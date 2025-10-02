2025-10-04 Saturday

Can the memecoin hit $1?

Can the memecoin hit $1?

The post Can the memecoin hit $1? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only. Little Pepe emerges as a Layer-2 memecoin challenger to DOGE, SHIB, and PEPE ahead of the bull run. Summary Little Pepe is building its own Layer-2 for speed, fairness, and growth. With 93.5% of presale sold, LILPEPE nears $28.7m raised as investors eye its $0.10 bull-run target. Zero-tax tokenomics, a meme-driven community, and upcoming CEX listings fuel LILPEPE’s breakout potential. The memecoin market has entered a new golden era, and at the forefront of this movement is Little Pepe (LILPEPE). It’s a Layer-2 blockchain engineered for speed, ultra-low fees, and meme-fueled innovation.  As the broader crypto market gears up for the next bull run in 2025–2026, investors are closely watching how LILPEPE positions itself among giants like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe. With its combination of cutting-edge technology, strong tokenomics, and cultural branding, Little Pepe is increasingly viewed as a potential breakout project for the upcoming cycle. A meme-powered layer-2 built for the future Unlike most memecoins, which exist solely as speculative assets, Little Pepe is launching its own Layer-2 blockchain dedicated entirely to memecoins.  This chain is built to be the fastest and cheapest option on the market, with a unique mechanism to prevent sniper bots, giving retail investors a fairer trading experience At the heart of the ecosystem lies the LILPEPE token, which powers all network activity, from transactions to launchpad participation. Zero taxes on buys and sells ensure a clean and efficient system, staying true to DeFi’s core principle of financial freedom. Tokenomics: Designed for growth and Community Token distribution is carefully structured to balance liquidity, community engagement, and long-term sustainability: 26.5% Presale: Rewarding Early Believers. 30% Chain Reserves: supporting the Layer-2 infrastructure. 10% Liquidity: ensuring…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 02:42
Ethereum Achieves Strongest Q3 Growth Since 2016 with 66.55% Increase

Ethereum Achieves Strongest Q3 Growth Since 2016 with 66.55% Increase

TLDR Ethereum posted a 66.55% gain in Q3, marking its strongest growth since 2016. The rally pushed ETH’s price to new ranges, stabilizing above $4,000. Despite a 5.73% loss in September, ETH’s performance in Q3 remained robust. Ethereum continues to lead the DeFi sector, with over $88 billion locked in DeFi applications. The network saw [...] The post Ethereum Achieves Strongest Q3 Growth Since 2016 with 66.55% Increase appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/02 02:41
Gold And Bitcoin Rally Amid Government Shutdown

Gold And Bitcoin Rally Amid Government Shutdown

The post Gold And Bitcoin Rally Amid Government Shutdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Gold prices surged to record highs on Wednesday, following a rally for bitcoin in recent days as investors appeared to search for a safe haven in the wake of the first government shutdown in nearly seven years, though economists noted the broader economic impact could be minimal. Investors appeared to search for an economic haven as a government shutdown posed uncertainty—with bitcoin viewed as less risky following record highs it has notched under the Trump administration. Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Key Facts U.S. gold futures, relied on by investors to hedge positions, rallied to an all-time high of about $3,922 per troy ounce earlier Wednesday on the New York Mercantile Exchange, though prices pared back earlier gains to settle around $3,900 as of 10:45 a.m. EDT. The price of bitcoin has rallied nearly 7% over the last five days, including a 2.8% jump so far today, rising from just over $109,000 to around $117,200 as of Wednesday morning. Gold tends to be favored by investors amid periods of “elevated” economic and policy uncertainty in the U.S., Goldman Sachs commodities strategist Lina Thompson wrote earlier this year, though UBS strategist Joni Teves wrote Wednesday the price of gold could continue to rise as hopes are high for the Fed to cut interest rates again later this month. Risk assets like bitcoin or equity often decrease in value during these periods, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq each declined slightly as of Wednesday morning, though bitcoin—which has risen to record highs during the Trump administration—appeared to be viewed as a less risky investment. How Does A Government Shutdown Affect The Economy? While a government shutdown introduces a “new layer of uncertainty” for markets, they tend to be short-lived and result in a minimal…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 02:37
BlockDAG Leads As Pepeto, Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter, And Maxi Doge Absorb Attention

BlockDAG Leads As Pepeto, Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter, And Maxi Doge Absorb Attention

