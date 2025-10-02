U.S. Government Shuts Down As Senate Talks Fail
The post U.S. Government Shuts Down As Senate Talks Fail appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shutdown Begins As Senate Talks Collapse On October 1, 2025, the U.S. federal government officially entered a shutdown after Congress and the White House failed to agree on a funding extension. This is the first government shutdown since 2018, and the second under President Donald Trump’s presidency. The last shutdown in the U.S. lasted a record 35 days — from December 22, 2018, to January 25, 2019. Source: White House The Republican Party controls both chambers of Congress, but 60 votes are required to pass a bill in the Senate, so a resolution was impossible without Democratic support. According to NBC News, the two sides were unable to agree on a bipartisan compromise: senators rejected both the Republican and Democratic versions of the legislation just hours before the deadline. It’s unclear how long the government shutdown will last. Democrats are demanding increased healthcare funding, including continued Obamacare subsidies, while Republicans insist they won’t allow themselves to be held “hostage,” the publication noted. As a result, according to the Congressional Budget Office, approximately 750,000 federal workers are being furloughed without pay, while others, including Transportation Security Administration agents, air traffic controllers, federal law enforcement officers, and military personnel must continue working without pay. All are expected to receive compensation once the government reopens. Covering salaries during the shutdown is estimated to cost taxpayers about $400 million. Trump previously hinted that he might fire “many” federal employees during the shutdown. The White House is counting on Democrats to shoulder responsibility. “It will be difficult for Democrats to explain why they won’t agree to a ‘clean’ bill to keep the government open,” an administration official said. At the same time, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer accused Republicans: “Republicans are plunging America into a shutdown—by rejecting bipartisan negotiations, pushing a partisan bill, and risking…
