Metaplanet’s 5,268-BTC Purchase Could Cement Its Position With 30,823 BTC After Per-Share Bitcoin Yield Peaked Above 300%
Metaplanet's Bitcoin holdings reached 30,823 BTC after a 5,268 BTC acquisition, lifting its balance-sheet exposure to roughly $3.6 billion; this pushed the Tokyo-listed firm to fourth among corporate holders and drove its BTC Yield from 309.8% in late 2024 down to about 33% in 2025. Metaplanet purchased 5,268 BTC, bringing total to 30,823 BTC. Latest buy averaged ¥17.39M (~$116,000) per BTC; total holdings cost ≈$108,000 per coin. BitcoinTreasuries.NET shows unrealized profit >7.5%; corporate treasuries now exceed 1M BTC. Japanese investment company Metaplanet announced an additional purchase of 5,268 Bitcoin, worth roughly $600 million at current market prices. The transaction brings the company's total Bitcoin reserve to 30,823 BTC and places the Tokyo-listed firm among the largest corporate holders by volume. The latest purchase was executed at an average price of 17.39 million Japanese yen (about $116,000) per BTC. Aggregate cash deployed for this tranche was approximately $600 million, and the company's cumulative Bitcoin cost basis stands near $108,000 per coin, valuing the holdings at roughly $3.6 billion. Source: Metaplanet What are Metaplanet's Bitcoin holdings after the recent purchase? Metaplanet Bitcoin holdings now total 30,823 BTC after the 5,268 BTC acquisition, valuing the company's treasury at about $3.6 billion. The purchase averaged ¥17.39M (~$116,000) per coin and pushed the firm up the list of corporate BTC holders. How did Metaplanet's BTC Yield change and what does it mean? Metaplanet's BTC Yield — the ratio of total BTC to fully diluted shares — surged to 309.8% in late 2024, indicating per-share BTC exposure more…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 22:43