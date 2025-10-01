Borza MEXC
2025-10-04 Saturday
Kripto novice
Privoščite si najbolj vroče novice o kriptovalutah in posodobitve trga
October Fed Rate Cut Odds Rise, Bitcoin Surges
The post October Fed Rate Cut Odds Rise, Bitcoin Surges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. private payrolls unexpectedly fell in September, raising market bets that the Federal Reserve will cut rates in October. This has coincided with a rise in Bitcoin price. Economists had expected an increase of 50,000 following a revised gain of 54,000 in August. Market Participants Expect Fed Rate Cuts After Weak Payroll Data The ADP National Employment Report showed a decline of 32,000 jobs, the steepest drop since March 2023. The weak data shifted investor expectations sharply, including a positive effect on Bitcoin. On Polymarket, the probability of the Fed keeping rates unchanged fell to only six percent. Traders now anticipate another cut, as the central bank tries to ease pressure on a slowing labor market. The Fed reduced its benchmark rate in September to a range of 4.00% to 4.25%. Polymarket data shows slim 6% chance Fed keeps rates unchanged in October. The release came at a sensitive time. The U.S. government has entered a shutdown after Congress failed to pass funding. The government shutdown has suspended many official reports, leaving private data like ADP with more weight. Without the Labor Department’s jobs release, investors turned to ADP for signals about hiring conditions. The decline reinforced concerns that employers remain cautious despite strong growth earlier this year. Hence, Citi economists say the Fed will likely deliver 25bp rate cuts in October and December, as signaled in its dot plot. ADP Job Losses Fuel October Rate Cut Expectations and Bitcoin Rally The ADP report showed that a high number of employees from small and medium businesses lost their jobs. A big decline was experienced in industry sectors such as leisure, hospitality and professional services. Only large companies as well as certain healthcare companies employed many workers. A re-examination of the data added to the downward factor. Expectations for October were…
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 00:32
Delite
Bitcoin Miners’ Revenue Fell 4.23% in September as Difficulty Hike Nears
The post Bitcoin Miners’ Revenue Fell 4.23% in September as Difficulty Hike Nears appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin miners had a modest September slump, watching revenue shrink 4.23%—that’s $69 million gone compared to August’s haul. September Slide for Bitcoin Mining Revenue At the time of publication, hashrateindex.com data shows the spot valuation of one petahash per second (PH/s) of SHA256 hashrate stands at $52.10—a modest decline from the $53.15 figure documented on […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-miners-revenue-fell-4-23-in-september-as-difficulty-hike-nears/
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 00:29
Delite
Did Bitcoin Top? Top Trader Warns Of Brutal $98k Liquidity Sweep
The post Did Bitcoin Top? Top Trader Warns Of Brutal $98k Liquidity Sweep appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jake Simmons, a dedicated crypto journalist, has been passionate about Bitcoin since 2016 when he first learned about it. Through his extensive work with NewsBTC.com and Bitcoinist.com, Jake has become a trusted voice in the crypto community, guiding newcomers and seasoned enthusiasts alike towards a deeper understanding of this dynamic field. His mission is simple yet profound: to demystify Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies and make them accessible to everyone.With a professional career in the Bitcoin and crypto scene that began right after graduating with a degree in Information Systems in 2017, Jake has immersed himself in the industry. Jake joined the NewsBTC Group in late 2022. His educational background provides him with the technical prowess and analytical skills necessary to dissect complex topics and present them in an understandable format. Whether you are a casual reader curious about Bitcoin or an investor seeking to navigate the latest market trends, Jake’s insights offer valuable perspectives that bridge the gap between complex technology and everyday usage. Jake is not just a reporter on technological trends; he is a firm believer in the transformative potential of Bitcoin over traditional fiat currencies. To him, the current financial system is on the brink of chaos, propelled by unchecked government actions and flawed Keynesian economic policies. Drawing from the principles of the Austrian school of economics, Jake views Bitcoin not merely as a digital asset but as a crucial step towards rectifying a failing monetary system. His libertarian views reinforce his stance that just as the church was separated from the state, so too should money be freed from governmental control. For Jake, Bitcoin represents more than just an investment; it’s a peaceful revolution. He envisions a future where Bitcoin fosters a sustainable and responsible financial framework for generations to come. His advocacy is not about opposition…
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 00:20
Delite
Lawyers call Bitcoin Core v30 CSAM concerns ‘overblown’
