What TrumpRx May Mean For Drug Prices

The post What TrumpRx May Mean For Drug Prices appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In this week’s edition of InnovationRx, we look at the Haitian immigrant who built a $6 billion company treating brain diseases, the drugs RFK Jr. may target after Tylenol, Northwell’s new CEO, and more. To get it in your inbox, subscribe here. What impact will TrumpRx have on the price you pay for drugs? getty On Tuesday, President Trump announced a new direct-to-consumer website called TrumpRx that would be operated by the federal government and offer drugs at discounted prices. Pfizer was the first pharmaceutical company to sign up in what Trump said would be a series of deals designed to get medications to Americans at cheaper prices. How exactly the new TrumpRx site would work wasn’t immediately clear. There were few details during Trump’s press conference where he was joined by Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, as well as Health & Human Services head Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Dr. Mehmet Oz, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Pfizer did offer a few examples of drugs that would be available, many at discounts of 80% or more, including menopause drug Duavee, eczema treatment Eucrisa and overactive bladder therapy Toviaz. In exchange, the pharma giant will receive a three-year grace period from threatened tariffs, among other considerations. Some details of the Administration’s announcement were first reported by The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal. Will this actually lower prices that you pay for medicine? Well, that depends. That’s because drug pricing is its own rabbit hole of listed prices, negotiated prices and rebates. So the impact for patients with good corporate health insurance (who typically do not pay anything close to the drug’s list price) will be very different than for those who are uninsured or underinsured. The latter are likely to be most helped by TrumpRx,…