October’s Top Altcoin Picks For a Massive Upside

October’s Top Altcoin Picks For a Massive Upside

The post October’s Top Altcoin Picks For a Massive Upside appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The crypto industry is changing drastically yet superfast, and Bitcoin is also having a tough time currently. Massive investments in the U.S. holding Bitcoin Spot ETFs sold $903 million between September 22 and September 26. It reports huge fluctuations compared to the July investor sentiments.  Back then, investors bought up to $5 billion of Spot ETFs that pushed BTC’s price above $120,000. Another nail in the coffin is put by Bitcoin miners who are selling a small percentage of their reserves. Such selling pressure is making Bitcoin’s price struggle more. These perspectives demonstrate how Bitcoin’s price is highly dependent on institutional sentiment and miner behavior. Thus, retail investors are looking for the best altcoins to buy within the newly launched crypto coins segment. Presale crypto tokens are affordable and turn your investments into explosive gains post-launch and beyond. While most investors have the desire to retire early, the fact is that BTC, ETH, or similar projects cannot offer exponential returns like they did earlier. Thus, utility-driven projects, especially presales, are innovative, scalable, and linked to long-term growth. While identifying them isn’t easier yet, best crypto presales like Tapzi have scarcity due to fixed token supply, strong tokenomics, and clear market positioning. Best Crypto To Buy Today: Top 5 Picks To Explore Are you tired of volatile Bitcoin swings affecting your portfolio drastically? There are many factors to consider when making a decision about the best crypto to invest in. This includes project utility, tokenomics structure, market positioning, reasons that make it a high-growth investment, and much more. Below is the list of five best crypto to buy today if you are in the market for 1000x near-term returns. Tapzi (TAPZI) If you are looking for an excellent early-stage investment opportunity, then Tapzi is a must-check on your list! …
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 01:43
OneBullEx September campaign: Strategic opportunities in advanced futures trading

OneBullEx September campaign: Strategic opportunities in advanced futures trading

OneBullEx launches futures trading platform with automation tools for retail and institutional users. The market for cryptocurrency derivatives is still developing quickly, and new platforms are popping up to solve persistent problems with trading automation and user experience.  OneBullEx has…
Crypto.news2025/10/02 01:32
Solana Price: SOL Rockets to $220 as Major Inflows Signal Q4 Explosion

Solana Price: SOL Rockets to $220 as Major Inflows Signal Q4 Explosion

The move lifted Solana’s market capitalization to nearly $119 billion, with daily trading volumes surging past $8.5 billion – a […] The post Solana Price: SOL Rockets to $220 as Major Inflows Signal Q4 Explosion appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/02 01:22
Top 4 Meme Coins Big Investors Are Hoarding Before the Biggest Pump of 2025

Top 4 Meme Coins Big Investors Are Hoarding Before the Biggest Pump of 2025

This accumulation trend is setting the stage for what many analysts believe will be the biggest pump of 2025.  With […] The post Top 4 Meme Coins Big Investors Are Hoarding Before the Biggest Pump of 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/02 01:18
Cardano Recovers, XRP Eyes Breakout, But BlockDAG’s $420M Presale and F1® Deal Leads the Market!

Cardano Recovers, XRP Eyes Breakout, But BlockDAG’s $420M Presale and F1® Deal Leads the Market!

Cardano (ADA) support zone strength is giving traders a reason to revisit the network. ADA recently held firm around $0.80, signaling that buyers remain active when critical levels are tested. If momentum builds past $0.84, the setup could lead toward further recovery. Ripple (XRP) price outlook is also turning heads, with analysts tracking the possibility […] The post Cardano Recovers, XRP Eyes Breakout, But BlockDAG’s $420M Presale and F1® Deal Leads the Market! appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/02 01:00
Pi Network’s 70% Upside & Stellar’s $0.41 Target Fade Next to BlockDAG’s Nearly $420M Presale and BWT Alpine F1® Team Deal

Pi Network’s 70% Upside & Stellar’s $0.41 Target Fade Next to BlockDAG’s Nearly $420M Presale and BWT Alpine F1® Team Deal

