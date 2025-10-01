Borza MEXC
Eurozone inflation hits 2.2% in September topping ECB target for first time since April
The post Eurozone inflation hits 2.2% in September topping ECB target for first time since April appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Eurozone inflation rose to 2.2% in September, breaking above the European Central Bank’s target for the first time since April. The jump from 2.0% in August came as service prices increased and energy costs fell at a slower pace. New figures from Eurostat showed the change matched forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists. The report also confirmed that a key core inflation measure, which strips out food and fuel, held steady at 2.3%, even as services costs moved higher. The increase is already shaping how markets and policymakers view the ECB’s next steps. The central bank has held interest rates at 2% after a sharp cycle of cuts and now faces questions on whether the rise in prices will delay future moves. Data released Wednesday also noted the trend of steady core prices alongside stronger services inflation. The details point to a complex mix for policymakers ahead of their October 30 meeting, which will be the third straight session with rates on hold if no change is made. ECB weighs rate stance after September data The European Central Bank has spent four years trying to bring down inflation. Yet officials do not see this month’s rise as a sign of a new problem. They say broader trends still point to prices falling back toward and below the 2% target. ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Tuesday, “As we can model the future, the risks to inflation appear quite contained in both directions. With policy rates now at 2%, we are well placed to respond if the risks to inflation shift, or if new shocks emerge that threaten our target.” This signals that the bank is ready to act but is not panicking over one month’s figure. Some policymakers, however, are expected to use the September reading as an argument…
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 00:31
Delite
Nvidia now worth more than Amazon and Meta combined
The post Nvidia now worth more than Amazon and Meta combined appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has reached a new milestone in its ongoing meteoric rise, now valued at more than the combined worth of two of Silicon Valley’s biggest names, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META). As of press time, the chipmaker’s market capitalization had surged to about $4.56 trillion, while Amazon stood at $2.34 trillion and Meta at $1.82 trillion, giving the two together a total of $4.17 trillion. Nvidia’s lead of nearly $388 billion highlights how dominant the company has become in the race for artificial intelligence supremacy. Top seven global companies by market cap. Source: Companies Market Cap The rally has propelled Nvidia to the top of global markets, making it the world’s most valuable public company. This momentum comes as Nvidia reached a new record high earlier this week, trading at $186.88 as of press time. Drivers of Nvidia stock rally The ongoing surge has been supported by several fundamentals that continue to drive investor interest. For example, Nvidia has committed as much as $100 billion in equity to OpenAI, in a move that ensures much of that capital will circle back into Nvidia’s own hardware. Additionally, the American technology giant also benefits from its stake in CoreWeave, which signed a $14.2 billion deal with Meta to provide AI cloud infrastructure through 2031. At the same time, the stock’s strong performance in 2025 reflects a wave of optimism that spending on AI infrastructure will remain elevated and that Nvidia will capture a disproportionate share. However, some analysts caution that the rapid rise carries echoes of past market bubbles, with valuations that may be running far ahead of fundamentals. Featured image via Shutterstock Source: https://finbold.com/nvidia-now-worth-more-than-amazon-and-meta-combined/
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 00:25
Delite
Fed Cuts Despite Rising PCE Inflation: Bitcoin, Crypto on Alert
The post Fed Cuts Despite Rising PCE Inflation: Bitcoin, Crypto on Alert appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PCE inflation metrics rise with headline at 2.7%, core at 2.9%, and services at 3.3%. Federal Reserve cuts rates despite stalled inflation progress over 16 months. Bitcoin faces downside risk if the Fed reverses policy due to inflation resurgence. The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge continues to climb despite the central bank’s pivot toward rate cuts. PCE inflation data shows headline inflation at 2.7%, core inflation at 2.9%, and core services inflation at 3.3% as of September 2025, according to analysis from Ecoinometrics. Data reveals inflation has made no progress toward the Fed’s 2% target for at least 16 months. All three major PCE measures have ticked higher in recent readings, creating a challenging backdrop for monetary policy decisions. Inflation is no longer the Fed’s top priority, but it hasn’t stopped rising. PCE inflation (headline, core, and core services) is ticking higher again, with no real progress in over a year. Yet the Fed