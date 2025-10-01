Borza MEXC
Saylor Reveals $1T Bitcoin Endgame As Strategy Soars 5.59%
The post Saylor Reveals $1T Bitcoin Endgame As Strategy Soars 5.59% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strategy Inc. executive chairman Michael Saylor has revealed a bold plan that could redefine corporate treasuries worldwide. In a discussion with Bitcoin Magazine, the company’s “endgame” is to acquire a trillion dollars’ worth of Bitcoin and continue expanding from there. Saylor envisions Bitcoin as a transformative form of digital energy, comparable to historic breakthroughs like electricity, fire, and oil. He believes this asset will fundamentally reshape how corporations and governments store and transfer value. Corporate Adoption and Market Impact Strategy has become the most prominent corporate holder of Bitcoin, pioneering the movement in 2020 and inspiring other companies to follow. The number of publicly traded firms holding Bitcoin has surged from just a few to over 180, with Saylor predicting that thousands more will adopt it as a core treasury asset. He emphasized that corporate participation strengthens the Bitcoin network and benefits early investors. In fact, individual Bitcoin holders have collectively gained $1.8 trillion in value since corporations like Strategy began buying Bitcoin. Despite criticism that corporations could crowd out individual investors, Saylor argued that corporate adoption ultimately reinforces market stability. He also highlighted the simplicity and decentralization of Bitcoin custody, noting that individuals, companies, and governments can hold their own reserves more securely than traditional gold storage. Mainstream Integration on the Horizon Saylor foresees tech giants like Apple, Google, and Microsoft embedding Bitcoin directly into operating systems and hardware. He considers such integration a major milestone in mainstream adoption. Additionally, Saylor believes Bitcoin has the potential to outperform the S&P 500 indefinitely, cementing its role as a foundational digital asset for the future. He drew parallels to past innovations, pointing out that skepticism and criticism are natural at early stages, but transformative technologies eventually prevail. Stock Trends Reflect Strategy’s Momentum Strategy’s stock shows signs of both volatility and resilience.…
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 01:42
Delite
Bitcoin Bank Sygnum Launches Fund With Promises of Bigger BTC Holdings
The post Bitcoin Bank Sygnum Launches Fund With Promises of Bigger BTC Holdings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Switzerland’s Sygnum Bank, one of the largest regulated crypto banks in the world, has unveiled a new Bitcoin-focused product aimed at institutional investors. The bank introduced its BTC Alpha Fund, designed to let clients grow their Bitcoin holdings without selling off their assets. Unlike traditional strategies, the fund channels idle BTC into arbitrage opportunities and decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, with all profits converted back into Bitcoin. The model aims to steadily expand investors’ BTC positions while preserving long-term exposure to the asset. Sygnum highlighted the untapped potential in this space, noting that less than 1% of Bitcoin’s trillion-dollar market cap is currently engaged in DeFi. This leaves what the bank describes as “a massive runway” for yield-generating products tied directly to the cryptocurrency. The fund, which pays returns in BTC, is available only to professional and institutional participants. Markus Hammerli, who oversees the initiative, said early demand has been strong. He also suggested that continued ETF inflows could further amplify Bitcoin’s price, estimating that every $1 billion of fresh capital entering ETFs could lift BTC’s value by between 3% and 6%, given its limited supply. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a…
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 01:34
Delite
Phantom Rolls Out “Phantom Cash” – One Wallet, Full Crypto & Cash Power
Key Takeaways: Phantom introduces Phantom Cash, turning its crypto wallet into an everyday money app: fund accounts instantly, spend via Visa/Apple Pay/Google Pay, trade stablecoins with zero fees, and send The post Phantom Rolls Out “Phantom Cash” – One Wallet, Full Crypto & Cash Power appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Delite
Crypto Ninjas
2025/10/02 00:43
Delite
Pi Network News: Market Cap Tops $2.2B as Price Moves Higher After Co-Founder’s Singapore Speech
The post Pi Network News: Market Cap Tops $2.2B as Price Moves Higher After Co-Founder’s Singapore Speech appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The price of Pi Network’s token, PI, gained nearly 5% in the last 24 hours, trading at $0.2711. The move followed a keynote address in Singapore by co-founder Dr. Chengdiao Fan, who spoke on how blockchain can work alongside artificial intelligence. Market Update PI now has a market cap of $2.23 billion. Trading volume grew …
Delite
CoinPedia
2025/10/02 00:17
Delite
Litecoin and Avalanche Build Momentum, While $BZIL Red Candle Stage Dominates the Best Crypto Presales to Invest in 2025
As the cryptocurrency market enters the final quarter of 2025, investors worldwide are watching how established coins and promising presale […] The post Litecoin and Avalanche Build Momentum, While $BZIL Red Candle Stage Dominates the Best Crypto Presales to Invest in 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
Delite
Coindoo
2025/10/02 00:15
Delite
Institutional Demand Drives $430 Million Inflow into Bitcoin ETFs
TLDR Bitcoin ETFs saw a significant net inflow of $430 million on September 30, boosting market sentiment. The cumulative inflows into Bitcoin ETFs exceeded $950 million in just two trading sessions this week. The U.S. government shutdown on October 1 has sparked increased investor interest in Bitcoin and other safe-haven assets. Bitcoin’s price stabilized around [...] The post Institutional Demand Drives $430 Million Inflow into Bitcoin ETFs appeared first on CoinCentral.
Delite
Coincentral
2025/10/02 00:03
Delite
Why is Cardano (ADA) Price Crashing? Analysts Note Interesting Rotation Toward Cheaper Crypto at $0.035 and With Better Tech
Cardano (ADA) is under more selling pressure, with massive whale outflows and waning ecosystem traction driving it lower. This decline is less to do with Cardano (ADA) specifically, and more to do with the growing demand for far more advanced competition which is Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Currently priced at a mere $0.035 in phase 6 […]
Delite
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/02 00:00
Delite
MicroStrategy increased its holdings of Bitcoin by 42,706 in the third quarter of 2025, worth over $5 billion.
PANews reported on October 1st that according to data disclosed by BitcoinTreasuries.NET on the X platform, MicroStrategy (MSTR) purchased another 42,706 bitcoins during the third quarter of 2025 (July to September), with a total value of more than US$5 billion.
Delite
PANews
2025/10/01 23:48
Delite
Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now as Bitwise CIO Compares Bitcoin to Gold
In a thread he posted on X, Hougan said that Bitcoin’s $2.3 trillion valuation makes sense when compared to the […] The post Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now as Bitwise CIO Compares Bitcoin to Gold appeared first on Coindoo.
Delite
Coindoo
2025/10/01 23:41
Delite
Former Ripple CTO Says Schwartz Will Always Be 'Heart of XRP'
Coil CEO Stefan Thomas has reacted to Ripple CTO David Schwartz's upcoming depature
Delite
Coinstats
2025/10/01 23:34
Delite
