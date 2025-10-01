Borza MEXC
/
Kripto novice
/
2025-10-04 Saturday
Kripto novice
Privoščite si najbolj vroče novice o kriptovalutah in posodobitve trga
Solana ETF Set for Approval Soon, Issuers Prepare for Swift Launch
TLDR Solana ETFs are expected to receive approval between October 6 and October 10. The SEC’s new generic listing standards have simplified the approval process for crypto ETFs. Issuers have filed amended S-1 forms to address technical details such as staking provisions. The potential U.S. government shutdown may delay the approval of Solana ETFs. The [...] The post Solana ETF Set for Approval Soon, Issuers Prepare for Swift Launch appeared first on CoinCentral.
SOON
$0.4788
-9.55%
1
$0.007458
+24.34%
U
$0.010356
+2.61%
Delite
Coincentral
2025/10/01 22:38
Delite
BlockDAG’s $0.0015 Offer and Alpine F1® Deal Position It as 2025’s Top Crypto
The post BlockDAG’s $0.0015 Offer and Alpine F1® Deal Position It as 2025’s Top Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Moments in history are often defined by decisive actions that alter long-term outcomes. For BlockDAG, that defining stage is here. The presale stands out with the coin offered at $0.0015 for a short time, against the batch 30 price of $0.03. With $416 million raised and more than 26.5 billion coins sold, this phase reflects massive traction and impressive returns since the earliest batches. Yet this is more than urgency. The long-term BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team sponsorship ensures BlockDAG’s brand remains visible on a global stage for several years. This is not just a countdown to launch but a carefully structured roadmap. For those examining the best crypto to buy, the alignment of immediate opportunity and extended exposure sets BlockDAG apart. Final Entry Before the Price Rises Every crypto presale has its moment when the entry window nears its end. Right now, BlockDAG stands at that threshold, priced at $0.0015 before returning to $0.03. Once this offer closes, the chance to enter at such a low cost disappears. In crypto, timing can define outcomes, much like split-second decisions on a Formula 1® track. This presale lock becomes a critical opportunity where decisions today shape tomorrow’s potential. The scale of participation supports the urgency. Over 312,000 holders have joined, with the community growing by about 1,000 wallets daily. At the same time, three million users mine on the X1 miner app every day, showing that BlockDAG is not just about theory but active adoption. Unlike projects with vague promises, BlockDAG’s infrastructure is already proving its readiness. The limited-time lock represents more than a discount; it is a final call before the path shifts forward. Multi-Year Sponsorship: Sustained Recognition Beyond presale urgency lies the question of lasting visibility. The multi-year deal with the BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team guarantees BlockDAG’s presence…
ALPINE
$1.4088
-4.74%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
COM
$0.014937
+7.62%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 22:21
Delite
Solana Gains Corporate Support as VisionSys AI Unveils $2B Treasury Strategy
TLDR VisionSys AI plans to stake $500M in Solana over six months with Marinade. The company’s new treasury strategy follows a trend of public crypto adoption. VisionSys AI has appointed Solana backer Hakob Sirounian as CSO. Solana-focused treasury firms, like VisionSys AI, hold over $3B in SOL tokens. VisionSys AI (VSA), a Beijing-based firm focused [...] The post Solana Gains Corporate Support as VisionSys AI Unveils $2B Treasury Strategy appeared first on CoinCentral.
GAINS
$0.0235
-2.20%
AI
$0.1246
+0.89%
SIX
$0.02029
+0.99%
Delite
Coincentral
2025/10/01 22:11
Delite
U.S. Government Shuts Down Amid Deepening Partisan Divide
TLDR U.S. shutdown halts services, 750K workers furloughed, $400M daily losses Federal shutdown sparks chaos: jobs frozen, markets shaken, services stalled $1.7T budget clash triggers shutdown, federal workers unpaid, markets hit Government standoff deepens: 750K furloughs, stalled reports, rising costs Shutdown fallout: halted services, military unpaid, Wall Street volatility The U.S. government shutdown officially began [...] The post U.S. Government Shuts Down Amid Deepening Partisan Divide appeared first on CoinCentral.
