Trump-Linked Thumzup Loans $2.5M to Boost DOGE Mining
The post Trump-Linked Thumzup Loans $2.5M to Boost DOGE Mining appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Thumzup Media, linked to Trump family, injects $2.5M into DogeHash for ASIC expansion Dogecoin hashrate could rise above 4k miners with expanded ASIC base Institutional step: Franklin Templeton runs Cardano node and now DOGE sees deeper investment Thumzup Media Corporation (NASDAQ: TZUP), a company tied to the Trump family, has provided a $2.5 million loan to DogeHash Technologies to expand Dogecoin mining. The financing will fund more than 500 new ASIC units, lifting DogeHash’s fleet above 4,000 miners. “We are enthusiastic about all the recent developments in the Dogecoin ecosystem and are looking forward to working with DogeHash to build a premier Doge mining company together,” Robert Steele, chief executive officer of Thumzup, noted. Thumzup Doubles Its Investment in Dogecoin Ecosystem The crypto treasury company backed by the Trump family has in the recent past made strategic investments in Dogecoin. Some of the notable investments in the Dogecoin ecosystem include: Plan to wholly own DogeHash: In mid-August 2025, Thumzup announced plans to wholly acquire DogeHash in an all-stock transaction. Implementing Dogecoin treasury: In mid-September, Thumzup announced its acquisition of 7.5 million tokens valued at about $2 million. Appointing DogeOS CEO Jordan Jefferson to its crypto advisory board: In mid-September 2025, Thumzup announced the appointment of Jefferson to its crypto advisory board. Notably, Jefferson was an early Bitcoin investor and co-founded DogeOS Dogecoin Hashrate Outlook Dogecoin’s hashrate has held steady in recent weeks at around 2.93 PH/s, according to CoinWarz. The addition of more than 500 ASIC miners from DogeHash is expected to help lift network security and improve stability. For a proof-of-work chain like Dogecoin, sustained hashrate growth remains critical for keeping the network resistant to potential 51% attacks. Community Growth and ETF Speculation The Dogecoin network, which has more than 7 million on-chain holders, has more chances of remaining…
La ripresa di Ethereum accelera grazie agli afflussi record negli ETF spot statunitensi
The post La ripresa di Ethereum accelera grazie agli afflussi record negli ETF spot statunitensi appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. La ripresa di Ethereum accelera grazie agli afflussi record negli ETF spot statunitensi | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Ha conseguito una laurea magistrale con una tesi sull’evoluzione della tecnologia blockchain, approfondendo in particolare le sue applicazioni nei sistemi economici digitali. Ha collaborato con diverse testate scrivendo articoli su criptovalute, finanza decentralizzata e innovazione tecnologica, e ha partecipato come relatrice a conferenze dedicate all’ecosistema Ethereum. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/la-ripresa-di-ethereum-accelera-grazie-agli-afflussi-record-negli-etf-spot-statunitensi/
A Passive Income Method for Ordinary People
The post A Passive Income Method for Ordinary People appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement     Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. The cryptocurrency market remains volatile in 2025. Bitcoin prices continue to hit new highs, institutional players continue to pour in funds, and the rise of ETFs has put the entire industry back in the spotlight. The market fluctuates too much, and there is a greater price risk if you follow the trend upward or sell at a low point. Speculation is not suitable for everyone. So, the question remains: how can you earn a steady income in Bitcoin without having to respond to short-term market trends? Advertisement   The answer is: Cloud Mining What is Cloud Mining? In short, cloud mining transfers traditional complex mining machines, maintenance, and other processes to the professional FleetMining platform. Users only need to purchase computing power contracts and obtain Bitcoin, Dogecoin, or other cryptocurrencies based on their shares every day. Its advantages are very prominent:Worry-free: No need to get mining machines, nor bear high electricity and maintenance costsLow threshold: Small assets allow participation, suitable for more ordinary usersStable income: Regardless of price fluctuations, block rewards are settled dailyEasy to use: Register → choose contract → bind wallet → automatically receive coins In other words, cloud mining turns Bitcoin, once a “high-threshold wealth game,” into an asset method accessible to everyone. Why Choose FleetMining? There are many cloud mining platforms on the market, but FleetMining’s advantages are more obvious: Intelligent hashrate schedulingThe system automatically distributes hashrate to the most profitable coins in accordance with the current network difficulty and market price, thereby increasing the mining return. Multi-currency…
