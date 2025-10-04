2025-10-04 Saturday

Kripto novice

Privoščite si najbolj vroče novice o kriptovalutah in posodobitve trga
Fitell Secures Nasdaq Extension, Expands Crypto Exposure with PUMP Tokens

TLDR Fitell receives 180-day extension to resolve Nasdaq compliance by March 2026. The company consolidates shares to meet Nasdaq minimum price requirements. Fitell acquires 216.8 million PUMP tokens for $1.5 million investment. The purchase strengthens Fitell’s digital treasury and exposure to Solana. Fitell Corporation has taken steps to stabilize its position in the market by [...] The post Fitell Secures Nasdaq Extension, Expands Crypto Exposure with PUMP Tokens appeared first on CoinCentral.
pump.fun
PUMP$0.006841-0.16%
1
1$0.007172+27.82%
Coincentral2025/10/04 14:40
Will Tariff and Fed Rulings Make or Break Bitcoin’s Bull Run?

The post Will Tariff and Fed Rulings Make or Break Bitcoin’s Bull Run? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin price has surged past $122,000, testing the upper Bollinger Band and breaking through a multi-week resistance. But this rally is colliding with a major macroeconomic wild card: the U.S. Supreme Court’s upcoming hearings on Trump’s tariff powers and control over the Federal Reserve. These cases could reshape monetary policy, trade flows, and investor sentiment. The question is whether BTC price benefits as a hedge against policy risk, or whether uncertainty drags it back into the $115K range. Bitcoin Price Prediction: How Do Tariff Rulings Affect BTC Price? The Court will decide whether Trump’s sweeping import tariffs, imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, are legal. If invalidated, global markets may breathe a sigh of relief—strengthening the dollar, which often puts downward pressure on Bitcoin. But if Trump secures tariff authority, we could see renewed trade wars. Higher tariffs weaken confidence in fiat systems, potentially sending more capital into hard assets like Bitcoin. On the chart, Bitcoin price has already priced in volatility: the breakout above $120K coincides with expectations of economic disruption. If tariffs stand, Bitcoin price could ride global trade uncertainty to test the $127K–$130K zone. Could Fed Control Trigger a Bitcoin Price Boom? The bigger risk is Trump’s bid to fire Fed Governor Cook. If the Court rules in his favor, presidential influence over the Fed would spike. That means artificially low interest rates could return, sparking inflation fears. Historically, Bitcoin thrives in inflationary environments as a hedge against currency debasement. The chart supports this scenario: Bitcoin price has broken above its 20-day moving average and is hugging the upper Bollinger Band. Momentum indicators hint that traders are positioning for inflation risk, which could fuel a run toward $130K in the coming weeks. What If the Court Blocks Trump? If the Court curtails Trump’s powers—on tariffs…
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002015-0.98%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014915+7.47%
Multichain
MULTI$0.04404+12.57%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 14:39
China Tests Subsea Data Centers to Boost Energy Efficiency

TLDRs; China launches a commercial underwater data center near Shanghai to reduce energy use and support green AI infrastructure. The project uses ocean cooling and offshore wind energy to achieve over 95% renewable power consumption. Modeled after Microsoft’s Project Natick, China’s subsea facility marks a leap from experimentation to commercialization. Experts warn of marine ecosystem [...] The post China Tests Subsea Data Centers to Boost Energy Efficiency appeared first on CoinCentral.
Boost
BOOST$0.09019-8.92%
NEAR
NEAR$2.977+2.44%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1248+0.97%
Coincentral2025/10/04 14:33
Bitcoin Price Nears All-Time High with $985M ETF Inflows

The post Bitcoin Price Nears All-Time High with $985M ETF Inflows appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News On October 3, 2025, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded a remarkable inflow of $985.08 million, according to data from SoSoValue. This surge highlights the continued institutional demand for Bitcoin. Meanwhile, Ethereum ETFs dropped to $233.55 million in inflows, signaling a short-term cooling in institutional appetite for ETH-based products. The standout performer was BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin …
Union
U$0.010375+2.73%
Ethereum
ETH$4,494.66+0.89%
CoinPedia2025/10/04 14:19
Why is XRP up today: Whale inflows, supply squeeze & more…

