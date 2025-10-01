2025-10-04 Saturday

How Investing $300 in Ozak AI at $0.012 Could Yield $30,000 in Returns by 2026

Ozak AI (OZ) is one of the emerging companies at the intersection of blockchain and AI, and it is making quite a buzz with investors seeking high growth rates. At its presale price of $0.012 in the sixth stage, a current investment of $300 in Ozak AI now might have the potential of earning returns [...] The post How Investing $300 in Ozak AI at $0.012 Could Yield $30,000 in Returns by 2026 appeared first on Blockonomi.
‘We’re Going To Be A Lot Better Team Than Last Year’

The post ‘We’re Going To Be A Lot Better Team Than Last Year’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. San Jose Sharks rookie Michael Misa is confident the team will be better this season than they were last year. The Sharks finished as the worst team in the NHL last season. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Getty Images The San Jose Sharks’ Michael Misa is one of the most highly-regarded prospects entering the NHL in years. The 18-year-old Ontario native is the definition of a playmaker, drawing comparisons to John Tavares, a fellow OHL alum who was also granted exceptional player status at a young age (age 14). Misa followed a similar path, earning exceptional player status at the age of 15, becoming just the eighth player to do so. Misa shattered Tavares’ OHL record of 1.18 points per game, averaging 1.24 points per game and winning the OHL Rookie of the Year award in the process. It’s no surprise that Misa has drawn comparisons beyond Tavares and has mentioned the best playmakers of this generation in Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid as influences growing up. McDavid also played in the OHL and is represented by the same sports agency as Misa in Wasserman, which was ranked the No. 2 sports agency by Forbes. The Sharks selected the babyfaced Misa with the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft. The hope is that him and Macklin Celebrini – the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft – will lead the Sharks back to prominence. San Jose finished with the worst record with the worst goal differential in the NHL last season. They haven’t made it to the playoffs since the 2018-19 season. Misa technically has to make the roster first – he’s been playing at centre during training camp and the preseason – but is looking to obviously change the fortunes of the franchise once he…
Spacecoin routes first blockchain transaction through Space

The post Spacecoin routes first blockchain transaction through Space appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Spacecoin announced the execution of the first blockchain transaction through space, completed via a CTC-0 satellite. Summary Spacecoin announced its first end-to-end blockchain transaction via a nanosatellite The signal went from Chile to Portugal through space and was validated on the blockchain Blockchain has just left Earth. The satellite-powered DePIN project, Spacecoin, completed the first-ever blockchain transaction to travel through space. Unveiled on Wednesday, Oct. 1, at the TOKEN2049 event in Singapore, the transaction was transmitted via a nanosatellite over 7,000 kilometers between Chile and Portugal. “This is the first time a blockchain transaction has truly left Earth and come back intact. It shows that crypto doesn’t need to rely on the old internet – it can operate beyond borders, beyond monopolies, even beyond the planet itself. Spacecoin’s mission is to take the principles of decentralization into orbit, and this test is the first step toward giving billions of people a censorship-resistant, borderless internet,” Tae Oh, Founder of Spacecoin, told crypto.news. The transaction traveled from Punta Arenas, Chile, via S-band radio, and reached the CTC-0 nanosatellite. Then, the satellite downlinked it to the Azores, Portugal, where it was validated on the Creditcoin test network. EnduroSat, a European nanosatellite firm, provided the satellite for the test. Spacecoin to leverage Space for decentralization The space-bound transaction was not just symbolic. It is a proof of concept to enable crypto and financial transactions in regions without reliable internet. Moreover, it strengthens blockchain’s resistance to censorship by bypassing internet service providers and terrestrial infrastructure. It can also provide communications in regions that are suffering from conflict. “Unlike terrestrial networks, which remain vulnerable to outages, censorship, and cost barriers, a decentralized satellite-based system can deliver internet access that is global, censorship-resistant, and independent of monopolies,” Space coin’s press release wrote. Spacecoin is preparing to launch…
Ethereum Usage Skyrockets With Unprecedented Daily Transaction Growth Amid Market Fluctuations

