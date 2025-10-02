2025-10-04 Saturday

Kripto novice

Privoščite si najbolj vroče novice o kriptovalutah in posodobitve trga
Why Bitcoin Hyper Is Next 1000x Crypto in Uptober: Innovative Bitcoin Solution

Why Bitcoin Hyper Is Next 1000x Crypto in Uptober: Innovative Bitcoin Solution

The post Why Bitcoin Hyper Is Next 1000x Crypto in Uptober: Innovative Bitcoin Solution appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Why Bitcoin Hyper Is Next 1000x Crypto in Uptober: Innovative Bitcoin Solution Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Bogdan’s responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will. Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he’s become a genuine asset to the team. While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement. Now, he’s ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan. Bogdan’s biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers. During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/from-slow-to-hyper-bitcoin-hyper-tipped-as-uptobers-next-1000x-crypto/
WHY
WHY$0.00000003239+0.90%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.28025-1.37%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014929+7.54%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 02:32
Delite
Bitcoin and Ether ETFs Extend Recovery With $557 Million in Inflows

Bitcoin and Ether ETFs Extend Recovery With $557 Million in Inflows

The post Bitcoin and Ether ETFs Extend Recovery With $557 Million in Inflows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin and ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) extended their recovery, bringing in $430 million and $127 million, respectively. Blackrock’s IBIT led bitcoin inflows, while Blackrock’s ETHA carried ether to another positive day. Institutional Demand Holds Strong as Bitcoin and Ether ETFs See Back-to-Back Gains Momentum is building in crypto ETFs. After Monday’s billion-dollar rebound, both bitcoin […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-and-ether-etfs-extend-recovery-with-557-million-in-inflows/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014929+7.54%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0235-2.20%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 02:20
Delite
Who is David Schwartz, the XRP mastermind who stepped down as CTO after 13 years

Who is David Schwartz, the XRP mastermind who stepped down as CTO after 13 years

David Schwartz is leaving his day-to-day CTO role at Ripple but will stay involved on the board and with XRPL projects. His exit comes as Ripple contends with new competition from SWIFT, which teamed up with Ripple’s rival to launch…
XRP
XRP$3.0199-0.47%
Delite
Crypto.news2025/10/02 01:39
Delite
Pi Network price wavers despite new DEX and AMM upgrade launch

Pi Network price wavers despite new DEX and AMM upgrade launch

Pi Network price remained on edge on Oct. 1 even as the developers unveiled new features on its testnet. Pi Coin (PI) was trading at $0.2735, inside a narrow range it has been in for the past few days. This…
Pi Network
PI$0.26148-0.41%
Edge
EDGE$0.3184+0.35%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.08232-6.45%
Delite
Crypto.news2025/10/02 01:30
Delite
T-Mobile expands starlink satellite service to Whatsapp and X

T-Mobile expands starlink satellite service to Whatsapp and X

America’s T-Mobile, powered by Starlink satellites, has announced that it is expanding its satellite-based network to support more applications in mobile dead zones. Among the new apps that will be supported are WhatsApp and X. The company said WhatsApp users will be able to use not just SMS and MMS messages in remote locations, but […]
Threshold
T$0.01574+0.76%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003483-0.96%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07177+1.96%
Delite
Cryptopolitan2025/10/02 01:27
Delite
U.S. Government Shutdown Shifts Focus to Crypto

U.S. Government Shutdown Shifts Focus to Crypto

The post U.S. Government Shutdown Shifts Focus to Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Imagine being among the first to discover a token before the crowd takes notice. A small investment during its early stages could potentially grow into life-changing gains once it reaches major exchanges and builds momentum. That’s why many investors are focusing on the next cryptos to explode, where opportunities to spot the next breakout project often arise. With the right picks and timing, these emerging tokens can open the door to some of the most exciting and rewarding plays in the crypto market. Institutional Money Targets the Top Upcoming Cryptos Crypto markets are showing mixed momentum today, with Bitcoin holding strong above $114,000, while Ethereum, XRP, and other leading altcoins saw modest declines. Investors appear to be engaging in cautious profit-taking as regulatory developments and rising institutional involvement continue to influence sentiment. Meanwhile, according to The New York Times on X, the United States has entered its first federal government shutdown in nearly seven years after Senate Democrats blocked a Republican-backed funding measure. Breaking News: The U.S. government has shut down, after Congress failed to pass a bill to keep federal funding flowing. Hundreds of thousands of workers are set to be sent home without pay, and a wide range of federal programs will be disrupted. https://t.co/q0caziSzXd pic.twitter.com/vEwubNgeNm — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 1, 2025 The deadlock, driven by sharp partisan disputes over spending and health care, has forced hundreds of thousands of federal workers into furlough and disrupted key government functions. A prolonged U.S. government shutdown could drive more investors toward alternative assets like crypto, as uncertainty often boosts interest in decentralized markets. This shift in capital flow may especially benefit new crypto coins, where early opportunities attract those seeking higher returns outside traditional finance. Here are three of the next cryptos to explode, highlighted by analyst…
Union
U$0.010353+2.62%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014929+7.54%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01376+6.25%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 01:15
Delite
Crypto Market Rebounds Despite U.S. Government Shutdown

