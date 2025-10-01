2025-10-04 Saturday

Kripto novice

Privoščite si najbolj vroče novice o kriptovalutah in posodobitve trga
Turning $1,200 Into $120,000 by Investing in Ozak AI’s Presale at $0.012

Turning $1,200 Into $120,000 by Investing in Ozak AI’s Presale at $0.012

The post Turning $1,200 Into $120,000 by Investing in Ozak AI’s Presale at $0.012 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market often thrives on speculation and grand visions, yet not every project depends on just hype alone. This is true in the case of Ozak AI, a project (that combines blockchain with artificial intelligence) whose presale success has caught the attention of potential investors. The project’s current presale price sits at $0.012 with a target listing price of $0.05. On top of that, the idea of converting a $1,200 investment into something significantly larger feels less like fantasy when you dig into the mechanics behind the protocol. The figures might sound ambitious, yet the infrastructure, token metrics, and partnerships make the conversation more serious than many other presale promises floating around. Ozak AI Presale: Why the Tokenomics Matter for ROI Calculations Ozak AI’s presale has already amassed over $3.5 million, with more than 925 million tokens sold during this period. They are now in stage six, with the price of tokens at $0.012. The expected listing price is $0.05, with the long-term price speculation up to $1. While this price growth is not guaranteed, the growth potential is based on transparent figures, and this allows us to confidently outline potential ROI.  The project was designed in the best possible way, with a $1 million giveaway that has awarded more than 100 winners. That blend of incentive-driven growth and structured token distribution adds a practical layer to the ROI narrative. AI Meets Blockchain: The Real Engine Behind Ozak AI’s Potential One of the key features of Ozak AI is its decentralized physical infrastructure (DePIN). This tool fuses blockchain’s tamper-proof nature with IPFS storage flexibility, thereby giving the network an edge in terms of managing large amounts of data across different nodes, shielded from risks linked to one fragile component. Adding more to this, the network is designed with scalability,…
1
1$0.00745+24.12%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1246+0.89%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014936+7.63%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 23:33
Delite
United Health’s Optum Insights Announces Sandeep Dadlani As New CEO; These Are His Top 3 Priorities

United Health’s Optum Insights Announces Sandeep Dadlani As New CEO; These Are His Top 3 Priorities

The post United Health’s Optum Insights Announces Sandeep Dadlani As New CEO; These Are His Top 3 Priorities appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. United Healthcare Group is one of the biggest players in the American healthcare industry, and is taking a tech-forward approach to the future. AFP via Getty Images UnitedHealth Group (UHG) is a massive force in American healthcare. The broader company entails two main groups: United Healthcare, which is primarily the benefits business, and Optum, which focuses on health services. Optum Insights, which resides within the latter, is entirely focused on leveraging software, data and analytics to partner with leading payers and providers to improve the holistic clinical ecosystem, ranging from care models to financial processes. Last week, Optum Insights announced the appointment of a new leader: Sandeep Dadlani was named CEO of the rapidly growing business, charged with bringing a renewed vision and path forward for the years to come. Dadlani is a seasoned executive with years of experience at the intersections of healthcare, digital transformation and enterprise optimization. He has three main goals for the future of Optum Insights and healthcare, more generally. First, leveraging the best of artificial intelligence must be a key component for payers and providers alike. Despite numerous efforts across the board, Dadlani mentions that healthcare economics and workflows in general are not thriving: “friction is high and costs are high—a recipe for chaos.” Indeed, clinician burnout due to administrative tasks and non-clinical burdens is nearing all-time highs. But there is a significant opportunity for AI to introduce automation to many aspects of the clinical workflow and help ease some of these burdens. This is one reason why the healthcare startup sector is booming: from ambient documentation technology to automation in supply chain processes, the digital health market is thriving. This is also why Dadlani is spending his time meeting startups and transformative companies to evaluate potential partnerships and opportunities to help scale useful technology.…
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014936+7.63%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002356+1.72%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 23:25
Delite
US Treasury Eases Crypto Tax Rules — Bitcoin Stands To Gain

