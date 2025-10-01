2025-10-04 Saturday

Kripto novice

Privoščite si najbolj vroče novice o kriptovalutah in posodobitve trga
TokenFi and New to The Street Partner up to Revolutionize Tokenization and Simplify Asset Launches

TokenFi and New to The Street Partner up to Revolutionize Tokenization and Simplify Asset Launches

The post TokenFi and New to The Street Partner up to Revolutionize Tokenization and Simplify Asset Launches appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. TokenFi has established a comprehensive media partnership with New to The Street, a leading multi-platform media brand, in an effort to enhance its visibility. The three-month campaign will highlight TokenFi’s goal of transforming tokenization and streamlining asset launches, enabling anyone to utilize tokenization without requiring coding knowledge. The media launch will consist of live events, high-frequency digital billboard displays in Times Square, commercial placements during business hours, and biographical interview segments that will air nationally on Fox Business and Bloomberg TV. What Does the Campaign Entail? Every month, TokenFi executives will be featured in two in-depth TV interviews that will be aired as sponsored content on Fox Business and Bloomberg TV, reaching more than 219 million households in the United States. Twice an hour, four times a month, TokenFi advertisements will illuminate the famous Reuters 42nd Street Billboard. The ad will showcase TokenFi’s distinctive platform for smoothly launching and tokenizing assets, making it appealing to both retail and institutional. Advertisement &nbsp Major financial networks, including CNBC, FOX Business, and Bloomberg, will air more than 100 30-second advertisements each month. In the second month, an additional 50 spots will debut on Bloomberg. TokenFi will expand its reach beyond the cryptocurrency community through three press releases per month, summaries of NYSE interviews, and targeted pitches to ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX stations. Every piece of material will be shared on social media and among New to The Street’s 3.4 million YouTube viewers. Additionally, TokenFi will take part in virtual meetings with family offices and…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014937+7.62%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00162+0.99%
Multichain
MULTI$0.04389+11.93%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 22:44
Delite
Epic accuses Apple of scaring users off third-party app stores

Epic accuses Apple of scaring users off third-party app stores

The post Epic accuses Apple of scaring users off third-party app stores appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Video games publisher Epic Games has accused Apple of deliberately discouraging iPhone users from installing third-party app stores. The Fortnite maker published new data suggesting that Apple’s changes to its installation process have improved installation rates, which it claims is only because of Brussels’ intervention. Epic Games announced on Wednesday that downloads of its Epic Games Store on iOS had increased significantly since Apple implemented changes mandated by the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA). The company stated that the trend was evidence that Apple’s earlier practices had “sabotaged” competition. According to stats shared in its blog post, before Apple updated its process in July with the release of iOS 18.6, roughly 65% of users abandoned the installation of the Epic Games Store.  That figure has since fallen to around 25%, which Epic argues is proof that Apple’s previous installation system was intentionally complicated and misleading. Developers, including Epic, complained to regulators that users were quitting midway because of the number of steps required to complete the installation. EU pressure forces Apple store changes As reported by Cryptopolitan, the European Commission had raised concerns earlier this year that Apple was making it “overly burdensome and confusing” for users to access apps from third-party developers on its App Store. In April, the EU fined Apple € 500 million ($568 million) for failing to comply with DMA obligations. Just months later, Apple introduced an “updated user experience” with iOS 18.6. Epic noted that Apple had cut the number of steps for installing third-party app stores from 15 to six. The company also removed what Epic coined “scare screen,” which warned users against installing outside applications, and a technical dead end that stranded users inside iOS Settings. “For the first time, we are starting to see iOS users install the Epic Games Store with…
Epic Chain
EPIC$1.7242-4.59%
RWAX
APP$0.001978-2.89%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014937+7.62%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 22:40
Delite
EVs, big SUVs drive Ford Q3 U.S. sales up 8.2%

EVs, big SUVs drive Ford Q3 U.S. sales up 8.2%

The post EVs, big SUVs drive Ford Q3 U.S. sales up 8.2% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ford Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning on display at the New York International Auto Show on March 28, 2024. Danielle DeVries | CNBC DETROIT – Sales of electric vehicles and large SUVs drove Ford Motor‘s third-quarter sales up by 8.2%, the Detroit automaker reported Wednesday. Ford said sales of all-electric vehicles increased by 30.2% during the period to a new quarterly record of more than 30,600 units. Its “electrified” vehicles, including EVs and hybrids, increased 20% compared with the same period a year earlier. Sales of Ford’s SUVs increased nearly 10% during the quarter, including massive gains for its larger SUVs as well as the Mustang Mach E EV, which was up 51% from a year earlier. EV sales during the third quarter are expected to be a record, as buyers pulled ahead plans to purchase a new zero-emissions vehicle ahead federal EV incentives of up to $7,500 ending in September. Ford CEO Jim Farley on Tuesday said he “wouldn’t be surprised” if sales of EVs fell from an industry market share of around 10% to 12% this month — which is expected to be a record — to 5% after the incentive program ends. Cox Automotive forecasts sales of EVs hit 410,000 during the third quarter, up 21% from a year earlier. That would easily be the highest amount of EVs ever sold in a quarter in the U.S., as well as a record 10% market share. Sales of EVs as well as plug-in hybrid electric vehicles that also qualified for federal incentives are expected to assist in boosting third quarter vehicle sales up between 4% and 7%, according to forecasts from Cox and CarMax’s Edmunds. This is breaking news. Please check back for additional details. Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/10/01/third-quarter-us-auto-sales.html
Union
U$0.010348+2.53%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014937+7.62%
SynFutures
F$0.012514-8.90%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 22:37
Delite
Foresight Ventures Launches $50 Million Stablecoin Fund

