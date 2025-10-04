Ripple (XRP) Trader Predicts 40x Returns for Rising Crypto Below $0.0025

The post Ripple (XRP) Trader Predicts 40x Returns for Rising Crypto Below $0.0025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Every trader knows the dilemma of holding a strong, established coin that moves slowly while smaller projects capture the headlines with explosive rallies. Ripple (XRP) remains a trusted asset, but even its most optimistic projections leave some investors asking whether there are faster ways to grow their portfolios. That question drives attention to a new contender priced below $0.0025, which one XRP trader believes could deliver up to 40x returns. Ripple (XRP) to Try a 40× Surprise, Despite Limitations Ripple has established itself as a significant player in the global payments industry. The token has become popular following regulatory clarity in the U.S., and use cases among banks and financial institutions keep XRP relevant in a crowded market. Yet for many traders, the challenge is scale. Ripple (XRP) bulls target $5, mapping out 2×–3× gains over the next 12–24 months. That’s not bad, steady, credible, but it’s not a 40× move. One XRP-aligned trader, however, says the real upside might lie elsewhere: in a presale gem currently trading below $0.0025. That coin is Little Pepe (LILPEPE) now in Stage 13 of its presale, with 93.53% of tokens sold and $26.3 million raised out of a $28.775 million target. XRP gives you two or three times; Little Pepe could deliver 40× (or more). Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Gains Momentum at Sub-$0.0025 Little Pepe is quickly gaining recognition for combining the viral appeal of meme culture with meaningful tokenomics. Unlike generic meme tokens, it is being developed as a Layer-2 solution, aiming to provide faster settlement, low fees, and fair trading protections. This positioning adds structural value to a category often dominated by hype alone. Momentum in the presale underscores investor interest. Stage 13 is nearing completion, with 93.53% of tokens already sold and more than $26.3 million raised toward the $28.775 million…