Even though Ethereum’s price is currently experiencing a bearish move, the leading altcoin is still holding strongly above the $4,100 level. In the midst of this fluctuating price action, on-chain activities on the ETH network are sharply booming, as evidenced by a notable surge in transactions. Sharp Boom In Ethereum Daily Transactions The price of […]
Kentucky Senator Faces Legal Battles Over Bitcoin Mining Business

TLDR Kentucky Senator Brandon Smith is facing two lawsuits related to his Bitcoin mining business, Mohawk Energy. Ricky Dale Cole claims that Smith misrepresented the company’s value and failed to disclose financial information. Huobi subsidiary HBTPower accuses Smith of breach of contract and misrepresentation under a 2022 agreement. Smith denies the allegations and has filed [...] The post Kentucky Senator Faces Legal Battles Over Bitcoin Mining Business appeared first on CoinCentral.
Why Reddit stock is crashing today

The post Why Reddit stock is crashing today appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The share price of American social media platform Reddit (NYSE: RDDT) continued its bearish momentum on Wednesday amid concerns over the use of the platform’s content in ChatGPT responses. Specifically, RDDT shares fell 8.25% to $209, extending losses from the previous session. However, year-to-date, Reddit stock remains up nearly 30%. RDDT one-week stock price chart. Source: Finbold The decline comes after data from AI tracker Promptwatch showed Reddit content appeared in just 2% of ChatGPT answers on Tuesday, down from 9.7% in August and more than 14% at its peak in September.  Despite the drop, Reddit remained the most-cited social media platform within ChatGPT, averaging 4.3% of responses last month, ahead of LinkedIn at 0.4%. ChatGPT sources cited in responses. Source: Prompt Watch Notably, Reddit has positioned itself as a key content source for artificial intelligence companies, striking billion-dollar licensing deals with OpenAI and Google to allow use of its posts in AI training. Reports in mid-September that the company was exploring dynamic pricing for future licensing agreements initially boosted its stock. However, the recent data showing a sharp decline has raised concerns about the long-term value of its AI partnerships. Investors are also cautious about fluctuations in the platform’s web traffic, which remains vulnerable to changes in Google’s search algorithms.  Wall Street analysts update Reddit stock price  On Wall Street, Reddit currently holds a ‘Moderate Buy’ consensus rating from 25 analysts on TipRanks. Of these, 18 recommend buying the stock while 7 suggest holding, with no sell ratings.  The average 12-month price target is $239, implying a 13.6% upside from Reddit’s current value. Forecasts range from a high of $303 to a low of $165. Reddit’s 12-month stock price prediction. Source: TipRanks Among them, RBC Capital on October 1 reiterated its Sector Perform rating on Reddit with a $245…
Why BlockchainFX Could Outperform Cardano And Sui In 2025

The post Why BlockchainFX Could Outperform Cardano And Sui In 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Cardano has built a reputation for research-driven innovation, while Sui is gaining momentum as a high-speed Layer 1 platform. Both have solid communities and technical merits, but as established networks, their growth can be slower than in the early days. BlockchainFX (BFX), by contrast, is still in its presale phase but already combines features typically found in much larger projects. This mix of early-stage potential, a rising presale price and real-world utility could make BFX one of the best cryptos to buy today. Presale Growth Driving Gains As BFX Hits $0.026 BFX has raised more than $8.5 million in its presale, with tokens priced at $0.026 ahead of a planned $0.05 market launch. Its tiered structure increases the token price as fundraising milestones are hit, rewarding early participants. Investors who use the OCT35 code before 3rd October still receive a 35 per cent bonus on tokens, boosting their potential return. Cardano and Sui have already achieved significant market valuations. By comparison, BFX’s presale stage offers a chance to enter an ecosystem at a fraction of its anticipated launch price, a key factor for anyone looking for crypto with high ROI or the best presales to buy now. Source: InvestingHaven Staking That Turns Holding Into Passive Income Another differentiator for BlockchainFX is its staking model. Approximately 70 per cent of trading fees from its platform are redistributed to stakeholders, with rewards paid in both BFX and USDT. This dual reward stream helps provide consistent income even during market volatility, while daily buybacks and token burns reduce circulating supply to drive long-term value. Cardano’s staking model rewards ADA holders with additional ADA, and Sui’s staking is still maturing. BFX blends staking with platform revenue, giving investors a more direct line to the ecosystem’s growth. A Multi-Asset Platform Beyond Crypto Alone…
Solana Speed Inspired XRP Tundra Architecture: Offering Access to Next-Gen Platform