US Treasury Eases Crypto Tax Rules — Bitcoin Stands To Gain

The post US Treasury Eases Crypto Tax Rules — Bitcoin Stands To Gain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Treasury Department has issued new guidance clarifying that unrealized gains on digital asset holdings will not be subject to the Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax (CAMT), a move that spares companies like Michael Saylor’s Strategy from potentially billions of dollars in phantom tax liabilities. The decision marks a pivot from the Biden-era tax framework and comes as debate picks up in Congress over how to regulate and tax digital assets. Even today there is a hearing on crypto taxation in the Senate Finance Committee. The CAMT, enacted in 2022, imposes a 15% minimum tax on corporations earning over $1 billion in annual income, based on their financial statement income rather than taxable income. Under Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) rules, companies must “mark-to-market” cryptocurrency holdings on their books, recording paper gains and losses as if the assets were sold at current prices.  That accounting treatment had raised alarms: while unrealized stock gains are excluded from CAMT, digital assets, like Bitcoin, were not explicitly exempt. For firms like Strategy, who aim to hold one trillion-dollars worth of Bitcoin, the distinction could have translated into tens of billions in annual tax bills on unrealized profits. The Treasury’s latest guidance excludes digital assets from CAMT liability, effectively leveling the playing field with equities and bonds.  Bitcoin tax relief and industry pushback This change comes after months of lobbying from industry heavyweights. In May, Strategy and Coinbase submitted a joint letter to the Treasury urging the exemption, arguing that taxing unrealized crypto gains was unfair, unconstitutional, and risked pushing American firms offshore. IRS officials appear to have taken those concerns seriously. The guidance now offers regulatory clarity that could embolden more corporations to add bitcoin to their balance sheets without fear of unpredictable tax shocks. Lummis: Taxing phantom gains doesn’t make sense Senator…
Griffin AI
GAIN$0.0198--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014936+7.63%
Union
U$0.010356+2.64%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 23:14
Delite
BNB Chain Sees Security Breach on Social Media

BNB Chain Sees Security Breach on Social Media

The post BNB Chain Sees Security Breach on Social Media appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The recent breach of BNB Chain’s official social media account has spotlighted significant concerns regarding cyber risks in digital asset management. The incident, involving unauthorized dissemination of misleading links, has prompted the community to question the security of their assets online, highlighting the increasing complexity of digital threats. Continue Reading:BNB Chain Sees Security Breach on Social Media Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/bnb-chain-sees-security-breach-on-social-media
Binance Coin
BNB$1,167.44+7.35%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014936+7.63%
CyberConnect
CYBER$1.742+7.47%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 23:11
Delite
These 16 Freeskiers Will Join Shaun White’s Snow League In December

These 16 Freeskiers Will Join Shaun White’s Snow League In December

The post These 16 Freeskiers Will Join Shaun White’s Snow League In December appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Eileen Gu of China competes during the Women’s Freeski Halfpipe Final on day three of 2024/25 FIS Snowboard & Freeski Halfpipe World Cup at Secret Garden on December 7, 2024 in Zhangjiakou, Hebei Province of China. VCG via Getty Images In March, the Snow League, the professional winter sports league that is the brainchild of snowboarder Shaun White, had its inaugural event in Aspen. The event featured halfpipe snowboarding competition only, but the aim was always to expand into freeskiing—and eventually into new disciplines. Sixteen freeskiers, eight men and eight women, will join the 36 snowboarders in the halfpipe in the second event of the Snow League’s first season, held December 4- 6 at China’s Yunding Snow Park. It’s the same venue that hosted both sports—and many of the same athletes who will compete in the Snow League—at the Beijing 2022 Olympics. The lineup of freeskiers includes 12 Olympians: Eileen Gu (China), Cassie Sharpe (Canada), David Wise (USA), Nick Goepper (USA), Rachael Karker (Canada), Gus Kenworthy (Great Britain), Zoe Atkin (Great Britain), Hanna Faulhaber (USA), Amy Fraser (Canada), Fanghui Li (China), Birk Irving (USA) and Brendan Mackay (Canada). Six of those skiers have earned 13 Olympic medals between them. At Beijing 2022, Gu became the first freestyle skier to win three medals at a single Games, taking gold in big air and halfpipe and silver in slopestyle. Gu was announced as a Snow League global ambassador in June. Wise has three medals across three games (Sochi 2014, Pyeongchang 2018 and Beijing 2022), including two golds. Fellow American Goepper also has three medals across the 2014, 2018 and 2022 Games. He is looking for his first gold at Milano Cortina 2026, competing this time not in slopestyle but in halfpipe. Sharpe has two medals across two games (Pyeongchang 2018 and Beijing…
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0003004-0.23%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014936+7.63%
StaFi
FIS$0.08495+2.50%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 23:10
Delite
BlackRock quietly amasses nearly 4% of Bitcoin’s supply

