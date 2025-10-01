2025-10-04 Saturday

Kripto novice

Privoščite si najbolj vroče novice o kriptovalutah in posodobitve trga
Best Crypto Presale Predictions October 2025: Based Eggman $GGs, BullZilla, BlockDag and BlockchainFX Crypto Presales

Best Crypto Presale Predictions October 2025: Based Eggman $GGs, BullZilla, BlockDag and BlockchainFX Crypto Presales

Crypto presales continue to dominate conversations in October 2025 as traders search for projects that balance accessibility, growth, and adoption. […] The post Best Crypto Presale Predictions October 2025: Based Eggman $GGs, BullZilla, BlockDag and BlockchainFX Crypto Presales appeared first on Coindoo.
Delite
Coindoo2025/10/01 23:40
Delite
Ethereum Fusaka upgrade successfully deployed on Holesky testnet, mainnet launch imminent

Ethereum Fusaka upgrade successfully deployed on Holesky testnet, mainnet launch imminent

PANews reported on October 1 that according to CoinDesk, Ethereum's next hard fork upgrade "Fusaka" was successfully deployed and finalized on the Holesky test network earlier today, marking its first key step towards the launch of the mainnet. The Fusaka upgrade aims to reduce the cost of operating on Ethereum, particularly benefiting institutional users and Layer 2 networks. One of the key features it introduces is PeerDAS, which will help reduce costs for L2 and validators by optimizing data verification methods. Fusaka is scheduled to conduct two more testnet runs on October 14 and October 28. After these tests are completed, Ethereum core developers will finalize the specific date for Fusaka’s mainnet launch.
1
1$0.00745+24.12%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4205-0.21%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07174+1.87%
Delite
PANews2025/10/01 23:39
Delite
Local bull markets may become the norm, with Q4 ushering in market recovery

Local bull markets may become the norm, with Q4 ushering in market recovery

Original author: arndxt Original translation: AididiaoJP, Foresight News The view that the economy is re-accelerating is actually very one-sided. Currently, it is mainly supported by the assets of wealthy families and investment driven by artificial intelligence. For investors, this cycle cannot simply rely on a general market rise: The core of long-term growth is semiconductors and AI infrastructure. Increase holdings of scarce physical assets: gold, metals, and some promising real estate markets. Be wary of broad-based indices: The high share of the "Big Seven" masks the overall market fragility. Keep a close eye on the US dollar: its direction will determine whether this cycle continues or is interrupted. Just like in 1998 to 2000, the bull market may continue for a while, but volatility will become more intense and asset selection will be the key to becoming a market winner. Economic polarization Market performance is a true reflection of the economy. As long as the stock market remains near its historical highs, it will be difficult to believe that there is an economic recession. We are in a sharply diverging economic environment: The top 10% of income earners contribute more than 60% of consumption and accumulate wealth through stocks and real estate. At the same time, inflation is eroding the purchasing power of middle- and low-income families. This widening gap explains why, despite the “reacceleration” of the economy, the job market remains weak and the cost of living crisis persists. Uncertainty caused by Fed policy Be prepared for policy volatility. The Federal Reserve must address both the appearance of inflation and the political cycle. This creates opportunities, but also means that if market expectations shift, there could be a sudden risk of a downturn. The Federal Reserve is currently in a dilemma: On the one hand, strong GDP growth and resilient consumption support a slower pace of interest rate cuts; On the other hand, market valuations are too high, and delaying interest rate cuts may trigger "growth concerns." History shows that rate cuts during periods of strong earnings, such as in 1998, can prolong bull markets. But this time is different: inflation remains stubbornly high, the "Big Seven" are posting strong earnings, while the remaining 493 companies in the S&P 500 are performing mediocrely. Asset selection in a nominal growth environment One should hold scarce physical assets (gold, key commodities, real estate in supply-constrained areas) and areas that represent productivity (AI infrastructure, semiconductors), while avoiding excessive concentration in stocks driven by internet hype. The period that follows is less likely to be a full-blown boom and more like a partial bull run: Semiconductors remain core to AI infrastructure, and related investments continue to drive growth. Gold and real assets are re-demonstrating their value as a hedge against currency debasement. Cryptocurrencies are currently facing pressure from deleveraging and excess government debt, but structurally they are closely linked to the liquidity cycle that drives gold higher. Real estate and consumption trends If the real estate and stock markets weaken simultaneously, the "wealth effect" that supports consumption will be impacted. Real estate will experience a short-term rebound when interest rates are slightly lowered, but deep-seated problems remain: The imbalance between supply and demand caused by demographic changes; Increased default rates due to the end of forbearance periods on student loans and mortgages; There are significant regional differences (older groups have asset buffers, while young families are under great pressure). US dollar liquidity and global layout The US dollar is a key factor affecting the overall situation. If the global economy weakens and the US dollar strengthens, more vulnerable markets may experience problems before the US. One overlooked risk is a contraction in the supply of US dollars: Tariff policies reduce trade deficits and limit the scale of dollar flows back to U.S. assets; The fiscal deficit remains high, but foreign buyers' appetite for U.S. Treasuries has waned, potentially causing liquidity problems. Futures market data shows that US dollar short positions have reached a historical extreme, which may trigger a short squeeze on the US dollar and undermine the stability of risky assets. Political Economy and Market Psychology We are in the late stages of a financialization cycle: Policymakers strive to "maintain the status quo" until important political milestones (such as general elections and midterm elections) have passed; Structural inequalities (rents rising faster than wages, wealth concentrated among the elderly) fuel populist pressures and prompt policy adjustments in areas such as education and housing; The market itself is reflexive: funds are highly concentrated in seven large-cap stocks, which both supports valuations and sows the seeds of vulnerability.
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002015-1.12%
MAY
MAY$0.03949+0.20%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010554+1.79%
Delite
PANews2025/10/01 23:30
Delite
Pepe Coin Alternative Goes Viral After PEPE Millionaire Dumps 2.5 Billion PEPE to Invest in It

