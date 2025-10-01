2025-10-04 Saturday

Metaplanet's 5,268-BTC Purchase Could Cement Its Position With 30,823 BTC After Per-Share Bitcoin Yield Peaked Above 300%

The post Metaplanet’s 5,268-BTC Purchase Could Cement Its Position With 30,823 BTC After Per-Share Bitcoin Yield Peaked Above 300% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Metaplanet’s Bitcoin holdings reached 30,823 BTC after a 5,268 BTC acquisition, lifting its balance-sheet exposure to roughly $3.6 billion; this pushed the Tokyo-listed firm to fourth among corporate holders and drove its BTC Yield from 309.8% in late 2024 down to about 33% in 2025. Metaplanet purchased 5,268 BTC, bringing total to 30,823 BTC. Latest buy averaged ¥17.39M (~$116,000) per BTC; total holdings cost ≈$108,000 per coin. BitcoinTreasuries.NET shows unrealized profit >7.5%; corporate treasuries now exceed 1M BTC. Metaplanet Bitcoin holdings hit 30,823 BTC after a $600M buy; read the full breakdown and implications for corporate treasuries—latest data and analysis. Metaplanet’s Bitcoin holdings jumped after a 5,268 BTC acquisition, increasing total reserves to 30,823 BTC and raising the company’s balance-sheet Bitcoin value to about $3.6 billion. Japanese investment company Metaplanet announced an additional purchase of 5,268 Bitcoin, worth roughly $600 million at current market prices. The transaction brings the company’s total Bitcoin reserve to 30,823 BTC and places the Tokyo-listed firm among the largest corporate holders by volume. The latest purchase was executed at an average price of 17.39 million Japanese yen (about $116,000) per BTC. Aggregate cash deployed for this tranche was approximately $600 million, and the company’s cumulative Bitcoin cost basis stands near $108,000 per coin, valuing the holdings at roughly $3.6 billion. Source: Metaplanet What are Metaplanet’s Bitcoin holdings after the recent purchase? Metaplanet Bitcoin holdings now total 30,823 BTC after the 5,268 BTC acquisition, valuing the company’s treasury at about $3.6 billion. The purchase averaged ¥17.39M (~$116,000) per coin and pushed the firm up the list of corporate BTC holders. How did Metaplanet’s BTC Yield change and what does it mean? Metaplanet’s BTC Yield — the ratio of total BTC to fully diluted shares — surged to 309.8% in late 2024, indicating per-share BTC exposure more…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 22:43
New U.S. Treasury CAMT Rule to Exempt Unrealized Bitcoin Gains

The post New U.S. Treasury CAMT Rule to Exempt Unrealized Bitcoin Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Treasury and IRS have released an interim guidance, which highlights plans to ease the Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax (CAMT) rule that mandated tax on unrealized Bitcoin gains. With this new guidance on the Treasury CAMT rule, companies like Strategy no longer expect to be subject to the rule due to its unrealized gains on its BTC holdings. Details About The Interim Guidance On The Treasury CAMT Rule In a release, the Treasury Department and IRS announced plans to withdraw the CAMT partially proposed regulations and issue revised proposed regulations. Under the earlier proposed regulations, companies like Strategy would have had to pay tax on their unrealized Bitcoin gains. The rule would have applied to Strategy from next year. The Treasury CAMT rule proposes a 15% minimum tax on large corporations’ financial statement income. Meanwhile, due to the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) rules, companies like Strategy had to record their BTC holdings at the mark-to-market price, which would have meant that they had to pay tax based on the BTC’s current value, rather than the amount they had paid for it. However, the interim guidance clarifies that these corporations may disregard unrealized gains and losses on crypto holdings when computing their adjusted financial statement income (AFSI) for determining if they are subject to the 15% CAMT. Strategy and top crypto exchange Coinbase were among the industry leaders that had pushed back against the CAMT proposed regulations, urging the Treasury to exclude crypto gains, noting that this tax rule was unfair, as it didn’t apply to traditional assets. Pro-crypto Senator Cynthia Lummis had also advocated against this Treasury CAMT rule, notably introducing a tax bill that aims to eliminate double taxation and promote innovation. Following the release of this latest guidance from the Treasury and IRS, Lummis remarked that the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 22:38
Trump late night TV threats spell trouble for advertisers

