2025-10-04 Saturday
Crypto Presale News: Based Eggman $GGs Stage 2 Now Live With 30% Bonus Code, How to Buy $GGs Presale
Crypto presale news highlights Based Eggman $GGs as one of the best crypto presale 2025 projects. Learn how to buy $GGs presale with the Stage 2 bonus code.
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/02 00:45
LLILPEPE price prediction: Can the memecoin hit $1?
Little Pepe emerges as a Layer-2 memecoin challenger to DOGE, SHIB, and PEPE ahead of the bull run. The memecoin market has entered a new golden era, and at the forefront of this movement is Little Pepe (LILPEPE). It’s a…
Crypto.news
2025/10/02 00:43
DOT Climbs, LINK Whales Buy, BlockDAG’s F1® Deal Signals Big Potential
When analyzing the Polkadot (DOT) future analysis, the Chainlink (LINK) future prediction, and the debate over the top performing crypto heading into 2025, three very different signals emerge. Polkadot’s recent The post DOT Climbs, LINK Whales Buy, BlockDAG’s F1® Deal Signals Big Potential appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Crypto Ninjas
2025/10/02 00:32
US-UK Cooperation Might Foster New Crypto Era, and Best Wallet Might Be the Key
The post US-UK Cooperation Might Foster New Crypto Era, and Best Wallet Might Be the Key appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News US innovation in the stablecoin space is driving global crypto adoption as the UK seeks to collaborate on regulating digital assets. During Trump’s state visit to the UK, Chancellor Rachel Reeves and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the creation of the Transatlantic Taskforce for Markets of the Future, designed to bring crypto policy in both countries to parity. Crypto regulation is just one step toward making Web3 accessible to the average consumer. Equally important is providing easy-to-use tools that don’t require expert knowledge, which is why we’re examining how Best Wallet simplifies crypto trading. How do the UK and US Approaches to Crypto Differ? While the US has traditionally been hostile towards crypto, the Trump administration reversed several key decisions to promote the debanking of crypto during the Biden era. It offered additional regulatory clarity for stablecoins through the GENIUS Act. In comparison, the UK has been much slower to give guidance on crypto regulation. While the FCA now oversees crypto asset promotions, these rules only took effect late in 2023. Crypto remains unregulated mainly in the UK, leading to a series of debanking orders that have created a chilling effect on Web3 fintech in the country. However, the formation of an international task force suggests that the UK may be about to significantly shift its approach to crypto. Caption: Source: Adan The FCA’s research indicates that at least 12% of the UK population owns crypto. Adan suggests this number could be as high as 19%. More clarity on crypto ownership and technical support is essential to ensure that crypto ownership is both legally protected and easily adopted in both countries. That’s why we’re taking a closer look at Best Wallet, which streamlines the process of buying and selling crypto, as well as its utility token, Best Wallet Token…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 00:07
Bank of England warms up to stablecoins, targets real-world payments
The Bank of England is finally warming up to stablecoins, and it’s not a drill. Andrew Bailey, the guy at the top of the UK’s central bank, now says the future of money might not run through commercial banks anymore. Writing in the Financial Times, Andrew said it would be “wrong to be against stablecoins […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/01 23:59
XRP Ledger Welcomes New Token Standard: Details
This new token type optimized for utilization for major use cases
Coinstats
2025/10/01 23:57
Melanion Capital Pioneers First Private Bitcoin Treasury Model in Europe
Firm to raise €50m to Bitcoin and offer treasury blueprint for other private companies to follow.
Crypto Breaking News
2025/10/01 23:54
Meme Coin Predicted to Pump 11045% Steals the Spotlight from DOGE’s $2 Target
The post Meme Coin Predicted to Pump 11045% Steals the Spotlight from DOGE’s $2 Target appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The meme coin scene is heating up again, and this time it is not just Dogecoin making waves. While Dogecoin is trading at about $0.27 with a market cap of nearly $41 billion, another meme coin, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), is grabbing attention with projections of a potential 10,371% pump that could take its presale price of roughly $0.0022 up toward $0.242 or more. That kind of growth would not just turn heads; it could reshape how investors see meme coin opportunities in 2025. Dogecoin (DOGE): The Original Meme Coin That Still Has Fire Dogecoin has been around for over a decade, earning its place as the pioneer of meme coins. When writing, the DOGE price is $0.27, market cap of around $41-42 billion. It has recently broken through resistance levels, and analysts believe momentum could carry it toward the elusive $1 milestone and possibly beyond it. But Dogecoin is not without its challenges. Its supply is uncapped, making long-term growth harder than for coins with fixed tokenomics. For DOGE to reach $1 or more, it will need more than hype. It will require a real-life adoption and use, just like LILPEPE. LILPEPE is predicted to pump 11,045% as it steals the spotlight from DOGE’s $2 target. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Meme Coin Built for the Next Wave While Dogecoin aims for a $2 comeback, Little Pepe is quickly becoming the coin investors are watching closely. When writing, the LILPEPE presale is in stage 13, with tokens priced at $0.0022 after stage 12 sold out successfully. More than $25.9 million has already been raised, and early-stage investors have seen gains of about 120%. Current buyers at stage 13 still have a projected 36.36% gain before the token launches at $0.003. What makes Little Pepe stand out is not just…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 23:52
Where To Buy Presale Crypto: October 2025 Guide How To Buy Top Crypto Presales And Avoid Crypto Traps
The post Where To Buy Presale Crypto: October 2025 Guide How To Buy Top Crypto Presales And Avoid Crypto Traps appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Where To Buy Presale Crypto: October 2025 Guide How To Buy Top Crypto Presales And Avoid Crypto Traps – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Press Release Where to Buy Presale Crypto: October 2025 Guide How to Buy Top Crypto Presales and Avoid Crypto Traps Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/where-to-buy-presale-crypto-october-2025-guide-how-to-buy-top-crypto-presales-and-avoid-crypto-traps/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 23:48
Following the US Department of Commerce, the German Stock Exchange Giant Announced a Partnership with Surprise Altcoin!
Deutsche Börse, one of Germany's largest exchanges, has partnered with leading oracle platform Chainlink (LINK). Continue Reading: Following the US Department of Commerce, the German Stock Exchange Giant Announced a Partnership with Surprise Altcoin!
Coinstats
2025/10/01 23:48
