2025-10-04 Saturday

Kripto novice

Privoščite si najbolj vroče novice o kriptovalutah in posodobitve trga
Here’s how America’s first XRP ETF has performed so far

Here’s how America’s first XRP ETF has performed so far

The post Here’s how America’s first XRP ETF has performed so far  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The United States’ first spot XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF) has been live for just under two weeks, showing modest weakness since its debut. Specifically, the REX-Osprey XRP ETF (XRPR) launched on September 18 at $25.83. By press time, it was trading at $24.15, a decline of about 6.5% since launch. XRPR price chart. Source: TradingView This pullback mirrors a common trend seen with newly listed crypto ETFs, where early liquidity, market-making activity, and initial trading flows often create short-term volatility. Notably, the REX-Osprey XRP ETF received expedited approval due to its unique regulatory structure. Unlike traditional spot crypto ETFs, which can take up to 240 days for SEC review under the Securities Act of 1933, REX-Osprey was structured under the Investment Company Act of 1940, shortening the review to around 75 days. The SEC’s recent adoption of generic listing standards for commodity-based ETFs on major exchanges like Nasdaq, Cboe BZX, and NYSE Arca further streamlined approvals, eliminating the need for individual applications under Section 19(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Despite the slow start, XRPR’s listing marks a milestone for U.S. markets, offering mainstream access to XRP through traditional brokerage accounts. Before the U.S. launch, both Brazil and Canada had already introduced spot XRP ETFs in 2025. Brazil’s Hashdex Nasdaq XRP Fund began trading in April on the B3 exchange, becoming the world’s first regulated spot XRP ETF.  In June, Canadian issuers such as Purpose Investments and Evolve followed suit with launches on the Toronto Stock Exchange, giving investors earlier exposure through regulated products. Pending U.S. spot XRP ETFs The REX-Osprey fund is not the only XRP ETF in the works. Several major asset managers have pending applications with the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC), with decisions expected in the coming weeks.  Broader approvals could significantly expand institutional access…
SphereX
HERE$0.000239+3.91%
XRP
XRP$3.0185-0.29%
Farcana
FAR$0.000281-2.43%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 02:34
Delite
What TrumpRx May Mean For Drug Prices

What TrumpRx May Mean For Drug Prices

The post What TrumpRx May Mean For Drug Prices appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In this week’s edition of InnovationRx, we look at the Haitian immigrant who built a $6 billion company treating brain diseases, the drugs RFK Jr. may target after Tylenol, Northwell’s new CEO, and more. To get it in your inbox, subscribe here. What impact will TrumpRx have on the price you pay for drugs? getty On Tuesday, President Trump announced a new direct-to-consumer website called TrumpRx that would be operated by the federal government and offer drugs at discounted prices. Pfizer was the first pharmaceutical company to sign up in what Trump said would be a series of deals designed to get medications to Americans at cheaper prices. How exactly the new TrumpRx site would work wasn’t immediately clear. There were few details during Trump’s press conference where he was joined by Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, as well as Health & Human Services head Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Dr. Mehmet Oz, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Pfizer did offer a few examples of drugs that would be available, many at discounts of 80% or more, including menopause drug Duavee, eczema treatment Eucrisa and overactive bladder therapy Toviaz. In exchange, the pharma giant will receive a three-year grace period from threatened tariffs, among other considerations. Some details of the Administration’s announcement were first reported by The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal. Will this actually lower prices that you pay for medicine? Well, that depends. That’s because drug pricing is its own rabbit hole of listed prices, negotiated prices and rebates. So the impact for patients with good corporate health insurance (who typically do not pay anything close to the drug’s list price) will be very different than for those who are uninsured or underinsured. The latter are likely to be most helped by TrumpRx,…
MAY
MAY$0.03947+0.20%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014919+7.50%
LOOK
LOOK$0.07606-22.96%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 02:25
Delite
Solo Leveling Levels Up: Korean Billion-Dollar Megafranchise Goes Onchain With Story

Solo Leveling Levels Up: Korean Billion-Dollar Megafranchise Goes Onchain With Story

