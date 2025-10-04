Borza MEXC
AI “Doctors” Cheat Medical Tests
The post AI “Doctors” Cheat Medical Tests appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AI”Doctors” are cheating medical school exams dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images The world’s most advanced artificial intelligence systems are essentially cheating their way through medical tests, achieving impressive scores not through genuine medical knowledge but by exploiting loopholes in how these tests are designed. This discovery has massive implications for the one-hundred billion medical AI industry and every patient who might encounter AI-powered healthcare. The Medical AI Cheating Problem Think of medical AI benchmarks like standardized tests that measure how well artificial intelligence systems understand medicine. Just as students take SATs to prove they’re ready for college, AI systems take these medical benchmarks to demonstrate they’re ready to help doctors diagnose diseases and recommend treatments. But a recent groundbreaking study published by Microsoft Research reveals these AI systems aren’t actually learning medicine. They’re just getting really good at taking tests. It’s like discovering that a student achieved perfect SAT scores not by understanding math and reading, but by memorizing which answer choice tends to be correct most often. Researchers put six top AI models through rigorous stress tests and found these systems achieve high medical scores through sophisticated test-taking tricks rather than real medical understanding. How AI Systems Cheat The System The research team discovered multiple ways AI systems fake medical competence, using methods that would almost assuredly get a human student expelled: When researchers simply rearranged the order of multiple choice answers, moving option A to option C for example, AI performance dropped significantly. This means the systems were learning “the answer is usually in position B” rather than “pneumonia causes these specific symptoms.” On questions that required analyzing medical images like X-rays or MRIs, AI systems still provided correct answers even when the images were completely removed. GPT-5, for instance, maintained 37.7% accuracy on visually-required questions even without…
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 06:19
Delite
‘Upctober’ Ignites Crypto Frenzy: Bitcoin Flirts With $124K, BNB Breaks Records
The post ‘Upctober’ Ignites Crypto Frenzy: Bitcoin Flirts With $124K, BNB Breaks Records appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin ( BTC) nearly touched $124,000 on Oct. 3, fueled by “Upctober” optimism. The cryptocurrency peaked at $123,966 before settling below $122,000. Bitcoin Nears Breakout Amid ‘Upctober’ Optimism On Oct. 3, bitcoin ( BTC) came close to breaching the $124,000 mark, fueled by growing optimism around the “Upctober” narrative sweeping through the crypto economy. According […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/upctober-ignites-crypto-frenzy-bitcoin-flirts-with-124k-bnb-breaks-records/
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 06:05
Delite
MARA Holdings Reaches 52,850 Bitcoin Worth Over $6 Billion
MARA Holdings has solidified its position as the world's second-largest public Bitcoin holder, announcing its treasury now contains 52,850 BTC valued at more than $6 billion.
Delite
Brave Newcoin
2025/10/04 05:37
Delite
Ripple (XRP) Trader Predicts 40x Returns for Rising Crypto Below $0.0025
The post Ripple (XRP) Trader Predicts 40x Returns for Rising Crypto Below $0.0025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Every trader knows the dilemma of holding a strong, established coin that moves slowly while smaller projects capture the headlines with explosive rallies. Ripple (XRP) remains a trusted asset, but even its most optimistic projections leave some investors asking whether there are faster ways to grow their portfolios. That question drives attention to a new contender priced below $0.0025, which one XRP trader believes could deliver up to 40x returns. Ripple (XRP) to Try a 40× Surprise, Despite Limitations Ripple has established itself as a significant player in the global payments industry. The token has become popular following regulatory clarity in the U.S., and use cases among banks and financial institutions keep XRP relevant in a crowded market. Yet for many traders, the challenge is scale. Ripple (XRP) bulls target $5, mapping out 2×–3× gains over the next 12–24 months. That’s not bad, steady, credible, but it’s not a 40× move. One XRP-aligned trader, however, says the real upside might lie elsewhere: in a presale gem currently trading below $0.0025. That coin is Little Pepe (LILPEPE) now in Stage 13 of its presale, with 93.53% of tokens sold and $26.3 million raised out of a $28.775 million target. XRP gives you two or three times; Little Pepe could deliver 40× (or more). Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Gains Momentum at Sub-$0.0025 Little Pepe is quickly gaining recognition for combining the viral appeal of meme culture with meaningful tokenomics. Unlike generic meme tokens, it is being developed as a Layer-2 solution, aiming to provide faster settlement, low fees, and fair trading protections. This positioning adds structural value to a category often dominated by hype alone. Momentum in the presale underscores investor interest. Stage 13 is nearing completion, with 93.53% of tokens already sold and more than $26.3 million raised toward the $28.775 million…
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 05:31
Delite
SecuX Wallet Adds USDC Support to XDC Network at Exclusive Hardware Discount
SecuX Wallet now supports USDC on XDC Network with fast, low-cost transactions. Get 20d% off hardware wallets with code XDC20 until October 10, 2025.
Delite
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/04 05:20
Delite
Undervalued Altcoins Under $1 — Best Crypto to Buy Now With ADA, HBAR and SHIB on Watchlists
The cryptocurrency market is entering a new phase where investors are closely focusing on affordable tokens with promising upside potential. Increased Bitcoin and Ethereum prices often force small investors to look around for undervalued altcoins under $1. Not only do these lower-priced coins create easy entry points, but they have the potential for higher percentage […] Continue Reading: Undervalued Altcoins Under $1 — Best Crypto to Buy Now With ADA, HBAR and SHIB on Watchlists
Delite
Coinstats
2025/10/04 05:00
Delite
Zcash Price Prediction: ZEC Skyrockets 170% in a Week – Are Privacy Coins the Next 100x?
Sleeper pick ZEC is currently leading market gains for the week – Zcash price prediction now eyes stronger returns as the privacy coin narrative heats up.
Delite
Coinstats
2025/10/04 04:45
Delite
Tether seeking at least $200 million for tokenized gold crypto treasury: Bloomberg
In July the company said there was 250,000 XAUT tokens in circulation backed by the equivalent of more than 7.66 tons of gold.
Delite
Coinstats
2025/10/04 04:45
Delite
ABD’de Hükümet Kapanma Krizinde Yeni Gelişme! Bir Sonraki Kritik Tarih Belli Oldu
ABD hükümetinin kapanması 4 Ekim itibarıyla ikinci haftasına giriyor. Senato, bugün yapılan oylamada hem Demokratlar hem de Cumhuriyetçiler tarafından sunulan iki ayrı geçici bütçe tasarısını reddederek federal kurumların yeniden açılması ihtimalini bir kez daha ortadan kaldırdı. Kongre, Pazartesi gününe kadar tatile girdi. Liderliğin, o gün Temsilciler Meclisi’nden geçen ve hükümetin 21 Kasım’a kadar finanse edilmesini […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Delite
Coinstats
2025/10/04 04:42
Delite
Market share of non-USD stablecoins expected to grow to 20% by 2028
Stablecoins based on national currencies other than the U.S. dollar are expected to occupy a fifth of the global market within the next couple of years. The prediction comes from an executive member of the team behind one of the main contenders in this category, which has been growing fast, not without controversy. Market share […]
Delite
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/04 04:20
Delite