The post Why is XRP up today: Whale inflows, supply squeeze & more… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Why is XRP up today? Smart money whales added +300 million XRP at $2.80–$2.82, triggering a 7% pop and reinforcing strong support zones. What’s next for Ripple? Key resistance sits at $3.50–$3.60; with structural resilience, strategic accumulation, and HODLer conviction, XRP could be positioning for a June–July style 75% Q4 rally. Ripple [XRP] is testing how strong its HODLers really are.  Technically, XRP wrapped up Q3 with the lowest ROI among the top 5 altcoins (just 27%), while even Dogecoin [DOGE] managed a 41% pop. From a portfolio POV, any reshuffling could put Ripple’s Q4 upside at risk.  That said, smart money is moving. XRP’s biggest whale cohort (100 million – 1 billion) added +300 million to their bags in October, pushing their total holdings to 9.48 billion, backing the 7% pop off $2.8. Source: Santiment Meanwhile, XRP’s cost-basis heatmap is backing these flows. On-chain data shows nearly 2 billion XRP stacked in the $2.80–$2.82 band, making it the densest supply cluster on the chart. This concentration signals strong support in that range, creating a natural “dip-buy” zone. In short, XRP’s 7% rally isn’t random. That said, Ripple is still lagging behind its high-cap peers. According to AMBCrypto, a clean breakout above key resistance levels will now be critical for XRP to maintain FOMO. XRP’s technical edge poised to shape its Q4 momentum Ripple’s daily chart shows it holding a clear technical edge over its peers. September was dominated by FUD. Ethereum [ETH], for example, broke key support twice and retraced to early-August levels around $4,100. XRP, however, demonstrated structural resilience throughout. The $2.80 level has held firm, marking the third validation of this support since mid-July. Historically, this pattern has acted as a springboard for breakout runs in risk-on conditions. Source: TradingView (XRP/USDT) Smart money is clearly…
WHY
WHY$0.00000003239+0.90%
XRP
XRP$3.0181-0.31%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07177+2.00%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 14:17
9 Hot Cryptos in 2025 Featuring Chainlink and Cardano as MoonBull Spearheads the Presale Extravaganza

Hot cryptos are dominating the market in 2025, presenting investors with unique opportunities for substantial returns. MoonBull, TRON, Cardano, Chainlink, Hyperliquid, Sui, BullZilla, and La Culex are leading the surge, each offering distinct features, innovative technologies, and growth potential. These coins are capturing attention due to their market performance, adoption prospects, and investment appeal, making […] The post 9 Hot Cryptos in 2025 Featuring Chainlink and Cardano as MoonBull Spearheads the Presale Extravaganza appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Holo Token
HOT$0.0009065+0.40%
SUI
SUI$3.5401-1.24%
Lagrange
LA$0.37804+1.65%
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/04 14:15
Stablecoins Break $300B Market Cap With 47% Growth YTD

The post Stablecoins Break $300B Market Cap With 47% Growth YTD appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stablecoins — cryptocurrencies pegged to the value of fiat currencies or commodities — have surpassed $300 billion in market capitalization for the first time, highlighting a significant adoption trend. According to data from open-source aggregator DefiLlama, the milestone was reached on Oct. 3, 2025, capping a year-to-date growth of 46.8% By reaching the $300 billion threshold, the stablecoin market is well-positioned to break the pace of 2024 amid intensifying competition and a wave of new stablecoin launches this year. “The milestone is a reminder that the infrastructure we build today has to scale to trillions,  because that’s where the market is headed,” USDT0 co-founder Lorenzo R told Cointelegraph. A $23 billion gap to replicate last year’s growth To match last year’s 58% growth, stablecoins would need to add another $23 billion in value by year-end. With $40 billion added in the third quarter alone, analysts say the market is on track. The 58% increase would not be the highest pace seen historically. The stablecoin market cap ballooned by 876% in 2019, rising from around $400 million to $4.1 billion in a year. Stablecoin market capitalization growth since 2018. Source: DeFiLlama The boom continued through the pandemic era, with the market expanding further by 568% in 2020 and 494% in 2021, before experiencing its first major contractions in 2022 and 2023. Ethena’s USDe and Solana among the biggest winners As Cointelegraph previously reported, stablecoin growth in 2025 was driven mainly by Tether USDt (USDT), Circle’s USDC (USDC) and Ethena Labs’ yield-bearing stablecoin USDe (USDE). Despite USDT and USDC heavily dominating stablecoin inflows and market cap, Ethena’s USDe saw the biggest spike in market share growth, surging more than 150% from around $6 billion in January to nearly $15 billion by October, according to data from RWA.xyz. Network-wise, Ethereum continued to dominate…
Capverse
CAP$0.13739+4.98%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014915+7.47%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.56328+10.24%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 13:56
Rebounds 6%, Breaks Resistance as DeFi Market Hits Record Size

The post Rebounds 6%, Breaks Resistance as DeFi Market Hits Record Size appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aave AAVE$286.27, the native token of the largest decentralized finance (DeFi) lending protocol, strongly rebounded from last week’s lows breaking through key resistance levels on Friday afternoon. The token gained another 2% over the past 24 hours and is up 6% this week. It has established support at the $284-$285 levels, while it’s currently consolidating around $290. The move occurred as the broader crypto market rallied, with gains across the board and bitcoin BTC$122,573.66 breaking above $122,000, inching closer to its August record high. The broader DeFi market also accelerated, hitting a $219 billion in assets across protocols, a fresh record level, DeFiLlama data shows. Total value locked across DeFi protocols at record highs. (DeFiLlama) Deposits on Aave also climbed to a record $74 billion, cementing its top position among DeFi protocols, per DeFiLlama data. The platform enjoyed fresh inflows due to a recent partnership with up-and-coming stablecoin-focused chain Plasma. The Plasma lending market on Aave swelled above $6 billion in less than a week. Technical Analysis Shows Strong Momentum Technical indicators point to upside potential despite short-term profit-taking pressure at current levels, the CoinDesk Data research model shows. However, resistance levels hold firm between $290-$294 following repeated rejections. Price gains 2.33% in 24-hour session. Trading range spans $15.17 between $279.16 and $294.33 extremes. Volume spikes to 143,188 units, well above 37,000 average. Support level confirmed at $284-$285. Resistance zone established between $290-$294. Intraday high reaches $290.37 before reversal. Consolidation pattern develops at current levels. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/10/03/aave-breaks-resistance-as-defi-market-hits-record-usd219b-size
DeFi
DEFI$0.002257+20.05%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014915+7.47%
AaveToken
AAVE$285.5+0.04%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 13:53
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Releases Update Regarding Recent Hack Attack

