2025-10-04 Saturday

Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin Advocates Gradual Protocol Stabilization

The post Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin Advocates Gradual Protocol Stabilization appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Vitalik Buterin supports gradual ossification to stabilize Ethereum. Cautious approach favored over frequent protocol changes. Broader participation in Ethereum governance encouraged. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin supports gradual ossification of Ethereum protocol, advocating for cautious approach post-scaling and cleanup, as shared on the X platform, October 3rd. This shift towards stability could influence Ethereum’s governance and related assets, sparking ongoing debates about innovation versus decentralization in the cryptocurrency community. Buterin Proposes Long-term Stability and Broad Governance Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of Ethereum, emphasized a gradually ossified protocol to ensure stability, stressing the need for caution once key tasks like scaling and technical debt cleanup conclude. The conversation happened during a dialogue with community members on the X platform. “I support gradual ossification and becoming much more cautious about large changes to the protocol once short-term scaling, lean Ethereum and tech debt cleanups are done,” stated Buterin in his discussion on Ethereum protocol changes. Long-term stability is prioritized, with Buterin disapproving of restricting decisions to a narrow group, instead advocating for broad participation in research and development. Emphasizing inclusivity, he highlighted the need for expansive growth of core development efforts. Responses from the Ethereum community vary, with some expressing concern about ossification leading to centralization, while others agree with the balance it seeks. There is notable attention towards ensuring that powerful investors do not dominate governance. Ethereum’s Price Surge Amid Governance Shifts Did you know? Bitcoin’s stabilization approach served as a model for Ethereum, aiming for minimal changes to preserve network stability amid governance shifts. Ethereum (ETH) stood at $4,530.41 on October 3, 2025, with a market cap surpassing $546.84 billion and dominating 13.01% of the market. Trading volume reached $51.42 billion as the price rose by 1.11% over 24 hours and 80.06% over three months. Data sourced from CoinMarketCap. Ethereum(ETH),…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 05:36
Judge Kathaleen McCormick said shareholders in the proposed lawsuit against Activision officials can pursue their claims.
Cryptopolitan2025/10/04 05:20
Bitcoin Hyper Presale Hits $20M as Whales Pile in: Best Crypto to Buy Before New Bitcoin ATH?