Pepe Coin Alternative Goes Viral After PEPE Millionaire Dumps 2.5 Billion PEPE to Invest in It

While whale profit-taking isn’t unusual, what caught attention this time was where that capital appears to be flowing. Traders are […] The post Pepe Coin Alternative Goes Viral After PEPE Millionaire Dumps 2.5 Billion PEPE to Invest in It appeared first on Coindoo.
Pepe
PEPE$0.0000101+1.91%
Threshold
T$0.01576+0.89%
Delite
Coindoo2025/10/01 23:17
Delite
Trump-Linked Thumzup Media Pumps $2.5M Into Dogecoin Mining Fleet

Trump-Linked Thumzup Media Pumps $2.5M Into Dogecoin Mining Fleet

TLDR Thumzup Media invests $2.5 million in DogeHash Technologies to expand its Dogecoin mining fleet. The investment will help DogeHash deploy over 500 new ASIC miners, increasing its fleet to 4,000 units by year-end. Thumzup Media’s involvement in Dogecoin mining is part of its broader strategy to focus on digital assets. The capital infusion strengthens [...] The post Trump-Linked Thumzup Media Pumps $2.5M Into Dogecoin Mining Fleet appeared first on CoinCentral.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.842+1.22%
4
4$0.17823+14.12%
Particl
PART$0.2584+6.42%
Delite
Coincentral2025/10/01 23:11
Delite
This Trend In DEXs Can Break Crypto Markets

This Trend In DEXs Can Break Crypto Markets

The post This Trend In DEXs Can Break Crypto Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome to the US Crypto News Morning Briefing—your essential rundown of the most important developments in crypto for the day ahead. Grab a coffee as the crypto market enters another record-setting phase. Volumes are climbing to new highs, sparking debates about whether this signals strength or exposes fragility beneath the surface in a system increasingly fueled by leverage and speculation rather than steady demand. Crypto News of the Day: Total Perps Volume Hits ATH, Surpassing $100 Billion In late September, perpetual futures trading volume surged to an all-time high (ATH) above $100 billion. This marks a milestone for decentralized exchanges (DEXs) specializing in perpetual contracts. Sponsored Sponsored The surge highlights a new phase in crypto, where speculation is the product and not just a feature. Perpetual DEXs are 24/7, self-custodial venues where traders can long or short crypto assets with leverage, without expiry dates. Unlike centralized exchanges (CEXs), perps live entirely on-chain, with oracles and automated funding rates anchoring contract prices to spot markets. The model has matured fast, thanks to regulatory pressure on CEXes, improved execution tech that mimics centralized speed, and a revenue meta where projects directly accrue value through fees and token buybacks. “Crypto’s largest PMF → ability to make people rich. Perp DEXes do exactly that and allow users to long any degeneracy in our hyper-financialized world,” wrote DeFi researcher Ash.               Between 2023 and 2025, perp DEX volume jumped from $647.6 billion to $1.5 trillion, representing a 138% year-on-year surge. Market share rose from under 10% to 26% of all perpetual futures trading globally. The second quarter (Q2) of 2025 alone saw a record $898 billion in perp volume. Behind the boom are platforms pushing innovation at breakneck speed. Hyperliquid (HYPE), built on its own Layer-1 (L1) with a fully on-chain order book, has led…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01493+7.59%
Aethir
ATH$0.05198+2.50%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00162+0.99%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 23:00
Delite
Crypto Prices Surge Following U.S. Data Release