The post Trump late night TV threats spell trouble for advertisers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A sign is displayed outside the El Capitan Entertainment Centre in Hollywood where the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” show will be recorded on the first night the show will return to the ABC lineup on September 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Mario Tama | Getty Images Late-night television has come under fire in recent months. That could leave advertisers and media companies, already clinging to what’s left on live TV, with an even smaller pool of options. The recent upheaval in late-night programming — namely the cancellation of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and the temporary suspension of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” — has shown a spotlight on ratings and revenue for late-night standouts and spurred questions of political influence. President Donald Trump, aggressively vocal about both Colbert’s and Kimmel’s bad fortune, has called for late-night shows on NBC hosted by Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers to be next on the chopping block. The result is not just uncertainty for viewers, TV executives and show staffs, but a pall over an advertising category that’s long been a staple of live TV. “Reaching a lot of people who are engaged because it’s live TV — or live-to-tape — is really important, and when you think about it from the media company’s perspective … the live moments are live sports on most given nights, the nightly news and late-night talk shows. That’s all you have,” said Kevin Krim, CEO of ad data firm EDO. “To the people who think late night doesn’t matter, they’re not thinking about the economics and the goals and the incentives of both the advertisers and the media companies. They’re ignoring some of the strategic value of the ecosystem,” he added. When Disney’s ABC pulled “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” off the air in September, it was unclear for days…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 22:25
Peloton revamps equipment, raises prices ahead of holidays

The post Peloton revamps equipment, raises prices ahead of holidays appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The entrance to the Peloton offices in Midtown Manhattan. Erik Mcgregor | Lightrocket | Getty Images Peloton on Wednesday said it’s relaunching its product assortment, introducing a commercial equipment line and raising prices for both subscriptions and hardware as the company looks to reignite growth ahead of the holiday shopping season.  The revamped assortment includes better audio, processors and WiFi across all of its machines. Its refreshed plus line will feature an AI-powered tracking camera, speakers, a 360-degree swivel screen and hands free control, among other new features.  “The products are called the cross training series because we’re trying to help our members … understand that the right regimen for everyone, right routine for everyone is a mix of cardio and strength, and also investing in practices like yoga and meditation,” CEO Peter Stern told CNBC in an interview. “And so the products were designed, regardless of which one you buy, to facilitate that type of multi-disciplinary approach to wellness.”  The assortment-wide relaunch, the first since the company’s founding, comes as Peloton looks to return to sales growth after spending the last couple of years fixing its cost structure and staving off financial ruin. Now that the company has refinanced its debt and is again generating free cash flow, it is now focusing on its assortment in the hopes a better line up can bring in a wider swath of members.   “The products are going to be more expensive than the ones that we had before, but I think deliver a lot more value because now you’re getting a strength and a cardio solution,” said Stern. “Our holiday season is about to be upon us. We sell over 60% of the units across the whole year [during the holidays]… we’ll get a pretty clear sense of whether we’re hitting the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 22:13
Dollar falls on U.S. government shutdown, now on pace for worst annual decline in 22 years