The post Shiba Inu (SHIB) Releases Update Regarding Recent Hack Attack appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shibarium, the layer-2 network of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, is preparing to restart its Ethereum bridge, which was shut down following a $4 million hack last month. The development team announced that a refund plan is being worked on to compensate affected users. According to the latest report published by the team, all validator keys were changed, more than 100 ecosystem contracts were moved to secure wallets, and 4.6 million BONE tokens were recovered from the attacker’s contract. The attack was triggered on September 12th when a hacker sent fake data to Shibarium’s Ethereum-connected contracts. While the system automatically shut down as a security precaution, the attacker simultaneously attempted to gain control over the network by staking millions of dollars’ worth of BONE tokens. This attempt resulted in approximately $4.1 million worth of ETH, SHIB, and 15 other tokens being withdrawn from the bridge. Following the incident, lead developer Kaal Dhairya released a statement on X, stating that authorities had been contacted and that they were open to a “good faith” agreement with the attacker. The team offered the attacker a 50 ETH bonus, worth approximately $225,000, if the funds were returned. However, no agreement was reached, and the stolen assets were moved to different addresses. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/shiba-inu-shib-releases-update-regarding-recent-hack-attack/
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.00000000059+1.20%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001261+1.77%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014915+7.47%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 13:47
BlackRock is in talks to take over Aligned Data Centres for $40 billion

BlackRock Inc.’s Global Infrastructure Partners is engaged in advanced talks with Aligned Data Centres, a leading infrastructure company, to finalize a deal to purchase it for $40 billion.  BlackRock’s interest in the company grew after a report from reliable sources revealed that Aligned Data Centres successfully raised $12 billion. Notably, this is more than what several leading AI startups have gathered in a single funding round. This fundraising aimed to significantly expand the company’s footprint amid growing demand for facilities that support AI systems. This deal could become one of the largest transactions of the year and possibly the largest ever for any data centre firm. The  The BlackRock-owned company is also in advanced-stage talks to buy utility firm AES in a deal that could be valued at over $40 billion. BlackRock to strike a deal with Aligned Data Centres in the AI boom era  Sources familiar with the situation have noted that BlackRock’s acquisition plans highlight the eagerness of investors to make substantial investments in firms considered crucial for the AI surge. To support this claim, AI-related businesses have already generated $141 billion in corporate credit this year, exceeding a total debt of $127 billion encountered last year, according to Goldman Sachs’s report dated Thursday, October 2. Meanwhile, as tech companies uphold their commitment to invest hundreds of billions or even trillions of dollars in physical infrastructure for AI, there is an escalating need for firms like Aligned that can fulfil these demands. This remains a fact even though Aligned is still planning for most of its data centre capacity and setting targets for the income it will generate. Ari Klein, an analyst at BMO Capital Markets, weighed in on the matter, noting that Aligned has “several activities planned.” He added that companies are prepared to invest further in these initiatives and the opportunities they may create. Founded in 2013, roughly ten years before the era of generative AI, Aligned has always prioritised the establishment of custom data centres for businesses, focusing on efficiency and sustainability. The company’s website revealed that it receives a strong support system from Macquarie Asset Management and manages or is creating 78 data centres across the Americas. Aligned intends to build bigger and more numerous data centres  Like other data centre providers, Aligned has encountered new pressure to build numerous data centres over the past years as AI becomes increasingly adopted. In January, Aligned said it had raised $12 billion in equity and debt financing to expedite its efforts to construct 5 gigawatts of data centre capacity — enough power to run half New York City on a hot day. In a social media post at the time, Andrew Schaap, CEO of Aligned Data Centres, mentioned that this investment aimed to help the company capitalize on the increasing demand for AI-ready infrastructure. “Aligned is ready to seize this opportunity,” he said. However, the main challenge is that building data centres of the required infrastructure takes time, including power supplies. Today, Aligned has more than 600 megawatts of operational data centre capacity, and another 700 megawatts under construction, according to the firm DC Byte, which tracks the market. Despite this, DC Byte founder Edward Galvin noted that Aligned still operates on a decent-sized scale. Sharpen your strategy with mentorship + daily ideas - 30 days free access to our trading program
Overtake
TAKE$0.19214+3.81%
WorldAssets
INC$0.7042-13.55%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07177+2.00%
Coinstats2025/10/04 13:10
