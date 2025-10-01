VeChain Foundation Releases Q2 Financial Report: Total Treasury Value Approximately $167 Million, a 23.5% Month-Over-Month Decrease

PANews reported on October 1st that the VeChain Foundation released its financial report for the second quarter of 2025. The report shows that as of June 30, 2025, the total value of the foundation's treasury (including stablecoins, BTC, ETH, and VET) was $167 million, a 23.5% decrease from $218 million at the end of the first quarter. The foundation said the decline in the treasury’s value was mainly attributed to two aspects: first, strategic investment in protocol upgrades and ecosystem expansion in the “Renaissance” roadmap; second, the overall volatility of the crypto market this quarter.