BYD sales drop 5.5% in September as China demand cools and price war bites

The post BYD sales drop 5.5% in September as China demand cools and price war bites appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BYD just took its first hit in 19 months. The automaker’s September sales dropped 5.5% year-on-year, with just over 396,000 cars sold, according to its Hong Kong stock filing on Wednesday. This is the first year-on-year decline since the streak began, and it’s happening while China’s domestic demand weakens and government pressure ramps up against destructive price slashing. Analysts now say BYD has basically thrown in the towel on the Chinese market, at least for now. “BYD really doesn’t care about the domestic market any more,” said Feng Xiao, co-head of China industrial research at CLSA. He expects more than half of BYD’s profits to come from exports next year, as rather than trigger another price fight, Feng said BYD chose to “lie down in China.”. BYD cuts targets, focuses abroad BYD has lowered its 2024 sales target from 5.5 million to 4.6 million units, a massive cut. Still, Li Yunfei, the company’s head of marketing, told local media the move was about keeping growth “healthy” and “sustainable.” Earlier this year in May, BYD launched a big discount push, but that backfired. The government hit back with a crackdown on the years-long EV price war, warning automakers to stop destroying profit margins. Since then, BYD and others have had to back off on price slashing and ensure they’re paying suppliers on time. That’s new territory for companies used to using discounts to gain ground. There’s another problem: buyers in China seem bored with the same logo, the same look, and the same cars. “The products get old and established . . . buyers are getting bored of the BYD logo and BYD looks,” Feng said. That’s a bad sign in a market flooded with flashy alternatives. But it’s not all ugly. BYD is crushing it overseas. In Europe and the UK, it moved 96,000…
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 01:31
Delite
David Beckham Kicks On With Authentic Brands In Record Breaking Year

The post David Beckham Kicks On With Authentic Brands In Record Breaking Year appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. David Beckham has continued to build his business with Authentic Brands. Authentic Brands David Beckham’s business empire has reported record results for 2024, with double-digit profit growth and a wave of new partnerships that underscore the global strength of his brand. DRJB Holdings, the umbrella company for his ventures, said that consolidated net profit rose 24% to $44.9 million, compared with $36.2 million the previous year. Revenues were broadly stable at $92.3 million, up 1% from 2023, while total underlying dividends paid to shareholders reached $75.7 million. The results mark the second full year since the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and LA Galaxy soccer player, who is co-founder of MLS team Inter Miami, struck a deal with Authentic Brands Group, the U.S.-based intellectual property giant, to help manage his name worldwide. The former England captain, who retired from professional soccer in 2013, sold a 55% stake in his businesses in 2022 to Authentic Brands for circa $270 million. The tie-up has accelerated growth across a series of sectors, from fashion and wellness to technology and entertainment, and the group said momentum had carried into 2025. In fashion, the brand strengthened its position with the eyewear specialist Safilo, which secured a perpetual licence to design and distribute David Beckham collections. It also finalized a multi-year collaboration with Boss, producing the first co-designed menswear line launched this spring, followed by a fall/winter collection in September. Meantime, a move into the wellness industry through a joint venture with health sciences firm Prenetics has rapidly turned IM8, Beckham’s new supplements company, into one of the fastest-growing players in the market. Partnerships extended beyond lifestyle and health. During the year, deals were signed with Bowers & Wilkins, Belgian beer brand Stella Artois and Shark Ninja, while further contracts since the reporting period include an…
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 01:28
Delite
Lava raises $17.5M and launches bitcoin-backed lending platform

