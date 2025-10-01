2025-10-04 Saturday

Kripto novice

Privoščite si najbolj vroče novice o kriptovalutah in posodobitve trga
Dogecoin Price Prediction: Meme Coin Predicted to Pump 11045% Steals the Spotlight from DOGE’s $2 Target

While Dogecoin is trading at about $0.27 with a market cap of nearly $41 billion, another meme coin, Little Pepe […] The post Dogecoin Price Prediction: Meme Coin Predicted to Pump 11045% Steals the Spotlight from DOGE’s $2 Target appeared first on Coindoo.
Memecoin
MEME$0.002529+1.24%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.00689+0.37%
DOGE
DOGE$0.25382-0.69%
Coindoo2025/10/01 22:43
BTC, ETH, XRP, and gold surge to kick off October

Bitcoin, altcoins XRP and ETH, together with precious metals, have all witnessed gains to welcome the first day in the much-anticipated “Uptober.”  Bitcoin surged past $117,000 on Wednesday, cementing a broad market rebound as US political gridlock and surging gold prices changed investor sentiment. The top cryptocurrency by market cap gained more than 3.7% in […]
Bitcoin
BTC$122,422.51+2.26%
Ethereum
ETH$4,499.19+0.95%
XRP
XRP$3.0186-0.70%
Cryptopolitan2025/10/01 22:37
Indian, Emirati, and Pakistani Investors Lead Surge in UAE’s Fractional Ownership Market

Fractional ownership is rapidly cementing its place as one of the UAE's most transformative real estate models.
RealLink
REAL$0.08444+4.95%
Crypto Breaking News2025/10/01 22:36
the price rises more than that of ETH

The post the price rises more than that of ETH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Today the price of Bitcoin is rising. That of ETH is not.  Perhaps a trend change is underway, likely due to the trend change of the Dollar Index.  There are beginning to be signals suggesting that the conditions for an “uptober” might already be present. Only the trigger is missing.  The price of Bitcoin Starting from Friday, September 19, a correction in the price of Bitcoin began, due to which in just six days it dropped from nearly $118,000 to $109,000.  That decline ended on September 25, but the rebound only started on Sunday the 28th.  Note that the rebound has brought it back above $114,000, which is still far from the nearly $118,000 of a couple of weeks ago, but it should not be forgotten that the all-time highs (124,000$) are not far away.  What matters most, however, is that the trend of the Dollar Index seems to have changed. It should not be forgotten that in the medium term, the price movement of Bitcoin appears to be inversely correlated with that of the Dollar Index.  The Dollar Index The lowest peak of the Dollar Index in September was reached precisely on September 17 at approximately 96.5 points.  That same day a rebound began which brought it back in relatively short time to almost 97.7 points, but on September 24 a mini upward trend started which led it to reach a peak of 98.5 points the following day.  When DXY was at its September lows, the price of Bitcoin reacted by climbing back near $118,000, but when DXY rebounded, the price of BTC fell.  On September 25, the monthly peak of DXY occurred, and the monthly low of BTC.  However, starting from the following day, a new mini downtrend of the Dollar Index began, allowing the price of Bitcoin…
Moonveil
MORE$0.07172+1.87%
Ethereum
ETH$4,499.19+0.95%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014927+7.55%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 22:24
Tapzi Presale Offers Potential 185% Returns as Crypto Markets Rally

The post Tapzi Presale Offers Potential 185% Returns as Crypto Markets Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aaron writes for NewsBTC as a Crypto Journalist, covering breaking news and developments across the crypto world. Aaron’s been writing and editing since 2016, and has seen firsthand how writing for online publications has evolved over that time with the influence of everything from a globalized workforce to LLMs. He’s also witnessed the rise of crypto from a fringe interest to a multi-trillion-dollar force that’s reshaping the world economy. His background in academia with multiple post-grad degrees and a zest for good writing, wherever it may be found, powers Aaron’s own approach to covering crypto. What sets good writing apart? Storytelling – finding connects the news to the people reading it and drawing out those connections. That’s what Aaron looks for in his own coverage. In his off-hours, Aaron works for a local charity and enjoys working out and training with the local boxing club. He even reads physical books, occasionally. Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/as-btc-and-eth-rally-tapzi-offers-potential-185-returns/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014927+7.55%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010567+1.76%
Multichain
MULTI$0.04383+11.78%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 22:23
DATs tied to TRX, ETH, MSTR tank double digits