Bitcoin ETF are surging again this week as BlackRock’s IBIT clocks a three-day inflow streak exceeding $1 billion. The rising demand for Bitcoin on Wall Street is sending shockwaves through the altcoin market, prompting retail whales to jump in and capitalize on beta opportunities with potential to mirror Bitcoin’s growth, but with even more upside. In what could be one of the largest fundraising days for any cryptocurrency presale in 2025, Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) successfully raised over $1 million on Friday, pushing its total raised past $20 million and cementing its reputation as one of the most promising new launches on the market. The project is raising funds to develop the world’s first ZK-rollup-powered Bitcoin Layer 2 blockchain, aiming to address the network’s major issues of slow speeds and limited functionality. It’s not just copying existing L2s like Stacks and Rootstock; its implementation of ZK-rollups, which allows inheriting Bitcoin’s core security guarantees, aims to surpass them entirely, and its $20 million presale raise reflects that bold ambition. Whales drive HYPER presale raise past $20 million Hitting the $20 million raise milestone marks a huge achievement for Bitcoin Hyper, highlighting deep-rooted community trust, confirming its market appeal, and indicating large demand potential as it reaches a broader audience through exchange listings. Right now, it’s crypto whales and quick-moving retail traders accumulating all the HYPER tokens, fully aware of the potential for price increases once it hits the open market. On Monday, three whale purchases were made within an eight-minute window, totaling an impressive $327,000. They were split among orders of $113,000, $105,000, and $109,000. Then, on Friday, the HYPER presale raised over $1 million, further reflecting a rapid uptick in inflows after they’d been floating between $200,000 and $300,000 over the previous weeks. This indicates that even more sophisticated investors are now buying, possibly drawn by the project’s liquidity, which is crucial for large investors to enter and exit positions without affecting the price. Hyper is going to the moon. 20M Raised. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ysBYvV4xjz— Bitcoin Hyper (@BTC_Hyper2) October 2, 2025 For those considering buying HYPER, getting involved is straightforward. Just visit the project’s website, connect your wallet, select the number of tokens you want to buy, and complete your purchase. There’s also the option to pay directly with a bank card, as long as you have a crypto wallet to receive your tokens. What problems does the Bitcoin Hyper L2 solve? Bitcoin Hyper’s presale clearly demonstrates that they’re doing something right – but what exactly is it? Simply put, they’ve pinpointed the biggest problems faced by Bitcoin and are actively working to solve them. It’s well known that the Bitcoin base layer encounters issues with speed and functionality, but they’re partly by design. If it supported smart contracts or processed thousands of transactions per second like modern blockchains, mining costs would skyrocket. This would make it too expensive for everyone except well-funded companies to run nodes, which would reduce decentralization – and that’s Bitcoin’s priority. Projects like Stacks and Rootstock have already recognized this challenge and have developed Bitcoin sidechains that are more scalable than Bitcoin L1 and also support smart contracts. These sidechains have bridges that allow users to transfer their bitcoins and then engage with DeFi and other modern use cases. However, these sidechains operate differently from rollup-based Layer 2 solutions, since they don’t inherit Bitcoin’s core security. On the other hand, Bitcoin Hyper, plans to use ZK-rollups to batch transactions and periodically anchor its state back to Bitcoin L1, ensuring transactions benefit from the same immutability and neutrality as those on the L1. This approach is unprecedented, so its roadmap involves extensive research, testing, and careful balancing of decentralization with usability. But according to communications from the Bitcoin Hyper team, the end goal is a native, rollup-based Bitcoin Layer 2, supported by a fully-decentralized transaction sequencer. Bitcoin prioritizes decentralization, and Bitcoin Hyper upholds this tenet while achieving performance levels comparable to the most advanced blockchains. This innovative approach is creating electric excitement, attracting capital, and drawing attention from leading analysts. “It has rapidly emerged as one of the most talked-about cryptocurrency in the space,” noted popular analyst Crypto Tech Gaming in a recent YouTube video. He also mentioned that the project’s massive presale success “positions it as a standout project,” and signifies that it is one of the “best altcoins for 2025.” Should you buy HYPER at $0.013045 before Bitcoin’s next ATH? With BlackRock purchasing $1 billion of Bitcoin over the past three days, institutional demand has quite clearly returned. Simultaneously, Bitcoin Hyper has just set a record for presale inflows, raising over $1 million to take its total raise past $20 million, reflecting its ability to track Bitcoin’s momentum. Bitcoin now trades above $120,000 and is just a few percentage points away from price discovery. Meanwhile, the HYPER price of $0.013045 is fleeting, with a presale price increase scheduled in just over 24 hours. If Bitcoin breaks out, demand for HYPER could well reach levels rarely seen in presale markets, indicating that right now might be the best opportunity to get involved before a historic boom. Visit Bitcoin Hyper Presale
Coinstats2025/10/04 05:10
FDIC to review rule that may shape banks’ crypto relationships

FDIC to review rule that may shape banks’ crypto relationships

An FDIC meeting will follow up on acting chair Travis Hill’s statements that he would support Trump’s executive order targeting “politicized or unlawful debanking activities.” The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation’s board of directors is set to discuss proposed rules that could impact crypto firms amid allegations of debanking.In a Thursday notice, the FDIC said its board would consider a notice of proposed rulemaking “regarding prohibition on use of reputation risk by regulators.” Though the agenda did not explicitly mention debanking concerns tied to digital assets, acting FDIC chair Travis Hill has previously criticized regulators for using “reputation risk” as justification to prevent some banks from engaging in crypto activities, such as allowing clients to send funds to exchanges.US President Donald Trump used the term in an August executive order “guaranteeing free banking,” claiming that having regulators access reputation risk could result in “politicized or unlawful debanking.” The order did not specifically mention digital assets.Read more
Coinstats2025/10/04 05:02
REX and Osprey filed 21 single-asset crypto ETFs with staking features and global exposure in their proposals.

