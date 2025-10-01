Borza MEXC
Next Coin to Blow Up: Could Ethereum and Based Eggman Be the Next Altcoins to Break All Time Highs?
Discover if Ethereum and Based Eggman ($GGs) could be the next altcoins to break all-time highs. Explore the best crypto presale to buy in 2025 with key insights into top crypto presale projects.
Delite
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/01 22:45
Delite
SBI Crypto, a mining pool under Japan's SBI Group, is suspected of being attacked, resulting in losses of approximately $21 million and may be related to North Korean hackers.
PANews reported on October 1 that according to on-chain detective ZachXBT, SBI Crypto, a cryptocurrency mining pool under Japanese financial giant SBI Group, is suspected of having suffered a security breach. Addresses associated with the company experienced a suspicious outflow of approximately US$21 million on September 24. The stolen funds involved Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and Bitcoin Cash. The attackers transferred the funds to five instant exchange platforms and ultimately deposited them into the currency mixing protocol Tornado Cash. ZachXBT noted that there are multiple signs that this attack bears similarities to other known hacking incidents attributed to North Korea (DPRK). As of press time, SBI Crypto has not issued any public statement on the matter.
Delite
PANews
2025/10/01 22:36
Delite
Widely Adopted For Token Creation
The post Widely Adopted For Token Creation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Waves has been widely adopted for token creation and crowdfunding purposes due to its simplicity and low cost. Waves (WAVES) is a decentralized blockchain platform and cryptocurrency that was launched in 2016 by a team led by Sasha Ivanov. It is designed to provide a user-friendly interface that allows anyone to create and issue custom digital tokens on the Waves blockchain. This feature has made it popular for crowdfunding and launching Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs). Having its own decentralized exchange (DEX) where users can trade a variety of cryptocurrencies and tokens directly from their Waves wallets. Waves uses a consensus algorithm known as Waves-NG, which allows for fast block times and high transaction throughput, making it suitable for various use cases, including gaming and micropayments. WAVES token The Waves (WAVES) token is the native cryptocurrency of the Waves blockchain, an open-source platform for creating decentralized applications (dApps) and custom tokens. Waves has a decentralized governance model where token holders can participate in voting on platform upgrades and changes. It also uses a Leased Proof-of-Stake (LPoS) consensus mechanism, where token holders can lease their WAVES to full nodes and receive rewards for participating in block generation and network security. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by Coinidol.com. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/waves-waves-token/
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 22:29
Delite
Epic Games accuses Apple of stifling third-party stores on iOS
Epic Games accuses Apple of discouraging iOS users from installing third-party app stores despite EU pressure under the DMA.
Delite
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/01 22:21
Delite
XRP Price Targets $6 by 2026 While Lyno AI Presale ROI Projections Hit 200x
The post XRP Price Targets $6 by 2026 While Lyno AI Presale ROI Projections Hit 200x appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP is hitting the headlines with its price increase to 2.78 and institutionalization taking its treasury to 1.72 billion. Analysts believe that the token can reach up to $6 by the year 2026. In the meantime, Lyno AI promises even greater returns and draws the interest of investors with its AI-based arbitrage platform. Early Bird Presale: 800,000+ Tokens Gone—How Long Before the Window Shuts? The presale of Lyno AI is in the Early Bird phase, and the tokens are priced at $0.050. To date, 806,644 tokens have been sold, raising $40,332. The second step will raise the price to $0.055. A final target price of $0.10 is set. Those who invest in this round also receive an entry into the Lyno AI Giveaway. Buyers who spend over $100 in advance have the chance of winning part of a $100K pool, which will be shared into 10 prizes of $10K each. Why Would Retail Traders Stay in XRP When Lyno Levels the Field in Milliseconds? Lyno stands out as having next-generation, AI-powered cross-chain arbitrage. It connects significant blockchains, such as Ethereum and XRP ecosystems, with autonomous algorithms that scan various networks in milliseconds. This enables retail investors to make flash-loan arbitrage trades that previously would have been accessible only to institutions. The smart contracts of the platform are fully audited by Cyberscope , which serves as an additional security measure to the users. 