Foresight Ventures Launches $50 Million Stablecoin Fund

The post Foresight Ventures Launches $50 Million Stablecoin Fund appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Foresight Ventures launches $50M stablecoin fund targeting mainstream finance adoption Fund will back issuance, payments, and FX to expand stablecoin infrastructure Stablecoin adoption in traditional finance seen as next phase of crypto growth Foresight Ventures has launched a $50 million stablecoin fund, positioning itself as one of the first venture firms to focus capital exclusively on stablecoin infrastructure. The fund targets the full stablecoin value chain; from issuance to payments, in a bid to push stablecoin adoption in traditional finance beyond the crypto-native crowd. Stablecoin Adoption in Traditional Finance Gains Momentum Stablecoins are no longer just liquidity tools for traders. For banks, corporates, and fintech firms, they represent a new settlement layer – faster than SWIFT, cheaper than card rails, and programmable for compliance.  Foresight Ventures says this fund is designed to move stablecoins from the edges of crypto into the core of regulated finance, embedding them in payments, cross-border trade, and corporate treasury flows. $50 Million Stablecoin Fund to Target Infrastructure Gaps Alice Li, the Head of North America at Foresight Ventures, stated that the new fund will deploy capital across multiple layers of the stablecoin economy. This includes issuance, exchange, and regulatory-compliant on- and off-ramps, as well as payment-focused blockchains. Investment will also extend to applications where stablecoins intersect with real-world assets, artificial intelligence, and on-chain foreign exchange. Merchant acquiring solutions are also part of the strategy, pointing out the effort to strengthen connectivity between digital assets and traditional finance. By targeting both upstream and downstream players in the sector, the fund aims to accelerate the adoption of stablecoins within regulated and scalable frameworks. Related: Stablecoin Market Hits Record $228 Billion as Global Banks and Corporations Pile In Foresight Ventures Stablecoin Investments Since 2023 Foresight Ventures has prioritized stablecoin infrastructure since 2023. During this period, it backed projects…
FUND
FUND$0.01311-20.06%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014937+7.62%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001632-7.00%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 22:36
Delite
‘Hockey Stick Growth’: Coinbase Hits $1B in Onchain Loans, Brian Armstrong Sets $100B Target

‘Hockey Stick Growth’: Coinbase Hits $1B in Onchain Loans, Brian Armstrong Sets $100B Target

The post ‘Hockey Stick Growth’: Coinbase Hits $1B in Onchain Loans, Brian Armstrong Sets $100B Target appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase just dropped the mic on X: $1 billion in onchain loans using bitcoin as collateral. CEO Brian Armstrong’s already eyeing a 100x leap to $100 billion. DeFi Credit Explodes, Billions Flow Into Onchain Lending On social media, Coinbase and Brian Armstrong announced that the company has facilitated $1 billion in onchain loans, with bitcoin […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/hockey-stick-growth-coinbase-hits-1b-in-onchain-loans-brian-armstrong-sets-100b-target/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014937+7.62%
1
1$0.007458+24.34%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002241+17.45%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 22:35
Delite
Tesla raises lease prices as U.S. EV tax credit expires