Crypto Market Rebounds Despite U.S. Government Shutdown

The post Crypto Market Rebounds Despite U.S. Government Shutdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and major altcoins climb as gold hits another all-time high on U.S. political uncertainty. The cryptocurrency market rebounded on Wednesday, Oct. 1, as investors shrugged off the U.S. government shutdown. Major cryptocurrencies rallied sharply, with Bitcoin (BTC) climbing above $118,000 for the first time since August. Currently, the world’s largest cryptocurrency is trading around $118,010, up about 4.5% on the day, according to The Defiant’s price page. BTC Chart Ethereum (ETH) surged to $4,337, gaining roughly 5.5% over the past 24 hours. Among major altcoins, Solana (SOL) rose 6.8% to $219, BNB increased 2.5% to $1,019, and TRON (TRX) added 2% to $0.34. XRP gained 4.3% to $2.94 following news that Ripple’s long-time CTO and XRP architect, David Schwartz, will step down by the end of the year. Other notable gainers outside the top 10 include pumpfun’s PUMP token, up nearly 26% to $0.006, and Zcash (ZEC), which rose 23% to $90. The total crypto market capitalization reached $4.12 trillion, up 4.3% on the day, with Bitcoin dominance at roughly 57% and Ethereum at 12.6%. Shorts Liquidated In the past 24 hours, nearly $574 million in crypto positions were liquidated, per Coinglass data, with longs accounting for around $144 million and short positions making up nearly $430 million. BTC led with $184 million in liquidations, followed by ETH at around $141 million, while altcoins accounted for around $50 million. Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded nearly $522 million in inflows on Sept. 30, the second straight day of inflows, while spot Ethereum ETFs attracted around $127 million, according to SoSoValue. Government Shutdown The market rebound comes after the U.S. government shut down on Wednesday, following Democrats’ refusal to support a Republican funding plan without healthcare concessions. While the market has reacted positively, analysts warn that prolonged political uncertainty could weigh…
Union
U$0.010353+2.62%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014929+7.54%
Major
MAJOR$0.12499+2.66%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 01:09
Delite
Altcoins Push Higher as Bitcoin and Ethereum Spark Market-Wide Rally

Altcoins Push Higher as Bitcoin and Ethereum Spark Market-Wide Rally

The rally was led by Bitcoin, which climbed to around $118,000, while Ethereum made one of the strongest moves of […] The post Altcoins Push Higher as Bitcoin and Ethereum Spark Market-Wide Rally appeared first on Coindoo.
EPNS
PUSH$0.03169+2.65%
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.011342-4.73%
Delite
Coindoo2025/10/02 01:07
Delite
BONK Price Rally Ahead? Open Interest Jumps as TD Buy Signal Flashes

BONK Price Rally Ahead? Open Interest Jumps as TD Buy Signal Flashes

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Bonk
BONK$0.00002121+6.26%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.56335+10.86%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014929+7.54%
Delite
Coinstats2025/10/02 00:46
Delite
Treasury revises CAMT rule to exclude unrealized crypto gains

Treasury revises CAMT rule to exclude unrealized crypto gains

The U.S. Treasury and IRS have issued interim guidance on plans to revise the CAMT rule.
CAMELL
CAMT$0.00118+4.42%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0235-2.20%
Union
U$0.010353+2.62%
Delite
Cryptopolitan2025/10/02 00:10
Delite

Novice o trendih

Več

Coinbase Integrates Crypto Trading with Samsung Pay for 75M Users

3 Tips to Stay Profitable Even in Crypto Bear Markets

Federal Reserve Announces Rate Cut Amid Shifting Economic Risks

Ethereum Foundation Allocates 1,000 ETH to Stablecoins for R&D and Grants

What Does Coinbase’s New Move Mean for Crypto and Finance?