When investors weigh Pi Network (PI) growth, the Stellar (XLM) outlook, and BlockDAG’s rapid rise, the contrasts are striking. Pi Network first drew attention for its phone-based mining model, and while analysts see up to 70% upside in 2025, skepticism around slow development still hangs over the project. Stellar’s path looks steadier, with an outlook tied to institutional adoption, as its network gains traction with partners like Visa. Its price target of $0.41 signals solid but measured growth. BlockDAG, however, breaks into a different league. With nearly $420 million raised, 26.6B coins sold, and a presale price of $0.0015 locked in Batch 30 against a $0.05 listing, it adds something no other project has: a Formula 1® partnership with Alpine that puts it in front of a billion fans. For anyone asking which crypto to buy today, BlockDAG dominates the conversation. PI Coin’s Potential 70% Rally: A Quiet Opportunity? PI Coin could be preparing for a strong rebound in 2025, with analysts suggesting a potential 70% rally as the project moves closer to opening mainnet operations. The token first attracted attention because it allowed mining directly from smartphones, lowering the entry barrier for new users. While PI still trails behind other altcoins in terms of market strength, the forecasted rise highlights an opportunity for recovery if broader crypto sentiment improves. Current holders may benefit from renewed demand, while new investors might see value in the growth potential. However, caution is necessary. PI has faced criticism in the past for slow development and uncertain tokenomics, which leaves room for doubt about its long-term adoption.  XLM Eyes $0.41 Breakout As Bulls Hold the Line Stellar (XLM) is holding firm near $0.37, where bulls continue to defend a strong support zone. This level has proven reliable over recent weeks, keeping downside risk limited. Analysts suggest that if XLM can push above the $0.41 resistance level, momentum could build quickly, opening space for gains toward $0.43 or even $0.47. The technical setup points to a breakout scenario, with traders watching closely for volume confirmation. For investors, the current price action offers an interesting entry point since buying just before resistance breaks often captures favorable upside. However, risk remains if the $0.37 support fails, which could trigger a deeper pullback. Still, with institutional adoption stories boosting interest in Stellar’s network and buyers showing resilience at key zones, XLM presents one of the more compelling short-term opportunities in the market. Careful positioning here could reward patient investors. BlockDAG’s Formula 1® Signal: The Clearest Bet in Crypto’s 2025 Playbook In every market cycle, investors look for signals that cut through the noise and point to inevitability. For 2025, that signal is BlockDAG. The multi-year partnership with the BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team isn’t just branding; it’s institutional validation at a scale no presale project has ever achieved. Formula 1® reaches a billion global fans, and BlockDAG now sits on that stage alongside the biggest names in tech, finance, and motorsport. When you layer this visibility on top of nearly $420 million already raised, 26.6 billion coins sold, and millions of active miners using the X1 app, the conclusion becomes clear: this isn’t speculation, it’s adoption. Whales have entered, community traction is undeniable, and now Alpine delivers mainstream legitimacy. The presale price is locked at $0.0015 in Batch 30, while the confirmed listing is $0.05, a 3,200% upside window that won’t stay open long. For holders asking what the strongest signal of 2025 is, the Alpine partnership provides the answer, making BlockDAG one of the best cryptos to buy now.  BlockDAG: The Strongest Signal of 2025 In balancing Pi Network (PI) growth, the Stellar (XLM) outlook, and which crypto to buy today, one truth stands out. Pi offers grassroots appeal but faces questions about scalability and delivery. Stellar continues to earn credibility with real-world integrations, but its price ceiling appears limited in the short term. BlockDAG delivers both proof of adoption and a global spotlight.  It combines whales, miners, and 3M+ X1 users with marketing power that few projects ever achieve. The Alpine Formula 1® partnership is more than sponsorship; it is a credibility anchor that transforms visibility into inevitability. With the presale price fixed at $0.0015 in Batch 30 and a confirmed listing at $0.05, early buyers see a built-in 3,200% upside. For holders wondering which crypto to buy today, BlockDAG isn’t just an option; it is the strongest signal of 2025. Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network Website: https://blockdag.network Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu
Coinstats2025/10/02 01:00
From CycleGAN to DDPM: Advanced Techniques in Medical Ultrasound Image Synthesis

From CycleGAN to DDPM: Advanced Techniques in Medical Ultrasound Image Synthesis

This article reviews the state-of-the-art in image-to-image translation, focusing on the evolution of GANs and CycleGAN for medical applications.
Hackernoon2025/10/01 22:00
Overcoming Data Scarcity: Semantic-Enhanced CycleGAN for Medical Ultrasound Synthesis

Overcoming Data Scarcity: Semantic-Enhanced CycleGAN for Medical Ultrasound Synthesis

This article introduces S-CycleGAN, an advanced deep learning model that generates high-quality synthetic ultrasound images from CT data.
Hackernoon2025/10/01 21:45
Empirical Study: Evaluating Typographic Attack Effectiveness Against Vision-LLMs in AD Systems

Empirical Study: Evaluating Typographic Attack Effectiveness Against Vision-LLMs in AD Systems

This article presents an empirical study on the effectiveness and transferability of typographic attacks against major Vision-LLMs using AD-specific datasets.
Hackernoon2025/10/01 21:15
End-to-End Deep Learning Improves CT Material Decomposition

End-to-End Deep Learning Improves CT Material Decomposition

The workflow of the E2E-DEcomp algorithm at inference is shown in Fig. 1, and the structure of E2EDEcomp algorithm for inference is reported in Table 1. In Fig. 2 it is shown the qualitative comparison on a test material image of the adipose tissue using filtered back projection (FBP) and E2 E-DE Comp. Infig. 3 is is reported the PSNR error for a set of 10 testing images for the 2 material decomposition.
Hackernoon2025/10/01 20:00
