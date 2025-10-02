2025-10-04 Saturday

Coinbase funds New York pilot giving $12K in USDC to low-income residents

The post Coinbase funds New York pilot giving $12K in USDC to low-income residents appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways GiveDirectly is administering a New York pilot that distributes $12,000 in stablecoins to low-income young adults, funded by Coinbase. The program targets low-income young adults in New York, selected by lottery. A pilot program in New York is providing $12,000 in stablecoins to low-income residents through Coinbase funding, administered by the nonprofit GiveDirectly. The initiative targets 160 young adults selected by lottery to study the impact of unconditional crypto support. Coinbase recently expanded access to various digital assets for New York residents, supporting broader cryptocurrency integration in state-regulated environments. Stablecoins, digital currencies pegged to stable assets, are increasingly integrated into institutional and community-focused financial programs. The assets are being positioned for institutional-grade use, aligning with New York’s efforts to incorporate them into public financial assistance initiatives. The pilot represents a cryptocurrency initiative in New York aimed at studying unconditional income in crypto and its impact on low-income young adults. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/new-york-stablecoin-pilot-coinbase-2024/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 02:39
Japan’s SBI Groups Sufferes a Major Crypto Hack

The post Japan’s SBI Groups Sufferes a Major Crypto Hack appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ZachXBT and CyversAlerts identified a potential North Korean hack from SBI Crypto. $21 million was drained from a prominent Japanese TradFi firm’s mining pool. We have precious few details about the actual incident, and SBI Holdings apparently hasn’t acknowledged the losses. Still, if investigators suspect a DPRK connection, we should treat the allegation seriously. Sponsored Sponsored A Major Hack at SBI Holdings? SBI Holdings, one of Japan’s largest financial services groups, has been steadily increasing its crypto commitments: launching Bitcoin ETFs and tokenized stocks, furthering public adoption of BTC and stablecoins alike. However, SBI’s new investments may have exposed it to new dangers in the form of a dangerous North Korean hack. ZachXBT, the famous crypto sleuth, has developed a strong proficiency in fighting North Korean hacks and identified a potential SBI incident. Although SBI apparently has yet to acknowledge anything, he and CyversAlerts believe that up to $21 million was stolen: “Addresses linked to SBI Crypto saw ~$21 million in suspicious outflows on BTC, ETH, LTC, DOGE, and Bitcoin Cash. The stolen funds were transferred to five instant exchanges and deposited to Tornado Cash. Several indicators share similarities to other known DPRK attacks,” he claimed via Telegram. North Korean Attacks on the Rise SBI Crypto, the alleged hack target, is a mining pool and subsidiary of the main holdings company. Although $21 million represents a tiny fraction of the conglomerate’s total resources, a security breach like this is still quite unfortunate. Sponsored Sponsored Hopefully, it won’t discourage the firm’s continued crypto investment. North Korean hackers have been choosing more ambitious targets lately, and this SBI incident could fit the pattern of recent hacks. For example, DPRK-based teams have been running bridge exploits and raiding wallets connected to swap infrastructure; a mining pool could also have multiple points of vulnerability.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 02:33
Charles Hoskinson Praises Google Cloud’s Role in Midnight Network’s Growth

TLDR Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson praised the partnership between the Midnight Foundation and Google Cloud. Google Cloud will manage the core infrastructure of the Midnight Network and act as a validator. The partnership aims to address the blockchain industry’s data privacy issues using zero-knowledge proof technology. Midnight’s infrastructure enables organizations to safeguard sensitive data while [...] The post Charles Hoskinson Praises Google Cloud’s Role in Midnight Network’s Growth appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/02 02:29
GENIUS Act Targets Stablecoin Yield, But Workarounds Could Keep Returns Alive