SBI crypto pool allegedly loses $21M — North Korea suspected
The post SBI crypto pool allegedly loses $21M — North Korea suspected appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SBI Crypto, a mining pool division of the $14 billion Japanese conglomerate SBI Holdings, has allegedly failed to disclose the loss of $21 million worth of digital assets to its members. This is according to investigative researcher ZachXBT. The company allegedly lost bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Litecoin (LTC) over a week ago. Neither ZachXBT nor Protos could find evidence that the company disclosed any such loss to its members. Protos reached out to SBI Crypto for comment but didn’t receive a response prior to publication time. Tracing the movement of funds across the five blockchains into coin mixer Tornado Cash and instant exchanges, ZachXBT claimed the incident shares similarities to state-sponsored attacks by North Korea. SBI Crypto is a significant contributor to the security of the Bitcoin ledger, mining at least 692 blocks and ranking sixth among pool operators by hashrate over the last 12 months. Read more: How major Bitcoin mining pools calculate pay-per-share Meanwhile, SBI Holdings is the largest crypto company in Japan and claims to possess over $200 billion worth of total assets, including non-crypto businesses. In addition to standard hashrate-sharing payouts for miners, its mining pool also offers loans and other financing options to its members. Because its crypto wallets serve a variety of purposes, it’s not yet clear whether the $21 million loss might reduce payout funds to members or impact other corporate operations. Outside of mining, SBI has invested in a variety of digital assets and companies, including Ripple, Circle, R3 Corda, and many others. Unfortunately, previous mining pool losses have negatively impacted member payouts. BTC Guild, GHash, WeMineLTC, and 50BTC are a few historical examples of pools that have delayed or failed to make payouts to miners who contributed proof-of-work. Got a tip? Send us an email…
Nodepay Unveils v2 to Advance Predictive Intelligence
Nodepay v2 version comes with substantial implications for diverse market players. The projects can eliminate market noise and get real-time insights.
Leon Cooperman says we’ve reached the stage of the bull market that Warren Buffett warned about
The post Leon Cooperman says we’ve reached the stage of the bull market that Warren Buffett warned about appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Longtime investor Leon Cooperman believes we are in the late innings of a bull market where bubbles can form and risks rise, a stage of the cycle that Warren Buffett had warned about. The chair and CEO of the Omega Family Office read a quote from the “Oracle of Omaha” on CNBC’s “Money Movers” Wednesday, which he said fits neatly with what he’s seeing right now. “Once a bull market gets under way, and once you reach the point where everybody has made money no matter what system he or she followed, a crowd is attracted into the game that is responding not to interest rates and profits but simply to the fact that it seems a mistake to be out of stocks,” Buffett said in 1999, according to a Fortune Magazine article. Buffett believes bull markets often end not only when valuations are stretched, but also when there is irrational exuberance and when the rally is fueled by momentum. “It’s what’s going on now,” Cooperman said, adding that investors’ mood is very similar and valuation on artificial intelligence companies is “ridiculously high.” The S&P 500 has surged almost 40% since its April lows, returning to all-time highs. The rally has been led by mega-cap tech giants, which have invested billions in artificial intelligence and are being valued richly on the potential of this emerging era. Zoom In IconArrows pointing outwards The famous Buffett Indicator — the ratio of total U.S. stock market value to GDP — is also flashing one of the clearest signs of market exuberance. The gauge is sitting at record highs well above the peaks reached during the Dotcom Bubble as well as the pandemic-era rally in 2021, suggesting equity prices are running far ahead of the underlying economy. At 217%, it’s also beyond the level…
