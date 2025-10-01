DATs tied to TRX, ETH, MSTR tank double digits
The post DATs tied to TRX, ETH, MSTR tank double digits appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Digital Asset Treasury (DATs) firms Tron, Bitmine, and Strategy are all down from their mid-2025 highs by double-digit percentages, as analysts claim the hype around crypto treasuries is dwindling. Nasdaq-listed Tron Inc., a toy and souvenir manufacturer that has transitioned into a crypto treasury, has seen its shares collapse by 85% from a June 20 peak of $12.80, according to TradingView data. In September alone, the stock fell 55%, erasing much of the gains that followed its entry into the market. Strategy, the software company now known as the largest Bitcoin holder among publicly traded companies, has also shed about 30% of its value over the last three months. The Ethereum treasury, Bitmine Immersion Technologies, is down 67% over the same period. DATs hype is fading fast, analysts warn According to some market analysts, the decline of these stocks is attributed to a familiar monthly cycle of hype, frenzy, and eventual cooling that new financial products experience during their initial launch. Peter Chung, head of research at Presto Research, said that the surge in valuations came from excitement rather than fundamentals. “It is common for hype and frenzy to take over when a new meta is introduced,” he said in a recent interview. “As cooler heads prevail, the asset tends to find a stable footing, leading to a decline in its valuation. This year it happened with Circle’s IPO, and it is happening with DATs.” Strategy’s Michael Saylor was the first to bring the idea to publicly listed institutions when he began converting the company’s corporate cash into Bitcoin in 2020. Saylor transformed the financial intelligence firm, then known as MicroStrategy, into a proxy for BTC exposure and inspired more businesses that had hoped to replicate its success. Some firms in 2025 executed reverse mergers to quickly list on exchanges,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 22:16