The post Lawyers call Bitcoin Core v30 CSAM concerns ‘overblown’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Knots supporters have argued in recent months that a change in an upcoming release of Bitcoin Core could open node operators up to legal attacks. The basic argument is that OP_RETURN outputs larger than 83 bytes, which will be relayed by default in Bitcoin Core version 30, will allow users to upload illegal content, such as child sexual assault material (CSAM), into the mempools of Bitcoin nodes. While the potential for attackers to upload CSAM to the blockchain is far from a newly-discovered attack vector, Knots proponents make the case that the general acceptance of larger OP_RETURN transactions on the network changes the implicit nature of operating a full node and creates a stronger case of liability for full node operators. This is a point of view that has been shared by many individuals associated with the bitcoin (BTC) mining pool Ocean, which has been the strongest proponent of Bitcoin Knots node software up to this point. Ocean founder and Knots maintainer Luke DashJr has gone as far as to claim that Bitcoin “doesn’t survive” and will “cease to exist” if Core v30 becomes widely adopted. While there’s been plenty of intense discussion around this theory on social media, input from actual lawyers specializing in Bitcoin and related technologies has been limited. So, in an effort to lend the discussion some much-needed legal insight, Protos reached out to a range of legal experts to get their thoughts. Read more: Three sneaky changes in Bitcoin Core v30 are confusing node operators Summary (TL;DR) The general view from legal experts who were willing to comment is that the issue of potential CSAM material proliferating around the Bitcoin network is one that already exists. Only one of the seven respondents indicated the upcoming changes in Bitcoin Core v30 could do any practical…
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 00:15
Delite
Bad Housing Policy In Seattle Should Be A Warning To Other Cities
The post Bad Housing Policy In Seattle Should Be A Warning To Other Cities appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Seattle housing policies are leading to bad outcomes for people who own and operate affordable housing (Photo by Joel W. Rogers/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images) Corbis via Getty Images A recent Seattle Times article (Renting in Seattle area to get harder as supply of new apartments drops) covers troubling signals in the local housing economy for developers and renters. The story moves through a number of emerging data points indicating what might be the future of rental housing prices into the next 18 months. Opponents of inclusionary mandates for affordability can take some vindication from the story because one of the factors impacting apartment supply and construction is the Seattle’s Mandatory Housing Affordability (MHA) program which forces the inclusion of lower rent units in all new multifamily housing or the payment of fee in lieu of inclusion. Given the politics in Seattle, it’s doubtful, but a great place for Seattle to begin addressing the changes in the market is to repeal fully the MHA program. Seattle’s housing economy is being buffeted by the trends present across the country, interest rates stuck at over 6%, construction costs going up, and uncertainty from President Trump’s herky-jerky implementation of tariff policies. According to the Seattle Times article, applications for permits to build apartments are down 66% from a year ago. When the pandemic hit in 2020, lending and building of all kinds mostly stopped, but as interest rates dropped to almost zero, and the pandemic eased, building picked up. According to the Seattle Times, there were double the apartments built in 2023 in 2024, more than 10,000. But this year, permits appear to be trending toward their lowest level since 2018. And according to Mortenson’s construction index costs in Seattle are up 46% this year. Inflation unleashed by low interest rates and massive spending…
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 00:13
Delite
The Ethereum Foundation announced a new leadership structure for its privacy team, with Blockscout founder Igor Barinov taking on the role of coordinator.
PANews reported on October 1 that according to official news from the Ethereum Foundation, the Ethereum Foundation (EF) announced a new leadership structure adjustment to strengthen its work in the field of privacy. Igor Barinov, founder of Blockscout, Gnosis Chain, and zkBob, has joined as Privacy@EF Coordinator, responsible for guiding the overall strategy for privacy-related work. Andy Guzman, formerly of the PSE team, will be promoted to Coordinator of the Privacy and Scaling Exploration (PSE) team. The Ethereum Foundation stated that the adjustment is intended to ensure that Ethereum's privacy work is more impactful, consistent, and accountable. Its privacy work will revolve around three core pillars: Private Reads, Private Writes, and Private Proving.
Delite
PANews
2025/10/01 23:17
Delite
UK Central Bank Looks to Stablecoins to Cut Bank Dependency
The Bank of England is signaling a nuanced stance on digital assets, with recent remarks suggesting that stablecoins could play a role in transforming the UK’s financial landscape. Central bank Governor Andrew Bailey indicated that integrating stablecoins into the economy might reduce dependence on traditional banking and foster more innovative payment systems. This development marks [...]
Delite
Crypto Breaking News
2025/10/01 23:14
Delite
Crypto Market Braces for Major Economic Impacts
Grayscale, a prominent asset manager, sheds light on the intricate dance between macroeconomic factors and regulatory shifts shaping the current cryptocurrency market environment. As 2025 advances, both the surging interest in scarce digital assets and the changing regulatory framework are crucial in driving investor enthusiasm.Continue Reading:Crypto Market Braces for Major Economic Impacts
Delite
Coinstats
2025/10/01 22:55
Delite
Samsung and SK plan to establish two data centers in South Korea
Samsung and SK Hynix have partnered to supply memory chips for OpenAI’s Stargate data project.
Delite
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/01 22:47
Delite
16,380,000,000 Dogecoin Might Set DOGE Price up for 'Uptober'
Dogecoin in rebound mode with open interest data signaling possible breakout
Delite
Coinstats
2025/10/01 22:44
Delite