The post Lava raises $17.5M and launches bitcoin-backed lending platform appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lava, a bitcoin-focused financial services startup, announced on Wednesday that it has raised $17.5 million in new funding while also launching a lending product offering yields on US dollars. In a post on X, the company said its platform allows users to fund overcollateralized loans secured entirely by bitcoin (BTC), with lenders earning up to 7.5% on their deposits.  The funding follows Lava’s earlier $10 million Series A round led by Founders Fund and Khosla Ventures. New backers in this extension include Peter Jurdjevic, Bijan Tehrani of Stake, Charlie Spears, Jacob Brown, Lee Linden, and Zach White. The firm said the additional capital will be used to expand its infrastructure for bitcoin-denominated financial products. Lava’s service is available globally, offering access to dollar liquidity without selling bitcoin, alongside zero-fee bitcoin trading and yield-bearing USD accounts. The model resembles earlier crypto lending products, such as BlockFi’s interest accounts, which drew scrutiny from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and resulted in enforcement actions in 2022. Lava’s raise comes amid a surge of late-stage and strategic crypto financing activity in September, according to Blockworks Research. Total crypto fundraising reached its highest monthly levels since early 2022, with infrastructure, finance, and blockchain Layer 1 projects leading deal volume. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/lava-raise-17m-lending-platform
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 01:27
Delite
Nicole Kidman In ‘Lioness’ Set To Return For Season 3 On Paramount+

The post Nicole Kidman In ‘Lioness’ Set To Return For Season 3 On Paramount+ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 23: (L-R) Genesis Rodriguez, Zoe Saldana, Nicole Kidman, and Morgan Freeman attend “Lioness” S2 Premiere at Linwood Dunn Theater on October 23, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Paramount+) Getty Images for Paramount+ Espionage thriller Lioness, from Taylor Sheridan and starring Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña, has been renewed for a third season at Paramount+. The announcement comes shortly after Kidman revealed her split from Keith Urban. In season two — currently two episodes into its eight-episode run — the CIA’s fight against terror moves closer to home. Joe (Saldaña), Kaitlyn (Kidman), and Byron (Michael Kelly) enlist a new Lioness operative to confront a previously unknown threat. As pressure mounts from all sides, Joe must face the profound personal sacrifices she has made as the leader of the Lioness program. Alongside Saldaña and Kidman, Lioness season two features Morgan Freeman, Michael Kelly, Laysla De Oliveira, Genesis Rodriguez, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Thad Luckinbill, and Hannah Love Lanier. Kidman earned a 2024 Critics Choice Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role. LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 11: Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldana attend the launch event for ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ hosted by Paramount+ and Vanity Fair on July 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Paramount+) Dave Benett/Getty Images for Paramount+ Why This Matters In search of programs that generate buzz, Lioness is a key title for Paramount+, now featuring two Academy Award winners (Kidman and Freeman), high-stakes storytelling, and exclusive content that helps differentiate the streaming platform in a crowded market. The series ranks in the Top 10 globally on Paramount+ and helps boost the platform’s profile. Lioness is executive produced by Taylor…
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 01:16
Delite
Best Crypto Presales to Buy as Matt Hougan Says Bitcoin Competes with Gold

The post Best Crypto Presales to Buy as Matt Hougan Says Bitcoin Competes with Gold appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan recently argued that Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana are targeting some of the largest traditional markets worldwide, including gold and tokenized asset finance. In a thread he posted on X, Hougan said that Bitcoin’s $2.3 trillion valuation makes sense when compared to the $25 trillion gold market it’s targeting. Meanwhile, Ethereum and Solana aim to capture even larger financial and payments ecosystems, worth hundreds of trillions globally. The key takeaway? Crypto’s current valuations may seem inflated at first glance. Make no mistake, though, they’re still small compared to the industries these networks could disrupt. As institutions continue to accumulate $BTC, $ETH, and $SOL, retail traders are shifting into early-stage presales that align with similar macro trends: sound money, infrastructure, and scalability. Three emerging projects could now lead the next speculative wave: Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), Snorter Token ($SNORT), and BlockchainFX ($BFX). Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER): Digital Gold Reimagined As Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan notes, Bitcoin is competing directly with gold’s $25T market. And now, that same “digital gold” thesis is evolving through Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER). Built as a Layer 2 network on Bitcoin, $HYPER combines Bitcoin’s unmatched decentralization with Solana’s lightning-fast throughput, enabling fast, low-cost, and energy-efficient transactions. Unlike Bitcoin’s heavy carbon footprint, $HYPER uses minimal energy, making it a scalable and sustainable option for the next wave of adoption. Its presale has already raised nearly $20M, with tokens currently priced at $0.013015 and offering up to 60% APY staking rewards. This is designed to attract both long-term holders and active yield seekers, and given the project’s early traction, this incentive seems to be working. The investment angle is apparent: Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) represents “digital gold with velocity”: combining Bitcoin’s core principles with the transactional efficiency that institutions and traders demand. As Bitcoin’s macro narrative resurges, $HYPER…
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 01:10
Delite
BoE governor opens door to stablecoins as banks lose grip on lending