30% Fee Distribution, Real-Time Execution—Why This Is the Future of Trading The system is run by real-time decision-making and automated execution of trades. It provides near-instant settlements and distributes 30 percent of the protocol fees as staking rewards. Protocol governance is also influenced by token holders, who vote on upgrades and fee structures. This socially-driven method makes Lyno AI a serious solution to the outdated world of manual…
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 22:15
Delite
Crypto Price Predictions: Why BlockchainFX Could Outperform Cardano And Sui In 2025
Both have solid communities and technical merits, but as established networks, their growth can be slower than in the early […] The post Crypto Price Predictions: Why BlockchainFX Could Outperform Cardano And Sui In 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
Delite
Coindoo
2025/10/01 22:15
Delite
DogeHash Scores $2.5M, 500 ASICs; DOGE Tests $0.238
The post DogeHash Scores $2.5M, 500 ASICs; DOGE Tests $0.238 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Thumzup Media Corporation is making a bold move in the cryptocurrency sector, injecting $2.5 million into DogeHash Technologies to expand its Dogecoin mining operations. The capital infusion, structured as a loan, comes ahead of Thumzup’s pending acquisition of DogeHash and is designed to accelerate deployment of next-generation ASIC miners. According to the press release, with this funding, DogeHash plans to add over 500 new mining rigs, potentially increasing the total operational fleet to more than 4,000 by the end of 2025. This step signals Thumzup’s strategic commitment to scaling its presence in the Dogecoin ecosystem. Expanding Mining Capacity The fresh funding enables DogeHash to deploy cutting-edge mining hardware quickly, enhancing efficiency and production. The move also aligns with Thumzup’s broader vision of becoming a leading player in cryptocurrency mining. Beyond the immediate operational benefits, expanding mining capacity positions both companies to capitalize on potential Dogecoin market rallies. Robert Steele, Thumzup’s CEO, emphasized that this initiative reinforces their goal of building a premier Dogecoin mining operation. Parker Scott, CEO of DogeHash, noted that the early capital helps accelerate operations during a pivotal period. With more rigs online, the company can increase mining output and maintain a competitive edge in the evolving Dogecoin market. This expansion complements Thumzup’s other initiatives, including DOGE treasury purchases and the launch of its Crypto Advisory Board, creating a multi-faceted approach to digital asset growth. Market Conditions and Dogecoin’s Price Action Dogecoin has seen an increase in value alongside this development. The token is currently priced at $0.2427, reflecting a 5.73% rise in the past 24 hours. Its market capitalization now exceeds $36.6 billion, driven by a circulating supply of 150 billion coins. Market analysts are closely monitoring this movement, with short-term and long-term technical indicators pointing to possible breakouts. Trader Tardigrade, a well-followed analyst, noted that…
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 21:57
Delite
Billionaires and Harvard Endowment Bet on BlackRock ETF for Big Gains
TLDR BlackRock Bitcoin ETF is gaining popularity among billionaires and institutional investors. Hedge funds and Harvard’s endowment now hold major stakes in Bitcoin ETF. Experts predict BlackRock Bitcoin ETF could see over 1,000% growth in coming years. Bitcoin’s role as a store of value boosts institutional demand for Bitcoin ETFs. Recent filings from institutional investors [...] The post Billionaires and Harvard Endowment Bet on BlackRock ETF for Big Gains appeared first on CoinCentral.
Delite
Coincentral
2025/10/01 21:55
Delite
DAT firms Tron, Bitmine, and Strategy slump from 2025 highs
Digital Asset Treasury (DATs) firms Tron, Bitmine, and Strategy are all down from their mid-2025 highs by double-digit percentages.
Delite
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/01 21:52
Delite
Most Volatile Cryptos: Why Meme Coins Like Based Eggman Are Volatile Cryptos and How to Make Life Changing Profits
Explore most volatile cryptos and low cap altcoin gems with 1000X Potential. Learn how Eggman's GGs works, strategies for Best Crypto to Buy Now, and steps to manage risk.
Delite
Cryptodaily
2025/10/01 21:09
Delite
