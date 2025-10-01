2025-10-04 Saturday

Upcoming Crypto Listings On Exchanges: Why Based Eggman $GGs Could Lead The Meme Coin Wave

The post Upcoming Crypto Listings On Exchanges: Why Based Eggman $GGs Could Lead The Meme Coin Wave appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/02 00:27
BTC rally sparks $268m in short liquidations

BTC switched to a price upswing, recovering the $117,000 level and causing a cascade of short liquidations.
Cryptopolitan 2025/10/02 00:26
Ethereum price boasts strongest quarterly surge in four years

The post Ethereum price boasts strongest quarterly surge in four years appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum closed September with its most robust quarterly performance in over four years, echoing the explosive gains last seen when its price first breached the $4,000 threshold in early 2021. According to CoinGlass data, ETH rallied 48.7% in July and 18.8% in August, before losing ground in September with a modest 5% pullback. Ethereum Price Quarterly Returns Since 2021 (Source: CoinGlass) Even with that dip, the token ended the quarter up 66.6%, hitting an all-time high of $4,953.73 in August on the back of steady accumulation by corporate treasuries and renewed retail activity. That momentum has spilled into October. CryptoSlate data shows Ethereum climbed another 4% this week to touch $4,300, a multi-week peak, supported by a broader rally that lifted Bitcoin and XRP. What drove Ethereum’s price rally in Q3? The most significant driver of Ethereum’s rally during the reporting period was the throng of institutional investors in the digital asset. This is evidenced by the strong inflows into the nine US-based spot ETH ETF products between July and August, when they attracted fresh capital of around $10 billion. During this period, BlackRock’s ETHA vehicle crossed the $10 billion assets-under-management threshold, making it the third-ever ETF to hit the milestone in one year. At the same time, corporate treasuries have sharply expanded their ETH exposure. During the quarter, corporate ETH holdings climbed from around $2 billion to over $23 billion, making the digital asset the fastest-growing treasury crypto in the industry. Considering these aggressive purchases from these institutional investors, Bitwise’s Matt Hougan had predicted in July that: “ETPs and ETH treasury companies [could buy] $20 billion of ETH in the next year, or 5.33 million ETH at today’s prices.” Meanwhile, institutional flows were not the only driver of ETH’s strong performance in the quarter. In the third quarter, Ethereum’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/02 00:06
BYD’s September sales fell 5.5%, ending a 19‑month growth streak

BYD just took its first hit in 19 months. The automaker’s September sales dropped 5.5% year-on-year, with just over 396,000 cars sold, according to its Hong Kong stock filing on Wednesday. This is the first year-on-year decline since the streak began, and it’s happening while China’s domestic demand weakens and government pressure ramps up against […]
Cryptopolitan 2025/10/02 00:05
How Will the US Government Shutdown Affect XRP, Solana (SOL), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Other Altcoin ETFs? Here’s the Answer…

The post How Will the US Government Shutdown Affect XRP, Solana (SOL), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Other Altcoin ETFs? Here’s the Answer… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Following the budget crisis in the US, the budget bill failed to receive approval and the US government officially shut down. While the government shutdown is expected to have an impact on Bitcoin (BTC) and the cryptocurrency market as well as financial markets, it is also stated that it will delay altcoin ETF decisions. At this point, the impact of the shutdown will likely result in many employees being furloughed, and this will negatively impact the SEC. Like many government agencies, the SEC will furlough many employees and continue operating with a limited staff. This could delay decisions on altcoin ETFs awaiting approval. “If the government shuts down, nothing will get approved,” Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan told Blockworks. Speaking to Blockworks, a person familiar with the matter, whose name was not disclosed, said that decisions on the pending altcoin ETFs will most likely not be announced during the US government shutdown, and that approval is very unlikely. A person familiar with the matter said it’s very clear how the government will handle the SEC during a shutdown. The SEC’s Trading and Markets Regulations state, “If the government shuts down, the SEC will not be able to review pending applications, evaluate new or pending applications or registrations, issue interpretative recommendations, or issue no-action letters.” Fireblocks chief legal officer Jason Allegrante said in a statement that the government shutdown could delay the approval date for new crypto ETFs, but that the delay would be temporary. As you may recall, the SEC requested spot ETF issuers for Litecoin (LTC), Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and Dogecoin (DOGE) to withdraw their existing 19b-4 applications a few days ago. The SEC’s request was met with immediate response, and 19b-4 filings for eight altcoin ETFs, including XRP and Solana, were withdrawn. According to…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/02 00:05
SBI Crypto loses $21M as funds laundered through Tornado Cash by suspected North Korean hackers