is still pressing ahead with rate cuts. That’s a risky gamble. pic.twitter.com/lvl5E9Pk4K — ecoinometrics (@ecoinometrics) September 30, 2025 The Fed delivered a 25 basis point rate cut in September 2025, lowering the federal funds rate to the 4.00%-4.25% range. This is the first reduction since December 2024, justified by cooling labor market conditions rather than inflation control. Policy Reversal The primary risk for Bitcoin and cryptocurrency markets stems not from rate cuts themselves but from potential policy reversals. If inflation continues surging, the Fed may need to pause or reverse its easing cycle. Such a shift would cause risk-off sentiment across financial markets quickly. Bitcoin has shown growing correlation with traditional risk assets, which makes it vulnerable to market sell-offs during monetary policy uncertainty. The cryptocurrency’s performance during the current cycle challenges its narrative as an inflation hedge. Price action has tracked equity markets more closely…
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 00:21
Delite
Markets signal government shutdown could drag into mid-october
The post Markets signal government shutdown could drag into mid-october appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The federal government remains closed for business after lawmakers on Capitol Hill failed to break their stalemate over funding, with financial markets now signaling the impasse could stretch into mid-October. According to Kalshi, a federally regulated prediction market, the current forecast implies the stoppage will last 12 days, up sharply in recent days as negotiations on Capitol Hill have stalled. Trading activity on Polymarket shows most participants believe federal operations won’t resume until October 15 or later, an outcome currently priced at 38 percent likelihood. Meanwhile, 23% of traders think a deal will emerge between October 6 and 9, while 22 percent anticipate an agreement in the October 10-14 timeframe. Just 14% expect Congress to reach terms in the next few days, specifically between October 3 and 5. Source: Polymarket Operations ground to a halt early Wednesday after President Donald Trump and senior lawmakers from both parties couldn’t agree on temporary funding legislation. The breakdown means hundreds of thousands of government employees face unpaid leave, while numerous federal programs and services have ceased operating. How long Washington stays shuttered carries real consequences As reported by Cryptopolitan earlier, prolonged closure threatens an economy already showing signs of weakness and could unsettle financial markets currently trading near all-time peaks. Source: Kalshi Historical data from Bank of America shows government closures typically run about 14 days, dating back three decades. Stock prices, measured by the S&P 500, have generally risen 1% during past shutdowns, though analysts warn a lengthy standoff this time might shake investor confidence. The current crisis stems from a weeks-long battle between Republicans and Democrats centered on enhanced healthcare subsidies under the Affordable Care Act. This marks the first time the government has shut down since 2019. Politicians on both sides insist publicly and privately they won’t shoulder blame for…
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 00:19
Delite
Pavel Durov Funds Lifestyle With Bitcoin Purchased in 2013
The post Pavel Durov Funds Lifestyle With Bitcoin Purchased in 2013 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Messaging app Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov says he invested in Bitcoin when the cryptocurrency was in its infancy and has since used his holdings to fund his lifestyle. “I was a big believer in Bitcoin since more or less the start of it. I got to buy my first few thousand Bitcoin in 2013, and I didn’t care much,” the Russian tech entrepreneur said on Lex Fridman’s podcast on Tuesday. He added that he bought at the “local maximum,” which was around $700 per BTC, and “I just threw a couple of million there.” A few people ridiculed him when the price went down after Bitcoin (BTC) tanked below $200 in the bear market that followed, but he told them, “I don’t care.” “I’m not going to sell it. I believe in this thing. I think this is the way money should work. Nobody can confiscate your Bitcoin from you. Nobody can censor you for political reasons.” Pavel Durov talks Bitcoin to Lex Friedman. Source: YouTube Bitcoin helps Durov “stay afloat” Durov said that he has used his Bitcoin investment to fund his lifestyle. “Some people think if I’m able to rent nice locations or fly private, it’s because I somehow extract money from Telegram,” he said. “Like I said, Telegram is a money-losing operation for me personally. Bitcoin is something that allowed me to stay afloat.” He predicted that “it will come to a point when Bitcoin is worth $1 million” due to governments “printing money like no tomorrow.” “Nobody’s printing Bitcoin,” he said, adding that it has predictable inflation and will stop being made at a certain point. “Bitcoin is here to stay. All the fiat currencies remain to be seen.” Durov on TON Durov, who was arrested a year ago in France and charged with…
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 00:17
Delite
Government shutdown means opportune timing
