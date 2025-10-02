2025-10-04 Saturday

Top Rated ICO of 2025? Why the Based Eggman $GGs Presale Is Gaining Recognition

Learn why Based Eggman $GGs and BullZilla are topping the crypto presale list. Explore the best crypto presale to buy in 2025 and discover leading presale crypto projects shaping Web3.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003239+0.90%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01566+1.75%
Delite
Blockchainreporter2025/10/02 01:45
Delite
Aleo Network Foundation Launches Privacy-Focused USAD Stablecoin With Paxos Labs

The post Aleo Network Foundation Launches Privacy-Focused USAD Stablecoin With Paxos Labs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes The partnership introduces the first layer-1 stablecoin offering complete transaction encryption and user data protection. Paxos Labs will handle issuance and reserve management while leveraging regulated USDG backing for the new digital asset. Launch coincides with growing stablecoin adoption as major firms like Brex and Visa expand their crypto payment services. The Aleo Network Foundation has partnered with Paxos Labs to launch a US dollar-pegged stablecoin featuring end-to-end encryption and built-in privacy features. Paxos Labs will provide issuance and manage reserves for the new stablecoin, which will be called USAD. According to an Oct. 1 press release, USAD will be the first stablecoin to launch on a layer-1 blockchain with full end-to-end encryption and privacy. When transactions are conducted on a typical blockchain, data such as the wallet IDs for the sender and receiver, amount transferred, transaction fees, and timestamps are typically displayed onchain. Aleo’s blockchain encrypts this information, keeping user data private and secure. Paxos Labs referred to USAD as “programmable dollars that are private by design and backed by regulated USDG reserves” in a post on X, while Aleo, in a related post, stressed that the new stablecoin was designed to keep user information safe and confidential. We’re excited to announce our partnership with @PaxosLabs to introduce USAD: a next-generation stablecoin that is both private, compliant, and a first of its kind. Together, we’re bringing a digital dollar that keeps your information safe and your transactions confidential. The… pic.twitter.com/o0PmYnmGF0 — Aleo (@AleoHQ) October 1, 2025 The Stablecoin Supercycle: Major Players Join the Privacy Revolution 2025 has been a breakout year for stablecoins. As Coinspeaker recently reported, World Liberty Financial is launching its USD1 stablecoin on the Aptos Network. It’s expected to make its network debut by Oct. 6. Phantom, the organization behind the Phantom Wallet, launched…
Aleo
ALEO$0.2519+2.90%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014927+7.42%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4208-0.21%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 01:39
Delite
Robert Kiyosaki Reacts to Buffett’s Gold Endorsement: Crisis Ahead

TLDR Robert Kiyosaki criticizes Warren Buffett’s sudden endorsement of gold and silver, warning of a potential market collapse. Buffett’s shift in stance on gold surprises many, as he had previously dismissed it as a non-productive asset. Kiyosaki believes that Buffett’s comments signal a forthcoming crisis in traditional stocks and bonds. Kiyosaki continues to advocate for [...] The post Robert Kiyosaki Reacts to Buffett’s Gold Endorsement: Crisis Ahead appeared first on CoinCentral.
Delite
Coincentral2025/10/02 01:20
Delite
U.S. Government Shuts Down As Senate Talks Fail

The post U.S. Government Shuts Down As Senate Talks Fail appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shutdown Begins As Senate Talks Collapse On October 1, 2025, the U.S. federal government officially entered a shutdown after Congress and the White House failed to agree on a funding extension. This is the first government shutdown since 2018, and the second under President Donald Trump’s presidency. The last shutdown in the U.S. lasted a record 35 days — from December 22, 2018, to January 25, 2019. Source: White House The Republican Party controls both chambers of Congress, but 60 votes are required to pass a bill in the Senate, so a resolution was impossible without Democratic support. According to NBC News, the two sides were unable to agree on a bipartisan compromise: senators rejected both the Republican and Democratic versions of the legislation just hours before the deadline. It’s unclear how long the government shutdown will last. Democrats are demanding increased healthcare funding, including continued Obamacare subsidies, while Republicans insist they won’t allow themselves to be held “hostage,” the publication noted. As a result, according to the Congressional Budget Office, approximately 750,000 federal workers are being furloughed without pay, while others, including Transportation Security Administration agents, air traffic controllers, federal law enforcement officers, and military personnel must continue working without pay. All are expected to receive compensation once the government reopens. Covering salaries during the shutdown is estimated to cost taxpayers about $400 million. Trump previously hinted that he might fire “many” federal employees during the shutdown. The White House is counting on Democrats to shoulder responsibility. “It will be difficult for Democrats to explain why they won’t agree to a ‘clean’ bill to keep the government open,” an administration official said. At the same time, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer accused Republicans: “Republicans are plunging America into a shutdown—by rejecting bipartisan negotiations, pushing a partisan bill, and risking…
Union
U$0.010353+2.55%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014927+7.42%
1
1$0.007458+24.27%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 01:12
Delite
CoinShares Moves to Launch Active Crypto ETFs with Bastion Acquisition

TLDR CoinShares acquired Bastion to launch actively managed crypto ETFs in the US. Bastion’s systematic trading expertise will enhance CoinShares’ crypto ETFs. Active crypto ETFs have surpassed passive funds in the market since July 2025. CoinShares plans a US public listing to expand access to institutional investors. CoinShares, a leading European crypto asset manager, has [...] The post CoinShares Moves to Launch Active Crypto ETFs with Bastion Acquisition appeared first on CoinCentral.
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.04224-9.83%
Delite
Coincentral2025/10/02 01:04
Delite
Gaming Worlds Could Be The Answer To AI’s Data Problem