The post SBI Crypto loses $21M as funds laundered through Tornado Cash by suspected North Korean hackers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways SBI Crypto, the Bitcoin mining arm of Japan’s SBI Group, lost $21 million in a hack. Suspected North Korean hackers are behind the breach and laundering of funds. SBI Crypto, a Japan-headquartered Bitcoin mining pool under SBI Group, lost $21 million to suspected North Korean hackers who laundered the stolen funds through Tornado Cash, according to blockchain investigator ZachXBT. The outflows from SBI Crypto-linked wallets were routed through instant exchanges before being deposited into Tornado Cash, a decentralized mixing protocol that obscures transaction origins. Recent blockchain analyses reveal a pattern of suspected North Korean-linked groups targeting cryptocurrency exchanges, with funds typically channeled through privacy-focused tools to hide their source. International authorities have intensified scrutiny on mixing services following similar incidents. Tornado Cash previously faced sanctions designed to curb its use in illicit finance operations. However, its sanctions were lifted earlier this year after a US court ruling. Investigations into comparable exchange breaches have uncovered connections between various attacks, suggesting coordinated efforts by state-affiliated actors to fund operations through stolen crypto assets. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/sbi-crypto-hack-tornado-cash-north-korea/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/02 00:03
Barron Trump Quietly Builds $150 Million Fortune Through Crypto

The post Barron Trump Quietly Builds $150 Million Fortune Through Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights Barron Trump’s fortune jumps $80 million in months through crypto Young Trump now wealthier than Melania after WLFI token surge Trump family members see skyrocketing fortunes tied to crypto Barron Trump’s Rapid Rise In Crypto Wealth Nineteen-year-old Barron Trump, the youngest son of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, has quickly become one of the wealthiest members of the family thanks to aggressive moves in cryptocurrency. According to Forbes, Barron’s net worth rose by $80 million in recent months alone, bringing his total fortune to $150 million. Most strikingly, he also holds nearly 2.3 billion WLFI tokens from the World Liberty Financial project, which could be worth more than $525 million if sold. This leap has already placed him ahead of Melania in personal wealth. How The Trump Family Is Riding The Crypto Wave Barron Trump’s push into the digital asset world was decisive. In late 2024, he persuaded the family to launch World Liberty Financial, a company designed to capitalize on the crypto boom. The project gained momentum quickly, and Trump family members followed suit, each building impressive fortunes. WLFI coin. Source: CoinGecko Donald Trump Jr. multiplied his wealth tenfold over the past year, reaching $500 million. Eric Trump reportedly expanded his wealth from $40 million to $750 million, boosted by crypto market moves and business in Qatar. Ivanka Trump now holds about $100 million, while Jared Kushner sits comfortably on a $1 billion fortune. The President’s Massive Crypto Payday Donald Trump himself turned out to be the biggest winner. Over the course of the year, he earned $3 billion, with $2 billion coming directly from crypto investments. By mid-August, his disclosed income from crypto projects stood at $2.37 billion, while in June 2025 he revealed more than $57 million in profits from WLFI…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01 23:51
VisionSys AI Stock Plummets on Plans to Buy Up to $2 Billion Worth of Solana

Shares in publicly traded firm VisionSys AI fell sharply Wednesday as it seeks to establish a Solana treasury with up to $2 billion in SOL.
Coinstats 2025/10/01 23:50
BNB Chain announced that it has officially adopted a minimum gas price of 0.05 Gwei, reducing the cost of a single transaction to approximately $0.005.

PANews reported on October 1st that all validators and builders on the BNB Smart Chain (BSC) have now adopted a new minimum gas price of 0.05 Gwei, according to the official BNB Chain X platform. The network is fully prepared to process transactions at this rate. BNB Chain stated that this translates to a cost of approximately $0.005 per transaction.
PANews 2025/10/01 23:49
2025’s Cloud-Mining Platform: FleetMining Offers XRP, BTC, and ETH Holders Novel Avenues

With the innovation and sustainable energy value the company holds dear, FleetMining is dedicated to making cryptocurrency mining simple, affordable, and environmentally friendly. Looking towards a more freely decentralized future for digital financial assets, we hope that everybody on Earth can participate in it.
Coinstats 2025/10/01 23:43
