2025-10-04 Saturday

Kripto novice

Privoščite si najbolj vroče novice o kriptovalutah in posodobitve trga
Republicans Probe Ex-SEC Chief’s Deleted Messages

Republicans Probe Ex-SEC Chief’s Deleted Messages

The post Republicans Probe Ex-SEC Chief’s Deleted Messages appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gary Gensler Under Fire: Republicans Probe Ex-SEC Chief’s Deleted Messages Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/gary-genslers-vanishing-messages-trigger-republican-inquiry/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014921+7.38%
Sign
SIGN$0.06736+1.53%
mETHProtocol
COOK$0.015115+9.40%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 00:38
Delite
Stanley 1913 Aims For Another Viral Hit In Next ‘Wicked’ Cup Launch At Target

Stanley 1913 Aims For Another Viral Hit In Next ‘Wicked’ Cup Launch At Target

The post Stanley 1913 Aims For Another Viral Hit In Next ‘Wicked’ Cup Launch At Target appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 15: Cynthia Erivo attends Target’s In-Store Event for Universal Pictures’ Wicked on November 15, 2024 in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Target) Getty Images for Target Target hopes lightning strikes twice with its upcoming drop of an exclusive Stanley 1913 cup collection, celebrating the next installment in Universal Picture’s Wicked franchise. The new collection will be available on October 28 in stores and online in advance of the Wicked: For Good release on November 21. The first Target x Stanley Wicked collaboration sold out in just hours. NBC’s Today Show reported customers were tripping over themselves to get their cups, with one TikToker proudly exclaiming she’d “survived the Stanley wars.” Last year, Universal went all out in the licensing program surrounding the initial Wicked release – Target was one of its premier partners, with over 150 exclusives. While Target didn’t report on the sales of its Wicked range, it’s safe to say that the Stanley 1913 cups were the runaway bestseller. It’s also safe to say that despite the Wicked hype, the Stanley 1913 brand’s cult-like following was behind Target’s sales stampede. The “Galentine’s Day” Quencher collection, tried only to Valentine’s Day, had shoppers lining up at Target hours before the doors opened on drop day, with sell-outs reported in minutes. How A Century-Old Brand Became A Cult Favorite The all-steel, double-wall vacuum bottle was created by William Stanley Jr. in 1913 as a way to keep his coffee hot while working in his laboratory, inventing a wide range of electrical devices to help the modern world run. Seizing the opportunity to sell the containers to the growing class of industrial workers, he founded a company that eventually became Stanley 1913 – not to be confused with Stanley Black…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014921+7.38%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9902+0.50%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.5677+6.27%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 00:37
Delite
XRP Rallies as Key XRPL Architect Schwartz Steps Back from Ripple CTO Role

XRP Rallies as Key XRPL Architect Schwartz Steps Back from Ripple CTO Role

The post XRP Rallies as Key XRPL Architect Schwartz Steps Back from Ripple CTO Role appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple’s long-time CTO David Schwartz is stepping down from his current role, joining the company’s board of directors. XRP pushed higher on Wednesday, Oct. 1, gaining more than 4% in the past 24 hours, after Ripple’s longtime chief technology officer David Schwartz said he will step back from his role at the company. Schwartz, who’s been Ripple CTO for more than a decade, announced in an X post on Tuesday that he will step back from his daily role by the end of the year. XRP 24-hour price chart. Source: CoinGecko After the announcement, the price of XRP rose 4.1% in 24 hours to $2.94, and is up 2.2% over the past week. While the exact reason behind the departure remains unclear, Schwartz said he plans to spend more time with his family and also hinted he will stay close to the XRP ecosystem. “I’m really looking forward to spending more time with the kids and grandkids and going back to the hobbies I set aside. But be warned, I’m not going away from the XRP community. You haven’t seen the last of me (now, or ever),” Schwartz wrote in the X post. Schwartz also confirmed that he will join Ripple’s board of directors and keep working on the XRP Ledger, or XRPL, which he helped launch as one of the blockchain’s key architects. XRPL Brings New Updates In late July, Schwartz admitted that XRP’s adoption “has been very slow” but attributed it partly to compliance, pointing out that “Even Ripple can’t use the XRPL DEX for payments yet because we can’t be sure a terrorist won’t provide the liquidity for payment.” In August, The Defiant reported that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) alongside Ripple jointly dropped their appeals, effectively ending a five-year legal battle that started in…
XRP
XRP$3.0209-0.48%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014921+7.38%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.08233-6.27%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 00:33
Delite
Wilson Extends Lifestyle Court Shoe Lineup