The post Solana Speed Inspired XRP Tundra Architecture: Offering Access to Next-Gen Platform appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana’s rise in recent years has been attributed to its ability to process thousands of transactions per second with near-instant finality. Its Proof of History consensus mechanism, combined with parallelized transaction execution, has made it a benchmark for speed and scalability in the blockchain sector. This performance has attracted developers building high-volume DeFi and NFT applications that require throughput unavailable on slower chains. XRP Tundra’s architecture borrows from this approach. TUNDRA-S, deployed on Solana, gives the project the same efficiency for yield-bearing functions. This setup enables staking operations, liquidity pooling, and high-frequency interactions without bottlenecks. For presale buyers, the result is access to a system built on proven, high-performance infrastructure. Dual-Token Structure with Defined Upside At the core of XRP Tundra is its two-token model. Every presale buyer receives TUNDRA-S, the Solana-based utility and yield token, paired 1:1 with TUNDRA-X, the governance and reserve token issued on the XRP Ledger. TUNDRA-X anchors decision-making and long-term treasury functions, while TUNDRA-S powers staking and ecosystem activity. The presale is currently in Phase 4, where TUNDRA-S is available at $0.068. Each purchase carries a 16% token bonus. Buyers also receive free TUNDRA-X, which is worth $0.034. At launch, prices will be $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X, highlighting the potential returns for early entry. Unlike many presales that obscure valuation, XRP Tundra’s transparent launch targets provide clarity. The approach has resonated with investors looking for measurable upside rather than open-ended promises. Staking and Utility Features XRP Tundra’s design extends beyond token distribution. Cryo Vaults allow XRP holders to stake assets directly, an option long absent from the XRP Ledger. Returns could reach up to 30% APY, with tiered lockups offering flexibility for different time horizons. Frost Keys, NFT-based boosters, further enhance staking rewards or shorten lock periods, adding utility beyond simple deposits.…
The Secret Weapon California Is Using To Prevent Blackouts

The post The Secret Weapon California Is Using To Prevent Blackouts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Firefighters plan strategy in the evacuation zone of the Dixie Fire, in Twain, California on July 26, 2021. After battling increasingly large and deadly wildfires non-stop for weeks, and with no respite in sight, firefighters in California are admitting they are burnt out. “After a point, you start getting a little screwy, your mental health doesn’t do well,” said 55-year-old fire captain David Tikkanen. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images California is testing a new approach to managing electricity: virtual power plants, which are networks of residential batteries and smart devices that work together as a single, dispatchable generator. Early results indicate that these distributed systems could transform how utilities balance supply and demand on a grid increasingly powered by solar and wind energy. VPPs coordinate thousands of behind-the-meter batteries, smart thermostats, and other connected devices to act collectively as a single grid resource. The idea is straightforward: if each home battery or smart device contributes a small portion of its stored energy at the right time, the combined output can be enormous. In a test in July, California’s three major utilities coordinated hundreds of home batteries through Sunrun, forming a 500-megawatt virtual power plant—enough to rival half of a Diablo Canyon nuclear reactor. The experiment demonstrates that consumer-owned systems, when combined, can provide real-time grid flexibility and help prevent blackouts during peak demand. “When aggregated, these batteries can be dispatched to help the grid at critical moments, providing both reliability and potential financial benefits to participants,” Paul Dickson, chief executive of Sunrun, told me. While Sunrun sells solar panels and battery systems, Dickson said he sees traditional fuels playing a supportive role. “We don’t advocate for the elimination of all fossil generation. This is about creating flexibility and…
Solana, Dogecoin and Cardano Surge as Broader Crypto Market Rises

SOL, DOGE, and ADA surge past the broader market as crypto traders shrug off the U.S. government shutdown and Bitcoin tops $117K.