The post DATs tied to TRX, ETH, MSTR tank double digits appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Digital Asset Treasury (DATs) firms Tron, Bitmine, and Strategy are all down from their mid-2025 highs by double-digit percentages, as analysts claim the hype around crypto treasuries is dwindling. Nasdaq-listed Tron Inc., a toy and souvenir manufacturer that has transitioned into a crypto treasury, has seen its shares collapse by 85% from a June 20 peak of $12.80, according to TradingView data. In September alone, the stock fell 55%, erasing much of the gains that followed its entry into the market. Strategy, the software company now known as the largest Bitcoin holder among publicly traded companies, has also shed about 30% of its value over the last three months. The Ethereum treasury, Bitmine Immersion Technologies, is down 67% over the same period. DATs hype is fading fast, analysts warn According to some market analysts, the decline of these stocks is attributed to a familiar monthly cycle of hype, frenzy, and eventual cooling that new financial products experience during their initial launch. Peter Chung, head of research at Presto Research, said that the surge in valuations came from excitement rather than fundamentals.  “It is common for hype and frenzy to take over when a new meta is introduced,” he said in a recent interview. “As cooler heads prevail, the asset tends to find a stable footing, leading to a decline in its valuation. This year it happened with Circle’s IPO, and it is happening with DATs.” Strategy’s Michael Saylor was the first to bring the idea to publicly listed institutions when he began converting the company’s corporate cash into Bitcoin in 2020. Saylor transformed the financial intelligence firm, then known as MicroStrategy, into a proxy for BTC exposure and inspired more businesses that had hoped to replicate its success. Some firms in 2025 executed reverse mergers to quickly list on exchanges,…
Tron
TRX$0.3404-0.96%
Ethereum
ETH$4,499.19+0.95%
AgentTank
TANK$0.0005649-6.59%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 22:16
SEC Drafts Strategy to Enable Blockchain Trading for Stocks

SEC is developing a plan for blockchain-based stock trading. NASDAQ and other firms actively prepare for tokenized stocks. Continue Reading:SEC Drafts Strategy to Enable Blockchain Trading for Stocks The post SEC Drafts Strategy to Enable Blockchain Trading for Stocks appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/10/01 21:47
$70 billion added to the crypto market in under 30 minutes

The post $70 billion added to the crypto market in under 30 minutes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrencies are having an explosive start this month, with $70 billion added to the overall crypto market capitalization in under 30 minutes on Wednesday, October 1. More precisely, the total value was sat at $3.87 trillion at around 10:25 AM CET (8:25 AM UTC), only to go up to $3.94 trillion at approximately 10:55 AM CET (8:55 AM UTC). Shortly after, the figure climbed even further, hovering around $3.95 trillion market cap at press time, according to TradingView data retrieved by Finbold. Total crypto market cap. Source: TradingView This marks an approximately $100 billion or 2.5% increase already in ‘Uptober’ from yesterday’s levels, which were around $3.85 trillion. Among the strongest gainers today in terms of market cap was the privacy coin Zcash (ZEC), which went from the 72nd to the 65th largest crypto in less than 24 hours, being up 40% on the daily chart. Featured image via Shutterstock Source: https://finbold.com/70-billion-added-to-the-crypto-market-in-under-30-minutes/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014927+7.55%
1
1$0.007458+24.34%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07172+1.87%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 21:46
Are quantum computers stealing Bitcoin? Inside Josh Mandell’s claim and the pushback

Former trader Josh Mandell claims quantum computers are draining old Bitcoin wallets. Experts disagree — here’s what the technology can (and can’t) do. Bitcoin was built on the principle that once funds are secured by a private key, only the holder can access them. But what if that assumption no longer holds?In what was reportedly a now-deleted post on X, former Wall Street trader Josh Mandell alleged that quantum computers are being used to siphon Bitcoin (BTC) from long-dormant wallets — especially those of owners presumed inactive or deceased.Read more
QUANTUM
QUANTUM$0.002863+5.68%
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.0001119-0.97%
SphereX
HERE$0.00024+4.80%
Coinstats2025/10/01 21:46
How to Buy Presale Crypto: Step-by-Step Guide to Securing Based Eggman $GGs

Presale crypto opportunities are creating new entry points for investors looking at early-stage tokens. These presale crypto projects often provide access at lower costs before official exchange listings. Based Eggman $GGs is one such example making its way into the crypto presale list. With clear steps for participation, the process of buying presale crypto coins […] The post How to Buy Presale Crypto: Step-by-Step Guide to Securing Based Eggman $GGs appeared first on CoinChapter.
Stage
STAGE$0.00004-10.91%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.02276+1.51%
Coinstats2025/10/01 21:45