Tesla raises lease prices as U.S. EV tax credit expires

The post Tesla raises lease prices as U.S. EV tax credit expires appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tesla Inc. announced on Wednesday that it has raised lease prices for all its vehicles in the United States following the expiration of a federal electric vehicle (EV) tax credit that had been a key driver of demand. The lease price adjustment follows the removal of the $7,500 Federal incentive on new EV leases and purchases, as well as the $4,000 credit for used EVs, effective September 30. The Biden administration introduced incentives to boost the adoption of battery-powered and hybrid EV vehicles. Trump’s administration policy changes were scrapped, leaving automakers to reassess their lease prices. Tesla increases Model Y’s lease prices Tesla, along with its competitors in the U.S., has been passing credits on to consumers through reduced car prices and lease offers. However, the companies are adjusting their lease prices upward in response to the removal of the credits, although sticker prices remain unchanged. The Model Y’s monthly lease has risen to $529–$599, up from the previous range of $479–$529. The Model 3 lease price has also increased from $429–$759, up from the previous range of $349–$699. The changes underscore the higher cost of entry for consumers without the cushion of federal support. According to Cox Automotive data, Tesla’s U.S. market share fell to 38% in August, marking the lowest record in almost eight years. The previous peak recorded was an 80% share. Rivals, including BYD of China, General Motors, and Hyundai, have expanded their automotive models, offering customers more options.  Tesla’s European performance has been mixed. Sales rose for the first time this year in France and Denmark, where Model Y became the best-selling car. Norway’s automotive industry also experienced a rise in sales, with the Model Y and Model 3 ranking among the best-selling electric vehicles. However, Tesla has struggled in the Swedish market, registering a…
Union
U$0.010348+2.53%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014937+7.62%
WorldAssets
INC$0.7011-17.74%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 22:28
Delite
LSEG Pushes Into Digital Finance With Blockchain Platform for Private Markets

LSEG Pushes Into Digital Finance With Blockchain Platform for Private Markets

LSEG launches its blockchain-powered Digital Markets Infrastructure, streamlining private funds and positioning London at the forefront of digital finance.
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001632-7.00%
Delite
Blockchainreporter2025/10/01 22:15
Delite
Bitcoin holders show interest in BTCFi but awareness still remains low, research shows

Bitcoin holders show interest in BTCFi but awareness still remains low, research shows

Despite big investments and clear demand for yield, most Bitcoin holders have never tried BTCFi because the platforms feel complex and unfamiliar. Without simpler products and better communication, BTCFi could stay a niche space for insiders rather than reach mainstream…
Everclear
CLEAR$0.02276+1.51%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.202-3.57%
Delite
Crypto.news2025/10/01 22:10
Delite
Ford CEO Jim Farley on EVs, cutting costs and other ‘surprises’

Ford CEO Jim Farley on EVs, cutting costs and other ‘surprises’

The post Ford CEO Jim Farley on EVs, cutting costs and other ‘surprises’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jim Farley, president and chief executive officer of Ford Motor Co., at Ford Pro Accelerate in Detroit, Michigan, US, on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. Jeff Kowalsky | Bloomberg | Getty Images DETROIT — “A lot of surprises.” That’s how Ford Motor CEO Jim Farley described his past five years leading the Detroit automaker, which he believes now has a solid foundation. For Farley, who marks his fifth anniversary as CEO on Wednesday, there have been industry-wide problems to deal with, as well as Ford-specific issues that the company is still in the process of navigating. The 63-year-old CEO has been working to make Ford more capital efficient, improve quality to reduce recall and warranty costs, and grow profit margins. That’s on top of industry-wide concerns about changing regulations, including tariffs, and shifting dynamics in electric and autonomous vehicle strategies.   “I think there were certainly a lot of surprises,” Farley told CNBC on the sidelines of a Ford event Wednesday in Detroit. “I would say what I’m most proud of is the team I built, together with [Ford Chair Bill Ford], as well as the foundation.” Farley said it’s still going to “take more work,” but the company has a good base after years of restructuring to perform better than it has under his tenure thus far. He’s optimistic about Ford continuing to improve the company’s overall performance and grow shareholder value. “We need to get more capital efficient. We need to have higher margins than 4% or 5%, and we we need to be more resilient to economic cycle,” Farley said, adding some recent changes in regulations from the Trump administration may be more beneficial than Wall Street expects for Ford. Investor ‘surprise’ Despite the company’s ongoing challenges, Ford stock has been a surprising return for investors that have…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014937+7.62%
Propy
PRO$0.8527+1.03%
League of Traders
LOT$0.01969+6.89%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 21:55
Delite
Nasdaq-Listed Major Companies Are Lining Up for This Altcoin After Ethereum! $2 Billion in New Purchases to Be Made!

Nasdaq-Listed Major Companies Are Lining Up for This Altcoin After Ethereum! $2 Billion in New Purchases to Be Made!

Nasdaq-listed Visionsys AI announced plans to acquire Solana for up to $2 billion through its subsidiary Medintel Technology. Continue Reading: Nasdaq-Listed Major Companies Are Lining Up for This Altcoin After Ethereum! $2 Billion in New Purchases to Be Made!
Major
MAJOR$0.1249+2.54%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004548+3.95%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1247+0.97%
Delite
Coinstats2025/10/01 21:45
Delite

Novice o trendih

Več

Coinbase Integrates Crypto Trading with Samsung Pay for 75M Users

3 Tips to Stay Profitable Even in Crypto Bear Markets

Federal Reserve Announces Rate Cut Amid Shifting Economic Risks

Ethereum Foundation Allocates 1,000 ETH to Stablecoins for R&D and Grants

What Does Coinbase’s New Move Mean for Crypto and Finance?