U
$0.010356
+2.61%
1
$0.007458
+24.34%
CLASH
$0.0594
-15.07%
Delite
Coincentral
2025/10/01 22:10
Delite
U.S. Treasury Softens Bitcoin Tax Rule, Boosting Bitcoin Holding Company
The post U.S. Treasury Softens Bitcoin Tax Rule, Boosting Bitcoin Holding Company appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The U.S. Treasury just handed a big win to Bitcoin companies and their supporters. In new interim guidance, the Treasury and IRS announced that corporations will no longer be forced to pay tax on unrealized crypto gains under the Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax (CAMT). For firms like Strategy, Coinbase, this decision removes a major cloud …
U
$0.010356
+2.61%
WIN
$0.00005217
+0.40%
GAINS
$0.0235
-2.20%
Delite
CoinPedia
2025/10/01 22:04
Delite
US government shutdown may signal crypto market bottom: Analysts
The first US government shutdown since 2018 may signal the next crypto market bottom, despite concerns over mixed equity market reactions, analysts told Cointelegraph. The United States government entered its first shutdown in six years on Wednesday, a political standoff that coincided with a rise in Bitcoin and gold as investors sought safe-haven assets.The US government is experiencing its first shutdown since the 35-day closure in December 2018, stemming from deep partisan divisions that have made Congress unable to pass a key funding bill needed for the 2026 fiscal year.The main dispute stems from a temporary funding measure, known as a continuing resolution. The Republicans advanced the CR without additional policy changes requested by Democratic Party members, led by Senator Chuck Schumer, who demanded a permanent extension of Affordable Care Act tax credits, which they said would prevent millions from losing healthcare coverage.Read more
MAY
$0.03947
+0.20%
SIX
$0.02029
+0.99%
RISE
$0.010565
+1.74%
Delite
Coinstats
2025/10/01 21:57
Delite
David Schwartz will step down as Ripple’s CTO after 13 years
XRP Ledger (XRPL) co-founder David Schwartz, known in the crypto community as JoelKatz, has announced his retirement from the position of Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at the end of this year after more than 13 years with the company. In his address, Schwartz summarized his professional career and thanked his colleagues and the XRPL […] Сообщение David Schwartz will step down as Ripple’s CTO after 13 years появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
XRP
$3.0191
-0.68%
MORE
$0.07171
+1.86%
Delite
Incrypted
2025/10/01 21:50
Delite
XRP Ledger co-founder will step down as Ripple’s CTO after 13 years
XRP Ledger (XRPL) co-founder David Schwartz, known in the crypto community as JoelKatz, has announced his retirement from the position of Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at the end of this year after more than 13 years with the company. In his address, Schwartz summarized his professional career and thanked his colleagues and the XRPL […] Сообщение XRP Ledger co-founder will step down as Ripple’s CTO after 13 years появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
XRP
$3.0191
-0.68%
MORE
$0.07171
+1.86%
Delite
Incrypted
2025/10/01 21:50
Delite
Could Brazil Become the World’s Hub for Green Crypto Mining?
The post Could Brazil Become the World’s Hub for Green Crypto Mining? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Brazil has a problem that might sound like a dream for crypto miners: it has too much clean electricity. Wind and solar farms are generating far more power than the grid can handle. In some cases, up to 70% of energy is going to waste, costing utilities nearly $1 billion over the past two years. …
LIKE
$0.010833
+20.40%
FAR
$0.000281
-2.43%
MORE
$0.07171
+1.86%
Delite
CoinPedia
2025/10/01 21:47
Delite
Starknet Adds BTC Staking, but Bitcoin Hyper Aims to Truly Make Bitcoin Productive
The feature, announced Sept. 30, uses wrapped assets like $wBTC and $tBTC to plug Bitcoin into Starknet’s Ethereum Layer 2 […] The post Starknet Adds BTC Staking, but Bitcoin Hyper Aims to Truly Make Bitcoin Productive appeared first on Coindoo.
BTC
$122,415.1
+2.26%
HYPER
$0.27982
-1.14%
LIKE
$0.010833
+20.40%
Delite
Coindoo
2025/10/01 21:45
Delite
Novice o trendih
Več
Coinbase Integrates Crypto Trading with Samsung Pay for 75M Users
3 Tips to Stay Profitable Even in Crypto Bear Markets
Federal Reserve Announces Rate Cut Amid Shifting Economic Risks
Ethereum Foundation Allocates 1,000 ETH to Stablecoins for R&D and Grants
What Does Coinbase’s New Move Mean for Crypto and Finance?