BlackRock quietly amasses nearly 4% of Bitcoin’s supply

The post BlackRock quietly amasses nearly 4% of Bitcoin’s supply appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, has crossed a line that once seemed unthinkable: through its iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), it now controls around 3.8% of the total Bitcoin supply. As Bloomberg’s Senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas quipped, an equity ETF would need to amass “$2.2 trillion in assets” to achieve a similar footprint in its underlying market. By contrast, SPY, the granddaddy of equity ETFs with three decades of history, only holds about 1.1% of most stocks. IBIT, still a toddler by ETF standards, has managed in a year what traditional funds could not in a generation. IBIT owning 3.8% of all the bitcoin is bonkers if you think about it. An equity ETF would need to have $2.2 trillion in assets to have as much ownership of its underlying asset class. eg $SPY owns 1.1% of most stocks and it’s 32yrs old, IBIT is still a toddler. https://t.co/tgQ6bZxyWB — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) September 30, 2025 The scale is staggering. IBIT’s net assets now stand at $87.7 billion, helping push BlackRock’s total crypto portfolio above $102 billion by the end of Q3, according to Finbold research in Q3 Cryptocurrency Market Report. In the three months to September, the portfolio swelled by $22.46 billion, including a $10.9 billion gain in Bitcoin holdings and a sharp $11.46 billion increase in Ethereum exposure, the latter climbing more than 260%. The trajectory since January tells the fuller story. After dipping in Q1 when BlackRock’s portfolio briefly contracted by almost $5 billion the firm has added more than $35 billion in crypto assets year-to-date, with the strongest inflows coming in the first half and steady expansion in Q3. What started as a cautious foothold has turned into a structural position. U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs pull in $57 billion in inflows since launch IBIT is…
4
4$0.17949+14.93%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014936+7.63%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000271-0.36%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 23:07
Delite
Rate cuts could pave the way for the next DeFi Summer, Aave maker says

Rate cuts could pave the way for the next DeFi Summer, Aave maker says

The post Rate cuts could pave the way for the next DeFi Summer, Aave maker says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stani Kulechov, Aave maker, said lower rate cuts from central banks could push for a new DeFi summer.  He talked about his outlook and predictions during Token2049, which is taking place in Singapore. Kulechov believes steep rate cuts will boost DeFi yields and tokenized assets across the crypto market.  “I think every single rate cut by a central bank, whether it’s by the Fed or ECB … is basically additional arbitrage for these DeFi yields. As rates are gonna go down, we’re gonna see a really good bull market for DeFi yield.” Kulechov links rate cuts to DeFi growth Kulechov said low borrowing costs will make on-chain yields more attractive compared to traditional finance. During the last era of near-zero rates after 2020, DeFi’s total value locked surged from under $1 billion to $10 billion in just months. He believes today’s advanced crypto infrastructure makes DeFi ready for another expansion. However, this time it will be with tokenized assets. “So now, we’ve built this really amazing DeFi infrastructure … And we’re gonna go to a phase where DeFi actually can be embedded into the broader financial and fintech system and distribute yields,” Kulechov told the host at Token2049.  The first ever DeFi summer of 2020 happened during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was driven by a mix of ultra-low interest rates, generous liquidity mining incentives, and the rise of stablecoins. During that time, central banks around the world slashed borrowing costs in response to COVID-19. Because of that, investors start looking for higher yields elsewhere. And this is when they pivoted from traditional finance to crypto.  Decentralized finance dApps like Compound, Aave, and Yearn Finance attracted users with lucrative token rewards. Stablecoins such as USDC and USDT provided the required liquidity for lending and borrowing.  The Federal Reserve kept rates steady…
DeFi
DEFI$0.002256+19.17%
AaveToken
AAVE$285.81+0.19%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014936+7.63%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 23:01
Delite
Ju.com Unveils Global Payment Ecosystem JuPay At TOKEN2049 Singapore, Bridging Trading And Everyday Life

Ju.com Unveils Global Payment Ecosystem JuPay At TOKEN2049 Singapore, Bridging Trading And Everyday Life

The post Ju.com Unveils Global Payment Ecosystem JuPay At TOKEN2049 Singapore, Bridging Trading And Everyday Life appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ju.com Unveils Global Payment Ecosystem JuPay At TOKEN2049 Singapore, Bridging Trading And Everyday Life – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Press Release Ju.com Unveils Global Payment Ecosystem JuPay at TOKEN2049 Singapore, Bridging Trading and Everyday Life Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/ju-com-unveils-global-payment-ecosystem-jupay-at-token2049-singapore-bridging-trading-and-everyday-life/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014936+7.63%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003504+3.33%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 22:54
Delite
Saylor’s Trillion-Dollar Bitcoin Empire Makes Top Altcoins like $HYPER Go Parabolic

