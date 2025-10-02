Nicole Kidman In ‘Lioness’ Set To Return For Season 3 On Paramount+
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 23: (L-R) Genesis Rodriguez, Zoe Saldana, Nicole Kidman, and Morgan Freeman attend "Lioness" S2 Premiere at Linwood Dunn Theater on October 23, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Paramount+) Getty Images for Paramount+ Espionage thriller Lioness, from Taylor Sheridan and starring Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña, has been renewed for a third season at Paramount+. The announcement comes shortly after Kidman revealed her split from Keith Urban. In season two — currently two episodes into its eight-episode run — the CIA's fight against terror moves closer to home. Joe (Saldaña), Kaitlyn (Kidman), and Byron (Michael Kelly) enlist a new Lioness operative to confront a previously unknown threat. As pressure mounts from all sides, Joe must face the profound personal sacrifices she has made as the leader of the Lioness program. Alongside Saldaña and Kidman, Lioness season two features Morgan Freeman, Michael Kelly, Laysla De Oliveira, Genesis Rodriguez, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Thad Luckinbill, and Hannah Love Lanier. Kidman earned a 2024 Critics Choice Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role. LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 11: Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldana attend the launch event for 'Special Ops: Lioness' hosted by Paramount+ and Vanity Fair on July 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Paramount+) Dave Benett/Getty Images for Paramount+ Why This Matters In search of programs that generate buzz, Lioness is a key title for Paramount+, now featuring two Academy Award winners (Kidman and Freeman), high-stakes storytelling, and exclusive content that helps differentiate the streaming platform in a crowded market. The series ranks in the Top 10 globally on Paramount+ and helps boost the platform's profile. Lioness is executive produced by Taylor…