The post Solo Leveling Levels Up: Korean Billion-Dollar Megafranchise Goes Onchain With Story appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solo Leveling Levels Up: Korean Billion-Dollar Megafranchise Goes Onchain With Story – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Press Release Solo Leveling Levels Up: Korean Billion-Dollar Megafranchise Goes Onchain with Story Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/solo-leveling-levels-up-korean-billion-dollar-megafranchise-goes-onchain-with-story/
Sologenic
SOLO$0.27138-3.42%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014919+7.50%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 02:15
Delite
Shutdown Fed rate cuts

Shutdown Fed rate cuts

The post Shutdown Fed rate cuts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference following a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee at the Federal Reserve on September 17, 2025 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images If any doubts remained about whether the Federal Reserve will be lowering its key interest rate later this month, the budget loggerheads a few blocks away in the nation’s capital may have cemented the move. Particularly if the impasse stretches out past a few days, Chair Jerome Powell and his fellow central bankers likely will err on the side of caution, which in this case would be a bias towards easing, Wall Street experts say. “The US government shutdown and associated data delays nudge what we judged was already a firmly odds-on Fed rate cut in October further odds-on,” Krishna Guha, head of global policy and central bank strategy at Evercore ISI, said in a client note. Potential damage from the lockdown combined with ongoing concerns over the labor market will outweigh inflation concerns, he added. “Our further lean into October – in spite of ongoing cautious language from Fed officials – reflects the even lower probability post-shutdown the Fed will get enough reassurance on labor market in time to rein in the soft default of successive cuts” through the end of the year that the Fed indicated in projections released last month, Guha said. A narrow majority of officials at the September meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee indicated a preference of two cuts instead of one through the end of 2025. Some have expressed concern that tariffs could yet push inflation higher. Most, though, have said the impacts appear temporary and unlikely to halt a trend of gradual softening that will bring inflation back to the Fed’s 2% target in a…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014919+7.50%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.56532+10.64%
Dogechain
DC$0.00003083+0.81%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 02:13
Delite
What If The Future Of Energy Is Hiding In Plain, Abundant Sight?

What If The Future Of Energy Is Hiding In Plain, Abundant Sight?

The post What If The Future Of Energy Is Hiding In Plain, Abundant Sight? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. 25 July 2018, Germany, Munich: A deep fryer stands in a tent at a press event for the new beer jug ‘Wiesn-Wirtekrug’ for the Oktoberfest. Photo: Lino Mirgeler/dpa (Photo by Lino Mirgeler/picture alliance via Getty Images) picture alliance via Getty Images It’s easy to forget that wind and water and oil are but outsourced substitutes for human exertion. What’s important about all three is that while they’ve always existed, knowledge about their myriad applications as sources of power and production continues to evolve. It comes to mind as the “dark, viscous oil” sloshing around in storage tanks at the back of restaurants develops secondary economic meaning. Please read on. Nicolas Rivero reports at the Washington Post what some readers already know, that restaurants are not allowed to dump French fry grease down the drain since it’s known to clog sewers. The problem is that some are prone to running out of space to store what they’ve historically had to carefully rid themselves of. Thank goodness for progress. Rivero reports that the grease increasingly has economic applications. In his words, “the spent grease that restaurants unload has become a valuable commodity.” More intriguingly, he adds that “If you’ve been on a plane lately, there’s a chance that used cooking oil has helped launch you into the sky.” It’s a reminder that even in the advanced times in which we live, there’s still so much we don’t know. While it’s perhaps unlikely that the 40,000 McDonald’s around the world won’t soon offer a fuel option that’s adjacent to and an effect of its popular French fries, the growing market applications of French fry grease remind us that the only limit to knowledge is relentless experimentation. The grease has known fuel applications today, but possibly other uses for tomorrow. To which some will…
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12176-0.62%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014919+7.50%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.144122+2.18%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 02:10
Delite
Whales Keep Stacking Aster: Data Reveals 8% Controlled By Two Wallets

Whales Keep Stacking Aster: Data Reveals 8% Controlled By Two Wallets

Aster is cooling off after a week of explosive gains, losing more than 35% of its value since hitting an all-time high just days ago. The sharp correction has triggered caution among traders, but it also reflects natural profit-taking after such a rapid surge. Despite the retracement, sentiment in the market remains constructive, with many […]
Aster
ASTER$2.1327+14.59%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0235-2.20%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07177+2.00%
Delite
Bitcoinist2025/10/02 02:00
Delite
Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Whitelist Coming Soon – Is it Top Trending Crypto for 2025?

Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Whitelist Coming Soon – Is it Top Trending Crypto for 2025?

Zero-knowledge proofs were once buried inside cryptography research, difficult to explain and nearly impossible to imagine in practical use. Yet […] The post Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Whitelist Coming Soon – Is it Top Trending Crypto for 2025? appeared first on Coindoo.
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00003433+3.90%
Panther Protocol
ZKP$0.00701-0.14%
SOON
SOON$0.4788-8.71%
Delite
Coindoo2025/10/02 02:00
Delite
Autonomous ‘Dot’ Joins DoorDash Fleet in Arizona Pilot

Autonomous ‘Dot’ Joins DoorDash Fleet in Arizona Pilot

TLDRs; DoorDash launches “Dot,” an autonomous electric robot, in Tempe and Mesa, Arizona, for neighborhood food deliveries. The robot is part of a new AI-driven platform that assigns deliveries to humans, drones, or robots. Strong Q2 results, $3.3 billion revenue and $285 million profit, support DoorDash’s investment in automation and robotics. The pilot program may [...] The post Autonomous ‘Dot’ Joins DoorDash Fleet in Arizona Pilot appeared first on CoinCentral.
Polkadot
DOT$4.268+1.76%
Particl
PART$0.2581+6.38%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1247+0.88%
Delite
Coincentral2025/10/02 01:56
Delite
Price predictions 10/1: BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, SOL, DOGE, ADA, HYPE, LINK, AVAX

Price predictions 10/1: BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, SOL, DOGE, ADA, HYPE, LINK, AVAX

Bitcoin started October on a strong note by rallying to $118,200. That clears the path for BTC to chase new all-time highs. Which altcoins could follow? Key points:Bitcoin has broken above the $117,500 resistance, opening the gates for a retest of the all-time high at $124,474.Several altcoins have started a strong relief rally, signaling solid buying at lower levels.Read more
1
1$0.007172+27.82%
Bitcoin
BTC$122,257.78+2.20%
Ethereum
ETH$4,494.64+0.89%
Delite
Coinstats2025/10/02 01:53
Delite
The Woman Behind The (K-)Drama

The Woman Behind The (K-)Drama

The post The Woman Behind The (K-)Drama appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Showrunners CEO and Tempest executive producer Ju Yeon Park Showrunners Ju Yeon Park is a busy woman. The executive producer has just wrapped up production on Disney+ Hulu’s popular Korean drama Tempest and has begun work on another project, details of which she is not yet disclosing. A veteran in the Korean entertainment industry, Park has several projects in the works, operating behind the scenes to assemble her staff and crew, negotiate with potential streaming platforms, and review potential scripts and stories with her team, among other tasks. ‘I hold a deep conviction in the power of storytelling to bridge language and cultural divides,” Park says through her translator, from Seoul. “I eagerly anticipate more opportunities where such transcendent narratives come to life.” Her name may not seem familiar, but if you’re a fan of Korean dramas, you’ve probably seen her work. Park has been behind many popular Korean dramas that have built an international audience, such as Vincenzo, Queen of Tears, Doona!, First, For Love, Sweet Home, and, most recently, Tempest. Even before then, she’s worked on popular and iconic Korean dramas like Dae Jang Geum, Maui, and Can You Hear My Heart? She began her career in production, becoming an assistant director. She built solid working relationships with directors and writers who took her under their wing. TEMPEST – Featuring one of the most impressive international line-ups in a Korean drama to date, “Tempest” follows Seo Munju, a skilled former diplomat, as she tries to uncover the truth behind an attempt on a presidential candidate’s life. After discovering the candidate was accused of being a North Korean spy, Munju digs into his past, unlocking a Pandora’s box of deception, state secrets and more. Protected by Paik Sanho, a mercenary with a suspicious history and a hidden backer, Munju…
Sidekick
K$0.0717-3.10%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014919+7.50%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001621+1.05%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 01:49
Delite

Novice o trendih

Več

Coinbase Integrates Crypto Trading with Samsung Pay for 75M Users

3 Tips to Stay Profitable Even in Crypto Bear Markets

Federal Reserve Announces Rate Cut Amid Shifting Economic Risks

Ethereum Foundation Allocates 1,000 ETH to Stablecoins for R&D and Grants

What Does Coinbase’s New Move Mean for Crypto and Finance?