Wilson Extends Lifestyle Court Shoe Lineup

The post Wilson Extends Lifestyle Court Shoe Lineup appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The new SBR from Wilson brings a classic silhouette out of the archives and into modern style. Wilson Wilson has heritage dripping from the Chicago-based brand’s archives. That style continues to leak out as Wilson launched a pair of new court-inspired lifestyle sneaker models. After first retooling the popular Pro Staff 87 and then releasing the Tennis Classic Premium, Wilson has now brought out a Pro Staff 87 Mid and a remake of the 1994 SBR (SBR stands for squash-badminton-racquetball). “Bringing it back felt natural,” Lee Gibson, senior director of footwear design at Wilson, tells me. “The silhouette, stance and even the name carries a direct link to our heritage. Reviving the SBR allows us to celebrate over 50 years of Wilson footwear while reintroducing a model that is true to our DNA. It’s not nostalgia for nostalgia’s sake. It’s about honoring our past in a way that feels relevant and modern.” Gibson says the beauty of the original 1994 model is simplicity. “The low-profile build, clean shape and versatile design make it easy to adapt into today’s lifestyle,” he says. “It pairs effortlessly with different looks, from casual to elevated, while staying wearable for all-day comfort.” The SBR alongside the new Pro Staff 87 Mid. Wilson That balance of simplicity and versatility, Gibson says, is why it fits into the brand’s Court Style. But it still has a modern spin, over 35 years later. Designers wanted to preserve the original look, but with improved technology. Modern foams underfoot add comfort, premium leather and suede improve “depth and richness” and new materials and executions will give the SBR staying power in future releases. MORE: Wilson RF Collection Racket A Product Of Roger Federer’s Passion “Reissuing the SBR isn’t about replication, it’s about reactivation,” Gibson says. “We evolve archive shoes with…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014921+7.38%
Saber Protocol Token
SBR$0.0010372+2.65%
Propy
PRO$0.8529+1.05%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 00:28
Delite
Cardano Oscillates Above The $0.76 Support

Cardano Oscillates Above The $0.76 Support

The post Cardano Oscillates Above The $0.76 Support appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Oct 01, 2025 at 14:50 // Price Cardano (ADA) is trading in a bearish trend zone after falling above the $0.75 support. ADA price long-term forecast: bearish Sellers failed to maintain bearish momentum beyond the current support level. Bulls bought the dips as the altcoin corrected upwards. The upward correction has stalled just below the $0.82 high. In other words, Cardano is now oscillating above the $0.75 support but below the $0.82 barrier. Today, ADA is declining again after reaching the $0.82 barrier. On the downside, if bears break the $0.76 support, ADA will fall to a low of $0.68. On the upside, investors face a challenge to keep the price above the moving average lines. Buyers must overcome the initial hurdle and the moving averages. If successful, ADA will recover to $0.95, its previous high. The price is $0.78 at the time of writing. Technical Indicators  ADA price indicator analysis The cryptocurrency price is below the horizontal moving averages. The 21-day SMA is sliding below the 50-day SMA, indicating a bearish trend. On the 4-hour chart, the moving averages are sloping downwards. The price bars move both below and above the moving averages. ADA/USD daily chart – September 30, 2025 What is the next move for ADA? Cardano is falling but remains above the $0.76 support. Since September 25, the altcoin has fluctuated above the $0.76 support and below the $0.82 resistance. The cryptocurrency price has moved within this limited range. Cardano will trend until it breaks through the range-bound levels. ADA/USD 4-hour chart – September 30, 2025 Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer.…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014921+7.38%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.08233-6.27%
Cardano
ADA$0.8532-0.43%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 00:26
Delite
Zcash Price Rockets 27% as Naval Ravikant Ends Speculation on ZEC Utility