The post Government shutdown means opportune timing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The timing of Neptune Insurance Holdings’ IPO couldn’t be more opportune. Neptune, the nation’s largest private flood insurance, debuts on the New York Stock Exchange Wednesday under the ticker symbol “NP.” The company sold more than 18 millions shares in its initial public offering at $20 apiece. The company’s first trade comes just as the U.S. government has shut down, meaning the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) isn’t accepting applications or processing new claims. “Neptune is open for business,” said Neptune chairman and CEO Trevor Burgess. “We can help the 1,300 people every day who are trying to close on their homes who need flood insurance or required to have flood insurance.” The National Association of Realtors has warned the government shutdown will delay real estate closings, because it prevents buyers from securing flood insurance that is necessary for some mortgages. A growing number of U.S. properties are opting for insurance through private carriers rather than government insurance. Neptune Insurance signage during the company’s initial public offering (IPO) at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images Burgess said Neptune’s underwriting results are far outperforming the NFIP. Neptune offers flood insurance of up to $7 million rather than the NFIP’s $250,000 maximum. The company uses AI and other advanced technology to assess risk on individual properties, rather than looking at broad zip codes or whole neighborhoods. “We tell the truth to consumers,” Burgess said. “If we say that it’s $200 a year, it’s pretty low risk. If we say it’s $12,000, that’s pretty high risk. And if we say, ‘No, [we won’t cover you]’, you should move.” A 2024 study by the Joint Economic Committee found that flooding costs the nation between $179.8 billion and $496…
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 00:16
Delite
Traders Eye September Jobs Report for Cues on BTC Breakout Above $120K
The post Traders Eye September Jobs Report for Cues on BTC Breakout Above $120K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto markets remained unchanged Monday and Tuesday after last week’s $1.5 billion liquidation flush, but traders remain cautious ahead of a critical run of U.S. economic data that could set the tone for October. Bitcoin bulls defended the $110,000 support level several times over the past week, while Ether clawed back from a sharp dip to $4,075 that coincided with nearly half a billion dollars in leveraged longs being wiped out. Total market capitalization now sits near $3.85 trillion, about 1.3% lower than a week earlier despite a 3.5% weekend rebound. The Fed’s most recent rate cut initially provided a modest boost to Bitcoin, but investors say the path forward depends less on past easing than on Powell’s Tuesday speech and upcoming jobs data that is scheduled to be released on Friday at 8:30 a.m. (ET). “The crypto market is at a macroeconomic crossroads, caught between a softening labor market and resilient economic growth,” said Nick Ruck, director at LVRG Research, in a message to CoinDesk. “This week’s data — Consumer Confidence, Initial Jobless Claims, and the pivotal September Jobs Report — will be critical in gauging the Fed’s next move. Any signs of further labor market cooling could reignite rate cut expectations, providing a tailwind for majors like BTC, ETH, and XRP. Conversely, strong data may extend the current period of uncertainty and pressure,” he said. Jobs data shows how many people are getting or losing work in the U.S. economy. If fewer people are working and unemployment rises, it suggests the economy is slowing. That usually makes the Federal Reserve more likely to cut interest rates to support growth, which can boost risk assets like stocks and crypto. But if job numbers are strong and unemployment stays low, it signals the economy is still running hot. That can…
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 00:14
Delite
Ozak AI’s Presale Raised $3.5M—Why Putting $250 Into This Token Now Could Deliver 10x to 50x Gains Within Two Years
The post Ozak AI’s Presale Raised $3.5M—Why Putting $250 Into This Token Now Could Deliver 10x to 50x Gains Within Two Years appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ozak AI has raised $3.49 million in its ongoing presale, drawing investor attention across the crypto sector. More than 924 million $OZ tokens have been sold at the current price of $0.012. The presale will soon move to its next phase, increasing the price to $0.014. With a long-term target of $1, early investors see clear potential for exponential returns. Analysts say that even a $250 entry today could multiply 10x to 50x within two years. Presale Performance and Token Supply Official presale data confirms that Ozak AI has already surpassed $3.49 million in funds raised. The project has set aside 30 percent of its 10 billion total supply of tokens for presale. The remaining 30% will be allocated to ecosystem and community development, whereas 20 percent will be retained as a future reserve. Team allocation and liquidity listings each account for 10%. This distribution is aimed at creating a balance between early investor access platform growth and long-term sustainability. At the current price of $0.012, the token is accessible