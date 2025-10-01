2025-10-04 Saturday

Bitcoin Struggles for Direction as U.S. Shutdown and Asian Holidays Collide

Bitcoin Struggles for Direction as U.S. Shutdown and Asian Holidays Collide

The post Bitcoin Struggles for Direction as U.S. Shutdown and Asian Holidays Collide appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Markets entered October on uneasy footing as the United States government shut down for the first time since 2018, cutting off the release of critical economic reports and leaving hundreds of thousands of federal workers without pay. The disruption adds a fresh wave of uncertainty to global finance, just as Asia slows down for its Golden Week holiday. For crypto traders, the overlap couldn’t be more awkward. Analysts at K33 Research warned that the combination of Washington’s paralysis and a week of reduced trading in Asia is likely to shrink liquidity across digital assets. Thinner order books, they cautioned, can amplify volatility and trigger sudden swings in Bitcoin and other major tokens. History suggests the early days of October are already a fragile period. K33’s data shows Bitcoin often struggles during Asian holidays, drifting sideways or slipping lower. Still, the broader seasonal pattern has favored October, with BTC logging gains in 10 of the past 12 years. Those exceptions, however, lined up with bear markets — a reminder that historical averages don’t guarantee upside. Despite these headwinds, Bitcoin has managed a modest rebound, reclaiming levels above $116,000 after a 3% daily rise. Yet with CME futures open interest sliding to a five-month low, investor positioning indicates caution remains the dominant mood. Whether October delivers another rally or stalls out may depend less on Bitcoin itself and more on how quickly the U.S. finds a budget deal — and how soon Asian markets return from their holiday pause. Until then, traders could be facing one of the choppiest starts to “Uptober” in recent memory. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01 23:34
Bitcoin surges to two-week high on weak September jobs data, Fed rate cut bets

Bitcoin surges to two-week high on weak September jobs data, Fed rate cut bets

The post Bitcoin surges to two-week high on weak September jobs data, Fed rate cut bets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Bitcoin reached a two-week high following weaker-than-expected private payroll data from ADP. Investors expect the Federal Reserve may cut interest rates sooner due to signs of economic softening. Bitcoin rose to a two-week high of above $117,000 today following weaker-than-expected private payroll data from ADP, a payroll services provider, which strengthened expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts. The flagship cryptocurrency gained momentum as investors interpreted the disappointing jobs report as evidence of economic softening that could prompt more accommodative monetary policy. Risk assets typically benefit from lower interest rate environments due to increased market liquidity. Recent labor market revisions have amplified fears of an economic slowdown, with cooling inflation metrics and declining labor participation strengthening the case for imminent Fed rate adjustments. Historical patterns suggest cryptocurrencies often perform well during fall months, with current market sentiment aligning with policy-driven optimism. The combination of weakening economic indicators and seasonal trends has created a favorable environment for digital asset gains. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bitcoin-surges-on-weak-jobs-data-fed-rate-cut-bets/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01 23:27
XRP, Bitcoin, ETH, gold kickstart Uptober with massive gains

XRP, Bitcoin, ETH, gold kickstart Uptober with massive gains

The post XRP, Bitcoin, ETH, gold kickstart Uptober with massive gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin, altcoins XRP and ETH, together with precious metals, have all witnessed gains to welcome the first day in the much-anticipated “Uptober.”  Bitcoin surged past $117,000 on Wednesday, cementing a broad market rebound as US political gridlock and surging gold prices changed investor sentiment. The top cryptocurrency by market cap gained more than 3.7% in the past 24 hours, briefly touching $117,356 before easing slightly. Second in rank, Ethereum also rallied to break through the critical $4,000 resistance level, trading at $4,319 at press time. The crypto rose nearly 3.3% in 24 hours, supported by trading volumes that exceeded $42 billion. Bitcoin picks up on Uptober rally, walks away from September lows After weeks of turbulence in the crypto market that pushed Bitcoin’s dip to multi-week lows, the king of crypto is back above $115,000 again. On September 26, the coin fell to under $109,000 from levels above $114,000, as sellers dominated the market. After stabilizing below $110,000 over the weekend, bulls regained control on Monday. At the start of this business week, Bitcoin had climbed to $112,500 and then stagnated due to some bearish resistance. However, the bulls were strong enough to push the coin higher to nearly $115,000 later in the day.  Though it was briefly forced back under $113,000 on Tuesday, momentum returned following the announcement of a US government shutdown, propelling the asset past the $117,000 barrier for the first time since September 19. Traders will be watching closely to see if Bitcoin holds above the resistance levels that were pivotal during September’s correction. Market watchers believe that an impending US government shutdown could help crypto markets recover from previous losses. Ethereum climbs past $4,300 amid trading volume uptrend According to market analyst Unichartz, Ethereum has flipped a former resistance zone of $4,300 into support, attracting…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01 23:16
Gold and Bitcoin surge as US stocks falter amid shutodown

