Pivots to XRPL Projects

Ripple Veteran Hands Off CTO Duties, Pivots to XRPL Projects

Ripple CTO David Schwartz steps back to focus on personal projects, with Dennis Jarosch taking over technical operations at Ripple.   David Schwartz, the long-time CTO of Ripple, has announced he will step back from daily operations after more than a decade with the company. Transitioning to the role of “CTO emeritus,” Schwartz will focus […] The post Ripple Veteran Hands Off CTO Duties, Pivots to XRPL Projects appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Moonveil
MORE$0.07168+1.81%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01372+10.11%
Delite
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/01 21:30
Delite
Vanguard Considers Offering Crypto ETFs Amid Growing Client Demand

Vanguard Considers Offering Crypto ETFs Amid Growing Client Demand

The post Vanguard Considers Offering Crypto ETFs Amid Growing Client Demand appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Vanguard, managing $9.3 trillion in assets, is considering letting clients trade cryptocurrency ETFs on its platform, marking a big shift from its cautious past. While the firm won’t launch its own crypto products, it plans to offer selected third-party crypto ETFs in response to growing client demand and a clearer regulatory landscape. This move could …
Polytrade
TRADE$0.10259-6.25%
Threshold
T$0.01575+0.83%
Movement
MOVE$0.1147+1.59%
Delite
CoinPedia2025/10/01 21:30
Delite
Machi Big Brother’s $44M Profit Turns to $9M Loss After Hyperliquid Ripoff

Machi Big Brother’s $44M Profit Turns to $9M Loss After Hyperliquid Ripoff

A high-profile digital asset investor and Taiwanese music celebrity, Jeffrey Huang—better known as “Machi Big Brother”—has recently witnessed a dramatic turn in his cryptocurrency investments. Once sitting on over $44 million in unrealized gains, Huang’s exposure to the volatile DeFi and crypto markets has resulted in significant floating losses, highlighting the risks even prominent traders [...]
GAINS
GAINS$0.0235-2.20%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002241+17.45%
Delite
Crypto Breaking News2025/10/01 21:14
Delite
SunPerp Becomes First Perpetual Futures DEX on TRON, Nears $30M TVL: CryptoQuant

SunPerp Becomes First Perpetual Futures DEX on TRON, Nears $30M TVL: CryptoQuant

SunPerp, the first perpetual futures contract decentralized exchange (DEX) on the TRON network, launched on September 9, marking a huge step for TRON’s derivatives ecosystem, CryptoQuant reports. TRON currently hosts around $80 billion in USDT, providing SunPerp with a strong liquidity foundation. SunPerp supports BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, DOGE, and BNB perpetual contracts settled in USDT. Early Momentum and User Activity Since launch, SunPerp has seen strong activity, particularly in deposit flows. On September 20, deposits peaked at 264 transactions, making up 74% of total flows that day and reaching $10.3 million in USDT, CryptoQuant reports. The platform’s total value locked (TVL) has now climbed close to $30 million. TVL represents the net deposits that remain after withdrawals, and a growing TVL is often associated with increased trading volumes. For traders, higher TVL shows deeper liquidity and stronger collateral availability for leveraged positions. Competitive Edge: Technology and Cost Efficiency According to CryptoQuant, SunPerp is designed with several features that differentiate it from other decentralized perpetual platforms. One of its key advantages is deep aggregated liquidity, achieved by integrating with leading multi-chain liquidity providers. In terms of performance, the platform offers millisecond-level order matching and high-performance APIs, enabling both retail and institutional users to trade at scale. Intelligent on-chain routing technology further optimizes execution, improving reliability during fast-moving markets. Another standout feature is its zero-gas trading fee structure. By eliminating transaction costs, SunPerp significantly lowers the barrier for frequent trading and high-volume strategies, a critical factor for professional traders who rely on tight margins. Risk Management and Security CryptoQuant reports that security and risk mitigation are central to SunPerp’s architecture. The platform uses multi-source oracle real-time pricing and innovative anti-snipe mechanisms to minimize exposure to abnormal price fluctuations and front-running risks. These measures aim to protect traders during sudden market swings, a key concern for perpetual futures users. SunPerp stresses asset security by ensuring that user deposits remain fully transparent and traceable on-chain. With institutional-grade safeguards, the DEX is targeting both retail traders and professional participants who require higher levels of trust and efficiency in derivatives trading. Outlook for TRON’s DeFi Ecosystem SunPerp’s emergence signals an important step in the growth of TRON’s DeFi sector. With nearly $30 million in TVL and growing participation, the platform is positioned to attract more traders seeking high-speed, low-cost perpetual futures trading. If adoption continues to accelerate, SunPerp could become a cornerstone for derivatives within the TRON ecosystem, reinforcing the network’s derivatives infrastructure
Delite
CryptoNews2025/10/01 21:12
Delite
U.S. private employment has fallen for two consecutive days, and job creation momentum continues to be sluggish

U.S. private employment has fallen for two consecutive days, and job creation momentum continues to be sluggish

PANews reported on October 1st that according to data from the Jinshi Index, U.S. ADP private sector payrolls have declined for two consecutive months, indicating continued sluggish job creation. After revisions, U.S. private sector payrolls fell by 3,000 in August and by a further 32,000 in September. ADP said in a statement that the data contained an unusually large number of missing or edited values, resulting in a rougher-than-usual estimate for its baseline calculations. However, ADP also stressed that the overall slowdown in the job market has not changed.
Union
U$0.01033+2.35%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.102+3.28%
USUAL
USUAL$0.0544-0.18%
Delite
PANews2025/10/01 20:50
Delite

Novice o trendih

Več

Coinbase Integrates Crypto Trading with Samsung Pay for 75M Users

3 Tips to Stay Profitable Even in Crypto Bear Markets

Federal Reserve Announces Rate Cut Amid Shifting Economic Risks

Ethereum Foundation Allocates 1,000 ETH to Stablecoins for R&D and Grants

What Does Coinbase’s New Move Mean for Crypto and Finance?