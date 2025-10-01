Borza MEXC
Best Crypto To Buy Today With 1000x Potential: October’s Top Altcoin Picks For a Massive Upside
Massive investments in the U.S. holding Bitcoin Spot ETFs sold $903 million between September 22 and September 26. It reports […] The post Best Crypto To Buy Today With 1000x Potential: October’s Top Altcoin Picks For a Massive Upside appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/10/02 00:42
Roman Storm Requests Acquittal on Tornado Cash Money Transmission Charge
TLDR Roman Storm requests acquittal over unlicensed money transmission charges. Tornado Cash co-founder argues no intent to help criminals misuse the platform. Defense claims prosecution lacked proof of Storm’s involvement in criminal acts. The case could set a precedent for developers of privacy technologies. Roman Storm, co-founder of Tornado Cash, is seeking to have his [...] The post Roman Storm Requests Acquittal on Tornado Cash Money Transmission Charge appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/02 00:35
Bitcoin's market capitalization surpasses Amazon
PANews reported on October 1 that according to CoinDesk, the market value of Bitcoin (BTC) has just surpassed that of global technology giant Amazon.
PANews
2025/10/02 00:05
Avalanche chain DEX transaction volume reached $17.4 billion in September, a three-year high
PANews reported on October 1st that the Avalanche chain's decentralized exchange (DEX) trading volume reached $17.4 billion in September, according to the official Avalanche X platform. Officials stated that this monthly trading volume figure is the highest level in nearly three years.
PANews
2025/10/02 00:03
Bitcoin lending platform Lava raises $17.5 million and launches USD yield product, with former Visa and Blockchain executives participating.
PANews reported on October 1st that Lava, a Bitcoin-backed lending platform, announced it has closed a $17.5 million Series A extension funding round and launched a new USD yield product. This round was backed by several angel investors, including Peter Jurdjevic of the Qatar Investment Authority and former executives from Visa and Block (formerly Square). The newly launched USD Yield product allows users to provide USD funds to provide liquidity for Bitcoin-collateralized loans on the platform and earn a yield, currently offering an annualized yield (APY) of up to 7.5%. Lava stated that all loans are collateralized solely by Bitcoin, with a collateralization ratio exceeding 200%. Lava's previous Series A funding round was led by Peter Thiel's Founders Fund and Khosla Ventures.
PANews
2025/10/02 00:02
Metaplanet Expands Bitcoin Holdings with $615 Million Purchase, Now 4th Largest BTC Holder
Metaplanet buys 5,268 BTC for $615M, becoming the 4th largest corporate holder with $3.33B in Bitcoin assets. Metaplanet, a Tokyo-listed company, has made a major move in the cryptocurrency space by acquiring 5,268 BTC for $615 million. This purchase brings its total Bitcoin holdings to 30,823 BTC, valued at approximately $3.33 billion. With this […] The post Metaplanet Expands Bitcoin Holdings with $615 Million Purchase, Now 4th Largest BTC Holder appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/02 00:00
US Treasury Eases Tax Rules on Bitcoin Holdings
The U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) have formally clarified that corporations will not be subject to taxation on unrealized gains on Bitcoin under the Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax (CAMT). Specifically, the interim guidance, released on Tuesday, addresses a critical issue for companies that maintain substantial cryptocurrency holdings. What the […] The post US Treasury Eases Tax Rules on Bitcoin Holdings first appeared on The Crypto Basic.
The Crypto Basic
2025/10/01 23:59
VeChain Foundation Releases Q2 Financial Report: Total Treasury Value Approximately $167 Million, a 23.5% Month-Over-Month Decrease
PANews reported on October 1st that the VeChain Foundation released its financial report for the second quarter of 2025. The report shows that as of June 30, 2025, the total value of the foundation's treasury (including stablecoins, BTC, ETH, and VET) was $167 million, a 23.5% decrease from $218 million at the end of the first quarter. The foundation said the decline in the treasury’s value was mainly attributed to two aspects: first, strategic investment in protocol upgrades and ecosystem expansion in the “Renaissance” roadmap; second, the overall volatility of the crypto market this quarter.
PANews
2025/10/01 23:58
Stripe wil bankvergunning voor stablecoins aanvragen
Stripe wil zich serieus gaan mengen in de wereld van stablecoins. Volgens The Information bereidt het betalingsbedrijf zich voor op het aanvragen van een nationale trust charter bij de Amerikaanse toezichthouder OCC. Daarmee wil Stripe voldoen aan de komende wetgeving rondom stablecoins, zodat ze hun klanten kunnen blijven helpen met... Het bericht Stripe wil bankvergunning voor stablecoins aanvragen verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats
2025/10/01 23:33
5 Top Crypto Presales To Watch In 2025: BlockDAG Leads As Pepeto, Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter, And Maxi Doge Absorb Attention
Presales are once again the most talked-about entry point in crypto, offering investors a chance to secure early positions before tokens reach exchanges.
The Cryptonomist
2025/10/01 21:23