Gold and Bitcoin surge as US stocks falter amid shutodown

The post Gold and Bitcoin surge as US stocks falter amid shutodown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. stocks opened lower today as Wall Street weighed the immediate impact of the U.S. government’s official shutdown, and as the dollar slipped, gold and Bitcoin soared. Summary US stocks wavered as U.S. government officially shut down on Wednesday ADP data shows private payrolls declined by 32,000 in September, with this a key report for investors eyeing Federal Reserve rate cuts Gold rallied to a record high and Bitcoin broke above $116,890 as safe havens gained. Wall Street traded lower as the first official government shutdown in seven years began, with investors showing some jitters, helping push the Dow Jones Industrial Average down. The blue-chip index was down 80 points. Meanwhile, uncertainty around the economy also meant the benchmark S&P 500 fell 0.5%, and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.6%. US stocks falter Stocks had closed higher in September, despite notable slips in the last week of the month, with the S&P 500 ending the period up 4.5%. The Dow edged 2.4% higher, while the Nasdaq climbed more than 6% across the month. However, with the gridlock in Washington bringing another pause in government funding and set to see federal agencies cease operations, investors have shown concern. The S&P 500 slipped on Tuesday. A lot of this is due to worries about what happens to scheduled releases of key macroeconomic data. ADP private payrolls fall by 32k Among government agencies set to freeze operations is the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which was expected to release the U.S. jobs report for September on Friday. The uncertainty now puts the just-released ADP private payrolls report under greater scrutiny in the market. Notably, the ADP data showed private payrolls fell in September, missing estimates. Per the report, the private sector lost 32,000 jobs, against an expected gain of 50,000. Dollar slip sees gold and…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01 23:06
$11 trillion asset manager Vanguard considers offering Bitcoin to its clients

$11 trillion asset manager Vanguard considers offering Bitcoin to its clients

The post $11 trillion asset manager Vanguard considers offering Bitcoin to its clients appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Vanguard, an investment firm with $11 trillion in assets under management, is reportedly flirting with the idea of offering Bitcoin (BTC) products to its clients. Serving some 50 million investors, Vanguard currently does not have any crypto-related offerings, so the very idea of exploring such assets signals a potentially fundamental shift. This is especially true since the firm has long stood apart from its rivals, known for its sharp criticism of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) when they debuted in January 2024.  Back then, Vanguard argued that cryptocurrencies lacked inherent economic value and produced no cash flow, possessing only inherent risk.  However, it now appears that increasing client demand has led to a change of heart, as the growing institutional appetite for and the success of Bitcoin ETFs has never been stronger, as reported by Bloomberg on Wednesday, October 1. “If you’re a Vanguard investor and you want to buy Bitcoin ETFs, you don’t want to go to another platform, and nearly every major platform now offers Bitcoin ETFs, so I feel like this is a sign of the times, a big shift,” said Isabelle Lee, who spoke with Eric Balchunas. Crypto ETF demand not abating According to the report, the U.S. investment giant is considering Bitcoin via Wall Street products, which could soon extend to altcoin ETFs, should the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approve them. Bloomberg’s Senior ETF Analyst, Eric Balchunas, a known advocate of Bitcoin alternatives, reiterated his hopes for a positive outcome on October 1, stating on X that the “Crypto ETF approval season has officially arrived!” The potential implications are enormous. With 50 million clients worldwide, even a fraction of them could inject a significant flow of capital into the market. Notably, in January last year, the finance giant shocked the market by refusing…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01 22:55
New York Department of Financial Services Updates Crypto Custody Guidelines, Emphasizing the Separation of Client Assets from Custodian Bankruptcy Risk

New York Department of Financial Services Updates Crypto Custody Guidelines, Emphasizing the Separation of Client Assets from Custodian Bankruptcy Risk

PANews reported on October 1st that the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) has released updated guidance for licensed cryptocurrency custodial entities (VCEs). The core requirement of the guidance is that the custody structure must ensure that the beneficial ownership of digital assets always belongs to the customer, and in particular, customer assets must be protected in the event of the custodial entity's bankruptcy. The NYDFS stated that this update was made in response to the surge in demand for virtual asset custody from both institutional and retail clients, as well as the increasingly complex "sub-custodian" relationships within the industry. The new guidelines explicitly prohibit custodians from using client assets for activities that could compromise client ownership, such as rehypothecation or unsecured lending, without explicit permission and informed consent. Furthermore, the new guidelines impose stricter due diligence, contractual terms, and disclosure requirements on custodians' use of sub-custodians. The guidance, which is intended to provide greater clarity and confidence to clients and prompt licensed entities to review their custody structures and client agreements, is now effective in 2025 and replaces the previous version from January 2023.
PANews 2025/10/01 22:41
BNB Chain's Social Media Account Hack Leads to Phishing Alert

