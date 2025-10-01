COCA Achieves $1.1M Revenue

The post COCA Achieves $1.1M Revenue appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COCA, a stablecoin-native banking app trusted by over 1 million users, has reached a $1.1M run-rate revenue just four months after launch. The app allows users to fully interact with cryptocurrencies in a non-custodial environment while spending them like real money through a card with various rewards. This achievement in such a short time highlights the growing demand and necessity of such solutions in the broader market. Key COCA Growth Highlights COCA’s rapid growth reflects strong market adoption and product engagement. The app delivers value not only to users through its simple banking interface with self-custody, but also adds significant utility for stablecoins, enabling them to be actively used rather than just sitting idle on exchanges. Here are some key metrics highlighting the app’s early success: Rapid transaction growth: 12x TPV and 7x transactions growth within 4 months, achieved without major marketing campaigns, reflecting strong, sustained product-led growth. High community engagement and recognition: The native COCA token, used for cashback and other rewards, has grown over 500% in the past 4 months, demonstrating strong user interest and interaction within the COCA ecosystem. Increased COCA Card usage: Over 100,000 transactions completed with COCA Cards, highlighting growing adoption and engagement. About COCA Founded in 2023, COCA is a crypto banking app built on a non-custodial wallet, using MPC and passkeys to provide modern banking-level security without the complexity of traditional key management. COCA accounts prioritize stablecoins, allowing instant fiat-to-crypto conversion whenever needed. Users can spend easily with stablecoin-linked Visa cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay at over 80 million merchants worldwide. The app also stands out for its user benefits, offering cashback and partner perks on every transaction, while idle balances earn market-based returns that stay fully spendable. Source: https://beincrypto.com/coca-stablecoin-banking-app-revenue-milestone/