Introducing ONyc Global Access: The permissionless path to on-chain institutional yield
OnRe, the on-chain asset manager bringing institutional-grade high yield to DeFi, today announced expanded global access for ONyc through a new, independently operated permissionless channel. This new channel gives DeFi users a direct, frictionless way to tap into reinsurance yield. In just the first week of its soft launch through OnReʼs Points Program, more than $1M of ONyc has been acquired through this new route, underscoring demand for real-world, institutional-grade yield in DeFi. Breaking down barriers to institutional yield For decades, reinsurance has been one of the most consistent and uncorrelated sources of institutional return, yet access has been tightly controlled by capital requirements, regulation, and intermediaries. OnRe is dismantling those barriers, opening direct access to a $1.2T market previously closed to most investors. This new structure is operated independently of OnReʼs regulated business and provides a complementary route for DeFi users as part of a dual-pathway model increasingly adopted by protocols bridging institutional and decentralized markets. Key benefits include: Direct channel designed for DeFi participants Support for self-custodied wallets and decentralized workflows Global availability, subject to jurisdictional restrictions "Weʼre democratizing access to one of institutional financeʼs most reliable return sources,ˮ said Ayyan Rahman, Co-Founder and CGO at OnRe. "This product evolution represents DeFi infrastructure finally maturing to support genuine institutional-scale opportunities on-chain." Enhanced point multipliers for early adopters To mark the launch, OnRe is running a two-week points campaign (October 1- October 15) with significant multipliers: Day-One Launch Bonus: 10x Multiplier (One-Time Event): Any ONyc minted on October 1 receives a 10x OnRe Points boost on the amount acquired – the highest bonus offered to date. Permissionless Flow Bonus: 3x Points: All ONyc acquired and held through the permissionless channel during the two-week campaign earns 3x OnRe Points daily. Retroactive Rewards: Early Supporter Credits: Any ONyc acquired from September…
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 00:41
Delite
The Rise and Reality of Digital Asset Treasury Companies
Introduction Digital asset treasury companies, an alternative to traditional finance, offer enhanced opportunities and benefits from blockchain technology. The revolutionary transformation of public companies and private investment approaches to Digital Asset Treasury Companies (DATCO) specializes in supporting businesses to manage the complexities of digital assets while maintaining strong governance and compliance frameworks. What Are Digital ... Read more The post The Rise and Reality of Digital Asset Treasury Companies appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Delite
Bitemycoin
2025/10/02 00:30
Delite
Bitcoin’s Value Justified by Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan: Competing with Gold
Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan explains that Bitcoin's valuation is rooted in its competition with gold, valued at over $25 trillion. Hougan argues that Bitcoin only needs to capture 10% of the gold market to justify its $2.3 trillion valuation. Ethereum and Solana target markets much larger than gold by focusing on stablecoins and tokenized assets.
Delite
Coincentral
2025/10/02 00:24
Delite
Stock Exchange Deutsche Börse Puts Multi-Asset Class Market Data on Blockchain through Chainlink Partnership
By integrating Chainlink into its market gateways, Deutsche Börse is improving efficiency and trust in its equities market and creating new possibilities.
Delite
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/02 00:15
Delite
BlockDAG’s $420M Presale & BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Deal Crushes Pi Network & Arbitrum’s L2 Growth
With Pi Network expanding its user base into the tens of millions, Arbitrum breaking daily transaction records, and BlockDAG turning heads through Formula one® sponsorship, the race among Layer-1s and Layer-2s is entering a new phase. Pi Network's delay in mainnet rollout, Arbitrum's scaling dominance, and BlockDAG's aggressive public positioning offer a rich comparative view of the current competitive landscape.
Delite
Blockonomi
2025/10/02 00:00
Delite
Satoshi Ally Adam Back Sends Crucial Message to Bitcoin Propagandists
Bitcoin may benefit from Bitcoin supporters who study its merits, according to Adam Back
Delite
Coinstats
2025/10/01 23:52
Delite
Zcash +35%, Pudgy Penguins Climbs, Sonic Gains – Altcoin Season Targets Catalysts
Altcoin season has concentrated flows into Zcash, Pudgy Penguins, and Sonic. ZEC has broken resistance with renewed privacy interest, PENGU has sustained volume via brand momentum, and SONIC has seen listing-driven demand as traders have sought higher-beta exposure.
Delite
Coinstats
2025/10/01 23:47
Delite
ABD Ticaret Bakanlığı’nın Ardından Alman Borsa Devi de Sürpriz Altcoinle Ortaklık Kurduğunu Duyurdu!
Almanya'nın en büyük borsalarından biri olan Deutsche Börse Group'un bir bölümü olan Deutsche Börse Market Data Services çok varlıklı piyasa verilerini zincire taşımak için lider oracle platformu Chainlink (LINK) ile ortaklık kurdu. Bu ortaklıkla birlikte Deutsche Börse Market Data + Services, Avrupa'nın önde gelen Eurex, Xetra, 360T ve Tradegate işlem platformlarından gelen gerçek zamanlı, çok varlıklı piyasa verilerini blockchain'e taşıyacak.
Delite
Coinstats
2025/10/01 23:44
Delite
3 Cryptos That Could Surpass Dogecoin’s (DOGE) Growth by 2030
Dogecoin (DOGE) remains a meme-coin legend and a poster child for how viral communities can turn memes into market value.
Delite
The Cryptonomist
2025/10/01 22:54
Delite
Best Crypto to Buy in 2025: The Search for the Next Solana (SOL) Ends With This Coin, According to a Top Trader
Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is fast becoming one of the most talked-about crypto projects of 2025. With many investors searching for the next Solana (SOL).
Delite
The Cryptonomist
2025/10/01 22:43
Delite