to retail buyers with a minimum contribution of $100. Many investors are choosing to start with $250, a level that offers meaningful exposure to the project’s upside without overextending risk. Once the presale advances to the next phase, tokens will be priced higher, creating immediate value for early buyers. Why a $250 Stake Could Multiply Ozak AI is designed to integrate artificial intelligence with blockchain infrastructure for real-time predictive analytics. Its system includes the Ozak Stream Network for fast data processing, DePIN technology for decentralized infrastructure and Ozak Data Vaults for secure storage. Users can also deploy customizable prediction agents, allowing even non-coders to design AI models tailored to market strategies. The OZ token fuels the entire platform. It enables transactions, prediction agent customization, governance participation, and rewards for user…
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 00:10
Delite
State AGs sue Zillow, Redfin for alleged antitrust violation
The post State AGs sue Zillow, Redfin for alleged antitrust violation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rafael Henrique | Lightrocket | Getty Images Attorneys general from five states sued Zillow and Redfin on Wednesday, alleging the companies schemed to stop competition in the online housing rental market. The lawsuit follows a similar one filed by the Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday. Officials from New York, Arizona, Connecticut, Washington and Virginia jointly filed the lawsuit Wednesday, citing a February deal between the two companies in which Zillow “paid Redfin $100 million to shut down its apartment rental advertising business and transfer its clients to Zillow,” New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office said in a news release. “This agreement is nothing more than an end run around competition that insulates Zillow from head-to-head competition on the merits with Redfin for customers advertising multifamily buildings,” the lawsuit reads. The suit alleges that the agreements violate federal antitrust laws and may harm renters using the companies’ resources. It also claims that Redfin fired hundreds of employees and then worked with Zillow to rehire some of them. “Millions of New Yorkers rely on online apartment listings to find an affordable and safe place to live,” James said in a statement. “Zillow’s attempt to shut down its competition could drive up costs for advertisers and leave renters with fewer options when searching for a new apartment.” Zillow, Redfin and CoStar, which owns Apartments.com, are the three largest players in the market and account for 85% of all market revenue, according to James’ office. The AGs are seeking an injunction to bar the two companies from allegedly scheming and proposes a possible restructuring of the businesses to maintain competition. “Redfin strongly disagrees with the allegations and is confident we will be vindicated by a court of law,” a spokesperson for the company said in a statement. “Our partnership with Zillow has given…
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 00:01
Delite
Musk Backs ‘Cancel Netflix’ Calls Over LGBTQ Show Creator’s Charlie Kirk Post
The post Musk Backs ‘Cancel Netflix’ Calls Over LGBTQ Show Creator’s Charlie Kirk Post appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline X owner Elon Musk boosted posts on his platform from right-wing social media figures urging their followers to cancel their Netflix subscriptions over comments made by Hamish Steele, the director of a discontinued animated series on the streaming service, about slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk. X owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk boosted a right-wing social media push to cancel Netflix. Getty Images Key Facts In a post on X on Tuesday, Musk reshared a post from another user announcing they are canceling their Netflix subscription, and wrote: “Same.” The calls for cancellation appear to stem from an apparent post made by Steele criticizing British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s tweet mourning Kirk’s death. According to a screenshot of Steele’s alleged post, which was shared on X by right-wing account Libs of TikTok, the animated show’s director purportedly wrote: “Why the f— are you even commenting on this, d—head…a random nazi gets shot and it’s a public statement.” The Libs of TikTok accounts had earlier shared clips of Steele’s animated show “Dead End: Paranormal Park,” which was canceled in January 2023, and claimed it was “pushing pro-transgender on CHILDREN.” Musk reshared the post attacking the animated show and wrote: “This is not ok,” and later boosted another post attacking the streamer for pushing a “transgender woke agenda,” saying “Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids.” Netflix shares fell 1.74% to $1,178 in premarket on Wednesday; however, it is unclear if this decline is related to the cancellation push, as all three major stock futures indices are also in the red. What Do We Know About The Animated Show? “Dead End: Paranormal Park” is an animated comedy series that ran for two seasons on Netflix from June to October 2022. The descriptive text included on the show’s page reads: “This…
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 23:58
Delite
