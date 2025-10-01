‘We’re Going To Be A Lot Better Team Than Last Year’

The post ‘We’re Going To Be A Lot Better Team Than Last Year’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. San Jose Sharks rookie Michael Misa is confident the team will be better this season than they were last year. The Sharks finished as the worst team in the NHL last season. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Getty Images The San Jose Sharks’ Michael Misa is one of the most highly-regarded prospects entering the NHL in years. The 18-year-old Ontario native is the definition of a playmaker, drawing comparisons to John Tavares, a fellow OHL alum who was also granted exceptional player status at a young age (age 14). Misa followed a similar path, earning exceptional player status at the age of 15, becoming just the eighth player to do so. Misa shattered Tavares’ OHL record of 1.18 points per game, averaging 1.24 points per game and winning the OHL Rookie of the Year award in the process. It’s no surprise that Misa has drawn comparisons beyond Tavares and has mentioned the best playmakers of this generation in Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid as influences growing up. McDavid also played in the OHL and is represented by the same sports agency as Misa in Wasserman, which was ranked the No. 2 sports agency by Forbes. The Sharks selected the babyfaced Misa with the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft. The hope is that him and Macklin Celebrini – the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft – will lead the Sharks back to prominence. San Jose finished with the worst record with the worst goal differential in the NHL last season. They haven’t made it to the playoffs since the 2018-19 season. Misa technically has to make the roster first – he’s been playing at centre during training camp and the preseason – but is looking to obviously change the fortunes of the franchise once he…