The post BlockDAG Leads As Pepeto, Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter, And Maxi Doge Absorb Attention appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* Presales are once again the most talked-about entry point in crypto, offering investors a chance to secure early positions before tokens reach exchanges. The year 2025 is packed with presale activity, but only a few stand out as serious contenders. BlockDAG has made headlines with its record-breaking raise, Pepeto is capturing attention with staking and a live demo exchange, while Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter, and Maxi Doge each bring their unique angle. These projects are shaping the list of top crypto presales to follow now. BlockDAG: Presale Milestones That Shape 2025 BlockDAG is rewriting the presale game. With nearly $410 million raised and over 26.3 billion BDAG tokens sold, it’s clear this project commands a level of momentum most competitors only dream about. The current price of $0.0013 isn’t expected to last long. With a confirmed listing at $0.05, investors locking in today’s prices could see an immediate 3,746% ROI after launch. Some experts even suggest it could reach $1 in the long term. The ecosystem is already thriving: 312,000 holders, 3 million mobile miners using the X1 app, and nearly 20,000 ASIC miners shipped globally. Add in the upcoming Awakening Testnet, and BlockDAG proves its infrastructure is more than just hype. However, while BlockDAG impresses with its scale, Pepeto excites with affordability and cultural appeal. Priced at only $0.000000155, Pepeto offers meme-powered upside, 225% staking rewards, and a story rooted in its rivalry with Pepe one of the biggest names in crypto memes. Bitcoin Hyper: Enhancing Bitcoin’s Foundation Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) has raised over $15 million, with tokens priced at $0.012905. It markets itself as a high‑speed Layer-2 solution for Bitcoin, combining zk-rollups with Solana-like throughput. Backers are earning between 72–76% APY, while its roadmap includes DeFi features and smart contract integration. Some analysts believe Hyper could deliver…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 02:30
America's T-Mobile expands satellite network to support WhatsApp, others in dead zones

America’s T-Mobile expands satellite network to support WhatsApp, others in dead zones

The post America’s T-Mobile expands satellite network to support WhatsApp, others in dead zones appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. America’s T-Mobile, powered by Starlink satellites, has announced that it is expanding its satellite-based network to support more applications in mobile dead zones. Among the new apps that will be supported are WhatsApp and X. The company said WhatsApp users will be able to use not just SMS and MMS messages in remote locations, but even live voice and video chats. T-Mobile President of Marketing, Innovation and Experience Mike Katz said, “Now we’re taking it up a notch and bringing essential phone apps and services into the mix – giving people access to the apps they need most, in places they’ve never had a signal before. It’s a game-changer for safety, peace of mind, and the freedom to stay connected virtually anywhere.” It started with texting. Now, we’re leveling up: T-Satellite is powering apps people rely on — WhatsApp, AllTrails, AccuWeather, Google Maps, X & more — outside coverage areas on most modern cell phones. This is the next phase of connectivity! — Mike Katz (@Mike_Katz) October 1, 2025 Previously, T-Satellite, which was launched in July, supported apps such as Google Messages, Apple Music, Weather, Fitness, and Samsung’s Weather app. Now it has added WhatsApp, X, AccuWeather, and AllTrials, among others.  For T-Satellite customers, the phone automatically switches to the satellite network the moment a terrestrial signal drops. When customers open a satellite-ready app, it will provide critical services rather than full data-heavy experiences. The network is included at no extra charge with T-Mobile’s new “Experience Beyond” plan. For others, including AT&T  and Verizon, the service can be added for $10 a month. According to Jeff Giard, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Product Innovation, the framework for the App Store and the Play Store now enables apps to adopt SAT mode through an application programming interface. T-Mobile is working…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 02:28
Metaplanet's Bitcoin holdings reach 30,823 BTC after strategic Q3 acquisition

Metaplanet’s Bitcoin holdings reach 30,823 BTC after strategic Q3 acquisition

The post Metaplanet’s Bitcoin holdings reach 30,823 BTC after strategic Q3 acquisition appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Metaplanet acquired 5,288 BTC in Q3 2025; total holdings reach 30,823 BTC. Bitcoin Income Generation revenue jumps 115.7% to $16.16M. Long-term target: 210,000 BTC by 2027, backed by major institutional investors. Metaplanet has taken a bold step in expanding its Bitcoin treasury, acquiring an additional 5,288 BTC during the third quarter of 2025. This purchase boosts the company’s total Bitcoin holdings to 30,823 BTC, which are currently valued at around $3.33 billion. The acquisition was made at an average price of $116,870 per bitcoin, reflecting Metaplanet’s continued confidence in the cryptocurrency’s long-term potential. CEO Simon Gerovich highlighted that this purchase signals their commitment to maximizing Bitcoin yield, which is expected to reach nearly 500% in 2025. This fresh influx of Bitcoin has helped power a surge in Metaplanet’s Bitcoin Income Generation segment, which recorded quarterly revenue of $16.16 million, a striking increase of 115.7% compared to the previous quarter. The company’s strategy to scale operations and deepen its Bitcoin treasury is already paying off, underpinning a much stronger financial outlook for the year. Metaplanet revises 2025 forecasts Thanks to the robust Q3 performance, Metaplanet has revised its full-year 2025 guidance with optimism. Revenue projections now stand at $46.26 million, doubling prior estimates, while operating profit expectations have jumped 88% to $31.97 million. Gerovich noted that these results prove Metaplanet’s operational scalability and bolster the company’s foundation for a planned issuance of preferred shares, which will support its broader Bitcoin Treasury strategy. Despite this upbeat financial revision, Metaplanet’s stock fell 10% during Wednesday’s trading, closing at 516 yen. Market reactions may reflect an adjustment to the company’s share valuation or investor caution amid macroeconomic factors impacting crypto-related assets. Scaling beyond Bitcoin Metaplanet’s growth strategy is not limited to Bitcoin accumulation. The company recently launched Phase II of its expansion, which includes…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 02:18
REI Network and Pilot AI Bring Frictionless AI and Zero-Fee Blockchain Technology to Web3