The post GENIUS Act Targets Stablecoin Yield, But Workarounds Could Keep Returns Alive appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Passed in mid-July, the GENIUS Act has shaken up the U.S. stablecoin sector. The stablecoin-focused GENIUS Act, passed in mid-July, places pressure on yield programs, but experts say workarounds could keep returns alive. Stablecoins have experienced explosive growth in 2025, with their total market capitalization currently standing at $297 billion, up nearly 50% from $206 billion at the start of the year, according to data from DeFiLlama. Stablecoin Market Capitalization Certain stablecoins, like PayPal’s PYUSD, attract users by offering rewards or yield, while others, such as Ethena Lab’s USDe, provide higher-risk returns to compete. Now that the GENIUS Act is in effect, these programs face closer scrutiny, and issuers are being forced to explore alternative ways to provide returns. “The GENIUS Act is trying to end the game of semantics around stablecoin yield,” said Rebecca Liao, CEO of Saga. “For years, companies have called returns ‘rewards’ or ‘cashback,’ but regulators see through that – if it looks like interest, it will be treated like interest.” To navigate the new rules, some companies are routing yield through partner banks or sweep accounts so the stablecoin issuer itself doesn’t pay interest, according to Sid Sridhar, founder and CEO of BIMA Labs. “Another way is to frame rewards as payment incentives rather than yield, which is how PayPal can plausibly keep offering returns without calling it interest,” Sridhar told The Defiant. For instance, PayPal’s PYUSD currently offers a 3.7% APR via Paxos – but that’s categorized as a direct payment to users, not interest. “PayPal’s PYUSD rewards are a textbook GENIUS Act workaround,” Hadley Stern, Chief Commercial Officer at Marinade, told The Defiant. “The law stops issuers from paying yield, but PayPal isn’t the issuer—so it frames payouts as wallet ‘rewards’.” Stern emphasized that, while this is currently legal, banks are lobbying hard…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 02:21
North Korean Hackers Drain $21 Million from SBI Crypto Mining Pool

TLDR North Korean hackers are suspected of stealing $21 million from SBI Crypto. The stolen funds were moved through exchanges and Tornado Cash. SBI Holdings has not publicly acknowledged the breach as of now. The attack shows increasing risks in crypto infrastructure targeting. A major breach has struck SBI Holdings, Japan’s largest traditional financial group, [...] The post North Korean Hackers Drain $21 Million from SBI Crypto Mining Pool appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/02 02:17
Michael Saylor’s MSTR Will Again Earn Consideration for S&P 500

The post Michael Saylor’s MSTR Will Again Earn Consideration for S&P 500 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strategy (MSTR) will post a profit for the second quarter in a row in the third quarter thanks to a rise in the price of bitcoin BTC$111,480.33. That would again qualify the company for potential S&P 500 inclusion. According to Jeff Walton, Chief Risk Officer of Strive, Strategy will have earned about $2.9 billion, or $10 per share thanks to bitcoin’s move from about the $107,000 level to $114,000 at quarter’s end. Over the past four quarters, MSTR will have earned roughly $22.80 per share. The analysis factors in an estimated deferred tax liability of $970 million, leaving a net income estimated at $2.9 billion. The analysis concludes with an estimated trailing twelve-month earnings per share (EPS) of $22.8, reflecting positive EPS in Q2 and an estimated positive EPS in Q3 2025 ($32.6 and $10.1, respectively) which offset negative results in Q4 2024 and Q1 2025. While positive trailing twelve-month EPS is one requirement for S&P 500 inclusion, other criteria include a positive latest quarter, more than 50% public float, and average daily trading volume above 250,000 shares — all of which MSTR has. The S&P 500 committee, though, is under no requirement to add a company just because it meets those criteria. The fourth quarter 2025 S&P 500 rebalancing is scheduled to take effect after the market closes on Dec. 19. STRC Increased Dividend Rate Beyond potential S&P 500 inclusion, Strategy increased its dividend rate on its perpetual preferred stock STRC from 10% to 10.25% and declared cash dividends payable Oct. 31, with guidance that rates will be evaluated using the five-day VWAP of STRC prior to the final trading day of each month, according to analyst Ben Werkman. STRC currently priced at $97 (within the $95 to $98.99 band), this resulted in a 25 basis point increase, and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 02:05
CryptoQuant says Bitcoin price could hit $160,000–$200,000 in Q4 if demand keeps growing