REX Shares and Osprey Funds have submitted 21 individual crypto ETF applications to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The filings include large tokens such as Cardano (ADA), Stellar (XLM), Sui (SUI), and Hype (HYPE).  Unlike spot products, many of these filings use staking mechanisms. Not only would they be able to monitor the token price performance, but they would also have the opportunity to receive rewards from staked assets. Tokens such as ADA, AVAX, DOT, NEAR, SEI, SUI, TAO, and HYPE are staked. The decision follows the success of REX-Osprey’s Solana staking ETF, which recently saw strong performance and inspired broader multi-coin filings. The filings also bring Cayman Islands subsidiaries under U.S. regulatory and tax requirements. These offshore entities allow managers to continue to be exposed to digital assets while retaining regulated investment company status. Beyond US markets, the documents hint that up to 40% of assets may be invested in foreign-listed ETPs, such as those offered by 21Shares, CoinShares and Valour. SEC approval process  The timing of the filings comes as the SEC recently got new listing standards for commodity-based trust shares clear. That adjustment significantly cuts the amount of time required for ETF applications to enter the market by eliminating the more complex process of 19b-4. Dozens of crypto-related filings could now go to trading status far more quickly than under the old rules. However, good progress is not always assured. Following the shutdown of the U.S. government due to Congress’s inability to agree on a budget, the SEC is running at reduced staffing levels. Without clear direction from SEC leadership, ETF approvals are unlikely to move forward until the government reopens. The delay may affect the new REX-Osprey products that are being filed and other applications that are approaching important deadlines. October deadlines put pressure on SEC October 2025 is set to be a crucial month for crypto markets. The SEC has final deadlines on 16 ETF applications, including several related to altcoins other than Bitcoin and Ether. Proposals for Solana, XRP and Litecoin showcase how the market is progressing towards more inclusive digital asset coverage. On September 17, the SEC voted to approve a new set of “generic listing standards” for exchange-traded products that are linked to spot commodities, including cryptocurrencies. Analysts see the development as a major step that could expedite ETF approvals. By eliminating the requirement for case-by-case adjustments to the rules, the standards are expected to help accelerate integration of crypto into mainstream financial products. Industry players note the shutdown is similar to other shutdowns in the past, such as a 2018 shutdown that lasted more than a month. The lack of regulatory movement in that period is a precedent for stalled ETF launches, despite demand from investors. Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.
Coinstats2025/10/04 05:00
Cardano – Can 70M ADA whale buy lift prices past $0.90?

Cardano – Can 70M ADA whale buy lift prices past $0.90?

Can Cardano break out of the range and reach its previous yearly highs?
Coinstats2025/10/04 05:00
Public Keys: Robinhood Takes Flight, GM to Walmart, and Never Not Trading

Public Keys: Robinhood Takes Flight, GM to Walmart, and Never Not Trading

Robinhood soars to new highs as crypto goes mainstream through Walmart, Samsung, and CME's 24/7 trading plans.
Coinstats2025/10/04 04:44
XRP and Solana Price Prediction — Best Altcoins to Buy Now as ETF Buzz and Inflows Build

XRP and Solana Price Prediction — Best Altcoins to Buy Now as ETF Buzz and Inflows Build

The crypto market is buzzing with excitement as we approach the end of 2025. While Bitcoin struggles to regain traction above $115,000, XRP and Solana have been showing strong potential. With ETF inflows and increasing institutional interest, these altcoins are gaining momentum. Amid this growing enthusiasm for established players like XRP and Solana, new altcoins […] Continue Reading: XRP and Solana Price Prediction — Best Altcoins to Buy Now as ETF Buzz and Inflows Build
Coinstats2025/10/04 04:40
Two Top Officials at the Federal Reserve, Jefferson and Logan, Discussed Interest Rate Cuts and the U.S. Economy

Two Top Officials at the Federal Reserve, Jefferson and Logan, Discussed Interest Rate Cuts and the U.S. Economy

Fed officials made important announcements ahead of the upcoming interest rate decision. Here's what to watch for. Continue Reading: Two Top Officials at the Federal Reserve, Jefferson and Logan, Discussed Interest Rate Cuts and the U.S. Economy
Coinstats2025/10/04 04:32
Bitcoin doorbreekt $120K psychologische barrière – $400B weekstijging crypto markt

Bitcoin doorbreekt $120K psychologische barrière – $400B weekstijging crypto markt

