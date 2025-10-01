Borza MEXC
Tether Partners with Rumble to Launch USAT Stablecoin Wallet
TLDR Tether has partnered with Rumble to launch a crypto wallet featuring USAT stablecoin and other digital currencies. The new wallet, set to launch later this year, will cater to Rumble’s 51 million active monthly users. Tether owns a 48% stake in Rumble after investing $775 million in 2024, strengthening its influence over the platform. [...] The post Tether Partners with Rumble to Launch USAT Stablecoin Wallet appeared first on CoinCentral.
Delite
Coincentral
2025/10/01 23:37
Delite
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$570 million, mainly due to the long position
PANews reported on October 1st that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $570 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $428 million in long positions and $141 million in short positions. The total liquidation amount for BTC was $183 million, and for ETH, $141 million.
Delite
PANews
2025/10/01 23:30
Delite
COCA Achieves $1.1M Revenue
The post COCA Achieves $1.1M Revenue appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COCA, a stablecoin-native banking app trusted by over 1 million users, has reached a $1.1M run-rate revenue just four months after launch. The app allows users to fully interact with cryptocurrencies in a non-custodial environment while spending them like real money through a card with various rewards. This achievement in such a short time highlights the growing demand and necessity of such solutions in the broader market. Key COCA Growth Highlights COCA’s rapid growth reflects strong market adoption and product engagement. The app delivers value not only to users through its simple banking interface with self-custody, but also adds significant utility for stablecoins, enabling them to be actively used rather than just sitting idle on exchanges. Here are some key metrics highlighting the app’s early success: Rapid transaction growth: 12x TPV and 7x transactions growth within 4 months, achieved without major marketing campaigns, reflecting strong, sustained product-led growth. High community engagement and recognition: The native COCA token, used for cashback and other rewards, has grown over 500% in the past 4 months, demonstrating strong user interest and interaction within the COCA ecosystem. Increased COCA Card usage: Over 100,000 transactions completed with COCA Cards, highlighting growing adoption and engagement. About COCA Founded in 2023, COCA is a crypto banking app built on a non-custodial wallet, using MPC and passkeys to provide modern banking-level security without the complexity of traditional key management. COCA accounts prioritize stablecoins, allowing instant fiat-to-crypto conversion whenever needed. Users can spend easily with stablecoin-linked Visa cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay at over 80 million merchants worldwide. The app also stands out for its user benefits, offering cashback and partner perks on every transaction, while idle balances earn market-based returns that stay fully spendable. Source: https://beincrypto.com/coca-stablecoin-banking-app-revenue-milestone/
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 23:24
Delite
ECB weighs rate stance after September data
Eurozone inflation rose to 2.2% in September, breaking above the European Central Bank’s target for the first time since April. The jump from 2.0% in August came as service prices increased and energy costs fell at a slower pace. New figures from Eurostat showed the change matched forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists. The […]
Delite
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/01 23:19
Delite
CoinShares Acquires Bastion to Supercharge Active Digital Asset Management
CoinShares is set to acquire FCA-regulated Bastion to boost active digital asset management and expand institutional products, penetrating into the U.S. market.
Delite
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/01 23:15
Delite
Grayscale: Its Zcash Trust has opened private placement to qualified investors
PANews reported on October 1st that Grayscale announced on its official X platform that its Grayscale Zcash Trust is now open for private placement to eligible accredited investors.
Delite
PANews
2025/10/01 23:05
Delite
Treasury to Exempt Bitcoin from 15% CAMT Tax on Unrealized Gains, Saving Strategy Billions
The Treasury Department is preparing to formally exempt crypto holdings from the Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax, eliminating a potential multibillion-dollar tax liability for companies like Strategy that holds approximately 640,031 Bitcoin worth over $74 billion with unrealized gains of over $27 billion.
Delite
Coinstats
2025/10/01 22:58
Delite
Dragonfly: ‘Tokenized aandelen bieden geen voordeel voor de cryptomarkt’
Tokenized aandelen zijn misschien niet zo voordelig voor de cryptomarkt als vaak gedacht wordt. Ze zouden vooral voordelig zijn voor de traditionele financiële markten. Rob Hadick van Dragonfly sprak hierover tijdens een interview over. Maar waarom wordt hier zo over gedacht? En wat betekent het voor de cryptomarkt? Tokenized aandelen niet voordelig volgens Dragonfly Al jaren wordt er ingezet op het brengen van aandelen naar de blockchain. Toch lijkt dit volgens opinieleiders niet helemaal het geval te zijn. Rob Hadick, algemeen partner van crypto venturebedrijf Dragonfly, sprak zich tegen het idee uit tijdens een interview met Cointelegraph. Hij ziet het vooral als een voordeel voor traditionele financiën (TradFi): "Het lijdt geen twijfel dat het een groot effect heeft op TradFi. Ze willen 24/7 handel, het is beter voor hun economie." Toch denkt hij dat de voordelen voor RWA tokenization blockchains als Ethereum onduidelijk zijn. Zo is de Amerikaanse Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) bezig met een plan om tokenized aandelen te laten handelen op cryptobeurzen. Toch is Hadick van mening dat instellingen niet willen dat de tokenized aandelen op 'algemene blockchains' worden gebruikt: "Ze willen de economie niet delen. Ze willen blockruimte niet delen met memecoins. Ze willen zaken als privacy kunnen controleren, ze willen kunnen bepalen wat er in hun omgeving gebeurt." Layer 1's en 2's geen voordeel voor Ethereum Hadick is van mening dat ook Layer-2 netwerken geen oplossing zijn. Hij zegt dat de waarde misschien niet voldoende terugkomt naar Ethereum of het crypto ecosysteem. Dit is iets waar gebruikers wel op hopen. Toch is een Layer 1 netwerk nog een minder goede optie, aangezien bestaande blockchains daar nog minder van profiteren. Het lastige daaraan is dat instellingen een omgeving zoeken die ze kunnen beheersen. Het bijzondere aan deze mening is dat veel TradFi bedrijven van mening zijn dat het zowel een voordeel voor TradFi als voor DeFi zal zijn. Dit hoeft niet zo simpel te zijn. Het is lastig om te zien hoe een controleerbare omgeving voor instellingen een hoeveelheid kapitaalstroom naar crypto zal veroorzaken. Het bericht Dragonfly: 'Tokenized aandelen bieden geen voordeel voor de cryptomarkt' is geschreven door Marijn van Leeuwen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Delite
Coinstats
2025/10/01 22:47
Delite
US-UK Cooperation Might Foster New Crypto Era: Here’s Why Best Wallet Could Be the Key
During Trump’s state visit to the UK, Chancellor Rachel Reeves and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the creation of […] The post US-UK Cooperation Might Foster New Crypto Era: Here’s Why Best Wallet Could Be the Key appeared first on Coindoo.
Delite
Coindoo
2025/10/01 22:45
Delite
XRP Price Analysis for October 1
Can growth of XRP lead to test of $3 zone soon?
Delite
Coinstats
2025/10/01 22:37
Delite
