Seattle housing policies are leading to bad outcomes for people who own and operate affordable housing (Photo by Joel W. Rogers/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images) Corbis via Getty Images A recent Seattle Times article (Renting in Seattle area to get harder as supply of new apartments drops) covers troubling signals in the local housing economy for developers and renters. The story moves through a number of emerging data points indicating what might be the future of rental housing prices into the next 18 months. Opponents of inclusionary mandates for affordability can take some vindication from the story because one of the factors impacting apartment supply and construction is the Seattle's Mandatory Housing Affordability (MHA) program which forces the inclusion of lower rent units in all new multifamily housing or the payment of fee in lieu of inclusion. Given the politics in Seattle, it's doubtful, but a great place for Seattle to begin addressing the changes in the market is to repeal fully the MHA program. Seattle's housing economy is being buffeted by the trends present across the country, interest rates stuck at over 6%, construction costs going up, and uncertainty from President Trump's herky-jerky implementation of tariff policies. According to the Seattle Times article, applications for permits to build apartments are down 66% from a year ago. When the pandemic hit in 2020, lending and building of all kinds mostly stopped, but as interest rates dropped to almost zero, and the pandemic eased, building picked up. According to the Seattle Times, there were double the apartments built in 2023 in 2024, more than 10,000. But this year, permits appear to be trending toward their lowest level since 2018. And according to Mortenson's construction index costs in Seattle are up 46% this year. Inflation unleashed by low interest rates and massive spending…