Hashdex Adds Cardano to Crypto Index Fund as ADA Gains SEC Listing Eligibility

The post Hashdex Adds Cardano to Crypto Index Fund as ADA Gains SEC Listing Eligibility appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Asset manager Hashdex has officially included Cardano in its Nasdaq Crypto Index U.S. ETF. This follows ADA’s eligibility under the new generic listing standards, with the altcoin now joining BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, and XLM as part of the fund’s holdings. Hashdex Includes Cardano In Crypto Index Fund The asset manager filed a Form 8-K with the SEC, notifying the agency of the inclusion of ADA in the Trust’s holdings, effective as of today. The firm noted that ADA, currently part of the Nasdaq Crypto U.S. Settlement Price Index, will become an eligible asset under the generic listing standards adopted by Nasdaq following SEC approval. In line with this, Hashdex’s Nasdaq Crypto Index U.S. ETF will now hold Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XLM, XRP, and Cardano. The Trust’s holdings will be subject to quarterly rebalancing and any additional Index constituents added from time to time in accordance with the Index’s methodology and the generic listing standards. CoinGape had earlier reported that the SEC approved Hashdex’s expansion of its crypto index fund beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum to include other crypto assets. Notably, the weighted holdings place BTC at 72.5%, ETH at 14.8%, XRP at 6.9%, SOL at 4.3%, and ADA at 1.2%. With Cardano now eligible under the generic listing standards, this effectively paves the way for the potential approval of Grayscale’s ADA ETF, which is among the funds that the SEC is likely to decide on this month. It is worth mentioning that ADA already has a futures market on Coinbase, making it eligible for approval under the generic listing standards. Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas recently stated that the odds of approval for crypto ETFs that meet the requirements under the generic listing standards are now 100%. As such, this means that the SEC will approve the Grayscale ADA ETF, although the timeline for…
2025/10/01 23:35
Korean Air x Wingbits Interview: Blockchain-Powered Aviation Data with Robin Wingårdh

Korean Air x Wingbits Interview: Blockchain-Powered Aviation Data with Robin Wingårdh

In this interview, Wingbits CEO Robin Wingårdh explains how Korean Air uses blockchain-verified ADS-B data for aviation R&D, AAM, and future flight systems.
2025/10/01 23:30
Mega Matrix to Expand $2B Digital Asset Treasury into Multi-Stablecoin Framework

Mega Matrix to Expand $2B Digital Asset Treasury into Multi-Stablecoin Framework

NYSE-listed firm Mega Matrix Inc. announced on Wednesday that it expanded its $2 billion Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) to include a wider set of stablecoins and governance tokens, making it one of the first U.S.-listed firms to adopt a multi-asset stablecoin framework under SEC-compliant structures. In a press release shared with Cryptonews, the company said it was previously concentrated on Ethena’s governance token ENA. Under the revised strategy, it will also hold USDe, USDtb, and ENA from the Ethena ecosystem; USDH and HYPE from Hyperliquid; USDF and ASTER from Aster; and USDS and SKY from Sky Protocol. “Dual-Engine” Structure The updated treasury model is described as a “dual-engine” approach. Part of the portfolio will be held in stablecoins and allocated to low-risk decentralized finance (DeFi) activities such as staking and yield locking on platforms, including Pendle. This segment is intended to provide a steady income, even during periods of market volatility. The second part involves governance tokens from the same ecosystems. These holdings give Mega Matrix the ability to participate in protocol-level decision-making while also capturing potential value growth tied to the expansion of the platforms. Broader Stablecoin Market Context Colin Butler, executive vice president and global head of markets at Mega Matrix, said stablecoins have become an established asset class and noted the U.S. Treasury projections that the market could reach $2 trillion by 2028. Butler said that the company’s treasury shift moves away from reliance on a single-token strategy toward broader exposure across several digital asset networks. Stablecoins, typically pegged to fiat currencies, are increasingly viewed by corporations as liquid and relatively stable instruments within the broader crypto sector. The inclusion of governance tokens, however, adds a layer of exposure to sector-specific risks and potential upside. Corporate Shift Toward Digital Assets Mega Matrix, once a diversified holding company with activities ranging from Ethereum staking to media production, has been refocusing its operations around blockchain and digital asset strategies. Its decision to integrate a mix of stablecoins and governance tokens into its balance sheet reflects a wider corporate trend of experimenting with digital assets under regulated structures. The company said the expansion provides its shareholders with a mix of steady revenue from stablecoin allocations and potential longer-term returns from governance token participation. Mega Matrix’s move demonstrates how public companies are starting to view stablecoins not only as a liquidity tool but also as a foundational layer for corporate treasury management
2025/10/01 23:13
Delite
Nasdaq-Listed VisionSys AI Plans $2B Solana Treasury with Marinade Finance

