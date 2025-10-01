Shiba Inu (SHIB) Biggest Investors Load Up on New Viral Token Amid Talks of 17844% Bull Rally By Q1 2026
The post Shiba Inu (SHIB) Biggest Investors Load Up on New Viral Token Amid Talks of 17844% Bull Rally By Q1 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The world of meme coins is shifting again. Shiba Inu holders are making big moves, and many are now turning their attention to Little Pepe (LILPEPE). At the time of writing, SHIB has declined by 3.41% over the past 7 days, leaving some investors uneasy. Meanwhile, Little Pepe is in stage 13 of its presale and is drawing whispers of a potential 17,844% bull run by Q1 2026. With early backers already sitting on 120% gains and current investors still eyeing a 36.36% upside, this new token is quickly becoming the talk of crypto circles. Shiba Inu (SHIB) The Dog Token Losing Steam At the time of writing, the price of SHIB is $0.00001227, down by more than 42% year-to-date. The meme community remains loyal, with its Shibarium blockchain and steady token burns. Still, whales are looking beyond SHIB as the momentum stalls. Some are quietly diversifying into fresh projects with better upside potential, and that is where Little Pepe enters the conversation. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) The Frog Token With Big Ambition Little Pepe has quickly become the coin everyone is talking about. At the time of writing, the presale has raised $26,219,383 out of a $28,775,000 target, with 16,088,354,853 tokens sold out of 17,250,000,000. Stage 13 is already 93.27% filled, with each token priced at $0.0022. The presale began at just $0.0010, meaning early investors have already locked in 120% gains. Those buying in now can still capture a projected 36.36% increase when the coin lists at $0.0030. Little Pepe’s rise is not just about hype. The project has been audited by Certik, listed on CoinMarketCap, and runs on an Ethereum Layer 2 chain designed for low fees and high speed. Its tokenomics include zero-tax transactions, staking rewards, and a launchpad meme intended to provide creators with a platform…