Zcash Price Rockets 27% as Naval Ravikant Ends Speculation on ZEC Utility

The post Zcash Price Rockets 27% as Naval Ravikant Ends Speculation on ZEC Utility appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Entrepreneur and thought leader Naval Ravikant unexpectedly put Zcash (ZEC) back on the map by comparing its role in the crypto world to Bitcoin’s role against fiat currencies. The idea is that if Bitcoin is the first line of defense against inflation and state-controlled money, Zcash may be the shield that protects digital wealth from the growing reach of surveillance. The coin’s shielded transactions have made it popular. Nearly 20% of the supply of Zcash, which is held in a privacy pool, is now fully encrypted.  This growth was building in silence until Ravikant’s support brought it to center stage at a time when governments worldwide are leaning harder into capital controls and on-chain monitoring. Zcash (ZEC) price skyrockets The market response has been immediate. ZEC jumped by more than 27% in a single day, reaching a price of around $94 — its highest level in over a year. Despite the rally, the token still trades at over 70% of its previous cycle peak of nearly $320, leaving room for traders who view privacy as the next major trend. Halving events have also reduced new issuance, mitigated selling pressure and influenced the long-term supply outlook. Ravikant’s move suggests that he views Zcash as more of a hedge than a speculative altcoin, which could gain real relevance if surveillance finance becomes the norm. If that happens, his call may look less like a contrarian bet and more like early positioning in what could become the defining privacy asset of the next decade. Source: https://u.today/zcash-price-rockets-27-as-naval-ravikant-ends-speculation-on-zec-utility
Zcash
ZEC$134.59-2.85%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014921+7.38%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000271-0.36%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 00:11
Delite
BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Deal Pushes BlockDAG Miles Ahead of HBAR & XRP: Almost $420M Raised & 20K+ Miners Shipped!

BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Deal Pushes BlockDAG Miles Ahead of HBAR & XRP: Almost $420M Raised & 20K+ Miners Shipped!

Explore the Hedera price update, XRP ETF News, and how BlockDAG’s nearly $420M presale & BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team deal makes it the next $1 crypto.
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$1.4114-4.78%
1
1$0.007455+24.22%
Hedera
HBAR$0.22369--%
Delite
Blockchainreporter2025/10/02 00:00
Delite
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Biggest Investors Load Up on New Viral Token Amid Talks of 17844% Bull Rally By Q1 2026

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Biggest Investors Load Up on New Viral Token Amid Talks of 17844% Bull Rally By Q1 2026

The post Shiba Inu (SHIB) Biggest Investors Load Up on New Viral Token Amid Talks of 17844% Bull Rally By Q1 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The world of meme coins is shifting again. Shiba Inu holders are making big moves, and many are now turning their attention to Little Pepe (LILPEPE). At the time of writing, SHIB has declined by 3.41% over the past 7 days, leaving some investors uneasy.  Meanwhile, Little Pepe is in stage 13 of its presale and is drawing whispers of a potential 17,844% bull run by Q1 2026. With early backers already sitting on 120% gains and current investors still eyeing a 36.36% upside, this new token is quickly becoming the talk of crypto circles. Shiba Inu (SHIB) The Dog Token Losing Steam At the time of writing, the price of SHIB is $0.00001227, down by more than 42% year-to-date. The meme community remains loyal, with its Shibarium blockchain and steady token burns.  Still, whales are looking beyond SHIB as the momentum stalls. Some are quietly diversifying into fresh projects with better upside potential, and that is where Little Pepe enters the conversation. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) The Frog Token With Big Ambition Little Pepe has quickly become the coin everyone is talking about. At the time of writing, the presale has raised $26,219,383 out of a $28,775,000 target, with 16,088,354,853 tokens sold out of 17,250,000,000. Stage 13 is already 93.27% filled, with each token priced at $0.0022. The presale began at just $0.0010, meaning early investors have already locked in 120% gains. Those buying in now can still capture a projected 36.36% increase when the coin lists at $0.0030. Little Pepe’s rise is not just about hype. The project has been audited by Certik, listed on CoinMarketCap, and runs on an Ethereum Layer 2 chain designed for low fees and high speed. Its tokenomics include zero-tax transactions, staking rewards, and a launchpad meme intended to provide creators with a platform…
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.00000000059+10.69%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001263+1.77%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01374+6.10%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 23:55
Delite
Top 4 Trading Bots With AI: Revolutionizing Wealth Creation in 2025