CryptoQuant says bitcoin has started Q4 under conditions that appear favorable for a price rally to $160,000–$200,000.
Coinstats2025/10/02 01:58
SEC Puts Crypto ETF Approvals On Hold Following U.S. Government Shutdown

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats2025/10/02 01:46
Microsoft raises Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to $30 a month

Microsoft Corp. is upgrading its Xbox Game Pass subscription service with an expanded catalog and perks, while raising the price of the top-tier plan by 50%. “As we continue to evolve Xbox Game Pass, we’re focused on delivering more value, more benefits, and more great games across every plan,” the company said in a statement Wednesday. The price of the highest Game Pass subscription tier, called Ultimate, will rise by $10 to $30 a month. Subscribers will get access to more than 400 games, a broader selection of titles on release day and better cloud streaming quality. Prices for the service’s other two tiers, renamed Essential and Premium, will remain the same while they receive upgrades. Game Pass had 34 million subscribers in 2024 and sales of nearly $5 billion in fiscal 2025 Xbox is focusing on Game Pass as it de-emphasizes the importance of its console amid shrinking sales. Xbox’s goal is to distribute its expanding network of content and services across multiple devices, including PCs, smartphones and smart TVs. Its new advertising campaigns invite gamers to play wherever they can, and especially through Game Pass. Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard in 2023 for $69 billion was seen as a way to bolster Game Pass with a large library of new games. Microsoft increases console prices for the second time this year Cryptopolitan reported previouly Xbox consoles are also about to cost more in the U.S., and Microsoft says it’s not random. Starting this month, the company is bumping up the retail prices of all major Xbox models. Gamers outside the U.S. won’t feel a thing. The company said that prices in other countries will stay the same. Accessories like controllers and headsets also won’t change. But if you’re in the U.S., and you’re planning to buy a new console, you’ll need to pay more. The hike affects every model. And this isn’t the first time, Microsoft already raised U.S. Xbox prices earlier this year. The Xbox Series S is now $399, up from $379. The 1TB version costs $449. The Xbox Series X Digital model moves to $599, while the version with a disc drive is $649. If you want the 2TB option, you’re looking at $799. That one’s up $70 from its previous price of $729. These changes were quietly posted in a PDF on Microsoft’s official site. Industry-wide price increases follow tariff policy Sony and Nintendo have also raised prices in the U.S. around the same time, right after Trump’s tariff policy took effect again. It’s not a coincidence. Trump, who’s now back in the White House, reimposed tariffs this year on multiple countries. The goal was to bring manufacturing back to America. However it is resulting in more expensive gaming hardware for Americans. On its site, Microsoft said, “We understand that these changes are challenging, and they were made with careful consideration.” Still, for buyers, it means spending more, again. Last year, the US Federal Trade Commission raised concerns over price increases to Microsoft Corp.’s video game subscription service in an appeals court filing. This followed Microsoft’s announcement that it will raise the price of its Game Pass Ultimate to $20 a month from $17. It’s also discontinued its $11-a-month Console Game Pass, which forced players to either pay 81% more to switch to Game Pass Ultimate or accept a “degraded product,” the FTC said in a filing Thursday with the Ninth Circuit Court in San Francisco. “Microsoft’s price increases and product degradation, combined with Microsoft’s reduced investments in output and product quality via employee layoffs, are the hallmarks of a firm exercising market power post-merger,” the FTC wrote. This time Microsoft is not spelling out Donald Trump’s name, but they’re making it clear “changes in the macroeconomic environment”, set in motion during his first term, are behind the move. Join a premium crypto trading community free for 30 days - normally $100/mo.
Coinstats2025/10/02 01:46
One of Japan’s Largest Financial Companies May Have Had Its Cryptocurrency Wallets Hacked – Here Are the Details

Cryptocurrency detective ZachXBT reported that the cryptocurrency accounts of a Japanese giant may have been hacked. Continue Reading: One of Japan’s Largest Financial Companies May Have Had Its Cryptocurrency Wallets Hacked – Here Are the Details
Coinstats2025/10/02 01:42