WLFI Lines Up Debit Card And RWA Push As USD1 Gains Traction
Key HighlightsDebit card pilot next quarter, launch slated for late 2025 or early 2026USD1 aimed as base pair for tokenized assets across categoriesWLFI app, USD1, and card to unify in a single ecosystemWorld Liberty Financial Targets Debit Card Launch And RWA TokenizationThe World Liberty Financial platform plans to launch its own debit card by late 2025 and is actively exploring tokenization of real‑world assets (RWA), project co‑founder Zach Witkoff said during TOKEN2049. He noted a pilot is planned for next quarter, with a public release targeted for either Q4 or Q1 2026, framing the launch window as late 2025 to early 2026 for clarity.As co‑founder Zachary Folkman has outlined previously, the card, the USD1 stablecoin, and the still‑in‑development WLFI app are intended to function as a single ecosystem to make onboarding into crypto as seamless as possible. Witkoff spoke on a TOKEN2049 panel alongside Donald Trump Jr., highlighting the project’s visibility among high‑profile industry discussions.RWA Strategy And USD1 As Base PairAddressing tokenization plans, Witkoff said WLFI is evaluating categories including real estate, oil, gas, and other assets, while positioning USD1 as the base pair for these tokenized markets. He characterized USD1 as the most reliable and transparent option within the project’s framework and cultural vision. Witkoff also noted earlier skepticism toward WLFI, recalling a 2024 meeting with prior Aptos leadership where the project was dismissed, adding that WLFI is now preparing to integrate USD1 within that ecosystem. TOKEN2049 gathered a broad mix of builders, investors, and creators, with the Incrypted team among the attendees, underscoring the event’s industry reach.
Disney Hit ‘Freakier Friday’ Gets Streaming Date
The post Disney Hit ‘Freakier Friday’ Gets Streaming Date appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “Freakier Friday” partial poster featuring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis. DISNEY Freakier Friday, Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan’s hit sequel to the 2003 comedy classic Freaky Friday, is coming soon to digital streaming. Rated PG, Freakier Friday opened in theaters on Aug. 8. The official summary for Freakier Friday reads, “The film picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna Coleman (Lohan) endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter (Julia Butters) of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter (Sophia Hammons). ForbesHorror Hit ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ Gets Streaming DateBy Tim Lammers “As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.” Directed by Nisha Ganatra, Freakier Friday also stars Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, Rosalind Chao, Manny Jacinto and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. Freakier Friday will be released on digital streaming via premium video on demand on Tuesday, Oct. 7, Disney announced on Wednesday. ForbesWhy Does Cleo From ‘Tulsa King’ Season 3 Look So Familiar?By Tim Lammers When Freakier Friday arrives on PVOD, it will be available on such digital platforms as Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Prime Video and YouTube. The digital streaming prices for Freakier Friday are not yet available. PVOD purchase prices generally run from $19.99 to $29.99 and rentals run from $14.99 to $24.99. How Did Audiences And Critics Receive ‘Freakier Friday’? Freakier Friday has earned nearly $91.5 million domestically and $57 million internationally for a worldwide box office tally of $148.5 million to date. Freakier Friday had a production budget of $42 million, according to The Numbers. Freakier Friday received a 74% “fresh” rating from Rotten Tomatoes based on 221 reviews. Forbes‘Frankenstein’: Netflix Releases New Trailer For Guillermo Del Toro’s Monster MovieBy…
Grokipedia: The Coming War with Wikipedia for the World's Knowledge
Elon Musk's Grokipedia aims to rival Wikipedia as an open-source knowledge hub with no usage limits. If it succeeds, it could redefine how information flows into search engines, AI models, and the internet itself. Getting in early may mean shaping the future of knowledge.
Future of AD Security: Addressing Limitations and Ethical Concerns in Typographic Attack Research
This paper summarizes a comprehensive framework for typographic attacks, proving their effectiveness and transferability against Vision-LLMs like LLaVA.