The post Dollar falls on U.S. government shutdown, now on pace for worst annual decline in 22 years appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The dollar held on to steep gains on Friday after better-than-forecast U.S. data dampened expectations for further easing by the Federal Reserve this year. Jackal Pan | Moment | Getty Images The dollar fell Wednesday after U.S. lawmakers failed to avert a government shutdown, raising questions from traders about the potential economic impact. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s performance against six rival currencies including the euro and the Japanese yen, lost 0.2% to trade at 97.61. The move put the benchmark down 10% for 2025. That would mark the U.S. currency’s biggest annual loss since 2003 — when it fell 14.6%. The U.S. government shut down  after the Senate failed to pass a short-term funding bill, and Democrats led by Senate minority leader Sen. Chuck Schumer and House minority leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries push for a measure to extend enhanced Obamacare tax credits. President Donald Trump, meanwhile, threatened benefit cuts for “large numbers of people” if an agreement wasn’t reached. Stock Chart IconStock chart icon Dollar index year to date “Historically, shutdowns have corresponded with a weaker USD, though primarily against safe haven currencies” such as the yen, Swiss franc and euro, wrote FX analyst Daniel Tobon of Citigroup. “Given persistent [U.S. dollar] pessimism in the current market narrative, further increased U.S. political uncertainty should also pressure the USD lower. However, a quick resolution to the shutdown could lead to limited follow-through, keeping us in similar ranges to recent months.” The greenback’s latest decline drove gold futures — which trade in dollars — to reach a fresh all-time high above $3,900 an ounce. Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/10/01/dollar-falls-on-us-government-shutdown-now-on-pace-for-worst-annual-decline-in-22-years.html
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 22:10
Bitcoin Miners Surge to New Market High

The post Bitcoin Miners Surge to New Market High appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The financial ascent of Bitcoin miners listed in the United States has been impressive, with the collective market capitalization reaching over $50 billion for the first time. This notable growth, acknowledged by a prominent Wall Street institution, reflects substantial investor trust and the sector’s expansion. Continue Reading:Bitcoin Miners Surge to New Market High Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/bitcoin-miners-surge-to-new-market-high
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 22:08
Roman Storm seeks acquittal in Tornado Cash trial

The post Roman Storm seeks acquittal in Tornado Cash trial appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Roman Storm, co-founder of the cryptocurrency tumbling protocol Tornado Cash, filed a motion for judgment of acquittal in the Southern District of New York on Sept 30. A federal jury convicted Storm earlier this year of operating an unlicensed money-transmitting business, while jurors deadlocked on money laundering charges and acquitted him on sanctions violations. His legal team now seeks to overturn the conviction entirely, with oral argument scheduled for Dec 18. In a 103-page memorandum, reviewed by Blockworks, Storm’s defense counsel argued that Tornado Cash is permissionless, immutable software that Storm did not control once deployed. They said the Department of Justice improperly relied on a negligence theory, claiming Storm failed to stop criminals from using the tool, despite lacking both legal duty and technical ability. The filing contends that labeling software publication as a financial “business” violates constitutional free speech protections, invoking both the First Amendment and the Berman Amendment, which shields the distribution of informational materials from sanctions enforcement. Storm’s lawyers also challenged the venue, saying alleged New York connections — such as Infura payments, email communications, and Telegram messages — were legally insufficient.  On the substantive charges, they argued that Tornado Cash did not transmit funds, Storm did not enter into a money laundering agreement, and open-source code cannot be equated to providing a sanctions-barred service. The government has until Oct 31 to file its response to Storm’s motion, per the court documents. Both parties also agreed to pause any potential retrial motions — which the government could pursue on the hung money laundering count — until the acquittal motion is resolved. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/storm-seeks-acquittal
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 22:06
Swiss Bank Launches New Bitcoin (BTC) Fund! "Target: $1 Trillion Market!"

The post Swiss Bank Launches New Bitcoin (BTC) Fund! “Target: $1 Trillion Market!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The giant Swiss cryptocurrency bank Sygnum Bank has taken an important step regarding Bitcoin (BTC). According to Coindesk, Sygnum Bank launched the BTC Alpha Fund for its investors. Accordingly, Sygnum launched the BTC Alpha Fund, which allows investors to generate returns by holding Bitcoin without selling it. This new Fund promises annual returns of 8-10% in Bitcoin by transforming stranded assets into larger investments using smart arbitrage and DeFi strategies. By converting arbitrage gains into Bitcoin, investors can increase their holdings without reducing their exposure to BTC’s long-term price appreciation. Only 0.8% of Bitcoin’s supply is currently used in DeFi, which equates to less than $6.5 billion of the approximately $1 trillion market. According to Sygnum, this suggests significant growth potential for Bitcoin-based yield products. The fund targets professional and institutional investors and returns are paid in Bitcoin. Markus Hammerli, head of the BTC Alpha Fund, says the product has already seen significant interest. He also notes that every $1 billion inflow into Bitcoin ETFs could boost prices by 3-6% due to Bitcoin’s limited supply and multiplier effect. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/swiss-bank-launches-new-bitcoin-btc-fund-target-1-trillion-market/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 22:05
CZ warning, $BSC link, and wallet risk