REI Network and Pilot AI Bring Frictionless AI and Zero-Fee Blockchain Technology to Web3

REI Network collaborates with Pilot AI to deliver zero-fee blockchain, AI-powered onboarding, NFT minting, and seamless Web3 user experiences worldwide.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/02 02:00
Bitcoin Price Roars Past $118,000 After Government Shutdown

Bitcoin Price Roars Past $118,000 After Government Shutdown

The post Bitcoin Price Roars Past $118,000 After Government Shutdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. government officially shut down at midnight after lawmakers in Congress failed to pass a new funding bill.  While Wall Street dumped in early trading, Bitcoin’s price surged to fresh highs above $118,000. At 12:01 a.m., the funding bill that kept the government running expired, leaving large parts of the federal apparatus shuttered. Social Security recipients, federal workers, and travelers will feel the immediate effects, but markets are already showing signs of stress. Bitcoin has traded sideways in recent months, but key liquidity indicators suggest a breakout may be near. Global M2 growth, stablecoin supply trends, and gold’s rally — which Bitcoin has closely tracked with a 40-day lag — all point toward upward momentum, with some analysts eyeing $150,000 in early November.  Futures on the three major U.S. indexes pointed lower today ahead of the opening bell in premarket trading: the S&P 500 was down 0.58%, Dow futures off 0.52%, and Nasdaq futures lower by 0.67%. Meanwhile, along with Bitcoin’s price, gold spiked to an all-time record above $3,900 an ounce as investors fled into safe-haven assets.  Government black out? Markets are also contending with a sudden blackout of government statistics. The shutdown means the Bureau of Labor Statistics will not release weekly jobless claims or the September payrolls report. Inflation data slated for mid-October could also be delayed if the standoff drags on. This week’s economic outlook is murky, with no jobs report on Friday, leaving the Federal Reserve to make rate decisions in the dark. Economists warn that each week of a government shutdown could trim GDP growth by 0.1–0.2 percentage points, with a quarter-long closure potentially shaving 2.4 points off Q4. Amid the uncertainty, Bitcoin is stepping into gold and Wall Street’s traditional role.  The cryptocurrency has rallied sharply, rising more than 25% year-to-date, driven…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 01:59
HKMA Confirms 36 Stablecoin License Applications By End of September

HKMA Confirms 36 Stablecoin License Applications By End of September

TLDR HKMA received 36 formal stablecoin license applications by September 30. The first batch of stablecoin licenses in Hong Kong will be announced in 2026. Applicants include banks, tech firms, e-commerce platforms, and Web3 startups. The Stablecoin Ordinance in Hong Kong took effect in August 2025. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) has officially received [...] The post HKMA Confirms 36 Stablecoin License Applications By End of September appeared first on CoinCentral.
USDT supply hits 175B

USDT supply hits 175B

The post USDT supply hits 175B appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Tether’s USDT stablecoin supply has hit 175 billion tokens. This achievement underscores USDT’s continued dominance and growth in the stablecoin sector. Tether’s USDT supply reached 175 billion tokens, according to CoinGecko data. The milestone marks continued growth for the flagship stablecoin from Tether, a stablecoin issuer positioning itself as “The Stable Company.” Tether has been advancing USDT as a tool for financial inclusion in developing regions by creating extensive physical and digital distribution networks for remittances and daily transactions. Competitors are adopting USDT’s technology and strategies as a template, indicating its influence on the broader stablecoin ecosystem. The company is expanding beyond stablecoins with initiatives like the Wallet Development Kit, enabling non-custodial mobile wallets that support Bitcoin and decentralized finance ecosystems. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/tether-usdt-supply-hits-175b/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 01:54
