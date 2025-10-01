Bitcoin Bank Sygnum Launches Fund With Promises of Bigger BTC Holdings

The post Bitcoin Bank Sygnum Launches Fund With Promises of Bigger BTC Holdings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Switzerland’s Sygnum Bank, one of the largest regulated crypto banks in the world, has unveiled a new Bitcoin-focused product aimed at institutional investors. The bank introduced its BTC Alpha Fund, designed to let clients grow their Bitcoin holdings without selling off their assets. Unlike traditional strategies, the fund channels idle BTC into arbitrage opportunities and decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, with all profits converted back into Bitcoin. The model aims to steadily expand investors’ BTC positions while preserving long-term exposure to the asset. Sygnum highlighted the untapped potential in this space, noting that less than 1% of Bitcoin’s trillion-dollar market cap is currently engaged in DeFi. This leaves what the bank describes as “a massive runway” for yield-generating products tied directly to the cryptocurrency. The fund, which pays returns in BTC, is available only to professional and institutional participants. Markus Hammerli, who oversees the initiative, said early demand has been strong. He also suggested that continued ETF inflows could further amplify Bitcoin’s price, estimating that every $1 billion of fresh capital entering ETFs could lift BTC’s value by between 3% and 6%, given its limited supply. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a…