i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. @media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord De Bitcoin koers is er recentelijk in geslaagd om de psychologische weerstand bij de $ 120.000 overtuigend voorbij te gaan. In korte tijd is dit project namelijk richting de $ 120.300 gestegen. Wat gaat Bitcoin doen nu deze belangrijke psychologische barrière voorbij is? In zeven dagen tijd is Bitcoin al meer dan 10,3% gestegen. Hiermee kwam de Bitcoin koers snel voorbij de belangrijke weerstand rond de $ 120.000. De koers is nu al meerdere weken lang niet in staat geweest om in de buurt te komen van dit niveau. Sinds het op 16 augustus onder dit niveau uitkwam is het niet meer boven deze grens uitgekomen. Bitcoin koers grafiek (7 dagen) – bron: Coinmarketcap Het feit dat Bitcoin er nu dus in geslaagd is om overtuigend voorbij deze grens te gaan is een sterk teken voor de nabije toekomst van dit project. Hiermee lijkt Bitcoin overtuigend begonnen te zijn aan historisch een van de beste maanden van het jaar. Praat mee op onze socials! Chat met onze experts via Telegram, geef je mening op Twitter of "sit back and relax" terwijl je naar onze YouTube-video's kijkt. Chat met ons Geef je mening Bekijk onze video's Uptober van start Oktober wordt niet voor niets ‘Uptober’ genoemd. In de afgelopen 12 jaar vond er 10 van de 12 jaar een Bitcoin rally plaats. De gemiddelde stijging in deze maand is ook erg hoog te noemen. Daarom kan het geen verrassing genoemd worden dat de eerste 3 dagen van oktober zijn begonnen met een sterke stijging. Historische data Bitcoin – bron: Coinglass Een groot deel van deze winsten lijkt nu het gevolg van de recente shutdown van de Amerikaanse overheid. Deze shutdown lijkt voor onzekerheden gezorgd hebben binnen de financiële markten waardoor cryptocurrencies aantrekkelijker zijn geworden voor investeerders. Dit samen met een van de beste maanden van het jaar lijkt nu dus veel potentieel met zich mee te brengen voor verdere winsten van de Bitcoin koers. De recente stijging heeft ervoor gezorgd dat nu ook het technische fundament zeker in staat is om verdere winsten door te maken. De koers is nu overtuigend meer waard dan al zijn EMA’s en dichtstbijzijnde EMA bevindt zich bij de 10-daagse EMA rond de $ 116.000. Tegelijkertijd geven zowel de momentum indicator als het MACD-histogram een koopsignaal af terwijl de RSI wijst op sterke koopdruk. De enige valkuil voor Bitcoin ligt nu bij het feit dat de ondersteuning van de dichtstbijzijnde 10-daagse EMA nu meer dan $ 4000 verwijderd is van de huidige BTC koers. Een eventuele terugslag kan dan ook opgevolgd worden door verliezen richting deze $ 116.000 grens. Voorlopig lijken investeerders zich echter nog geen zorgen toe te maken over een terugslag. De verwachting is namelijk dat Bitcoin zijn winsten voort kan zetten en een stijging richting zijn recordhoogte bij de $ 124.198 lijkt nu zelfs een mogelijkheid te zijn. Vanaf hier kan er zelfs verder omhoog gekeken worden richting de $ 127.428. Praat mee op onze socials! Chat met onze experts via Telegram, geef je mening op Twitter of "sit back and relax" terwijl je naar onze YouTube-video's kijkt. Chat met ons Geef je mening Bekijk onze video's Bitcoin blockchain kent problemen: Bitcoin Hyper biedt oplossing Deze optimistische fase van de Bitcoin koers lijkt nu ook samen te gaan met een toename in activiteit op de Bitcoin blockchain. Zo steeg de ETF instroom onlangs met maar liefst $5 miljard. Deze activiteit kan nu echter ook de nodige problemen met zich meebrengen. De Bitcoin blockchain is namelijk niet meer opgewassen tegen de moderne eisen van gedecentraliseerde applicaties. Investeerders zullen hierdoor steeds vaker te maken krijgen met hoge transactiekosten, langzame transacties, snelheden en slechte programmeerbaarheid. Hierdoor komt de toekomst van de Bitcoin blockchain in gevaar, maar met Bitcoin Hyper is er nu een oplossing op de markt gebracht voor al deze problemen. Bitcoin Hyper heeft een speciale Layer 2 oplossing voor de Bitcoin blockchain ontwikkeld. Hiermee wil het de toekomst van deze blockchain verstevigen. Er wordt een einde gebracht aan alle problemen en in plaats daarvan kan men profiteren van snelheden die vergelijkbaar zijn met de Solana blockchain. Deze Layer 2 oplossing is ook ontworpen met de hulp van de Solana Virtual Machine. Hyper is going to the moon. 20M Raised. pic.twitter.com/ysBYvV4xjz — Bitcoin Hyper (@BTC_Hyper2) October 2, 2025 Bitcoin Hyper is nu in presale gestart voor zijn native $HYPER token. Deze presale moet investeerders de kans geven om tegen de laagst mogelijke prijs in te stappen bij dit project. Naast aantrekkelijke kortingen kunnen vroege investeerders ook al hun tokens staken om op die manier hun winsten verder uit te breiden. Tijdens de presale kunnen winsten dus al gemaximaliseerd worden. De presale van Bitcoin Hyper bleek al snel een van de beste presales van 2025 te zijn. Deze presale heeft nu namelijk al meer dan $ 21 miljoen aan investeringen weten op te halen. Nu er nog altijd te profiteren is van staking beloningen en de $HYPER token slechts $ 0,013045 per stuk kost, lijkt dit het ideale moment om je aan te sluiten bij dit veelbelovende presale project. Nu naar Bitcoin Hyper i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Het bericht Bitcoin doorbreekt $120K psychologische barrière – $400B weekstijging crypto markt is geschreven door Joeri van Kuppeveld en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/10/04 04:31