Crypto Prices Surge Following U.S. Data Release

U.S. data boosts Bitcoin to $117,000 as crypto markets rally. Continue Reading:Crypto Prices Surge Following U.S. Data Release The post Crypto Prices Surge Following U.S. Data Release appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Union
U$0.010356+2.64%
Delite
Coinstats2025/10/01 22:59
Delite
Here’s why gold and Bitcoin are surging as US stocks falter

Here’s why gold and Bitcoin are surging as US stocks falter

U.S. stocks opened lower today as Wall Street weighed the immediate impact of the U.S. government’s official shutdown, and as the dollar slipped, gold and Bitcoin soared. Wall Street traded lower as the first official government shutdown in seven years…
SphereX
HERE$0.000239+4.36%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003239+0.90%
Union
U$0.010356+2.64%
Delite
Crypto.news2025/10/01 22:58
Delite
U.S. Supreme Court refuses to allow Trump to immediately remove Fed Governor Cook

U.S. Supreme Court refuses to allow Trump to immediately remove Fed Governor Cook

PANews reported on October 1 that the U.S. Supreme Court refused to allow Trump to immediately remove Federal Reserve Board Governor Tim Cook. (Jinshi)
Union
U$0.010356+2.64%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.842+1.22%
mETHProtocol
COOK$0.015115+9.18%
Delite
PANews2025/10/01 22:54
Delite
Nasdaq-Listed VisionSys AI Partners Marinade Finance to Establish $2B SOL Reserve

Nasdaq-Listed VisionSys AI Partners Marinade Finance to Establish $2B SOL Reserve

VisionSys AI Inc., a company listed on the Nasdaq exchange and recognized for its work in brain-machine interfaces, has partnered with Marinade Finance, a leading staking protocol on the Solana blockchain. Together, they plan to create a $2 billion digital asset reserve using the SOL cryptocurrency. The partnership was announced on October 1, 2025, and aims to place VisionSys at the center of decentralized finance (DeFi), combining advanced technology with blockchain’s fast systems. Solana Treasury Sees $2 Billion Boost The project will proceed in steps, starting with $500 million in SOL purchases expected by April 2026, and will gradually expand to $2 billion. The treasury program will also support VisionSys’s research in AI for DeFi, utilizing unique models to analyze blockchain data and develop strategies for token trading. Marinade will manage staking and operations, ensuring security through regular audits and community governance. The partnership already supports over 154,000 SOL holders, helping VisionSys maximize its asset returns. Reacting to the development, Heng Wang, Chief Executive Officer of VisionSys AI Inc., said: “This Partnership represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to integrate digital assets into our corporate DNA. It positions VisionSys as a pioneer of AI-driven blockchain treasury management. By leveraging Marinade’s unparalleled expertise, we are not just strengthening our treasury; we are building a foundation for the future.” AI Meets Web3 Innovation Scott Gralnick, Head of Institutional Growth at Marinade Finance, also commented excitedly about the collaboration, saying the partnership unlocks new value. “We are excited to partner with VisionSys. As a leader in AI solutions for blockchains, forming a Solana treasury vehicle with the leading Solana delegation provider is a perfect fit,” he added. The collaboration, like some others, combines VisionSys’s skills in brain-machine technology—with its knowledge in hardware, software, and algorithms—with Solana’s efficient blockchain to develop new solutions. The announcement follows VisionSys’ hiring of DeFi expert Hakob Sirounian as Chief Strategy Officer on September 24, aimed at supporting the growth of the blockchain industry. Meanwhile, Helius Medical Technologies, a Nasdaq-listed neurotech company, recently took a significant step to join the ever-growing list of institutional crypto investors. The company made its first-ever purchase of 760,190 SOL for $175.6 million. The company had earlier teamed up with Pantera Capital and Summer Capital to raise $500 million for more SOL purchases. The post Nasdaq-Listed VisionSys AI Partners Marinade Finance to Establish $2B SOL Reserve appeared first on Cointab.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1248+1.05%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001622-7.78%
Solana
SOL$229.27-0.05%
Delite
Coinstats2025/10/01 22:37
Delite

Novice o trendih

Več

Coinbase Integrates Crypto Trading with Samsung Pay for 75M Users

3 Tips to Stay Profitable Even in Crypto Bear Markets

Federal Reserve Announces Rate Cut Amid Shifting Economic Risks

Ethereum Foundation Allocates 1,000 ETH to Stablecoins for R&D and Grants

What Does Coinbase’s New Move Mean for Crypto and Finance?