The post CZ warning, $BSC link, and wallet risk appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The X account of BNB Chain has circulated a suspicious link related to a fake “$BSC rewards” program. Changpeng “CZ” Zhao warned not to click, indicating possible signs of compromise of the official account and phishing risks through WalletConnect. What happened, when, why it matters In recent hours, a post on the BNB Chain X profile pushed a fake voting for rewards, promising payments within 24 hours and including a fraudulent link. Soon after, CZ – as reported by CoinDesk – issued a warning, stating that the account might have been compromised. Industry analysis indicates an increase in scams spread via social media: according to Chainalysis, scam revenues in 2024 were estimated at least $9.9 billion. For technical guidance on connection security, also see the official page of WalletConnect. According to the data collected by our threat‑intelligence team and independent analysts, campaigns exploiting verified accounts and flash polls show recurring patterns in terms of timing and authorization requests: many fraudulent operations aim to obtain quick signatures through WalletConnect pop‑ups. Security operators also observe that the combination of urgency (24 hours) and seemingly verified official messages significantly increases the likelihood that a less experienced user will sign harmful transactions. In this context, the key message remains: when a verified profile spreads links that contradict official communication, the risk of fund theft through phishing sites and malicious signature interfaces increases. Quotes and Verifications “Please do not click on any links recently posted from this account.” “The @bnbchain X account may have been compromised.” Check the updated official channels: Essential Timeline Post containing the suspicious link on the X account of BNB Chain. CZ’s warning not to click, with speculation of compromise. CZ returns to the crypto scene in Dubai. Internal investigations initiated to remove fraudulent content. Impact and risks for users The…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 22:00
K-Pop's Ampers&One Shares An Edgier Concept On Second U.S. Tour

The post K-Pop’s Ampers&One Shares An Edgier Concept On Second U.S. Tour appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ampers&One is currently touring the U.S. as the opening act for P1Harmony. FNC Entertainment Ampers&One has a unique perspective, one that both helps them stand out and helps them relate to a worldwide audience. Yes, they’re a k-pop band, performing in Korean, but they are also a global band with international origins. “I like to think that we are a Korean band in the genre of k-pop, but we definitely have an international audience,” said group leader Kamden. “So, in that sense, we’re both Korean and international, and, yeah, being international is a very big strength for us because we’re able to communicate with a lot of different fans and also are able to relate to fans from different places.” Rapper Kamden Winston Na lived in the U.S. for a decade. Chinese Canadian vocalist Brian Ho was born in Vancouver. Vocalists Choi Ji-ho and Kim Seung-mo hail from Seoul, while Yoon Si-yun is from Incheon. Singer Kyrell Valentine Choi was born in Seattle and rapper Mackiah Mercer hails from New South Wales in Australia. “Growing up in different areas of the world means that you’re going to grow up with different experiences,” said Kamden. “Just having those different experiences allows us to relate to our fans and their experiences as well.” In the two years since the band debuted their first album Ampersand One, they released a few more albums and are already on their second U.S. tour. Their most recent release, the six-track Loud and Proud album sold more than 100,000 copies in its first week, with the music video for the title track “That’s That” surpassing 10 million views three days after its release. The band is currently touring as the opening act for P1Harmony’s 2025 Live Tour. Mackiah is proud of what they’ve accomplished in those two…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 21:49
