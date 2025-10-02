Telegram’s Pavel Durov Says Bitcoin Saved Him During Hard Times

Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram, has spoken candidly about how Bitcoin became his lifeline long before the messaging app rose to global prominence. In a recent appearance on Lex Fridman's podcast, Durov recalled that a decision he made more than a decade ago allowed him to weather financial storms that could have otherwise broken him. According to Durov, the turning point came in 2013 when he quietly bought several thousand BTC, spending roughly $2 million at the time. The price hovered near $700, and the purchase was widely ridiculed after Bitcoin slipped sharply in value. Yet, he said he never paid much attention to short-term swings and kept his holdings untouched. That choice, he now admits, was what sustained him during difficult periods. While many assume Telegram itself is a profitable empire, Durov insisted the platform has drained more money than it has generated for him. "Without Bitcoin, I wouldn't have made it through," he reflected. The entrepreneur also made a bold forecast for the cryptocurrency's future. With governments worldwide continuing to expand deficits and print more money, he argued, Bitcoin's fixed supply positions it as the only truly permanent store of value. He believes it is only a matter of time before the leading digital asset surpasses $1 million per coin. For Durov, the resilience of Bitcoin compared to the fragility of fiat currencies is clear: national currencies may collapse or be devalued, but Bitcoin, he says, "is designed to last forever."