Nasdaq-Listed VisionSys AI Plans $2B Solana Treasury with Marinade Finance

The post Nasdaq-Listed VisionSys AI Plans $2B Solana Treasury with Marinade Finance appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News VisionSys AI Inc., an emerging technology services company listed on Nasdaq, announced that its subsidiary, Medintel Technology, has entered into an exclusive partnership framework with Marinade Finance to launch a Solana-based digital treasury program. Strengthening VisionSys with Strategic Solana Staking This initiative is designed to strengthen VisionSys’s finances, boost liquidity, and create long-term value for …
2025/10/01 23:05
CoinShares to acquire Bastion in push for active crypto funds

CoinShares to acquire Bastion in push for active crypto funds

The post CoinShares to acquire Bastion in push for active crypto funds appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CoinShares International Limited announced Wednesday that it will acquire Bastion Asset Management, a London-based alternative investment manager focused on digital assets. The transaction, subject to approval by the UK Financial Conduct Authority, will integrate Bastion’s strategies, team, and expertise into CoinShares’ broader asset management platform.  CoinShares, headquartered in Jersey with roughly $10 billion in assets under management, said the move enhances its actively managed offerings as it continues to position itself as a comprehensive provider of digital asset investment solutions. The acquisition aligns with CoinShares’ strategy of combining its established passive products, such as exchange-traded products (ETPs), with more sophisticated actively managed strategies aimed at institutional investors. Bastion brings a market-neutral, quantitative alpha approach that has been deployed over the past three years across a growing client base. Following the acquisition, Bastion co-founders Philip Scott and Fred Desobry will join CoinShares. CoinShares’ announcement highlighted that the deal supports its US growth strategy. With the firm already holding registered Investment Advisor status under the Investment Company Act of 1940, the integration of Bastion’s expertise will allow the creation of institutional-grade actively managed funds tailored to US investors. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/coinshares-to-acquire-bastion-in-push-for-active-crypto-funds
2025/10/01 23:03
Metaplanet (3350.T) Stock: Plunges 10% Despite $623M Bitcoin Bet and Q3 Surge

Metaplanet (3350.T) Stock: Plunges 10% Despite $623M Bitcoin Bet and Q3 Surge

TLDR Metaplanet stock dips 10% after $623M Bitcoin buy, now 4th largest holder Tokyo’s Metaplanet expands Bitcoin treasury despite market skepticism Q3 revenue surges 116% as Metaplanet doubles down on Bitcoin strategy Capital Group lifts stake to 11.45%, backing BTC-based treasury model Metaplanet eyes 210K BTC by 2027 under bold “555 Million Plan” expansion Metaplanet [...] The post Metaplanet (3350.T) Stock: Plunges 10% Despite $623M Bitcoin Bet and Q3 Surge appeared first on CoinCentral.
2025/10/01 22:50
Strategy’s stock rises as Treasury clarifies CAMT exclusion for unrealized crypto profits

Strategy’s stock rises as Treasury clarifies CAMT exclusion for unrealized crypto profits

New IRS guidance eliminates a looming tax risk associated with unrealized crypto gains, a relief for Strategy.
2025/10/01 22:43
October Fed Rate Cut Odds Rise After Weak U.S. Labor Data, Bitcoin Surges

October Fed Rate Cut Odds Rise After Weak U.S. Labor Data, Bitcoin Surges

Read the full article at coingape.com.
2025/10/01 22:39
Grayscale Predicts Continued Crypto Growth from Economic Trends

Grayscale Predicts Continued Crypto Growth from Economic Trends

The crypto bull market is influenced by macro demand and regulatory clarity, Grayscale reports. Fed rate cuts make digital assets more attractive by lowering borrowing costs. Continue Reading:Grayscale Predicts Continued Crypto Growth from Economic Trends The post Grayscale Predicts Continued Crypto Growth from Economic Trends appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
2025/10/01 22:37
Bitcoin ATH? US Government Shutdown Triggers Massive Crypto Pump

Bitcoin ATH? US Government Shutdown Triggers Massive Crypto Pump

Cryptocurrency market pump that followed US government shutdown certainly raising some eyebrows
2025/10/01 22:35