BNB Chain’s Social Media Account Hack Leads to Phishing Alert

BNB Chain's official account was hacked, leading to phishing links being posted. CZ warned users not to click on any compromised links from the account. Continue Reading:BNB Chain’s Social Media Account Hack Leads to Phishing Alert The post BNB Chain’s Social Media Account Hack Leads to Phishing Alert appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats 2025/10/01 21:57
DogeHash Scores $2.5M: 500 Fresh ASICs Aim to Supercharge DOGE—Breakout Watch at $0.238

DogeHash Scores $2.5M: 500 Fresh ASICs Aim to Supercharge DOGE—Breakout Watch at $0.238

Thumzup Media Corporation is making a bold move in the cryptocurrency sector, injecting $2.5 million into DogeHash Technologies to expand its Dogecoin mining operations. The capital infusion, structured as a loan, comes ahead of Thumzup’s pending acquisition of DogeHash and is designed to accelerate deployment of next-generation ASIC miners. According to the press release, with this funding, DogeHash plans to add over 500 new mining rigs, potentially increasing the total operational fleet to more than 4,000 by the end of 2025. This step signals Thumzup’s strategic commitment to scaling its presence in the Dogecoin ecosystem.Expanding Mining CapacityThe fresh funding enables DogeHash to deploy cutting-edge mining hardware quickly, enhancing efficiency and production. The move also aligns with Thumzup’s broader vision of becoming a leading player in cryptocurrency mining. Beyond the immediate operational benefits, expanding mining capacity positions both companies to capitalize on potential Dogecoin market rallies. Robert Steele, Thumzup’s CEO, emphasized that this initiative reinforces their goal of building a premier Dogecoin mining operation.Parker Scott, CEO of DogeHash, noted that the early capital helps accelerate operations during a pivotal period. With more rigs online, the company can increase mining output and maintain a competitive edge in the evolving Dogecoin market. This expansion complements Thumzup’s other initiatives, including DOGE treasury purchases and the launch of its Crypto Advisory Board, creating a multi-faceted approach to digital asset growth.Market Conditions and Dogecoin’s Price ActionDogecoin has seen an increase in value alongside this development. The token is currently priced at $0.2427, reflecting a 5.73% rise in the past 24 hours. Its market capitalization now exceeds $36.6 billion, driven by a circulating supply of 150 billion coins. Market analysts are closely monitoring this movement, with short-term and long-term technical indicators pointing to possible breakouts.Trader Tardigrade, a well-followed analyst, noted that Dogecoin is consolidating inside a symmetrical triangle pattern on the four-hour chart. Support lies at $0.226, while resistance is positioned at $0.238. Source: XBreakout above the resistance zone could propel the coin higher, while a failure may test $0.222 again. The compression pattern reflects falling volatility, which often precedes decisive price swings.Long-Term Outlook and $1 SpeculationAnother market analyst Maximalist, projects a much larger upside for Dogecoin. According to his analysis, the coin has already broken free from a multi-year descending trendline. Currently consolidating in the $0.23–$0.24 range, Dogecoin faces key resistance at $0.28 and $0.45. A confirmed breakout above $0.45 could trigger a run toward $1, supported by Fibonacci extensions and previous cycle highs.
Coinstats 2025/10/01 21:51
Only 5% of Experts See BTC at $200K by 2026, Debate Shifts to Crypto with Real 50x Potential

Only 5% of Experts See BTC at $200K by 2026, Debate Shifts to Crypto with Real 50x Potential

Bitcoin (BTC)’s position as the industry leader has always drawn extreme predictions, but the latest outlooks from analysts reveal a dramatic divide. Just 5% of experts now expect BTC to climb to $200,000 by 2026, while most are warning of limitations around its current trajectory. With the crypto fear and greed index showing continued swings, [...] The post Only 5% of Experts See BTC at $200K by 2026, Debate Shifts to Crypto with Real 50x Potential appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi 2025/10/01 21:50
SimpleFX Announces Relaunch Of First Deposit Bonus

SimpleFX Announces Relaunch Of First Deposit Bonus

To reward traders as soon as they deposit their accounts for the first time, SimpleFX has reinstated its First Deposit Bonus. New deposits receive additional funds in a matter of minutes, giving traders a head start on exploring markets on the SimpleFX platform, which is regulated and crypto-friendly. Key Highlights Details of the First Deposit […]