The post Gaming Worlds Could Be The Answer To AI’s Data Problem appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome back to The Prompt. Stanford PhDs Fan-Yun Sun and Sharon Lee cofounded AI research company Moonlake AI to help people “vibe code virtual worlds.” Moonlake AI Artificial intelligence is facing an existential crisis. Powerful AI models are gated by the quality of data they’re trained on. But even after scraping the internet for all its public data, paying some of the most intelligent humans to label and annotate data and generating troves of synthetic data, frontier labs are coming up short on data to improve model performance. And so the question remains— where will the data for the next major advancement in AI come from? Two former Stanford PhD students, Sharon Lee and Fan-Yun Sun, are trying to answer that question at their new startup, Moonlake AI. The pair are developing AI software that can quickly create visual simulation environments and “interactive 3D worlds” that might serve as the bedrock to create data for reasoning models— systems that carry out multiple steps to solve complex problems. The idea is that the tool will organically be used by people to generate 3D worlds for gaming, animation, filmmaking or even for education, which in turn would create data that can be used to train more advanced models, said cofounder Sun, who previously worked as a researcher at Nvidia, building virtual worlds to train and evaluate robots. “We know that data is very scarce right now,” Lee said. “And we believe these large scale interactive worlds are the next paradigm that allows you to scale the data infinitely.” Coming out of stealth today, Moonlake AI has raised $28 million in seed funding from AIX Ventures, Nvidia Ventures and Threshold Ventures. Lee said the program could also be used by AI researchers in fields like robotics to create digital simulations and verify if…
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1247+0.88%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014927+7.42%
Prompt
PROMPT$0.1493+0.94%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 01:04
Delite
Remote Node Runner Pitfalls

The post Remote Node Runner Pitfalls appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. For node runners, setting up a remote Lightning node to send and receive your own payments has never been easier. Thanks to modern wallets and managed platforms, getting up and running can be low friction, secure and even enjoyable. But the moment you decide to take on the role of routing payments for others — hoping to earn satoshis from fees — the game changes completely. The Hidden Pitfalls of Running a Remote Lightning Node Running a remote Lightning node can be a powerful way to participate in the Bitcoin ecosystem. For the technically inclined, it offers not only a hands-on way to interact with the Lightning Network but also the possibility of earning satoshis by routing payments. However, while the rewards are real, so are the risks — and the learning curve can be steep. Operating a Lightning node remotely introduces a host of subtle (and not-so-subtle) pitfalls that can jeopardize your uptime, your reputation in the network, and potentially even your funds. Even if you’re just running a remote node for personal payments, it’s still important to understand how things like backups, channel quality, and remote access can impact your experience.  Let’s explore the common pitfalls of remote node operation for both the low-stakes plebs who just want to make payments and the high-stakes ones — those operating routing nodes. Payments vs. Routing: Choose Your Role Running a Lightning node to make your own payments is very different from running one to route payments for others. The former can be achieved with minimal setup and a few strategic channels. The latter demands constant attention, capital deployment, and a firm grasp of fee markets and liquidity dynamics. Problems arise when node operators try to do both without understanding the trade-offs. Sending payments requires outbound liquidity. Routing payments often depends…
NODE
NODE$0.06514+6.10%
Runner
RUNNER$0.0000557+6.29%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014927+7.42%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 01:02
Delite
Telegram’s Pavel Durov Says Bitcoin Saved Him During Hard Times

The post Telegram’s Pavel Durov Says Bitcoin Saved Him During Hard Times appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram, has spoken candidly about how Bitcoin became his lifeline long before the messaging app rose to global prominence. In a recent appearance on Lex Fridman’s podcast, Durov recalled that a decision he made more than a decade ago allowed him to weather financial storms that could have otherwise broken him. According to Durov, the turning point came in 2013 when he quietly bought several thousand BTC, spending roughly $2 million at the time. The price hovered near $700, and the purchase was widely ridiculed after Bitcoin slipped sharply in value. Yet, he said he never paid much attention to short-term swings and kept his holdings untouched. That choice, he now admits, was what sustained him during difficult periods. While many assume Telegram itself is a profitable empire, Durov insisted the platform has drained more money than it has generated for him. “Without Bitcoin, I wouldn’t have made it through,” he reflected. The entrepreneur also made a bold forecast for the cryptocurrency’s future. With governments worldwide continuing to expand deficits and print more money, he argued, Bitcoin’s fixed supply positions it as the only truly permanent store of value. He believes it is only a matter of time before the leading digital asset surpasses $1 million per coin. For Durov, the resilience of Bitcoin compared to the fragility of fiat currencies is clear: national currencies may collapse or be devalued, but Bitcoin, he says, “is designed to last forever.” The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alexander Zdravkov is a person…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014927+7.42%
RWAX
APP$0.001981-2.79%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02649-0.48%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 00:46
Delite
Who’s Behind Avantis (AVNT) and Why They Could Push It to $10 by 2026

Most traders spend hours staring at charts, trying to spot the next breakout pattern. Yet the biggest factor that often decides a token’s future isn’t just the candles on a screen, it’s the people building behind the scenes. Noncler, an analyst on X, gives a vivid explanation of Avantis (AVNT). The faces and résumés behind
Avantis
AVNT$1.2637+5.66%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003239+0.90%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03171+2.78%
Delite
Coinstats2025/10/02 00:45
Delite
Injective launches pre-IPO perp futures, providing exposure to OpenAI and more private companies

The firm previously teamed up with Republic in order to democratize retail investing in privately-held companies.
Perpetual Protocol
PERP$0.2991-0.16%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07177+1.94%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.3782+5.55%
Delite
Coinstats2025/10/02 00:41
Delite