The post BoE governor opens door to stablecoins as banks lose grip on lending appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Bank of England is finally warming up to stablecoins, and it’s not a drill. Andrew Bailey, the guy at the top of the UK’s central bank, now says the future of money might not run through commercial banks anymore. Writing in the Financial Times, Andrew said it would be “wrong to be against stablecoins as a matter of principle,” giving a clear nod to crypto’s growing role in payments. That’s not something you hear every day from a central banker whose job is to keep the old system alive. Stablecoins, according to Andrew, can push innovation forward, especially in payment systems, both inside the country and across borders. This is a big change from the same man who once treated crypto like a ticking time bomb. Now, he’s cracking open the door, signaling that these coins might play a real role in the economy, not just in the crypto casino. But there’s a catch: public trust has to come first. Bailey targets stablecoins used for real-world payments Andrew said he’s only interested in stablecoins that actually do something in the real economy. Not the ones you use to hop in and out of trading platforms or meme coins. He wants coins that are used at scale for everyday payments and settling financial stuff, not tokens just floating around for fun. Those don’t count as money in his book, and he made that crystal clear. For any stablecoin to be taken seriously, Andrew said the assets backing them must be risk-free. No debt, no shaky loans, no gambling with interest rates. He’s talking zero exposure to credit or exchange rate swings. If the value isn’t stable, it’s not a stablecoin. And that’s not even the whole story. He warned that even risk-free assets can’t stop cyber attacks. So, if these…
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 01:07
Delite
Bitcoin to Hit $1,000,000? Telegram CEO Says Scarcity Could Drive Surge

The post Bitcoin to Hit $1,000,000? Telegram CEO Says Scarcity Could Drive Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Messaging app Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov predicts that Bitcoin, the first and largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, might reach $1,000,000. BTC Prague, a Bitcoin-focused X account highlighted the Telegram CEO’s Bitcoin one-million-dollar prediction in a recent tweet. Telegram CEO Pavel Durov predicts Bitcoin will reach $1,000,000. His reasoning is simple yet powerful:“Governments keep printing money like no tomorrow. Nobody is printing Bitcoin.” Video below🧵 pic.twitter.com/db37kMNR9Q — BTC Prague (@BTCPrague) October 1, 2025 In a more than four hour conversation on Tuesday with podcaster Lex Fridman, Durov spoke extensively on various topics, including Bitcoin. Durov believes that it will come to a point when Bitcoin is worth $1 million, given the trends. “The governments keep printing money like no tomorrow. Nobody’s printing Bitcoin. There is a predictable inflation and then it stops at a certain point. Bitcoin is here to stay. All the fiat currencies, remains to be seen,” the Telegram founder said. Bitcoin’s total supply is pegged at 21 million coins. The fixed supply means that BTC is designed to be scarce and cannot be diluted by inflation. Durov: Bitcoin funds my lifestyle Durov was an early supporter of cryptocurrencies, buying into Bitcoin early on and continuing to do so. The Telegram CEO responded to a question on his reasoning for buying Bitcoin: “Do you think Bitcoin will go to a million dollars? Do you think it’ll keep increasing, Bitcoin and all the other cryptocurrencies?” Durov responded that he has been a big believer in Bitcoin since its inception, buying his first few thousand coins in 2013: “I was a big believer in Bitcoins since more or less the start of it. I got to buy my first few thousands of Bitcoin in 2013, and I didn’t care much.” The Telegram founder added that he bought at the…
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 01:05
Delite
This is the ‘beginning of the end’ for banks, warns top industry expert