Saylor’s Trillion-Dollar Bitcoin Empire Makes Top Altcoins like $HYPER Go Parabolic

The post Saylor’s Trillion-Dollar Bitcoin Empire Makes Top Altcoins like $HYPER Go Parabolic appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Saylor’s Trillion-Dollar Bitcoin Empire Makes Top Altcoins like $HYPER Go Parabolic Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Leah is a British journalist with a BA in Journalism, Media, and Communications and nearly a decade of content writing experience. Over the last four years, her focus has primarily been on Web3 technologies, driven by her genuine enthusiasm for decentralization and the latest technological advancements. She has contributed to leading crypto and NFT publications – Cointelegraph, Coinbound, Crypto News, NFT Plazas, Bitcolumnist, Techreport, and NFT Lately – which has elevated her to a senior role in crypto journalism. Whether crafting breaking news or in-depth reviews, she strives to engage her readers with the latest insights and information. Her articles often span the hottest cryptos, exchanges, and evolving regulations. As part of her ploy to attract crypto newbies into Web3, she explains even the most complex topics in an easily understandable and engaging way. Further underscoring her dynamic journalism background, she has written for various sectors, including software testing (TEST Magazine), travel (Travel Off Path), and music (Mixmag). When she’s not deep into a crypto rabbit hole, she’s probably island-hopping (with the Galapagos and Hainan being her go-to’s). Or perhaps sketching chalk pencil drawings while listening to the Pixies, her all-time favorite band. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/saylor-trillion-dollar-bitcoin-empire-pumps-hyper/
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Wink
LIKE$0.010837+20.46%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.27983-1.07%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 22:47
Delite
Forex Expo 2025 Redefines the Trading Landscape

Forex Expo 2025 Redefines the Trading Landscape

The post Forex Expo 2025 Redefines the Trading Landscape appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 1st, 2025, FinanceWire The Middle East’s largest forex and fintech event convenes the world’s most influential voices in trading, fintech, and digital assets.  With the countdown on, Forex Expo Dubai 2025 will open its doors next week on 6–7 October at Dubai World Trade Centre. The two-day event promises to be the Middle East’s largest and most dynamic gathering for the forex, fintech, and online trading community, bringing together more than 30,000 attendees, 250+ exhibitors, and 150+ global speakers.  A Benchmark for the Industry  Over the years, Forex Expo Dubai has evolved into more than a marketplace — it has become a benchmark for excellence in trading, investment, and fintech. By bringing together brokers, investors, affiliates, IBs, fintech pioneers, and payment solution providers from 60+ countries, the Expo offers an unmatched platform for knowledge exchange, deal-making, and shaping the future of trading.  Global Exhibitors & Cutting-Edge Solutions  At the heart of Forex Expo Dubai 2025 is its exhibition floor, showcasing 250+ international forex, fintech, and investment brands. Attendees will gain access to the latest technologies and solutions spanning the entire trading spectrum, including: Forex, stocks, ETFs, indices, and commodities Advanced liquidity aggregation tools for seamless execution Multi-asset trading platforms built for speed and efficiency RegTech and compliance systems to meet evolving regulations AI-based investing platforms and analytics for smarter decision-making Digital asset innovations bridging traditional finance. Confirmed exhibitors include ADSS, Alpari, CFI Financial Group, CXM, Eightcap, Equiti, Exness, FP Markets, IC Markets, Ingot, JustMarkets, Landmark Markets, Traze, VT Markets, Valetax, Vantage, xChief, XM, amongst many more. Dedicated B2B Zone & GCC Majlis The B2B Zone will once again serve as a dedicated area designed for companies catering to institutional clients, brokers, fintech partners, and solution providers. It will host: Regulatory service providers Technology providers Payment…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014936+7.63%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.56253+9.78%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.10257-6.68%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 22:46
Delite

Novice o trendih

Več

Coinbase Integrates Crypto Trading with Samsung Pay for 75M Users

3 Tips to Stay Profitable Even in Crypto Bear Markets

Federal Reserve Announces Rate Cut Amid Shifting Economic Risks

Ethereum Foundation Allocates 1,000 ETH to Stablecoins for R&D and Grants

What Does Coinbase’s New Move Mean for Crypto and Finance?