K-Pop’s Ampers&One Shares An Edgier Concept On Second U.S. Tour

Ampers&One is currently touring the U.S. as the opening act for P1Harmony. FNC Entertainment Ampers&One has a unique perspective, one that both helps them stand out and helps them relate to a worldwide audience. Yes, they're a k-pop band, performing in Korean, but they are also a global band with international origins. "I like to think that we are a Korean band in the genre of k-pop, but we definitely have an international audience," said group leader Kamden. "So, in that sense, we're both Korean and international, and, yeah, being international is a very big strength for us because we're able to communicate with a lot of different fans and also are able to relate to fans from different places." Rapper Kamden Winston Na lived in the U.S. for a decade. Chinese Canadian vocalist Brian Ho was born in Vancouver. Vocalists Choi Ji-ho and Kim Seung-mo hail from Seoul, while Yoon Si-yun is from Incheon. Singer Kyrell Valentine Choi was born in Seattle and rapper Mackiah Mercer hails from New South Wales in Australia. "Growing up in different areas of the world means that you're going to grow up with different experiences," said Kamden. "Just having those different experiences allows us to relate to our fans and their experiences as well." In the two years since the band debuted their first album Ampersand One, they released a few more albums and are already on their second U.S. tour. Their most recent release, the six-track Loud and Proud album sold more than 100,000 copies in its first week, with the music video for the title track "That's That" surpassing 10 million views three days after its release. The band is currently touring as the opening act for P1Harmony's 2025 Live Tour. Mackiah is proud of what they've accomplished in those two…