The post This is the ‘beginning of the end’ for banks, warns top industry expert appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Franklin Templeton’s head of digital assets and industry advisory services, Sandy Kaul, has warned that the recent regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency market could mark the start of the decline of traditional banking. Kaul pointed to the passage of the Genius Act and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s (CFTC) move to allow stablecoins to be used as collateral for listed derivative trades.  This decision effectively ushers stablecoins into the mainstream financial system, enabling them to play a direct role in transactions previously limited to traditional assets, she said in an interview with David Lin published on October 1.  “We had the passage of the Genius Act. The CFTC just came out and recommended being able to use stablecoins as collateral on listed derivative trades. This is really bringing a crypto instrument into the mainstream. <…> in retrospect, this is going to have be seen as the beginning of the end of the traditional financial ecosystem,” she said.  Reduced dependence on account systems  The expert explained that each dollar shifting from banks to stablecoins circulates in a regulated, consumer-protected peer-to-peer ecosystem, reducing dependence on traditional account-based systems. According to Kaul, this marks a turning point where blockchain and crypto rails could become the backbone of global finance.  By enabling stable, regulated cash transactions in the digital space, institutional investors who previously avoided crypto may now be drawn in.  The transition, she argued, will eventually put the existing financial infrastructure to shame, accelerating the migration from banks to blockchain-based systems. Kaul concluded that the combination of regulatory recognition and technological capability means the Genius Act will be remembered as the catalyst that eliminated the banking sector. Featured image via Shutterstock Source: https://finbold.com/this-is-the-beginning-of-the-end-for-banks-warns-top-industry-expert/
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 01:01
Delite
What is Proof Of Work (POW) in Blockchain

The cryptocurrency landscape is important to the financial world, especially for establishing decentralization, which eliminates the necessity for traditional mediators such as banks for transactions. The emergence of the PoW (Proof-of-Work) consensus algorithm was a basic innovation that created this decentralized, trustless system, favourable for the cryptocurrency space. In this article, we will explore what ... Read more The post What is Proof Of Work (POW) in Blockchain appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Delite
Bitemycoin2025/10/02 01:00
Delite
US clears path for companies to hold Bitcoin tax-free

The post US clears path for companies to hold Bitcoin tax-free appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service have released interim guidance that significantly eases tax burdens for corporations holding Bitcoin and other digital assets. Issued on Sept. 30, the notices, 2025-46 and 2025-49, clarify how the Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax (CAMT) applies to unrealized gains, a question that had raised alarm across corporate treasuries. The guidance follows heavy feedback on proposed regulations (REG-112129-23) published in September 2024. Those rules left corporations uncertain about how unrealized crypto gains would be treated under the CAMT framework. By addressing this gap, Treasury and the IRS aim to reduce compliance costs and clarify how firms calculate their adjusted financial statement income (AFSI), the tax base for CAMT. Companies may immediately rely on this interim relief, with similar provisions expected in forthcoming regulations. The CAMT, created by the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, imposes a 15% minimum levy on corporations reporting at least $1 billion in average annual AFSI. That calculation would have included unrealized digital asset gains without adjustments, potentially creating enormous paper tax liabilities for companies with large crypto holdings. Relief for Bitcoin treasury firms The update has immediate implications for firms like Strategy Inc. (formerly MicroStrategy), which holds more than 640,000 BTC. Under accounting standards adopted in January 2025, Strategy now reports its Bitcoin at fair value, with unrealized gains and losses flowing into net income each quarter. Before this guidance, analysts expected the company to fall under CAMT in 2026, exposing billions in potential liability on unrealized Bitcoin gains. The new rules, however, would allow the company to exclude those unrealized crypto gains from AFSI. As a result, Strategy no longer expects to face CAMT exposure linked to its $16 billion in Bitcoin holdings. That shift removes a major overhang on the company’s long-term strategy of holding Bitcoin as a…
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 00:51
Delite