Top 4 Trading Bots With AI: Revolutionizing Wealth Creation in 2025

The post Top 4 Trading Bots With AI: Revolutionizing Wealth Creation in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.   In today’s financial markets, relying on slow, emotion-driven decisions is a recipe for underperformance. That’s why savvy traders are turning to AI trading bot systems to automate, optimize, and execute trades in real time. If you want to step into smarter investing, this article highlights four leading platforms that bring powerful AI trading capabilities to both beginners and pros alike. 1. MasterQuant: Your Gateway to Smarter AI Investing When it comes to pairing professional-grade quant strategies with user-friendly access, MasterQuant stands out. It’s a well-engineered solution for modern investors. It offers: $100 Free Trial BonusUpon registration, MasterQuant offers a $100 trial bonus. This gives new users a hands-on way to test their AI trading strategies without risking their own capital. Full Risk Control IntegrationThe system measures, models, and manages risk in real time. Your capital is protected by safety protocols that aim to avoid harsh drawdowns. Real-Time Market Analysis and AI AdjustmentsUnlike static bots, MasterQuant’s algorithms analyze live data, forecast trends, rebalance portfolios, and adapt to volatility. Automated, Hands-Free ExecutionOnce you pick a quant plan, all trading is handled by the system — no manual intervention required. Transparency and Principal ProtectionUsers can see daily performance metrics. At the end of a plan’s term, your initial capital is returned. Commission and Referral ProgramEarn up to 5% commission for every valid referral. Promotions are tracked with lifetime rewards on active investments. Security, Compliance, and Customer SupportWith bank-level encryption, regulated operations, and 24/7 support, MasterQuant strives to maintain trust and reliability. How to Get Started Step 1: Sign Up For FreeCreate your account with a username, a strong password, and an optional referral code. You get a free $100 trial bonus. Step 2: Choose a PlanSelect from AI Quant, High-Frequency, Balanced Growth, or advanced strategies depending on your budget. Step 3: Activate…
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
4
4$0.17682+11.86%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1249+1.05%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 23:49
Delite
‘Not securities’ – SEC greenlights 2Z, DEPIN sector rallies!

‘Not securities’ – SEC greenlights 2Z, DEPIN sector rallies!

The post ‘Not securities’ – SEC greenlights 2Z, DEPIN sector rallies! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways  What does this SEC greenlight mean for the DEPIN sector? It could encourage contributions to DEPIN networks without concerns over regulatory risk. How did the market respond? The market size of the segment increased by 3% to $34B.  The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) gave DEPIN (decentralized physical infrastructure networks) one of its clearest signals yet. In a “no action” letter, the regulator said it will not “recommend enforcement action” against Double Zero’s 2Z token distribution. The agency added,  “Programmatic transfers that are conducted in the manner and under the circumstances described in your letter are not registered under Section 5 of the Securities Act.” Source: SEC Double Zero runs a low-latency DEPIN that leverages underutilized physical fiber to help blockchains overcome frictions in traditional networks. In return, the firm plans to allocate its native token, 2Z, to participants who share their resources for the network. DEPIN tokens bounce on clarity  Reacting to the update, Commissioner Hester Peirce clarified that DEPIN tokens are not investment contracts but “incentives” to help build a network.  Noting that the category sits outside the scope of securities law, she added,  “Treating such tokens as securities would suppress the growth of networks of distributed providers of services.” Peirce cautioned that markets should determine the success of such blockchain projects, and not regulators.  Double Zero welcomed the clarity, stressing that,  “Contributors can receive 2Z without fear of being caught in an unregulated securities transaction.” Double Zero is currently in testnet, with Solana [SOL], Sui [SUI], and other chains and could hit mainnet soon. That said, the regulatory clarity lifted the sector. Sector-wide rally Zebec Network [ZBCN], Helium IOT [IOT] and Dynex [DNX] led the daily gainers list with double-digit rallies in the past 24 hours.  The overall size of the sector surged 3%…
Notcoin
NOT$0.00162+0.87%
DoubleZero
2Z$0.5133-4.37%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014921+7.38%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 23:47
Delite

Novice o trendih

Več

Coinbase Integrates Crypto Trading with Samsung Pay for 75M Users

3 Tips to Stay Profitable Even in Crypto Bear Markets

Federal Reserve Announces Rate Cut Amid Shifting Economic Risks

Ethereum Foundation Allocates 1,000 ETH to Stablecoins for R&D and Grants

What Does Coinbase’s New Move Mean for Crypto and Finance?